Teacher Rapes 12: “He Raped One The Day Before His Wedding”
An elementary school teacher has admitted to raping 12 girls, some as young as 11, even going so far as to rape one little girl the day before his own wedding.
31-year-old Yuui Otsuka, a teacher residing in Kanagawa prefecture who formerly taught at several Tokyo elementary schools, stands accused of raping 12 girls, some as young as 11, during the 2005-2010 period.
He also faces assault charges, and robbery charges stemming from his habit of stealing certain articles of clothing from his victims.
He employed a similar modus operandi for each of his crimes – he would trawl the streets of Tokyo and Kanagawa on a motorbike, looking for young girls on their way home from school, follow them home and then force his way into their homes when they opened their doors, threatening to kill them if they resisted and if they told anyone of the encounter.
In some cases he would call the house to check if the parents were home, and in other cases he would observe which rooms were lit.
However, he did not restrict himself to children, with the oldest of his victims being in her twenties.
He married a fellow teacher in 2009, and according to prosecutors just before the marriage ceremony was due to occur he raped yet another elementary schooler. His wife apparently had no inkling of his rape spree, which continued uninterrupted by his marriage.
His undoing came when he followed a woman home with the intention of raping her, only to be spotted by a student who happened to see him whilst he was peering through her letterbox. He decided this was rather suspicious, and when the man noticed him and fled, he gave chase and caught him.
Searches of his home soon turned up mementos and photographs from his crimes, and DNA evidence subsequently linked him to several crime scenes.
Police soon extracted a confession, and he further explained the chilling insight underlying his method:
“I would follow girls who looked elementary school age home. When they opened the front door with a key, I would know there was nobody else home, and I forced my way in with them.”
“I surmised that with the ones who didn’t say ‘tadaima’ when they got home, or who opened the door with a key, the parents were probably not home. Even if I didn’t assault them there and then, I would think about coming back the next day.”
He initially explained his motive as it being “very stressful teaching the upper grades.”
He apparently committed no crimes against the children at the elementary schools he formerly taught at.
According to co-workers he was a model teacher who enjoyed much popularity amongst his pupils, and had chosen to pursue teaching over a career as a policeman after passing the latter’s employment exams.
Sentencing is due in early December.
Why is it that perfect psychopaths have it so much easier living a model life than most of us?
Society is sick. If you're sick yourself you fit better in.
Why society should be sick? It's nether good nor evil. It's natural for us to be in it. It can only be improved by technological advancement. I don't think that human at his current state might be improved or be corrupted by himself or by society. ^_^
than can you explain why us 'good people' are living like crap and sickos are living the high life?
It is childish to label people as either good or evil. There are only people, and the quality of life-matter is also highly debatable.
No! Logos does not translate to logic.
Logos, perhaps, is closer to "the word" or "the words".
Society is, inherently, sick. Placing moral obligations upon its' populace, as well as its' own little rules and regulations, you are always judged by your peers, by yourself, by others, and in death, by God[or whoesoever you believeth in]; there are certain things expected of you, and those who are unconforming don't understand the intricacies, nor do the conforming, really.
Society is, itself, sick; as you pass a dying man on the street, society says you will fall under the bystander effect, where you think someone else will help, but no help comes. You are expected to dress a certain way, or be ridiculed for not doing so, at least in private.
You are also expected to have a certain moral guideline, in life, while in polite society. The day-to-day expectations are, inherently, evident of a sick world, where psychopaths can roam without a single notice, where sociopaths are one in five people, where otaku are looked down upon for being so different, where those who don't care about this shit are looked down on, etc.
Some will find it fun, but neither does it make it correct. If someone finds murdering you fun, you will yourself not find it fun. If someone findsi t fun raping you, as you scream and beg for them to stop, and they just won't stop, no matter what you say or do, no matter if you're held down, unconscious, drunk, it does not matter if they find it fun; what they are doing to your body is not fun. It is vile, and evil, societally, socially, emotionally, and physically. Believing others are unjust and some just is based on society, as well as morality.
If you have no sense of morality, of a consciousness, of generosity, or kindness to another person so as to take them with force, so as to force yourself upon them, no matter the age, then you have no adequate contributions to make to a society worth living in, as morality is the basis of everything a person says, does, or thinks. Morality is part of everyone's life, everyone, while theirself beautiful and good, can turn to evil. Such is the way of morality, and life, and the universe. There -are- just and unjust people in society; there are some who fall under subjectivity of this notion.
When you have a stringently evil action, such as rape, rape of a minor, statutory rape of a minor, forcible rape [as if there's any other kind of rape], whether homosexual, asexual, pansexual, heterosexual, metrosexual, 2Dsexual, Waifusexual, and otherwise, murder, genocide, hate crimes, crimes against humanity, biological warfare, or otherwise, they -are- unjust, and this is a fact, not an opinion.
FACT: Genocide has quashed millions of lives, with histories as diversive as you or I. Let us say 10 million people die; then we have lost the histories, happiness, love, thoughts and emotions of those people, ideas, families, children, men and women, young and old and middle-aged, who died for a reason that was not just; pol pott killed 1.2 million cambodians, and we stood by and did nothing, as he was put on house arrest and placed in his home like a caged animal until his death.
We did nothing as Rwandan women and children were raped and murdered.
We did nothing to stop it, because we could not. And it is unjustly, unjustifiable in the very sense of the word morality.
And now to my point: Society judges based on unjust and just, and it does not matter what an individual thinks is fun, or engaging, if the act itself is evil and vile and goes against the basic rights of any man, woman, child, or animal.
tl;dr: shut the fuck up, SOTER.
@15:17
I can label someone who acts with malice just fine. If that makes me childish then I'd rather remain so.
Logos = logic or reason
It just happened. It's no ones fault. And what You're calling sick someone might call fun. Unless you believe in God. You can say it's his fault, but as Heraclitus said "To God(Logos) all things are beautiful and good and just, but humans have supposed some unjust and others just".
Because with that lack of empathy comes a lack of fear, remorse, guilt, self-doubt, and all those other things holding the rest of us back.
worst of it all, most psychopaths are in positions of power in society, thanks in part to their lack of inhibitions itself. you hear news of them everyday, not necesarily killing, but also stealing, raping, lying, seducing, being the selfish pricks they are
"Seducing", lol.
You have some misconceptions about what a psychopath is. Being a selfish dick doesn't qualify.
#According to co-workers he was a model teacher who enjoyed much popularity amongst his pupils, and had chosen to pursue teaching over a career as a policeman after passing the latter’s employment exams.#
So if he would become a policeman, whom would he rape then?
He'd be raping Yakuza.
I can see why he chose teaching instead.
After all You can't rape them all.
It's sort of funny, yakuzas nominally operate the brothels and pays the police protection money.
This shouldn't be funny, but I laughed anyway.
DEATH penalty!
No he'll probably just get fired and 10 hours community service
...This is Japan. They might just give a death penalty because if they don't, well, politics.
Also, he can live for 8 years in death row constantly worrying about death. Serves him right for acting like that.
So in which direction does causality work? Did being a model teacher stress him out so much that he started raping people, or did raping people make him a model teacher?
It's highly likely that he was influenced by Ishihara's rape-novels.
I demand that he and his novels be banned.
Oh and the rapist should be shot. Thank you.
It's highly likely that Ishihara has a different revenue stream now and wouldn't care if his novels were banned. In fact, he would do that with glee to boost his popularity if he has any worth as a politician.
he deserves long years in prison, not being shot you idiot.
No, you deserve to be shot, anon-11:12.
He's definitely not a Wizard.
Nonetheless he's on the Evil side.
Would that make him a Warlock?
He looks so average, not creepy or anything.
No one can be trusted these days...
It's because of people like him that other non-loli guys cannot walk on the street looking at kids, asking directions without getting arrested or not proving that they were grabbing on a handle inside the train. They make life unfair to other men, in my opinion.
