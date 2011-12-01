Teacher Rapes 12: “He Raped One The Day Before His Wedding”

An elementary school teacher has admitted to raping 12 girls, some as young as 11, even going so far as to rape one little girl the day before his own wedding.

31-year-old Yuui Otsuka, a teacher residing in Kanagawa prefecture who formerly taught at several Tokyo elementary schools, stands accused of raping 12 girls, some as young as 11, during the 2005-2010 period.

He also faces assault charges, and robbery charges stemming from his habit of stealing certain articles of clothing from his victims.

He employed a similar modus operandi for each of his crimes – he would trawl the streets of Tokyo and Kanagawa on a motorbike, looking for young girls on their way home from school, follow them home and then force his way into their homes when they opened their doors, threatening to kill them if they resisted and if they told anyone of the encounter.

In some cases he would call the house to check if the parents were home, and in other cases he would observe which rooms were lit.

However, he did not restrict himself to children, with the oldest of his victims being in her twenties.

He married a fellow teacher in 2009, and according to prosecutors just before the marriage ceremony was due to occur he raped yet another elementary schooler. His wife apparently had no inkling of his rape spree, which continued uninterrupted by his marriage.

His undoing came when he followed a woman home with the intention of raping her, only to be spotted by a student who happened to see him whilst he was peering through her letterbox. He decided this was rather suspicious, and when the man noticed him and fled, he gave chase and caught him.

Searches of his home soon turned up mementos and photographs from his crimes, and DNA evidence subsequently linked him to several crime scenes.

Police soon extracted a confession, and he further explained the chilling insight underlying his method:

“I would follow girls who looked elementary school age home. When they opened the front door with a key, I would know there was nobody else home, and I forced my way in with them.” “I surmised that with the ones who didn’t say ‘tadaima’ when they got home, or who opened the door with a key, the parents were probably not home. Even if I didn’t assault them there and then, I would think about coming back the next day.”

He initially explained his motive as it being “very stressful teaching the upper grades.”

He apparently committed no crimes against the children at the elementary schools he formerly taught at.

According to co-workers he was a model teacher who enjoyed much popularity amongst his pupils, and had chosen to pursue teaching over a career as a policeman after passing the latter’s employment exams.

Sentencing is due in early December.