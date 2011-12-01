RSSChannel

Teacher Rapes 12: “He Raped One The Day Before His Wedding”

otsuka-1.jpg

An elementary school teacher has admitted to raping 12 girls, some as young as 11, even going so far as to rape one little girl the day before his own wedding.

otsuka-2.jpg

31-year-old Yuui Otsuka, a teacher residing in Kanagawa prefecture who formerly taught at several Tokyo elementary schools, stands accused of raping 12 girls, some as young as 11, during the 2005-2010 period.

He also faces assault charges, and robbery charges stemming from his habit of stealing certain articles of clothing from his victims.

He employed a similar modus operandi for each of his crimes – he would trawl the streets of Tokyo and Kanagawa on a motorbike, looking for young girls on their way home from school, follow them home and then force his way into their homes when they opened their doors, threatening to kill them if they resisted and if they told anyone of the encounter.

In some cases he would call the house to check if the parents were home, and in other cases he would observe which rooms were lit.

However, he did not restrict himself to children, with the oldest of his victims being in her twenties.

otsuka-3.jpg

He married a fellow teacher in 2009, and according to prosecutors just before the marriage ceremony was due to occur he raped yet another elementary schooler. His wife apparently had no inkling of his rape spree, which continued uninterrupted by his marriage.

His undoing came when he followed a woman home with the intention of raping her, only to be spotted by a student who happened to see him whilst he was peering through her letterbox. He decided this was rather suspicious, and when the man noticed him and fled, he gave chase and caught him.

Searches of his home soon turned up mementos and photographs from his crimes, and DNA evidence subsequently  linked him to several crime scenes.

Police soon extracted a confession, and he further explained the chilling insight underlying his method:

“I would follow girls who looked elementary school age home. When they opened the front door with a key, I would know there was nobody else home, and I forced my way in with them.”

“I surmised that with the ones who didn’t say ‘tadaima’ when they got home, or who opened the door with a key, the parents were probably not home. Even if I didn’t assault them there and then, I would think about coming back the next day.”

He initially explained his motive as it being “very stressful teaching the upper grades.”

He apparently committed no crimes against the children at the elementary schools he formerly taught at.

According to co-workers he was a model teacher who enjoyed much popularity amongst his pupils, and had chosen to pursue teaching over a career as a policeman after passing the latter’s employment exams.

Sentencing is due in early December.

otsuka-4.jpg



    233 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:19 01/12/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Why is it that perfect psychopaths have it so much easier living a model life than most of us?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    06:27 01/12/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    Society is sick. If you're sick yourself you fit better in.

    Reply to Chen-04
    Avatar of SOTER
    Comment by SOTER
    08:29 01/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.5)

    Why society should be sick? It's nether good nor evil. It's natural for us to be in it. It can only be improved by technological advancement. I don't think that human at his current state might be improved or be corrupted by himself or by society. ^_^

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:06 01/12/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    than can you explain why us 'good people' are living like crap and sickos are living the high life?

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:17 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    It is childish to label people as either good or evil. There are only people, and the quality of life-matter is also highly debatable.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:58 02/12/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    No! Logos does not translate to logic.

    Logos, perhaps, is closer to "the word" or "the words".

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:50 02/12/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Society is, inherently, sick. Placing moral obligations upon its' populace, as well as its' own little rules and regulations, you are always judged by your peers, by yourself, by others, and in death, by God[or whoesoever you believeth in]; there are certain things expected of you, and those who are unconforming don't understand the intricacies, nor do the conforming, really.

    Society is, itself, sick; as you pass a dying man on the street, society says you will fall under the bystander effect, where you think someone else will help, but no help comes. You are expected to dress a certain way, or be ridiculed for not doing so, at least in private.

    You are also expected to have a certain moral guideline, in life, while in polite society. The day-to-day expectations are, inherently, evident of a sick world, where psychopaths can roam without a single notice, where sociopaths are one in five people, where otaku are looked down upon for being so different, where those who don't care about this shit are looked down on, etc.

    Some will find it fun, but neither does it make it correct. If someone finds murdering you fun, you will yourself not find it fun. If someone findsi t fun raping you, as you scream and beg for them to stop, and they just won't stop, no matter what you say or do, no matter if you're held down, unconscious, drunk, it does not matter if they find it fun; what they are doing to your body is not fun. It is vile, and evil, societally, socially, emotionally, and physically. Believing others are unjust and some just is based on society, as well as morality.

    If you have no sense of morality, of a consciousness, of generosity, or kindness to another person so as to take them with force, so as to force yourself upon them, no matter the age, then you have no adequate contributions to make to a society worth living in, as morality is the basis of everything a person says, does, or thinks. Morality is part of everyone's life, everyone, while theirself beautiful and good, can turn to evil. Such is the way of morality, and life, and the universe. There -are- just and unjust people in society; there are some who fall under subjectivity of this notion.

    When you have a stringently evil action, such as rape, rape of a minor, statutory rape of a minor, forcible rape [as if there's any other kind of rape], whether homosexual, asexual, pansexual, heterosexual, metrosexual, 2Dsexual, Waifusexual, and otherwise, murder, genocide, hate crimes, crimes against humanity, biological warfare, or otherwise, they -are- unjust, and this is a fact, not an opinion.

    FACT: Genocide has quashed millions of lives, with histories as diversive as you or I. Let us say 10 million people die; then we have lost the histories, happiness, love, thoughts and emotions of those people, ideas, families, children, men and women, young and old and middle-aged, who died for a reason that was not just; pol pott killed 1.2 million cambodians, and we stood by and did nothing, as he was put on house arrest and placed in his home like a caged animal until his death.

    We did nothing as Rwandan women and children were raped and murdered.

    We did nothing to stop it, because we could not. And it is unjustly, unjustifiable in the very sense of the word morality.

    And now to my point: Society judges based on unjust and just, and it does not matter what an individual thinks is fun, or engaging, if the act itself is evil and vile and goes against the basic rights of any man, woman, child, or animal.

    tl;dr: shut the fuck up, SOTER.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:14 01/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    @15:17
    I can label someone who acts with malice just fine. If that makes me childish then I'd rather remain so.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:17 02/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Logos = logic or reason

    Avatar of SOTER
    Comment by SOTER
    14:08 01/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    It just happened. It's no ones fault. And what You're calling sick someone might call fun. Unless you believe in God. You can say it's his fault, but as Heraclitus said "To God(Logos) all things are beautiful and good and just, but humans have supposed some unjust and others just".

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:27 01/12/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    Because with that lack of empathy comes a lack of fear, remorse, guilt, self-doubt, and all those other things holding the rest of us back.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:00 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    worst of it all, most psychopaths are in positions of power in society, thanks in part to their lack of inhibitions itself. you hear news of them everyday, not necesarily killing, but also stealing, raping, lying, seducing, being the selfish pricks they are

    Avatar of VVayfarer
    Comment by VVayfarer
    15:03 04/12/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Seducing", lol.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:15 01/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    You have some misconceptions about what a psychopath is. Being a selfish dick doesn't qualify.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:13 01/12/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Make love, not rape.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:19 02/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    But rape is just hello in Japan, didn't you know?

    And that's how Japanese teachers teach students and adults alike how the human body works! :D

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by The Kudinator
    05:18 01/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.7)

    >implying they aren't the same thing

    Rape is the ultimate expression of love.

    Reply to Ultimate Scumbag
    Avatar of obro
    Comment by obro
    05:51 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (-0.1)

    to bad after they are raped they automatically become sluts

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:02 01/12/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Living up to your name I see!

    Comment by The Kudinator
    12:44 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    @Dirty

    I get bored sometimes, and the frontpagefags get trolled so easily

    Avatar of Dirty
    Comment by Dirty
    12:42 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why shoganai, why?
    I know the form is bored sometimes, but is this realy a reason to messing around with the fontpage scum?

    Comment by The Kudinator
    05:56 01/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    I know. That's sad.

    But most of them were sluts before they got raped. Usually, that's *how* they got raped.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:22 02/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    If he was in the US, he would get a bukkake of those expressions in jail.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:19 01/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.3)

    Girls wanna be raped its in there nature they love abuse...

    Avatar of SOTER
    Comment by SOTER
    07:59 01/12/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    And we want to be killed on the battlefield, Its our natural love abuse... Death love. ^_^

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:57 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    So love can bloom even on the battlefield?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:49 01/12/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    #According to co-workers he was a model teacher who enjoyed much popularity amongst his pupils, and had chosen to pursue teaching over a career as a policeman after passing the latter’s employment exams.#

    So if he would become a policeman, whom would he rape then?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by The Kudinator
    05:02 01/12/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    He'd be raping Yakuza.

    I can see why he chose teaching instead.

    Reply to shoganai
    Avatar of SOTER
    Comment by SOTER
    07:54 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    After all You can't rape them all.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Gitami
    Comment by Gitami
    09:15 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's sort of funny, yakuzas nominally operate the brothels and pays the police protection money.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:24 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    This shouldn't be funny, but I laughed anyway.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Gradius
    Comment by Gradius
    07:20 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    DEATH penalty!

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:17 01/12/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    No he'll probably just get fired and 10 hours community service

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:09 11/12/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    ...This is Japan. They might just give a death penalty because if they don't, well, politics.

    Also, he can live for 8 years in death row constantly worrying about death. Serves him right for acting like that.

    Avatar of LDC
    Comment by LDC
    11:46 01/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Man of the year.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:22 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    victims of elementary school rapists

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of kumesana
    Comment by kumesana
    05:05 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    older schoolgirls, in exchange for not exercising his powers to get in their way.

    Reply to kumesana
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:40 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    So in which direction does causality work? Did being a model teacher stress him out so much that he started raping people, or did raping people make him a model teacher?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:36 01/12/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    It's highly likely that he was influenced by Ishihara's rape-novels.

    I demand that he and his novels be banned.

    Oh and the rapist should be shot. Thank you.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:17 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's highly likely that Ishihara has a different revenue stream now and wouldn't care if his novels were banned. In fact, he would do that with glee to boost his popularity if he has any worth as a politician.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:12 01/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.3)

    he deserves long years in prison, not being shot you idiot.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Visa
    Comment by Visa
    11:21 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    No, you deserve to be shot, anon-11:12.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:02 01/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Anon 11:37 has lots of butt hurt experience

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:37 01/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.3)

    You deserve to be reaped visa just like you're avatar

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Shaolan-kun
    Comment by Shaolan-kun
    04:41 01/12/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    He's definitely not a Wizard.
    Nonetheless he's on the Evil side.

    Reply to Shaolan-kun
    Avatar of Koyoto_Shadow
    Comment by Koyoto_Shadow
    12:25 02/12/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Would that make him a Warlock?

    Reply to Koyoto_Shadow
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:40 01/12/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    He looks so average, not creepy or anything.
    No one can be trusted these days...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of yaku
    Comment by yaku
    06:11 01/12/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    It's because of people like him that other non-loli guys cannot walk on the street looking at kids, asking directions without getting arrested or not proving that they were grabbing on a handle inside the train. They make life unfair to other men, in my opinion.

    Reply to yaku
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:54 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not even you

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:42 01/12/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    As if the average person isn't completely creepy.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:11 01/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    In fact I look a lot like him :(

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:57 01/12/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Better haul yourself to therapy before you do something you stupid, then!

    Reply to this comment







