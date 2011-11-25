QB vs Madoka Ero-Cosplay
- Date: Nov 25, 2011 04:05 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Mahou Shoujo, Oppai, Oshiri, Pantsu, Puella Magi Madoka Magica
Ero cosplayer Tanaka Mana takes up the role of Madoka, letting herself become the plaything of incubator Kyubey with rather more revealing results than were the case in the anime…
Part 2:
Too many similar shots.
Nonetheless, I got a serious boner... damn
"Too many similar shots."It can be animated
Pedobear said Not a loli or loli look alike model it sucks my taste bud maybe Kyubey got a Bad Bargain for a soul...?
Just scroll down quickly, it's like a flip-book.
You can find the entire photo pack for this file set, some 554+ images. The title is "魔法少女まな★マギカ" on a few different sites around. There is a mysterious video featuring her performing oral on it as well - but I can't find a source or torrent for the video. If you preview the images and go to slide show, it may as well be animated - there are so many images in sequence. Flip-book/slide show of awesomeness.
The video is of her in the Madoka cosplay as well.
@Aneko
First thing I did when viewing the gallery a second round. Anyone up to make an animated gif?
HOMU HOMU!!!
i get it. its a flip book
a "serious" boner? So what is a "not" serious boner?
so much wrapping...
for such a dissapointing package. where the manko shots at? \( °ロ°)〳
My Mahou Shoujo cannot be this erotic!?
those nipples... what a beautiful color!
Agreed they look delicious! And im a straight girl! bwahahhaha I wish i had nipples like those... OTL nice pink and big areola... ;A;
And her skins so nice light and soft looking! And shes nice and plump to... yummm big thighs... girl boner.. hurrrrr
d00d i thott yellow monkeys had brown nipples what's going on here.
Perfect nipples and stripes panties...
must fap now!!
Why is her head covered in yarn?
Am I the only person who thinks her nose looks like a pig????
no. scroll down plz
Found out the name of this gallery. One can do a search for 'Mahou Shoujo Mana Magika' to find the whole set. Whew, I'm going to sweet dreams tonight.
need zip file to make it easy to download all at once.
they should make a video instead..
I find the lack of Kyuubey boning... disturbing :\
Shit. And I came all the way down here for more Kyuubee.
Nice. Panty shots and boobs, there goes the plot
of most new Anime today.
Wow, this was pretty awesome, I was scrolling down the page quickly by hitting the lower area under in my scrollbar and it looked like a images made up a short video.
So that how QB makes the contract.
her nipples are the same color as her hair.. lovely. tried staring at her panties for a few mins in hopes it would come off.
First time i saw a cosplayer that was actually willing to show some tits. GREAT :D Now, if you'll excuse me, i have an urgent matter to attend to....
*fapfapfapfapfapfapfapfapfapfapfapfapfapfapfap*
Insert Homura here.
QB! That bastard, I'm gonna kill him!
Hehe ／人◕ ‿‿ ◕人＼
If only the face was wider to compensate for the nose.
JESUS FUCK ITS JUST THE SAME FUCKING PICTURE LOOPED
WHY IS THIS SO LONG
They could have photoshopped off the bruises from her crotch area...it's distracting.
QB's gone from doin' magical girl contracts to porn contracts!
My image of Madoka just went out of the window.
DAT NOSE!
Nice!!!
But really would like a Manko shot......
Question, in most of the panties shots, why did the panties look swollen out? Hair, padding, etc?
Admiral Ackbar: It's a Trap!!!!!
Needs a Homura on top of her
Pink nipples for once.
pink nipples are an abomination, but they work for this girl.
but the cannonical Madoka is a bit fatty. and i think that this is cute. fuck of the mainstream moe. awesome cosplay.
to much of the same with this one, not bad...but a bit to samey =/
I want a Part 3...
I would paint the womb of this fat slut.
If she's fat , the people of America are whales then?
Your point? Even if Americans are whales, she's still a chubby.
fap is the solution for everything.
I'd give this chubby bitch a cream pie no questions asked.