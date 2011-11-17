Cult Dentist & Wife “Exorcise” 13-Year-Old by Raping Her
A dentist and his young wife have been arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl in order to “draw out evil spirits,” as part of the religious group the dentist operated when he was not fixing people’s teeth.
The 61-year-old Tokyo dentist and his 28-year-old wife have been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl at her home, in the context of an “exorcism” intended to “draw out evil spirits.”
Both suspects concede they were there, but deny raping her, variously saying “it was not rape” and “she gave her consent.”
It is not clear what the content of the “rituals” he subjected the girl was, but as far as police were concerned they constituted assault, sexual abuse and rape.
According to police, as well as being a dentist the man also dabbled in running a cult, and was acquainted with the girl’s family through this group.
They also suspect he had been abusing the girl regularly for some years prior to the event leading to his arrest, and are investigating the possibility that his spiritual interventions were not confined to her. Some of his abusive rituals are thought to have occurred whilst the girl’s father was actually present.
Local residents say he also ran “something like a martial arts school” at his home, to which youths had been seen coming and going. His homepage describes him as an experienced practitioner of karate and Chinese martial arts.
The dentist’s activities came to light when the girl sought help from her school, which resulted in her temporarily being placed into protective care and a full police investigation.
The incident comes not long after a young girl was viciously drowned to death in a similar religiously inspired ordeal, and is only the latest of the disturbingly frequent abuse cases generated by Japan’s many dubious cults and sects.
Whether these cases stem from the perverse character of such groups or simply the depressing inevitability with which Japanese men in positions of authority over young girls decide to abuse more than just their position is not clear…
This story sounds like something you could make into a doujin manga!
...i'd say make it into a 170 page tankobon!
My dick is a victim of rape by women's pussy
So children in Japan are either prostitutes or victims of rape :/...
more like instigators (to get attention from the "higher authority") and end up getting raeped
... at least that's what i've observed in most adult mangas
rapes per capita 2008 in Japan: 1.4 / 100,000
rapes per capita 2008 in US: 29.3 / 100,000
(source: Wikipedia, Rape statistics)
Just sayin'...
That's a good point but I think the different cultures have a significant effect on how accurate those stats are.
In the US, for example, there has been much progression in regard to supporting victims and convincing them to come forward. In many other cultures, they tend to keep it 'hush hush'.
Well said firemage, at least there is someone sensible here.
I'm actually confused that people are shocked Japan's rape statistic is lower than America's. It comes as an absolute no brainer to me that its lower.....
They basically have legalized prostitution (technically its illegal but there's so many loop-holes etc that it doesn't matter) That alone should drop the rape statistic down in Japan significantly.....
As bad as the stories that we read here on sancom are, these types occurrences happen in every country; they just aren't reported here because this is a japanese culture-oriented website. Hell, in America if you followed the news at all recently, there's a huge child rape scandal at PSU that finally got exposed, even though the major events that caused it happened over a decade ago.
I was going to make the argument they had a much smaller population also but then I did some research:
Square Miles:
United States: 9,631,418 km2 (3,717,727 mi2) (3rd largest)
Japan: 377,944 km2 [4] 145,925 sq mi (64th Largest)
Population:
United States: 312,620,000 (3rd largest)
Japan: 127,720,000 (10th Largest)
That argument would be pretty invalid considering the discrepancy.
Yes the US rape statistics being high just represents the power of feminism here... and every sexual abuse / rape is reported, because its easier (sexual abuse / rape hotlines 24 7 with people to help, anonymous if you wish) not to mention kids are taught in school that this stuff is not okay, and how to seek help.
Japan doesn't have such luxury, and have oppress women, i don't believe those statistics for a second.
" rapes per capita 2008 in Japan: 1.4 / 100,000
rapes per capita 2008 in US: 29.3 / 100,000
(source: Wikipedia, Rape statistics)
Just sayin'... "
Japan is a special case for this and you know it...
there's a difference between "rape" and "rape reported to the police". we only know the reported rape but there's a lot of them that go unreported.
Shame also play a big role on why there few women in Japan are willing to report it.
@Anyien
Sorry to crush your ideals of Japan being the better in this situation. Per capita, if every victim of rape came forward, Japan would still hold a higher rape rate. Hell a documentary on National Geographic actually found that rape victims under the age of 18 was also more prominent in Japan than that of the US.
Sociological studies have shown that the Japanese has a stigma upon rape victims still. Unlike it's Western counterparts, there is little help for victims of rape. They are mere afterthoughts. We at least try to move forward and do something. That is not the case in Japan however, even though there have been movements. It is also a trait that Asian communities tend to have where crimes of this sort are kept quiet sadly. Japan just doesn't view rape as bad as most of us do.
"In the United States, parents and a guardian abuse and one child has died by negligence in an average and 5 hours.
See reality.
The peace, kidnapping, and homicide In all, the United States is the worst."
You completely missed my point. I did not say US was better in every sense than Japan. I pointed out in cases of "RAPE" and "SEXUAL CHILD ABUSE" including "VICTIM SUPPORT" is worse in Japan than the US. That's reality. Throwing a strawman does not change this fact.
And just what evidence do you have that unreported incidents make up for the difference? I can understand a small margin but with over 20 times less reported cases, it's kind of hard to take your word for it.
Woah, what a common eromanga plot, misutaa Anon 11:47.
Let's also note that bad news is sensationalized and blown up in proportion in America, while it may be seen as something shameful to even go far as covering it up in Japanese media.
I'm no fan of American media and all, but Japanese media is pure festering evil of ignorance at worst times.
Some rape incidents also involve the perpetrator taking videos of the crime and threatening to spread the video on the internet. This is like taking evidence of themselves involved but the victim will still comply. This is because if they get raped, they don't want anyone to know about it which is why they never report it either.
GTR: That can easily be used about the US too. And with the huge difference in population the statistics will still show the US as one of the biggest rape countries in the world.
＞Hell a documentary on National Geographic actually found that rape victims under the age of 18 was also more prominent in Japan than that of the US.
In the United States, parents and a guardian abuse and one child has died by negligence in an average and 5 hours.
See reality.
The peace, kidnapping, and homicide In all, the United States is the worst.
Those "reliable stats" don't include statutory rape of child prostitution
Just sayin'...
Xavi because as much as everyone hate the US, you got to admit that they educate children and let them know its not okay and that they are a victim and its not their fault. Also encourages them to report it. There is many 24 7 crises hotlines and other services in place to make reporting sexual abuse and rape easy, can even report anonymous if they wish, etc and offers protection for them in case retalitation. Japan doesn't got this stuff and its harder to report these kind of things.
Not to mention the fact that not all rapes are reported.
and those that do make reports...are against those that simply try to be polite by greeting little girls with a friendly smile in morning, or asking for directions...
Right US rape statistics being high means it's also highly reported. Japan almost non existant rape statistic is something VERY WRONG with that number... i fear for the women in japan they are being oppressed big time.
women getting help > having a low (but fake) number to show off while the women suffer
Prostitution is not rape...
And why should we assume that US reports all the rape incidents and Japan doesn't?
Just sayin'
Lol yeah, you can always trust wikipedia!! 100% truth included!
I had to agree on that. I use Wikipedia to source sources to run in pubmed, upon which I can use to find papers that cite these sources.
Only a low level course would allow you to use sources from wikipedia. Most classes wan't peer reviewed articles from credible journals.
So instead of taking 1 minute to verify their sources you decided to bash at how much Wikipedia sucks? A classic red herring if I've ever seen one.
The source is actually from UN research - Wikipedia is a source for sources silly Anon.
The U.S. number is also inflated because feminist-lawsuit culture encourages the false reporting of rape. Thus, drunken sex and/or morning-after regret also comprises the statistic.
Well they bring up a good point... point is those rape statistic is not uniform at all and depend on the countries definition of what is rape (ignoring the culture the very definition can be different)... example sweden rape percentage is insanely fucking high but because rape definition is more broad, in actually its along the same lines of other EU countries. As for the drunken sex I bet most asian country won't consider that rape like the US will... asian people drink all the time, and you get hostesses to drink with you and sleep with you but its not consider rape like it is in USA.. /shrug
Drunken sex meaning both people were drunk but come morning the woman feels bad and thus decides she was raped.
um wow do you actually have a mouth where your ass should be or something?
Drunken sex is sex without consent = rape. Anyone with half a brain would know that people cant make good decisions if they're wasted and anyone who tries to take advantage of someone who is drunk is scum.
Well ofc.
Who can catch a ninja rapist?
From what I've learned through the internet, the Japanese prefer 2d women over 3d anyway.
I'm sure when you include 2d onanism loli rape victims the stats are much much higher.
Japan has all their lolicon hentai keeping most rapists under control. x3
We don't have elementary girls selling their pantsu though.
Don't be mad Americans actually have the balls to get things done.
statics are collect, just because westners doesn't want to admit it, it doesn't mean your "wish" or "we are more accurate than asians" kind of delusion is right...
lolol cause the amount of rape incidents reported throughout Asia is equal to that of America. you sir are a retard.
Your favorite sites could get shut down by 1st censorship system for the internet. WE MUST STOP IT!: 11/16 #usacensored http://americancensorship.org
Makes you think twice about getting a Japanese girlfriend. xP
yeah... they're already used goods when you think they've yet to be deflowered
SATANIC SHITS LIKE YOU ARE WORSE BY NOT DOING ANYTHING MORON!
What are we supposed to do over here (where I am) in the USA, exactly?
Even if we were there, a foreigner cannot enact the large-scale change or cultural reform it would take.
I wonder how these girls will live there lives...
It seems like it's already been set. If you know what I mean.
Being a veteran of reading san com I can answer that.
Underage => child prostitution, sell panty, junior idol (if they look good enough)
Young adult => prostitution, leech men money,
AV idol (if they look good enough)
Conservative adult => job as secretary while prostitution on the side.
Conservative adult => job as secretary while prostitution on the side, sell daughter(s) panties to lolicons
*fixed*
YOU A SMELLY SHIT!
" junior idol (if they look good enough) "
Apparently you don't need to have good looking face (and have crooked ass teeth to booth!) to get featured on junior idol mags and dvds.
As long as the girl is "andaa fifuchin" (U15) and have a body that kimoi-otakus crave... you're IN!
just look at Rin Koike...
Wow. That shit is so full of win. Brainwashed the ppl so much that he was able to get away with all this IN FRONT OF THE GIRL'S PARENTS. Wow.
Child rape, prostitution and exploitation is Japans national sport.
Japan is my kind of country.
FUCK YOU AND DIE!
Probably the only way you'd ever get layed is to rape some girl. Fucking degenerate.
He is the type of guy that don't get pussy in their first 21 years. They become succesful and eventually get a great family, have a happy life and die with honor with satisfaction for what they did.
No shit. That is why the majority of us visit here and enjoy japanese culture. Most if not all of us is lolicon (it means 2d AND 3d) Go cry somewhere else no one care.
Correction: It means 2d AND 3d in JAPAN.
In the Western world lolicon ONLY means 2D.
Its all these retarded people like Anyien trying to change the definition but just use the japanese one instead of the one from a handful foreigners.
Yeah, its kinda confusing. Why do we have to change the meaning of Japanese words? Like "hentai" over there means "perverted", here it means "2D porn". All this just causes confusion.
" No shit. That is why the majority of us visit here and enjoy japanese culture. "
you mean enjoying the gutter, ghetto side japanese culture
Just throwing this out there....Child rape, prostitution and exploitation is not exclusive in Japan. It happens almost everywhere.
You should try learning stuff from other places besides SanCom.
what's exclusive is that Japan system is waaaay to lenient on cases like this.
Exactly. Only difference is that media DOES report about it in Japan.
I don't understand why your comment is downrated...
Westners don't want to admit that these kind of stuff happens in US/EU as well?
They never report these kind of crime on major news like Japan does...
Actually they report about it daily but only in tiny articles in news papers. There are for more important things to be news, it's not like if nobody would know that people get raped daily somewhere at the world.
It's happening everywhere, really. Only in japan the perpetrators get caught.
In white America, only the blacks get prosecuted for rapes.
problem how?
nah im kidding of course...maybe.
That's because blacks do most of the raping. Go look up video of blacks they get the whole neighborhood of black monkeys together and gangbang a black female in public. And do I have to mention africa with a black female has a 100% chance to get raped and infected with AIDS.
South Africa is considered the rape capital of the planet since aparthied was abolished. It was a nice place to live before the the filthy kefars took over.
If you believe african aren't black raping monkeys then you are the fucking idiot!
Go vacation there with your mother and sister, oh right that would be crazy talk - even black people get offended if you tell them to go to africa - I rest my case.
Oh no, 2ch racist trolls are taking over SanCom!
If you actually believe this statistic you're a fucking idiot.
White people are serial killers.
Niggers are rapists & murderers.
Asians are little dicked people.
And no one cares about the rest.
I hate to break this to you, but 5 in is not considered huge for most people.
hey im an asian with a huge dick... NOW WHAT?
" Child rape, prostitution and exploitation is Japans national sport. "
... and don't forget SUICIDE!
japs and gooks are jokying for position on who can have the HIGHEST suicide rate in Asia...
Suicides per 100,000 people per year
Gooks: 31.2 per 100,000
Japs: 24.6 per 100,000
THAT IS WHY I SHALL KILL THEM!
Pedobear said it also the Cloak and Dagger thing.