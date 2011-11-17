Cult Dentist & Wife “Exorcise” 13-Year-Old by Raping Her

A dentist and his young wife have been arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl in order to “draw out evil spirits,” as part of the religious group the dentist operated when he was not fixing people’s teeth.

The 61-year-old Tokyo dentist and his 28-year-old wife have been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl at her home, in the context of an “exorcism” intended to “draw out evil spirits.”

Both suspects concede they were there, but deny raping her, variously saying “it was not rape” and “she gave her consent.”

It is not clear what the content of the “rituals” he subjected the girl was, but as far as police were concerned they constituted assault, sexual abuse and rape.

According to police, as well as being a dentist the man also dabbled in running a cult, and was acquainted with the girl’s family through this group.

They also suspect he had been abusing the girl regularly for some years prior to the event leading to his arrest, and are investigating the possibility that his spiritual interventions were not confined to her. Some of his abusive rituals are thought to have occurred whilst the girl’s father was actually present.

Local residents say he also ran “something like a martial arts school” at his home, to which youths had been seen coming and going. His homepage describes him as an experienced practitioner of karate and Chinese martial arts.

The dentist’s activities came to light when the girl sought help from her school, which resulted in her temporarily being placed into protective care and a full police investigation.

The incident comes not long after a young girl was viciously drowned to death in a similar religiously inspired ordeal, and is only the latest of the disturbingly frequent abuse cases generated by Japan’s many dubious cults and sects.

Whether these cases stem from the perverse character of such groups or simply the depressing inevitability with which Japanese men in positions of authority over young girls decide to abuse more than just their position is not clear…