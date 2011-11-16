PETA: “Mario Promotes Animal Cruelty”

Animal rights crazies PETA have been denouncing Mario for promoting animal cruelty, saying Mario’s use of a “Tanooki” suit legitimises skinning animals alive for their fur.

PETA’s claims:

When on a mission to rescue the princess, Mario has been known to use any means necessary to defeat his enemy—even wearing the skin of a raccoon dog to give him special powers. Tanooki may be just a “suit” in Mario games, but in real life, tanuki are raccoon dogs who are skinned alive for their fur. By wearing Tanooki, Mario is sending the message that it’s OK to wear fur. Play Super Tanooki Skin 2D and help Tanooki reclaim his fur!

To make their point, they provide a Flash Mario parody mini-game on their site:

The group also recently condemned Battlefield 3 for including a scene of rat killing, prompting many to comment unfavourably on their decision to completely ignore the game’s major premise of humans slaughtering other humans.

What, if anything, they have to say about the rampant animal skinning action seen in Skyrim also remains to be seen.

The Japanese response is sceptical to say the least – although if PETA’s objective was simply to splash their name around the Internet, even if only as an example of their desperate need for publicity and at the cost of alienating all reasonable gamers, they may have succeeded: