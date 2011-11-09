Hanamura Misaki Hakurei Reimu Cosplay
A Lenfried–Misaki Touhou duo may still only be the staff of fantasy, but Misaki can at least manage a sexy Reimu cosplay of her own, albeit with rather less missing apparel.
Is it strange that I was expecting a lack of clothes and fundoshi instead of panties?
"A Lenfried-Misaki Touhou duo may still only be the staff of fantasy..."
That fantasy will eventually become a reality.
Misaki's Reimu cosplay is just as hot as her Marisa cosplay. Now we want to see Lenfried doing a Marisa cosplay.
That. And preferrably at the same location. Where is this shrine by the way? Looks pretty authentic (no forest though).
My thoughts exactly! LENFRIED SHOULD DO A MARISA PHOTOSHOOT!
@John Hayabusa: we already have "red-white armfit", now we need "black-clothes thing". ( Patchouli preference )
wew that was alot >.> (tired scrolling down @_@
Same here, but nice cosplay hope we an see more in the future.
I love all of the Touhou cosplay. This is a case where dressing them up in cute clothes is just as satisfying (if not more so) than taking their clothes off. "Naked" cosplay is easy. Really cute Victorian/Edo cosplay is hard, but these girls the last few weeks have been suceeding.
I hope someone decides to do Alice soon too :)
She is cute. I like the underboob shots.
so beautiful...
Actually, I prefer this one to Lenfried and Misaki. All of them are good, of course. But this cosplay is really nicely done and the setting is purely amazing. Finally, someone thought about doing it properly instead of relying on bare skin only.
I am surprised they don't do it more often.
Touhou cosplayers + abandoned building explorers + shrines out in nowhere.
Needs more armpits.
We get a lot of Reimu and Marisa cosplays posted here how about a Flandre,Okuu, Eirin,or Udongien for a change?
Looks like Marisa stole the precious donation box.
Aaaagh! I can't enjoy her cosplay, the setting is just too interesting!
I like my touhou 2D, thank you very much.
i love her legs so much XD
Underboobs (67 - 73)
What's with the lazy shoop in pic 75?
i like it, not on the level of Lenfried but then again its hard to compare them, plus this set wins in location by far.
iv just gotten use to the Lenfried stickers D:
At last she isn't photoshopped to hell like Lenfried.
This have nothing on Lenfried’s.
I know!!...all those pics! sooo Little skin....yawn
was this the only costume those people had?, since i've been seein this or nothin at all(not that im complaining)
Well, nobody's forcing you to see them right?
ah the whore defense force has arrived. xD
The question was reasonable and not a bit defensive. You seem to be the one with the problem.
Taylor, the reply of yours to which I responded was attached to a specific comment. There's nothing wrong with my reading comprehension. If you meant something else, you should have made it clear.
*reads drama*
Not this shit again...
Look, if you don't click any titles with "cosplay" in 'em, you won't have to see 'em at all. And if you comment, expect comebacks.
As for this comment, this is not Whore Defense; it's common sense.
*this poster believes the "2ch Goddesses" are the true whores*
@Aneko My reply was in response to the multiple replies. So..yeah..you should.. read better..or..something.
Do I have to reply to everyones comment D: I feel bad if I don't like I'm insulting you. But this is tiring I'm not against people who like whores, or even against whores..its just..too many whores is exhausting. XD thats all I'm saying x3
does that make you a bitch for looking at it then?
What are you? Talking like some 12 year old embeded with taboo puritanish religious theologies... yet looks at erotic websites, tss. Can't get a girlfriend? So you have to write off your frustation here? pathetic.
ps: a "whore" deserves more respect than you.
I'm getting tired of reading weeaboo posts XDDDDD
bitches and whores
I'm getting tired of seeing XD.
If you people want to defend whores you're free too...it doesn't hurt my feelings or make them any less whore-y, or increase you chances with them :/ Sorries XD
In fact, I'm gonna go a little further and assume you're probably a female yourself and that you're nowhere near as good looking as she is, so your only defense mechanism is to call her a whore, because you're uglier and you can't do what she's doing.
But of course that's going out on a limb. I"ll insert the trademark "XD" here.
Anons can't vote on comments. Also, you should probably consult a dictionary about the meaning of the word "whore".
No, sorry I couldn't think of any other reason why you would be trolling by calling a cosplayer a whore. The only thing that leaves is that you're just stupid.
"In fact, I'm gonna go a little further and assume you're probably a troll yourself..."
Fixed.
Lmao. "Butthurt desperation theory?" What am I butthurt about? Rather, why am I suddenly on defense? If I'm offended by anything, it's your gross misuse of the word "whore". I could care less whether you think that everyone on here is a virgin, or whether you think lowly of this cosplay set or not. My point is that you calling her a whore is completely false.
Either way, another classic example of you not even knowing what the hell you're actually saying. Seriously, I hope you're just trolling here... and then, even if you are, you're proving more than anything that you're a moron.
Rule 30.
Sorry Sherlock Holmes but I'm not female and there are probably few females who even come on this website. But if it makes you feel better about yourself and like you're a smart person then you can believe your butthurt desperation theory. x3
But since I'm not a lonely virgin I'm not the type of person who is impressed by every random girl who gets half naked in whorey poses and takes pictures for websites then rants at strangers on the internet in defense of her.
XD
If you don't like what I have to say then just ignore it and hit the vote down button and feel like you've accomplished something for the day. *thumbs up*
You apparently don't know the meaning of the word "whore". The word you're looking for is probably "idol" (or something similar).
Now, I don't know what grade you went to, in order to learn trolling, but you did very well in that class, and learned a lot.
As for the vocabulary class, it obviously didn't teach you anything, because your grasp of meanings is terrible.
Try harder.
You don't have a reasoned response. You're just an idiot.
To add: Taylor, the entire foundation of what you're saying is the word "whore". You're using the word completely wrong. Hence what you're saying has no basis at all. There, is that a better way of putting it? Perhaps before you put labels on things you should get a grasp of what you're saying.
Only morons don't actually know what THEY'RE even saying. That's you.
With what anon said I'll tell you this, I've had the displeasure of meeting whores and I am related to a few. A few pictures, clothed or not, does not make a whore of a woman. Hell, they could be having sex and it still wouldn't reach whore level. It takes talent to get knocked up at 40-50 and not know if the dad is the 16 year old, some guys over the boarder, your boyfriend, your husband, your exhusband etc. (that really wasn't a joke) it's the worse possible kind of talent but talent none the less.
It doesn't make a difference in here but in real life just make sure you know that the names people call a woman she usually falls far short of the real thing
I ment having sex in the pics. it's not something special for a couple to try amateur pron.
@anon1:56
http://26.media.tumblr.com/ApftSg4I1ih8f34g8oaxuA5fo1_400.gif
Grammar Nazi:
Someone who is too stupid to think of a reasoned response to any argument so resorts to attacking someone's grammar, vocabulary, and spelling instead. Someone who has failed to grasp that online forums are not in fact English essays.
:)
@anon2:40
Thank you for the reasonable thought out response I will reply to you seriously then. Ok I will concede that maybe this particular woman is not a whore, however, at the very least she is whorily posing in a whores uniform. If your house caught on fire and I was standing outside in a fireman's uniform I would not blame you for coming over to me calling me a fireman asking me to put the fire in your house out. Maybe she isn't a whore, but still.. it's probably an educated guess that she is.
Anyway my original post 'I'm tired of seeing these whores' was followed my a pretty big XD smiley face which should have indicated to people I wasn't really being that serious or trying to start a life changing debate for them. But I guess to lonely nerds staring at pictures of girls they'd never have, calling one a whore is pretty hurtful to their poor little depressed hearts.
XD
A whore's uniform? So Miko are whores now too? (granted Reimu's design is not a very accurate rendition of traditional Miko attire but still) Just what does constitute a "whore's uniform" to you anyway?