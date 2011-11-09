RSSChannel

Hanamura Misaki Hakurei Reimu Cosplay



    59 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:40 09/11/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Is it strange that I was expecting a lack of clothes and fundoshi instead of panties?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by John Hayabusa
    15:55 09/11/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    "A Lenfried-Misaki Touhou duo may still only be the staff of fantasy..."

    That fantasy will eventually become a reality.

    Misaki's Reimu cosplay is just as hot as her Marisa cosplay. Now we want to see Lenfried doing a Marisa cosplay.

    Reply to John Hayabusa／人◕ ‿‿ ◕人＼
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:20 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    That. And preferrably at the same location. Where is this shrine by the way? Looks pretty authentic (no forest though).

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:43 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    My thoughts exactly! LENFRIED SHOULD DO A MARISA PHOTOSHOOT!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:52 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    @John Hayabusa: we already have "red-white armfit", now we need "black-clothes thing". ( Patchouli preference )

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:21 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    wew that was alot >.> (tired scrolling down @_@

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Milhi
    Comment by Milhi
    23:54 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Same here, but nice cosplay hope we an see more in the future.

    Reply to Milhi
    Avatar of Raven
    Comment by Raven
    22:29 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I love all of the Touhou cosplay. This is a case where dressing them up in cute clothes is just as satisfying (if not more so) than taking their clothes off. "Naked" cosplay is easy. Really cute Victorian/Edo cosplay is hard, but these girls the last few weeks have been suceeding.

    I hope someone decides to do Alice soon too :)

    Reply to Raven
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:13 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    She is cute. I like the underboob shots.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:34 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    so beautiful...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of vanilka
    Comment by vanilka
    16:06 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Actually, I prefer this one to Lenfried and Misaki. All of them are good, of course. But this cosplay is really nicely done and the setting is purely amazing. Finally, someone thought about doing it properly instead of relying on bare skin only.

    Reply to 小猫
    Avatar of Gitami
    Comment by Gitami
    18:32 09/11/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    I am surprised they don't do it more often.

    Touhou cosplayers + abandoned building explorers + shrines out in nowhere.

    Reply to Gitami
    Avatar of Hoshi
    Comment by Hoshi
    17:22 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Needs more armpits.

    Reply to Hoshi
    Comment by Dark Mage
    04:05 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    We get a lot of Reimu and Marisa cosplays posted here how about a Flandre,Okuu, Eirin,or Udongien for a change?

    Reply to Red Comet
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:26 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Looks like Marisa stole the precious donation box.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:21 15/09/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Aaaagh! I can't enjoy her cosplay, the setting is just too interesting!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:26 11/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I like my touhou 2D, thank you very much.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:40 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    i love her legs so much XD

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of cpc65
    Comment by cpc65
    08:19 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Underboobs (67 - 73)

    Reply to cpc65
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:17 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    What's with the lazy shoop in pic 75?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Justin iZ Here
    Comment by Justin iZ Here
    21:26 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    i like it, not on the level of Lenfried but then again its hard to compare them, plus this set wins in location by far.

    iv just gotten use to the Lenfried stickers D:

    Reply to Justin iZ Here
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:28 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    At last she isn't photoshopped to hell like Lenfried.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:41 09/11/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    This have nothing on Lenfried’s.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:39 09/11/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    I know!!...all those pics! sooo Little skin....yawn

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Hayate
    Comment by Hayate
    15:11 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    was this the only costume those people had?, since i've been seein this or nothin at all(not that im complaining)

    Reply to Hayate
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:14 10/11/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Toohoo sucks shit, post something that isn't garbage.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Taylor
    15:15 09/11/2011 # ! Bad (-0.5)

    I'm getting tired of seeing these whores. XD

    Reply to Taylor
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:22 09/11/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Well, nobody's forcing you to see them right?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Taylor
    15:47 09/11/2011 # ! Bad (-0.7)

    ah the whore defense force has arrived. xD

    Comment by คภєк๏
    16:33 09/11/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    The question was reasonable and not a bit defensive. You seem to be the one with the problem.

    Comment by คภєк๏
    06:49 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Taylor, the reply of yours to which I responded was attached to a specific comment. There's nothing wrong with my reading comprehension. If you meant something else, you should have made it clear.

    Avatar of Notto Disu Shitto Agen
    Comment by Notto Disu Shitto Agen
    06:11 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    *reads drama*
    Not this shit again...

    Look, if you don't click any titles with "cosplay" in 'em, you won't have to see 'em at all. And if you comment, expect comebacks.

    As for this comment, this is not Whore Defense; it's common sense.

    *this poster believes the "2ch Goddesses" are the true whores*

    Comment by Taylor
    00:52 10/11/2011 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    @Aneko My reply was in response to the multiple replies. So..yeah..you should.. read better..or..something.

    Do I have to reply to everyones comment D: I feel bad if I don't like I'm insulting you. But this is tiring I'm not against people who like whores, or even against whores..its just..too many whores is exhausting. XD thats all I'm saying x3

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of jr2nd
    Comment by jr2nd
    15:23 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    does that make you a bitch for looking at it then?

    Reply to jr2nd
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:04 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    What are you? Talking like some 12 year old embeded with taboo puritanish religious theologies... yet looks at erotic websites, tss. Can't get a girlfriend? So you have to write off your frustation here? pathetic.

    ps: a "whore" deserves more respect than you.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:10 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm getting tired of reading weeaboo posts XDDDDD

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:29 09/11/2011 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    bitches and whores

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:48 09/11/2011 # ! Drivel (-0.8)

    I'm getting tired of seeing XD.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Taylor
    18:58 09/11/2011 # ! Drivel (-1.0)

    If you people want to defend whores you're free too...it doesn't hurt my feelings or make them any less whore-y, or increase you chances with them :/ Sorries XD

    Reply to Taylor
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:26 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    In fact, I'm gonna go a little further and assume you're probably a female yourself and that you're nowhere near as good looking as she is, so your only defense mechanism is to call her a whore, because you're uglier and you can't do what she's doing.

    But of course that's going out on a limb. I"ll insert the trademark "XD" here.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:57 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Anons can't vote on comments. Also, you should probably consult a dictionary about the meaning of the word "whore".

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:25 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    No, sorry I couldn't think of any other reason why you would be trolling by calling a cosplayer a whore. The only thing that leaves is that you're just stupid.

    Comment by คภєк๏
    06:51 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    "In fact, I'm gonna go a little further and assume you're probably a troll yourself..."

    Fixed.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:00 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Lmao. "Butthurt desperation theory?" What am I butthurt about? Rather, why am I suddenly on defense? If I'm offended by anything, it's your gross misuse of the word "whore". I could care less whether you think that everyone on here is a virgin, or whether you think lowly of this cosplay set or not. My point is that you calling her a whore is completely false.

    Either way, another classic example of you not even knowing what the hell you're actually saying. Seriously, I hope you're just trolling here... and then, even if you are, you're proving more than anything that you're a moron.

    Comment by Taylor
    00:25 10/11/2011 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    Rule 30.
    Sorry Sherlock Holmes but I'm not female and there are probably few females who even come on this website. But if it makes you feel better about yourself and like you're a smart person then you can believe your butthurt desperation theory. x3

    But since I'm not a lonely virgin I'm not the type of person who is impressed by every random girl who gets half naked in whorey poses and takes pictures for websites then rants at strangers on the internet in defense of her.

    XD

    If you don't like what I have to say then just ignore it and hit the vote down button and feel like you've accomplished something for the day. *thumbs up*

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:22 09/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    You apparently don't know the meaning of the word "whore". The word you're looking for is probably "idol" (or something similar).

    Now, I don't know what grade you went to, in order to learn trolling, but you did very well in that class, and learned a lot.

    As for the vocabulary class, it obviously didn't teach you anything, because your grasp of meanings is terrible.

    Try harder.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:25 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    You don't have a reasoned response. You're just an idiot.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:56 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    To add: Taylor, the entire foundation of what you're saying is the word "whore". You're using the word completely wrong. Hence what you're saying has no basis at all. There, is that a better way of putting it? Perhaps before you put labels on things you should get a grasp of what you're saying.

    Only morons don't actually know what THEY'RE even saying. That's you.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:40 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    With what anon said I'll tell you this, I've had the displeasure of meeting whores and I am related to a few. A few pictures, clothed or not, does not make a whore of a woman. Hell, they could be having sex and it still wouldn't reach whore level. It takes talent to get knocked up at 40-50 and not know if the dad is the 16 year old, some guys over the boarder, your boyfriend, your husband, your exhusband etc. (that really wasn't a joke) it's the worse possible kind of talent but talent none the less.

    It doesn't make a difference in here but in real life just make sure you know that the names people call a woman she usually falls far short of the real thing

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:42 10/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I ment having sex in the pics. it's not something special for a couple to try amateur pron.

    Comment by Taylor
    04:14 10/11/2011 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    @anon1:56

    http://26.media.tumblr.com/ApftSg4I1ih8f34g8oaxuA5fo1_400.gif

    Comment by Taylor
    00:31 10/11/2011 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    Grammar Nazi:
    Someone who is too stupid to think of a reasoned response to any argument so resorts to attacking someone's grammar, vocabulary, and spelling instead. Someone who has failed to grasp that online forums are not in fact English essays.

    :)

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Taylor
    17:16 10/11/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    @anon2:40

    Thank you for the reasonable thought out response I will reply to you seriously then. Ok I will concede that maybe this particular woman is not a whore, however, at the very least she is whorily posing in a whores uniform. If your house caught on fire and I was standing outside in a fireman's uniform I would not blame you for coming over to me calling me a fireman asking me to put the fire in your house out. Maybe she isn't a whore, but still.. it's probably an educated guess that she is.

    Anyway my original post 'I'm tired of seeing these whores' was followed my a pretty big XD smiley face which should have indicated to people I wasn't really being that serious or trying to start a life changing debate for them. But I guess to lonely nerds staring at pictures of girls they'd never have, calling one a whore is pretty hurtful to their poor little depressed hearts.

    XD

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:36 12/11/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    A whore's uniform? So Miko are whores now too? (granted Reimu's design is not a very accurate rendition of traditional Miko attire but still) Just what does constitute a "whore's uniform" to you anyway?

    Reply to this comment



