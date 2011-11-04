Idol Otaku: “This Is Your Future, Guys!”
Idol otaku are mourning the horrible fate which awaits them after Japanese TV’s latest expose of an elderly idol otaku.
As the report originates from Japanese TV there are the usual concerns about its veracity, but few are in much doubt about it being a realistic portrayal at the very least:
“A 50-year-old who likes idols!”
“This is your future guys! It’s here!”
“Here is your future path…”
“You guys!”
“Uwaaaah…”
“Harsh.”
“Don’t air this stuff on TV!”
“Gyaaaaa…”
“So this is how you’ll end up?”
“Horrible stuff.”
“This is our future?”
“You’ll end up like this!”
“15 years without a girlfriend…”
“He doesn’t need one any more.”
“He’s what’s known amongst idol otaku circles as a DD. Daredemo Daisuki [“Loves Anyone”].
The present meaning:
He’s not a fan of any particular idol, but supports a number of different ones
He one of the ones you see at any and every idol event
The opposite type is the ‘only fan’ who only likes one idol”
“He was on TV in 2004 as well…”
“He looks pretty aged.”
“In 10 years I’ll end up like this?”
“Your future is bleak!”
Ah well, at least he's happy. I've seen people with "normal" married life who somehow look like they could commit suicide anytime soon due to family pressure.
I AGREE WHOLEHEARTEDLY. DO WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY AND FUCK THE REST. ANYTHING LESS = FAILED LIFE.
I have the best of both worlds: I'm married to a wonderful Asian girl who doesn't mind that I love idols too! She even went with me to the Morning Musume concert, even though she isn't into that group at all.
You shouldn't bring dakimakura to concerts.
LOL nice
I'm not an idol otaku, but I sure am an anime otaku.
But I'm pretty sure my future is a little different.
And even if it won't - I HAVE NO REGRETS, THIS IS THE ONLY PATH!
I don't know what everyone thinks but from the pictures he looked really happy and satisfied with his life at least more so than those who post all the comments in 2chan
my whole life was ...
....unlimited loli works!
I love these Fate/Stay Night references :D
- Pedobear version
counters with GATES OF "BABY"LON
I think people like him will become way more common. how many hours or days or even weeks months years..do people waste away now just online activities gaming and typing on forum, our parent day and age is disappearing already.
Oh no, your adding to your own problem, hurry, destroy your computer and television and go live outside like a hermit...or ya know, accept that's how things are now and don't act like its necessarily a bad thing.
To represent the two extremes of a issue as the only possibilities is a logical fallacy.
You can enjoy all the benefits of technology and still live a perfectly normal social life.
Yeah, having to work 12+ hours a day for wife who hates you, 3 kids you don't really know any more and being impotent is a much better state future 50 year old men should aspire to be in.
At least he's doing what he wants, we should hope to have his resolve to not waver under societal pressure for as long as he has, in our own specific ventures.
I have seen entire families break up just because of boredom on the wife's part. Personally my mother spent millions of dollars by the year, and had a falling out with my father simply due to herself being bored with life. I think that more and more people should stick to their convictions instead and prevent stupid shit occurring like breakups. Sigh.. 2D>3D
@ Anon 16:40 :
... and that's perhaps why one shouldn't marry a woman (or a man) who doesn't have an outside life and accomplishments of his/her own, something beyond "Kinder, Küche, Kirche".
You just take an example of someone who's unhappy to compare, how is that fair in any way?
I don't know for sure, but I think he'll have a happier live if he had a wife and kids to look after.
It's like you people get offended because you got laughed at for your hobbies, and you recognize yourself in this guy, so you defend him. I don't mind him, but I sure know that I don't want to become like him.
Whether you may end up something similar to this guy or not, the main point 1st anon wanted to get across is that he's happy doing what he loves, even at that age, despite the stigma of being an elderly or other's opinion about him. Happiness follows after that.
If you find happiness in raising a family, who am I to argue. Same goes for anyone's hobbies and lifestyle.
When I retire, I'd like to be building gunpla, collecting figures and watching shows in a secluded location near nature, away from any other human beings, especially my kids who have their own lives to live. Not gonna burden them with little old me.
@Anon4:06
Honestly, its because I hate human beings. Worst creatures on earth as they will kill, torture, rape, murder, degrade, commit genocide, enslave, backstab, two-face others, commit greed and adultery on their own kind, all in the name of religion or simply just we just don't like each other, the way the other human is or looks or thinks.
And we're supposedly the most intelligent beings on this planet.
But thanks for being an exemplary example.
Yoshii-kun, while I agree with you that humans can treat each other and other species like complete trash, don't delude yourself into believing that humans are the only creatures on this planet that behave like that.
Contra-wise, while humans can also treat each other and other species wonderfully, there are other creatures that behave the same way.
I agree.
A certain anime---
"It understands. but, a human being with this warmth destroys even the earth. understand it, AMURO !!"
"It understands. therefore, we have to show the light of people's mind in the world ! "
"hahaha, So, why were not you gentle to Quess?"
For me, Tomino is the wonderful director who expresses this despair world. and anime culture is hope.
Probably, for this Otaku, IDOL is hope.
If it interprets so, nobody can laugh at Otaku.
@Anon7:19
Still, there's always a few good apples from the spoiled bunch that indeed make humanity wonderful. I like to believe in that
@Anon17:49
Yep, I hate myself and own species.
Will die, but just taking my time.
But thanks for being yet another laudable example like the other anon.
@yoshii-kun: freaking hypocrite speaking as though u are another species. Watched too much anime eh? If you hate human beings so much just go and die or lock yourself up forever already.
you know whats funny about this i dont see any monkeys in any of those pics
Personal experience?
'..away from any other human beings, especially my kids who have their own lives to live. Not gonna burden them with little old me'
Oh come on just admit that it's because it's embarrassing. You don't want your kids to know the horrible truth that you are basically a useless otaku..
In this day and age, marriage is not what it used to be. He's not JUST taking someone who's unhappy. Nobody's happy.
That's quite a stretch. I don't think many Sankaku users are actually into pop idols. Most of them are here for anime. So even if they are defending him, it's not because of what you think.
Gradius if you aren't lying, then I salute you o' wise sage.
15 w/o gf is nothing, I'm almost 41 w/o that so far all nice and well!
Besides, I'm pretty close of becoming a TRUE wizard!
@ 4:14
Women are less obtainable if you are not good looking and/or have a terrible personality. Also if you are really geeky or are into things people find detestable (lolicon)
Since I have most of what I listed above (I am ugly, a rare male tsundere, geek, love and get off on lolicon) I have accepted that I will probably be single for the rest of my adult life. Will I be a bit upset yet at times I will be upset, but other times I will not be.
I don't know whether to laugh or cry at Gradius' comment.
Women aren't THAT unattainable, unless you make them so.
As long as he isn't kidnapping children off the street, engaging in sodomy/bestiality/etc, or trafficking child porn, then whatever...
@Gradius you mean close to becoming a "TRUE Ero-sennin"
@08:08
Yes it is true that the road is harder for guys that aren't handsome, but it is way worse for someone that has a bad personality.
Truthfully, I don't think a bad personality discounts a relationship since there are plenty of dicks with hot girls, and even serial murderers/criminals somehow find women. So really, if you can't find someone, you just aren't trying hard enough.
Male tsundere? I don't think that's even possible. Tsundere was invented to describe females not men... the proper term for men being tsun tsun is... um, asshole. No offense intended, LOL.
Anyways, all the things you mentioned aren't really unsurmountable.
Ugly? Then dress better, it offsets it. A sense of humor also helps this. Being self deprecating without being groveling also helps.
Tsundere/dick behavior? Cut it down and soften your approach and you'll get by much better.
You like lolicon stuff? Then hide it and keep it on the down low, if you want to have a normal girl. People hide all sorts of crap in their closets, why should you be any different? Even presidents have tons of shit in their closets they don't want others to know.
Bottom line is it's not that hard. BUT - the window dramatically closes as you get older or get out of school, so get working, boys.
What is up with comments that gets thumbed up when it's against marriage / having a gf?
Are you guys that desperate, you need others to confirm that being single is a-okay? That's really pathetic.
I don't have a GF myself, but I don't feel particularly bad about it, but God, stop pretending it's a lifestyle.
@Gradius I nominate you for a role-model of all of sancom. I can only hope to be as powerful a wizard as you.
Oh dear...
Plenty of people are happy, married or not. I'm happy. My SO is happy. We do things we like. My friends are happy most of the time.
To say nobody is happy is depressing, it's just generalizing based on your own experiences. Not everyone is like you.
I'm with Gradius, I'm almost a True Wizard myself
-_______________________-
Why the long face? You're about to be able to use magic and I can't, cheer up! Think of how convenient it'll be!
OP's thinking realistically, and after watching all my family's marriages fall into disarray except my uncle who's ONLY ever been with his wife, straight from grade school at that, I'm pretty sure all marriages fade away from being a happy lifestyle.
Also, your post made me think you're reading a little too much Usagi Drop.
exactly my thoughts while reading this.
i'm not into this whole idol thing myself, but as long as he's happy with it i can't see what's bad about being a 50yo otaku.
this guy is a winner. fuck everyone's opinion, just do what you enjoy and be happy.
So marry him already
You don't get it.
Not his style.
Ugh.. If this is how society wants to represent otakus then Im done, I rather call myself an anime fan only, I'm tired of such ignorance everywhere and the media spreading it wherever the fuck it wants to, to each their own, get it already.
Their portrayals of such things are always on its very extreme. It's like football (soccer) fans always being shown as hooligans, thugs, racists, idiots, etc. There may be SOME fans that are like that, but that doesn't mean all the other fans are automatically the same.
Well calling yourself an otaku is derogatory so I wouldn't recommend calling yourself that anyway. Otaku are the more extreme, obsessed types in a fandom. This idol fan is a true otaku. You're probably not. Speaking of ignorance...
Meh who gives a fuck what people think? i have 1 idol and its HATSUNE MIKU nothing more i dont even watch anime!! and im not the typical OTAKU japan makes im violent as fuck and anyone who fucks with me well.. they get there ass beat down with a leek
LOL gimme a break. You'll beat someone down with a LEEK?!
You're a VIOLENT otaku, please... You're probably either 100 pounds dripping wet and asthmatic OR are 200+ pounds of rippling fat and lazy as fuck - meaning the only beat downs you'll be handing out are ones on your underutilized wanker.
LOL thug wannabe geek
If that's true, the point of working out 3 hours DAILY is?
None. Either your muscles/nerves are going to hell faster than you'll realize it, or your work out is pure shit. Funny that you're boasting with this?
Feeding the troll here, don't mind me.
Not all otakus are unfit. Personally I don't ignore at least 3 hours of training a day after work.
16:03 05/11/2011
Come at me bro i have a special LEEK for you
@ 00:18
Thanks, but I think you're better off keeping that leek in your leaky vagina, you whiny twat.
Do you seriously think you're fooling anyone with your geek rage?
LOL someone needs to lay off the energy drinks and take his ADD meds.
Hatsune Miku thug?! BWAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHH (takes a deep breath) AHHAHAHAHAH AHAAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!!
"Yo yo, sup foo, I be listenin to sum sick gangsta shit up in here yo! Hatsune Miku is straight up street yo!"
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
