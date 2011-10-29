Behold Lenfried’s Succulent Strawberries
Legendary paipan ero-cosplayer Lenfried‘s Reimu obsession culminates in particularly tasty set of photographs, as revealing as ever and far more appetitising.
Legendary paipan ero-cosplayer Lenfried‘s Reimu obsession culminates in particularly tasty set of photographs, as revealing as ever and far more appetitising.
Lenfried always has new Reimu ero-cosplays to exhibition lately...yet I am really drawn to them...God, she's so sexy...
I always wonder who gets to put on those stickers... is it the photographer? Or the lamp holder?
the same guy that fucks her off camera
They should do it on camera, I hope she does some latex photoshoot soon.
lies, she's pure and angelic virgin waifu ;_;
Sorry to dissapoint
Doesn't apply to 3D.
no matter who put on those stickers... she should INSERT TEH STRAWBERRY!!
It's not just delicious cake. It's delicious STRAWBERRY cake. :D
She likes to do dat cosplay a lot... not that I complain.
I will. Get rid of this repetitive boring mesubuta already and move onto more hawt and saucy women.
This takes "itadakimasu" to a whole new level, and in so many ways.
Now I just dream of being able to say "gochisousama deshite".
She's running out of materials, gotta be creative. The more skin shows, the less there's left to show for future use...
Lol your comment makes me laugh from the first sentence to the second one, thumbs up hahaha Gochisousama deshita.
I wish I was that strawberry...
You aren't much bigger either.
How do I now? Well that's what *she* said!
Her again... Can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm getting tired of seeing her.
No offense, but I'm tired of her.
The onigiri bit was not a turn on at all, even if she was using Reimu's delicious pits..
Also, that other shoot with the vaginapit made me dislike seeing Lenfried's armpits.
Am I the only one tired of the same girl, the same costume and the same photos again?
Never get tired of moar Lenfried cosplay!
do you get tired of pussy too? the same ole tightness, and wetness, and wonder? NEVER!!!!!
Pussy, right? Virgin spotted. Bitches are loose as fuck, son. They're belt to let out the offspring. Like, the avg bitch could take a double fist and forearm no problem. Your little hotdog would just get lost in that kind of cavern.
again! my hate for that stickers level up more and more
even if you're hot
armpit riceballs are still gross
Thats a matter of taste... I wouldnt mind eating it or licking her delicious pits
Lenfried why do you have to make me hate strawberries?
She should be on a commercial for selling flesh covered bandaids, oh and fruit.
S.U.Y.T
Three Dimensional Asian Pig Disgusting
Good to go boy! Let us achieve the highest state of the 2CH! Time for some trolling practice
2D>3D, Japan>Every other countries.
what?
Every time a Lenfried post comes up, I have a surge of excitement and anxiety because I know I'm going to have to spend 10 minutes downloading a bunch of pics. I'm still glad I do every time. She's amazing.
thanks
if this keeps up i might get some serious damage, my penis hurts so bad!
she is so gorgeous! and she plays with my favorite fetish! it's a dream come true.
STRAWBERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
But is it appetitis B? C? Artefact, please don't leave us hanging!
That's my girl.
May we put some cream on those strawberries?
May I put some cream on those strawberries?
I sure you will like my cream.
Yeah, so appeTITIzing. Girl, I'd lick that pussy of yours sparkly clean
I would totally eat that strawberry.
the cosplayer of sealed gate, now with strawberry
ah
The stamp strikes ba-.... Wait, it's a strawberry now??
She is a porn star ;-)
Who want her for MOTHER OF YOUR SON!!???
i want it!!!
having sexy wife who a great teaser can bring my life to heaven :P
i dont care what lenfried hatter said!
she is sexy and hot and brave and if she is not sexy why all of you spend your time watching her do her sexy trendmark cosplay?
GO lenfried show us more!
Beautiful!
But... does she look a little older already?
Dat's some mold in her armpit.
Oh, another Lenfried Reimu gallery, how novel...
She's cute but she needs a bigger booty and she could stand to gain a few pounds.
oh, baby, before you dip that berry in the cream, let me whip it up for you!!!!!
i guess rice can make a good deodorant?
Is squashing rice in your armpit supposed to be sexy? I must be missing something.
Pasties are quite nice, however.
Yeeeaaaa no armpit squashy squashy not arousing...
Panties are nice yeah, but squashing rice in your armpit is NOT sexy at all. Also I don't get why some freaks are so "HNNNNG~ an armpit HHNNNGG"