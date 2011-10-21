Reimu Ero-Cosplay – Lenfried Can’t Keep Her Pantsu On!
Lenfried dons yet another sexy Hakurei Reimu costume, and once again seems only too keen to take it all as soon as she detects the presence of a camera.
Lenfried dons yet another sexy Hakurei Reimu costume, and once again seems only too keen to take it all as soon as she detects the presence of a camera.
Must not fap... while... at... work.....
Fap'd before going to work...
I love this Timezone...
OMFG I want to ram her so BAAADDDDDD!!!!
Also next time when you guys post these pictures please provide a link to the zip to make things easier... for me... and my little friend...
Anon 11:13- seconded.
Too much band-aids!
damn you sancom, once again I have to leave the house with a boner >_>
Warranty void if seal is broken
Warranty is already void since seal is broken.
Used product.
oh, silly rabbit...gimme a woman with experience! to hell with having to train a girl to be a woman.
Would you like to have my onahole?
It's full of cum.
I am sure you like used products.
Wow. What a lazy fucking Anon. I loved training the girls I've been with. What an asshole. >.>
Oh wow, you just compared women to holes only fit for fucking. Good going, asshole >.>
>Oh wow, you just compared women to holes only fit for fucking.
So what are they for? Seriously, please do tell me. Surely my investment has to pay dividends right?
"Lenfried Can’t Keep Her Pantsu On!"
What a coincidence ! Neither can i!
*fap*
you have pantsu? WOW.
Like this comment if you don't like pubic hair... and if you totally like lenfried's shaved ... cat
+1 for Lenfried's shaved kitty. (￣ー￣)
This one?
http://img1.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/lenfried-ero-cosplay/sakuya-nopan-001.jpg
I don't care either way, long as I'm not expected to lick it.
Sometimes I feel like I'm the only guy left who loves licking pussy.
Not the ones I've tasted, but my friends told me some bad stories to which I hope never to live through myself.
Another friend had a girl who's pussy smelt and tasted like the food she ate for dinner. He dreaded fish tacos night, but boy did he love her spaghetti!
@ 06:51
Of course! I'd go to town.
You really want to lick this..?
http://img1.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/lenfried-ero-cosplay/sakuya-nopan-001.jpg
Smells like fish right?
*stares at the sticker*
So we meet again, my Mortal enemy ಠ_ಠ
*clench fist*
sticker ....
*raise fist*
STICKEEEEEEEEEEEEER ! ( >△<)/
Dat pussy sticker.
Must come off. :3
i know an picture from one of her set where you can see a generous amount of vag slip. i'll try to find
GOD YES PLEASE DO I NEED TO SEE MOAR.
I second the "must see".
guys you play game
under wear:
1/red
2/blue
3/sticker
shes tatally wearing pantsu WHERES THE CHEATS!
I think it's this one?
http://img1.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/lenfried-ero-cosplay/sakuya-nopan-001.jpg
Eww...
das just red panties
Anon 15:45
Fuck, disgusting, can somebody shopped in some filters right now as we speak.
Without all the pgotoshop, she looks...urg...
I wonder what the Pussy sticker says on it... it has writing
It is times like these you must ask yourself: Which is better? 2D or 3D?
Considering how many filters are used could you really count this as 3D?
Filters aside, Lenfried still looked awfully decent that one time she appeared in Comiket. Those were shots by strangers so I'm pretty sure those weren't shopped. People won't shop someone else for the better unless they are paid or asked to.
>filters aside
>decent
There you said it.
Might as well call it 2D with that much filters.
My 3D life doesn't haven't that much filter and its uglier.
All these glows/filters just killed my boner.
I will now proceed to 2Dfy it before I can fap.
You mean, at times like these, when the 3D girl is basically a perfect 10. Consider that girls like Lenfried, in everyday life, are impossibly rare (and well beyond the reach of most otaku, in any event), while 2D wives are available to anyone with ~¥10,000 to spare for a pillow cover. I'd say that 2D still wins, unless you happen to be exceptionally fortunate (either in terms of finances or genetics).
You don't have to be that lucky - skills can make up for a part too. Ever heard of something like "articulate speech" or conjugations thereof? Then there's also something called bodylanguage - and the part most Otaku lack at that is a) being able to not stare/fawn/gawk and b) a propper bearing.
I think you're seriously overstating the matter. Simply being able to turn a clever phrase is not nearly enough to win a girl's heart.
And, in any event, all this is missing my original point: perfect-10 girls like Lenfried are quite rare in reality, while perfect-10 2D girls are everywhere. So it's a bit fallacious to claim, based solely on this image set, that 3D is better than 2D. That claim is based on an exceedingly small sample size.
Without all the photoshop, she is bellow average actually...
http://img1.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/lenfried-ero-cosplay/sakuya-nopan-001.jpg
Below average? Seriously?
I've seen some of her earlier pictures, before she even started using makeup like she does now. One thing that's hard to make out in these images is that she has quite a few freckles on her face, and her skin isn't nearly this smooth-looking.
And yet she still arguably looks better than 9 out of 10 women you'll run across on a day-to-day basis.
super agreed!!
actually girl like lenfried is pretty rare and it even more rare to find one who like to be an ero cosplay model and have a smile like evil seducing me lol i love lenfried so much
did you just compare a pillow cover to real girls?
your virginity is showing so much its blinding
It's called wizardry. Power Word: Blind!
This is the proof that 3Ds are dominating good
Try doing with less photoshop and than we can have a talk about it.
>Try doing 2d without graphics
What the fuck are you babbling about?
Are you trying to be funny with your nonsensical English?
Most 2D arts of the world aren't that good without photoshop effects as well.
Try doing 2d without graphics and we'll talk some more... Oh wait.
You are all same hypocrite arrogant primitive fags.
Yes, we totally need 2D Lenfried... >:D
3D >>>> 2D , too bad most asian women don't care about their looks and they look as bad as a worn shoe.
Lenfried included, without her photoshop, she is nothing (besides being fat).