RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Ota7


Japanese Elementary Schoolers More Precocious Than Ever

precocious-fashionistas-001

Japanese have lately been marvelling at the precocious dress of elementary schoolers of late, with Hinata and Riria (both 12 or 13) taken to be cases in point.

2ch for its part has been quick to denounce this “bitchification” of the nation’s young girls, perhaps smarting to see them not dressed as little sailors instead…

precocious-fashionistas-002
precocious-fashionistas-003
precocious-fashionistas-004
precocious-fashionistas-005
precocious-fashionistas-006
precocious-fashionistas-007
precocious-fashionistas-008
precocious-fashionistas-009
precocious-fashionistas-010
precocious-fashionistas-011
precocious-fashionistas-012
precocious-fashionistas-013
precocious-fashionistas-014
precocious-fashionistas-015
precocious-fashionistas-016
precocious-fashionistas-017
precocious-fashionistas-018
precocious-fashionistas-019
precocious-fashionistas-020
precocious-fashionistas-021

Although some of the girls pictured are obviously models, enough of them look to be normal schoolgirls for some conclusions about contemporary schoolgirl fashion to be drawn.

Those tempted to decry this as “bitchification” might do well to note that the notion that 13-year-olds should look and behave like innocent little dolls is a relatively recent one – in Edo period Japan marriage generally started at 14, and even in the west hyper-puritanical attitudes to adolescents are far from ancient, so from a historical perspective such antics are not particularly shocking.

precocious-fashionistas-022



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    466 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of dantesmaster
    Comment by dantesmaster
    00:13 17/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Now i understand why they r lolicons over there....I BLAME KIDS THESE DAYS!!!

    Reply to dantesmaster
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:09 16/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Am I a pedo for getting horny to this?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:57 16/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Let's talk about it. Why don't you take a seat over here?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:27 16/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Nah..it's the natural reply to girls craving sex. Even if they don't understand what the hell they are doing. But probably they do understand anyway.....

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:52 22/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Don't be stupid this isnt the reply to girls craving sex, this is what people are feeding their children. They are only imitating their idols, the people who dress this way. This world has gone to hell. Although this situation isn't nearly anywhere close to the magnitude of China's.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:05 08/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Actually, you're both right.

    It's a little of everything, nature AND nurture.

    Everyone want to look good, it's in their genes; attracting mates (or at least practicing to do so, since their young), and all that good stuff.

    The media gives us society's perspective on what "looks good" - And the younger highly-impressionable generation follows from there.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:30 16/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pedo bear - Seal of approval
    http://images.wikia.com/wikiality/images/8/89/Pl-pedo-bear.png

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:36 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's probably Pedobear hunting season over in Japan, hence why these girlies are dressed like this- they're the bait

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:07 16/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    That's a lot of jailbait

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:24 16/10/2011 # ! Drivel (-1.0)

    jailbait is usually girls that have at least developed sexually
    if you consider this jailbait then seek help

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:29 20/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    err anon 20:24 isnt jailbait anyone whos under the legal age? for all we know these girls could be giving pink salon services with pleasure

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Michael
    Comment by Michael
    14:35 16/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    5 year olds with ipads
    9 year olds listening to kesha
    13 year old sluts

    what's next

    Reply to Michael
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:48 16/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    What is "kesha"?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of White Phoenix
    Comment by White Phoenix
    15:09 16/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    A popstar in the US that has horrible music.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:23 16/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Even worse than Justin Bieber and Rebecca Black?

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:27 16/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    nobody is even worse than those two... not in their lifetime i suppose.

    Avatar of shiroki
    Comment by shiroki
    19:12 16/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Noise that tried and failed at being music

    Avatar of K'
    Comment by K'
    15:18 16/10/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    let me reinforce the fact that it is really REALLY HORRIBLE music.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:19 16/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    making peoples ears bleed and them wanting to impale their heads on anything sharp, that kind of sound

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:49 16/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    I won't deny it I'm lovin this.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:26 16/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    kesha is an actual pop star? i thought she just made that one video on youtube and thats it, a whore out for attention...

    granted the parody of that video may have done better then the video itself.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:28 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Marisa knows what's good music. She has thousands of arranges for her own theme!

    Avatar of Patchouli Knowledge
    Comment by Patchouli Knowledge
    06:56 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Music can actually be measured, horrible music is actual math how it effects ones brain or rather how it "can" effect the effect is up to the person and the skills involved to play, sing, compose, etc, or ...etc hitting notes, finding semi tones, flats sharps that work well with the sounds so on and so forth.

    How one enjoys the this is also a factor but not the biggest, people can enjoy horrible music. It still remains horrible music.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:08 18/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just googled Keisha thinking: "It can't be that bad...", well, it is! she's just an effects and auto-tune bitch.... those of you who haven't heard her, keep it that way.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:38 19/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^COCK JOCKEYS

    Avatar of Go Dong Hae
    Comment by Go Dong Hae
    22:06 21/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    No wonder there is so much Sekuhara in Japan...
    How can they run around dressed like that,that's even worse than those clothes from Kodomo no Jikan.

    About the music:
    Bad music is music from those who don't know a tad shit about music and still try to sell the crap they compose(like everyone in the all-time-charts).
    The real masterpieces of music are only enjoyed by a minority of people (like most classical music pieces, and with classical I don't mean shit like the Beatles but classical orchestra/organ music or some decent dojin musicians).

    Good musicians make music not to live from it but because they enjoy making music and don't spawn disgraceful crap because their contracted record label forces them to produce X songs/albums per year.

    Someone who profilates himself through youtube is just a poor creature with no brains longing for advertence...

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:45 16/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.5)

    What constitutes "horrible music"
    Other than, "It's not within my tastes in music"
    or "I don't like it"

    ?

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:37 17/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    "Horrible music" is anything that is wildly popular that haters are jealous so many people like.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:21 16/10/2011 # ! Drivel (-1.0)

    Pedophiles REJOICE!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Ryuhouji
    01:56 17/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    Let me make this point iron strong.... keysha is one of the very worst things to ever happen to U.S. Music since...... hmm... well i guess Britney Spears, AND rap music. pleas let me introduce the point that rap music is also VERY VERY bad. It really aint even 'music' its just the blacks talking about their 'bitches' their drugs, their gangs, and crimes of violence while unfitting beats are played. and britney spears' music is decent, well, some of it, but americans kinda see her in the light that otaku see aya hirano atm, but it's for a different reason, one of which you will probably never see in japan.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:11 17/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    There is a lot of good rap out there that is poetic, well-written, and has positive messages. The fact that you seem to think it's a racial thing, or that you think it's all bad just shows a lack of education on your part. It's not anyone else's fault if you only expose yourself to negative music or don't expand your horizons beyond what is clearly stereotypical.

    Avatar of rumblingsauce
    Comment by rumblingsauce
    05:37 17/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Then you haven't heard mc chris or Eminem. Both white guys who aren't all about money and women. How about Mega Ran. Optimus Rhyme. Most of rap is shit, but there are some really good gems in there who speak some true stuff.
    As for Spears and Kesha, they can go to the same place as Brokencyde. In some fiery pit of Hell.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:31 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Have you read the official Eminem x Punisher comic? Yeah, that comic was made up of all his "suggestions."

    Yeah, he's just a violent manchild, which he portrays greatly in it.

    Avatar of rumblingsauce
    Comment by rumblingsauce
    08:49 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Now there's something wrong with violence? There's violence in nearly all media. Ok, so you don't like Eminem. There's plenty of others that disprove your statement. Just saying. It's pretty ignorant to make such a broad statement about a genre that you seem to hardly know. Or care for that matter.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:12 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    "How about Mega Ran"

    I read that as Meg Ryan, and was extremely confused.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:47 20/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Today's mainstream rap is garbage. I've been a fan of rap and hip-hop since the early 90s, and it sickens me to hear most of today's hits. Basically, today's rap is considered ring-tone rap, which consists of a heavy beat combined with a high pitched synth loop that you can dance to in a club while drunk. The lyrics are generic and soulless and don't mean anything in particular. (Kind of like JPOP when translated into English.)

    On the other hand, underground artists like CunninLynguists and older mainstream groups like Outkast provide us with music that remains true to rap's musical roots. These artists actually have musical talent.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:14 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why is it that when someone says they hate rap, they always have to bash black people, as if all black people like rap or support it, or as if all rappers are white?

    What century are you from?

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:57 18/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Its the year 2011...and you're still listening to commercial rap and hip-hop, Ryuhouji you are a disappointment.

    Next thing you know your going to tell us how you never heard of Outkast, The Strange Fruit Project, Thabani Band, Blackalicious or Def Jef.

    Oh thats right you probably would...cause you don't know squat about rap. So do us a favor and stop posting pseudo commentary about what rap is and is not.

    This message is brought to you by your friendly neighborhood Anon-man.

    Avatar of Miroku74
    Comment by Miroku74
    04:56 19/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Try going back to Old School Rap for something a bit more decent to listen to. Like De La Soul, DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, Kool Moe Dee, etc.

    But yeah.... rap these days isn't what it used to be.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:29 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's harsh! Kesha isn't terrible!

    ...just really, really, REALLY annoying...

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:19 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    if you dont like rap dont listen to it. you dont see us "blacks" calling other peoples music garbage except for Kesha and Justin beiber of which i totally agree on but i cant argue you down about your taste. Just dont say its bad because it doesnt appeal to or connects with you. BTW Country is almost the same shit.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:36 18/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Paris Hilton + Rebecca Black

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:01 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    singer artist

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:45 16/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    15 year old preggos, oh wait

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Satonaka
    Comment by Satonaka
    15:23 16/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    You mean that show "Teen Ho's?" Oh yeah, that one XD

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:13 16/03/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    More like what they call in the US rave / underground club scene "prostitots": any girl under the legal age of 18 that dresses like a prostitute / slut.

    And everyone wonders why there are so many underage girls having babies nowadays?; it's because the PARENTS allow their 13 year old daughters leave the house dressed like that, and buy those clothes for them!

    If it was MY daughter, I'd ground her for a year.

    Then again, I would NEVER buy these types of clothes for her, especially if she was a 'model' as someone pointed out.

    (Artefact...I'm looking at you, mister!!)

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of msoltyspl
    Comment by msoltyspl
    18:58 16/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    If you didn't have kids and family few hundred years ago around 16-17, you were a loser.

    But then again - when people living beyond 30 were considered very lucky - the world had more common sense in context of sex, marriages and so on.

    Funny thing, our evolution obviously didn't keep up with medical science, unfortunately - all religious and moral nutter groups, and lawyers/politicians sucking their cocks certainly did...

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:06 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    that was so last year, today is 13 years old preggos

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:16 16/10/2011 # ! Drivel (-0.7)

    Well, isn't the Japanese old guard bitching about the country's low birth rates? If they get knocked up early, the can pump out a handful of kids before their eggs go bad, thus preventing the need to allow dirty foreigners to emigrate.

    Avatar of yaku
    Comment by yaku
    19:20 16/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    @Anon: I wasn't being serious, just playing along with the joke that Japan should breed :D

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:33 16/10/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    'the sooner you get pregnant (not "14 year old" sooner though) the healthier your baby will be since the eggs are still young too! '

    There can be complications and low fetal birthweight. Nutrition is very difficult for 14-year-old mothers. It's better to wait until they're 17 or 18, if they eat healthy, high-protein diets.

    Breed! It is your patriotic duty!

    Avatar of yaku
    Comment by yaku
    17:52 16/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    And actually the sooner you get pregnant (not "14 year old" sooner though) the healthier your baby will be since the eggs are still young too! :D Take that, old hags! Now Japanese people, GATTAI and produce a new generation!

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:28 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    good point.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:36 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    The old guard is too busy fighting against sexualized porn cartoons at the internet.

    Avatar of Alice
    Comment by Alice
    06:21 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Problem with that is that most of them would just get abortions. Since there's not as much moral stigma about it there, I'm sure the parent would have no trouble taking their daughter in to get one if she was too young.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:05 18/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    and who's to say that just because they couldn't physically make a baby that they didn't try?... or at least wanted to?

    Avatar of Manjix
    Comment by Manjix
    18:54 16/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    The ancients did it. There weren't anything much to do in the past so people just started mating and reproducing the moment they get their first pubic hair or so.

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:14 16/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, but their tiny little bodies wouldn't bear the stretch of a baby going through their uteruses

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:15 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    >The ancients did it. There weren't anything much to do in the past so people just started mating and reproducing the moment they get their first pubic hair or so.

    And there were no stupid bullshit laws stating you can't have sex with a 14 year old. It's the modern society backward thinking that came out with those bullshit.

    Pedophile? What's that? It doesn't exist in the ancients vocabulary.

    Hail the good old times.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:57 16/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    They're Japanese not Mexicans!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:22 16/10/2011 # ! Drivel (-1.0)

    Dude, they're not British.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:29 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol man, they're on their way to be

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:18 18/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    They already have the stereotypical bad teeth!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:23 16/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    I don't care if 12 year olds are no longer 'innocent' but...

    This is like Jessi Slaughterification of kids. Kids at such a young age shouldn't be bothered too much by trends and fashion. Especially trends; I thought all kids are taught to do their own thing? Instead, they have another aspect of peer pressure added to them.

    At least, wait until high school. They can't even begin to work part time(otherwise it's child laboring), so they're effectively sucking their parents' money to follow these fashin trends. If their parents are lawyers and/or Jew, they don't need to worry, but what about the poorer men and women who wore a bad condom or had this misleading thought that a 'safe day' is completely safe?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:20 17/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    I remember that until we hit 10-12 we didn't give a damn about clothes, we just wore what our parents gave us. I think the most we'd go for is when we had very nice new shoes and stationary (from backpacks to pencils). Kids shouldn't be so concerned about clothes, I blame the parents.

    Avatar of Gitami
    Comment by Gitami
    07:56 18/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Most of us aren't fashionable enough to attract a mate and breed thus it's the fashionable ones who bred these fashionable peer pressuring kids.

    If manga is any guide then difference from your peers will get you ostracized in the Japanese school leading to suicides. It's kids' lives on the line so get to studying the problem. It might save them from enjo-kosaing for their new clothes.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:03 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Well, there are so many magazines existing that tell mothers how to dress their kids as mini version of them, special in the gyaru fashion.

    Just look at the brand Yumetenbo, they make Gyaru clothes and highheels even for babies.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:08 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I blame the parents for allowing their daughter to go around like that dressed in public.

    Yeah, they are just asking for trouble, dressed like that. No worse than here in the USA, or better yet, here in South Florida (Miami especially)

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:33 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Are you kidding? Have you ever talked to a 12 year old girl? At that age they're going through puberty, of course they'll care about fashion and looking 'sexy'.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Ota-Kool
    Comment by Ota-Kool
    15:07 16/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Jr. Idol Gravure?

    Reply to Altair
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:17 16/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Old news bro. It already happened years ago.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:32 16/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    You forgot 2 year-olds with iPhones.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:29 16/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    i hope most of them dont end up in porn site.. >.>

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:27 16/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    too late.
    look around you.
    where are we?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:30 17/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I hope some of them do.

    What? The Japanese porn industry's got to survive too.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:16 16/10/2011 # ! Drivel (-0.8)

    Spoken like a true pedophile.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:46 14/11/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ah about Ke$ha... here's one that seems to fit a lot here xD:
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNH_vEjcoMo

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:15 16/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Teen Mom for MTV Japan

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:54 16/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    17 year olds with incurable STD's

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Powerpuff Loli
    Comment by Powerpuff Loli
    02:57 17/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    "But I thought Chlamydia was another pop/R&B artist!"

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:19 18/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Herpes is not a new breakfast cereal

    Reply to this comment











    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Sankaku Complex Forums Open
    Kuzu no Honkai “Practically An Ero-Anime”
    Magical Girl Transformation Anime Legends
    Meiko Honma Secret Base Figure
    Backalleys of Japan
    Flawless Scathach Cosplay Stupendously Sexy
    Alluring Achellia Cosplay by Tasha
    Bill Gates Manga – My Computer God


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments