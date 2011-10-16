Japanese Elementary Schoolers More Precocious Than Ever

Japanese have lately been marvelling at the precocious dress of elementary schoolers of late, with Hinata and Riria (both 12 or 13) taken to be cases in point.

2ch for its part has been quick to denounce this “bitchification” of the nation’s young girls, perhaps smarting to see them not dressed as little sailors instead…









































Although some of the girls pictured are obviously models, enough of them look to be normal schoolgirls for some conclusions about contemporary schoolgirl fashion to be drawn.

Those tempted to decry this as “bitchification” might do well to note that the notion that 13-year-olds should look and behave like innocent little dolls is a relatively recent one – in Edo period Japan marriage generally started at 14, and even in the west hyper-puritanical attitudes to adolescents are far from ancient, so from a historical perspective such antics are not particularly shocking.