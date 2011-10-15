“Deleting Partner’s Number” = “Domestic Violence”
Oct 15, 2011
Deleting someone’s details from a mobile phone now apparently constitutes a grievous act of domestic violence.
Masami Shinosaki, 70, a professor of sociology and gender studies and the chief researcher of the Kitakyushu Forum on Asian Women, a government-supported feminist foundation which concerns itself with “promoting the improvement of women’s status,” recently addressed 540 students at a Fukuoka high school regarding “date DV.”
She was keen to stress that “deleting your partner from your phone constitutes domestic violence,” although she did concede that “some people think it isn’t DV even if there is harm.”
Other heinous examples of domestic violence she pointed out included the “exchange of harsh words.”
There is some scepticism about her position amongst the wicked misogynists of 2ch:
“What!?”
“This is crazy!”
“So deleting a friend from your phone is domestic violence as well?”
“If you look it up this organisation is just a bunch of left-wing activists…”
“If the idea is just to be nice to your partner I don’t really see why it’s necessary to say it. If you can’t manage that now, you still won’t be able to manage it after being told.”
“It seems pretty normal to delete someone from your phone after you’ve fallen out?”
“Men and women who are dating always engage in these sort of tactics, you can’t just call it all DV. She probably has limited experience in these areas and thinks women should automatically be treated as princesses and their partners should behave as their servants.”
“Just be honest and call any refusal of a woman’s demands by a man DV.”
“I’m a victim of DV!”
“Refusing to marry someone would be DV by her definition…”
“Confessing your love to someone is DV then? How about refusing to go out with them?”
“That would be sexual harassment.”
“She just wants to bandy the term around as it’s so convenient a label. There’s no way there’s any actual DV occurring amongst a bunch of high schoolers.”
“This old fool doesn’t even know what the word ‘domestic’ means.”
“She really doesn’t know what it means… kids dating is not really the same as violence between two people living together.”
“It looks like her definition of DV is ‘anything which a upsets a woman’.”
“Surely she must mean fiddling with someone else’s phone?”
“She must want to say deleting mail addresses from your partner’s phone.”
“Right – the idiot who wrote up her speech just wrote it badly.”
“Surely not though – that isn’t DV at all, it’s violating someone’s privacy and quite possibly a crime.”
“She’s obviously talking about the psychological suffering you’d inflict on someone by deleting them from your phone.”
“Nobody understands what she means…”
“A 70-year-old like this really ought not to be going on about email and mobile phones.”
“Just some crazy leftist woman. She’ll always be a victim of something.”
“Really, it’s better not to get married. The DV laws we have now pretty much presume the man’s guilt if accused, and can include stuff like shouting at someone, ignoring them, or not giving them money.”
“Fukuoka’s even worse than Osaka these days.”
“Isn’t it normally women who delete people from their phones like that though?”
“I can’t believe these crazy gender equality foundations get funded with our taxes.”
“It’s another one of the ones which are backed by the Japan Christian Women’s Organization.”
“I have no partner to delete…”
“Why is a 70-year-old lecturing high school students about romance?”
Those wondering why men are now routinely reported to police for daring to interact with schoolgirls probably need look no further than the activities of such groups.
70, a professor of sociology and gender studies and the chief researcher of the Kitakyushu Forum on Asian Women, a government-supported feminist foundation which concerns itself with “promoting the improvement of women’s status”
Says it all.
-She's a feminist
-She's 70 (hence she's most likely senile)
-She can come up with any shit and claim that loose theory is legit.
Those aspects are enough to be the main reason to disregard this new "law".
Well, if you think about it, old men in positions of power use it to do stupid, asinine and selfish shit. If you look at the irony, this woman is fulfilling her feminist duty in making sure women are accurately represented in that demographic.
The is no physical contact, how can it be domestic violence?
Physical contact is not necessary to be considered domestic violence, a person can be verbally abused too, which is considered to be psycological violence.
Guy: "What is this idiot talking about?"
His Girlfriend: "I don't know..."
Guy: "So I guess if I were to delete your number by accident, I'd be abusive?"
His Girlfriend: "Umm... I dunno..."
Guy: "Hey, look, I'm gonna delete yer number, oh my god!"
His girlfriend: "Uh! W-wait! Don't do that!"
Guy: "Relax, who cares?"
His girlfriend: "NOOO!! Don't do that!!"
Guy: "Don't worry I wo- oops, I accidentally deleted it for real, lemme put it ba-"
His girlfriend: *Dives out window of second story apartment*
Guy: "...that woman might have a point..."
What if your cellphone got stolen... RAPE?
by the way, I have all the girl's "number"
that I will never delete and no-copy allow
A - D - B - C - D - C - A - B - D - D ...
*spring nosebleed*
sorry Akihisa, I going first.
No Offence, HouseLife but did you watch Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu Ep 11 ?
Then let me correct what I say again.
I have all the girl's "number".
And I will kill.... I mean "Domestic Violence" anyone who dare delete my girls's "number" like Nemoto.
Wasn't that basically the synopsis of noein?
@Tsuchiya Kouta
Gorgeous. I would give you a number of internets, but I'm afraid if I fiddle with the number pad I'll accidentally delete my girlfriend's phone number. Which would be an act of quantum time travel, because I do not currently have a girlfriend, but considering time doesn't exist outside of the third dimension, it would mean that I would have pre-deleted the existence of said number from when I met and became her boyfriend, thereby guaranteeing I never have her number, and therefore never have a girlfriend, and create a time paradox that will kill us all.
...so please settle for a 'lol.'
@ HouseLife:
Time Paradoxes don't exist, haven't you watched Steins;Gate?
You just move to another World Line where you did what you did.
you don't need her number to be her partner.
but if u could accidentally delete a virtual partner...
also
would be interesting to see the girlfriend go yan after u delete her number...she'll then give u several of her numbers so there is no way u can escape...
For repeated offence plz!!! Delete and add X inf.
You wouldn't actually delete your partner on purpose, unless she "was" your partner.
A failed update or restore on ur apple iphone meas that u had did DV to all 185673 of ur contacts.
Needless to mention, where is the violence to it?
Most feminist foundations I've heard about have pretty retarded findings. Guess that's why I hear about em.
What happens if a guy found out his ex had deleted him from her phone and sued for DV. Then asked this old bat to testify on his behalf how he was the victim of DV in court?
not possible because feminazis think men are nothing more but wild animals that should serve woman.
He will lose the trial and get 3 or probably more years of jail and a huge amount of money to pay to his ex because it was DV that her cellphone has his number.
And also get sexual abuse charges if he talks to her at least once.
Feminism at its finest
With all these claims, those who want nothing to do with real women will want to have even less to do with real women, at this rate, the declining birth rates of Japan will become even worse.
I'll set you straight Anonymous. Most feminist foundations has been absolutely crucial to helping society care for women as human equals to men in America for some nearly 50 years now. That is finally starting to have a ripple effect around the world and people are waking up to it.
It's the quackjobs like this, that obsess and make a mockery of feminism that I'm just furious about. It's not really an attack on males or anything like that. It's an attack on feminism. Just think about it.
Admittedly it makes feminists look like crackpots, so it is indeed working against feminism. But it is also an attack on men with very real repercussions.
Bottomline, everyone loses.
Domestic Violence 'by definition', possibly. But since there is no actual 'altercation' involved... it is not prosecutable by Western Standards. (And should also be the same by Japanese Standards...)
And not a fuck was given that day.
although there were the occasional facepalms
Seriously. I would have walked up and left when if I heard that.
I assume she would consider that to be domestic violence too and would have had you arrested :P
"The DV laws we have now pretty much presume the man’s guilt if accused"
It makes me incredibly sad how true this is.
I'M BEING OPPRESSED!I'M BEING OPPRESSED!(complete with maniac-like face)
With my waifu I would never engaged in DV with you 3D pigs!
Amen to that.
I believe in domestic violence includes confinement of victim's freedom.
deleting partner's number, its more to do with double standards.
2D is better because its not real
IT IS REAL IN MY HEART!
Is it DV if i turn off my DS? My waifu becomes a little upset, but she always forgives me... My Rinko is so sweet...
This thread is discussing IRL dating, so you guys stay out of it this time. It's not like you can know anything about it.
If you think this is limited to IRL then you are gravely mistaken, those feminist has shown in the past to push for law that include 2D characters.... Who know I could get arrest for bondaging my waifu in the future
so if you break up with someone you're not allowed to delete their number?
i think this is total bullshit and only said it because she wants publicity.
japan should start using old people as fossil fuels... because this idiots seem to live forever there.
Hai. I work for women's equality. Everything I say is right and everything you say that opposes us are full of bullshit. Thank you for your attention.
What an unbelievebly retarded thing to say. Maybe this person is senile.
I guess this means if you want equality, you're going to have to bend over a little further: http://goo.gl/f4pXo
Sound like this b*tch's never experienced real Domestic Violence. Someone probably needs to go over and teach her what it really is.
publicity? yeah that's what she got... *facepalm*
when will japan start to use old retarted people as fossil fuels?
because somehow these people never die in japan.