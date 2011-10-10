Finally – Mio’s Boobs Fondled
K-ON!’s astonishing transformation from moeblobs to soft service continues apace, now with outright Mio breast fondling making an appearance.
As if boyfriends, swelling breasts and naked bathing action wasn’t enough – presumably this marks a new direction for the franchise, and not a moment too soon considering recent events.
I can clop to that.
And legally.
I can ignore legality, when it comes to drawings.
Drawings are still protected under free speech for the time being, but you basically have to stick to your guns. I do remember one instance of a guy pleading guilty to a charge for lolicon when he shouldn't have for a supposedly 'lighter sentence' by a horrible lawyer. The other instances on record to the best of my knowledge are actual child pornography cases where lolicon and the like are merely used as a chance to add more of a sentence for the perpetrator who already had pornography of real children.
I'm very closely watching to make sure they never can truly cross this line of thought policing, because once they do, the teetering rock of 'freedom in the face of disagreement' begins its descent, and that's the end of America.
Not if you're in America. Land of the fr-oops, not anymore.
If it can been seen as obscene its pretty much under fire as its the only way to get around the constitution. And some are exploiting that to the fullest I.E. Everything can be bastardised into obscene. Its sickening.
Even with my states lax obscenity laws it wont be much help if I end up falling into a protect-act-banned issue.
you are ok on coast but stay out of the bible belt and fly over country.
"I'm very closely watching to make sure they never can truly cross this line of thought policing"
As if you'll do something about it. That's the trouble with you otakus. You're all talk.
Land of the F-Troop?
What a reference...
Slowly is becoming ero manga >.< .
Needs moar yuri :3
A-men to that!
I am down with that.
Fine with that.
I approve of this recent development.
Mugi will help out.
A pianist is fine too.
Pianist do have dexterous fingers after all...though a drummer is pretty limber too. <3
Need to see the next frame
In a nutshell, ayame is comparing the breast sizes of mio and sachi.
Ero +MAX...
Yeah. I'm finding myself pretty indifferent. I think it's the art style.
somewhere in japan, an otaku just jizzed his pants
Could I just point out that Jun's alleged boyfriend was infact her brother, that teenage girls do infact experience breast growth, and that bath scenes are far from new in either the anime or the manga?
I'll admit was a little shocked at the inclusion of breast groping, but let's face it, K-On is not as popular as it is because of kakifly's ability as a mangaka.
On the subject of Toyosaki Aki, I find these seiyuu otaku more than a little creepy, and I certainly wouldn't go and destroy my collection over learning that she pursues love interests like a normal human being. If anything I'm glad it's tom-h@ck she's dating. He is an amazing musician who has done a lot of good work for not only the K-On anime, but also the two live concerts. It had to be someone, and I'm glad it turned out to be someone like him.
if you know who she is dating, you're one of those "seiyuu otaku"
but at least this one is normal.
I found out who she was dating by reading about the reactions of these otaku.
Hey its Patricia Martin from Lucky Star? Making a cameo in K-on?
. . .
Moe blob to moe shit.
Nah, no improvement or anything, still crap.
Not so interesting.
I'm waiting for 2ch's stupid antics.
I suppose soft service is the only thing it can do since song doesn't really work in comic books. A shame.
Stupid K-on fans overreacting to each bit. And this whole boob gropping in k-on!! The mangaka is trying to appeal to all the k-on mania otaku using this ploy? Hmm....I'm just an outsider here but I'm gonna say, the mangaka has no pride if this is as ploy to fix the seiyuu scandal. If its not a ploy then semi-thumbs up. Now lets see it with a male partner. Because female on female is only going to be giving the k-on fans what they want, "keeping their precious characters virgins".
Obviously, it's not a "ploy to fix the seiyuu scandal". Do you really think Kakifly works THAT fast? Besides, these "scandal" things always get blown out of proportion by sites like Sankaku and the worst of the worst idiot otaku, I doubt Kakifly even cares about it (if he even knows).
That said, all these "shocking" new things in the K-On manga - breast groping, "OMG NUDE BATHING", etc... are not new at all. All of it has been done before in the K-On manga. I don't understand why it's suddenly supposed to be a big deal now.
They're just angry that they couldn't fondle her.
ITT: People who have missed the extremely long history of "Wow, they're so big! *grope*" breast size gags in manga and anime.
Here's an idea: How about Sankaku NOT spoil the latest chapter of K-On without warning before anyone has had a chance to read it for once?
What was Mio's reaction is what I want to know...
but i thought sawa-chan already groped her before
naw, sawa chan just tried to strip her to get her to wear the christmas outfit
Meanwhile, Megumi Sokabe; Mio's no.1 Stalker and Fangirl is living just a few doors away..
Hopefully we'll get to see some yandere action soon..
and hoping that she's the one fondling Mio's breast.
This... this is awesome. I really hope there're two more "seasons"... one for Ui and the gang, and then Mugi and all them... wooo!
It's evolution, Baby!
I'm sorry for every otaku feeling betrayed about seiyuus having a normal life. They're willing to miss this for some childish quirky fantasies.
arsonist beetle: good good
Its all fun and games until the world finds our that their seiyuus have a boyfriend.
Until then..let us all enjoy the show before the impending shitstorm.
Mio really looks like the only one who has matured. In every single way.
