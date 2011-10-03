C3 Pantsu Anime Par Excellence

RSSChannel

    89 Comments
    Avatar of Lone Ninja
    Comment by Lone Ninja
    20:18 03/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    No Blinding lights?!
    No Laser Beams?!
    No blockades?!

    My God....

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:18 03/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Lol "blinding lights", "laser beams", "blockades" ... sounds a LOT like the Battlefield 3 beta XD

    Avatar of NakkiNyan
    Comment by NakkiNyan
    21:24 03/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Yes but Battlefield 3 does not have convenient hair censoring =P

    Avatar of Shaolan-kun
    Comment by Shaolan-kun
    22:40 03/10/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    Convenient hair censoring is at least sexier and less retarded than blinding lights...

    Avatar of Satonaka
    Comment by Satonaka
    18:40 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Watch Blood-C, Black shadow bars abound!

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:11 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Surely there are better ways to censor other than blinding lights?

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:36 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    OMG.!!!!!!!!!! i almost died when you said battlefield 3 XD so true that theres those 3 things

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:03 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    You forgot 'steam' LOLs

    Comment by ♦Diamond♦Dust♦
    20:17 03/10/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Shimapan!

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:52 06/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's what I was going to say-

    Pantsu?! Not just any pantsu this is SHIMAPAN!!

    Avatar of uber phallas
    Comment by uber phallas
    21:10 03/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    C3: Cute x Captivating x Comedy

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:45 03/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Pettankos will rule the world.

    Avatar of Shizu's Waki Obsessor: MaidNiac
    Comment by Shizu's Waki Obsessor: MaidNiac
    23:25 03/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I see, so it seems that I didn't make a mistake for putting this into my Must Watch Show for this season :)

    Avatar of SunnyJ
    Comment by SunnyJ
    19:59 03/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I really liked it as the art was good and all the colors were awesome. Especially nice on a big bright screen! =D Plus shes so... Tsun-tsun and cute! =D

    But too early to tell if #1 anime of season...

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:12 03/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I agree witht the art, but the storyline is kinda~ old fashion

    Avatar of Otame
    Comment by Otame
    02:47 08/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I agree that the plot is getting old.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:30 16/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I would take old fashioned over cookie cutter modern story

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:28 03/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    storyline? what's that?

    Avatar of Firaku
    Comment by Firaku
    12:28 05/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Is she a cursed freeter or?

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:08 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    More like, the story is so shitty and the very same concept has been out over 9000 times before.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:05 03/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    You could say boring as well.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:29 03/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    More like lack of story line because you have no idea what the hell is going on

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:10 04/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    The first episode is pretty lackluster. All we got is a brief Fia intro followed by the Cube Demolitions Inc. in action. I still have no idea what's going on other than the cursed cube is also a girl.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:18 04/10/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Sounds pretty typical for Anime

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:28 03/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    meh this is typical anime.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:43 03/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Majikoi,to me was so far the best.

    Avatar of Marine-RX179
    Comment by Marine-RX179
    22:45 03/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    She's voiced by Yukarin as well, so that's definitely a plus.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:24 03/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    http://img338.imageshack.us/img338/2777/vlcsnap2011100216h37m56.png

    This thread is incomplete without this.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:35 03/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Same art as Bakatest2 ;D

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:57 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Don't know why you needed to specify '2' cause 1 is the same.

    Avatar of Remilia
    Comment by Remilia
    20:24 03/10/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    For a moment I thought it was Eu from Zombie desu ka.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:43 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    For my IKa musume :P

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:50 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    WARNING !!!
    High level moe.
    You will get excited by watching these kawaii girls.

    I think hair censor is better than shadow / light censor. It seems sexier than others.

    Although it's typical, it's better than being a gay who doesn't concern the beauty of girls anime.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:46 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I want to be that vacuum cleaner!!

    Avatar of alternative kyon
    Comment by alternative kyon
    07:24 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    The story is ... GENERIC! But th art + no censorship is good. I might drop it if its plot doesn't get serious by episode 4

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:37 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Japs need to learn physics..

    Avatar of Mere
    Comment by Mere
    09:41 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is...unbelievably typical, and the art is poor and flat.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:30 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    You mean there's a flattie in there.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:28 22/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:39 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Avatar of G
    Comment by G
    05:20 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I really hope artists and animators stop using the shiny/glossy effects that look like pimples and rashes. It gets to be a bit distracting and doesn't accomplish its intended goal very well. :-/

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:48 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Already my favorite show. Don't even care. Baka To Test is one of my favorites and this just makes it great.

    Avatar of SaltyPenguin
    Comment by SaltyPenguin
    13:13 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why am I looking at this? I already watched the episode...oh well. Shimapan!

    Avatar of Dan Hibiki
    Comment by Dan Hibiki
    12:07 06/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think I'll have to check this one out. as long as they don't start to put those giant beams of light over all the important parts, it should be good. well at least the art style is to my liking.

    Avatar of TheBlackReaper
    Comment by TheBlackReaper
    09:26 08/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well I've watched the first episode and it was little so-so, wasn't REALLY good nor bad, somewhere in the middle, hope it will be a little better on the next episodes.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:44 11/03/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:35 13/10/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Avatar of Kazol Orajia
    Comment by Kazol Orajia
    12:52 05/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Shitty plot and character development, but good art and enough moe to keep me interested for the first ep. Hopefully it will get better.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:59 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Good, but reminded of Dragon Crisis in terms of interesting occurrences crammed into a time space a bit too short for them. A little whiplash from rushing through a lot of the scenes.

    Avatar of Crazy_O
    Comment by Crazy_O
    14:39 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Am I the only one who thought the introduction felt rushed?

    It was like, "yea you watch enough anime, you know the drill, no need for details".

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:28 04/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wait.. so these images come from A BROADCAST TV show? Where's the haze of smoke or steam? Where's the obscuring beams of light? OH NOES PANTSU?!

    HOW WILL THIS SHOW EVER SELL ANY BLU-RAYS?!!!

    Reply to Anonymous




