C3 Pantsu Anime Par Excellence
The new season brings with it the expected bevy of pantsu anime – and amongst them, C3 (Cube x Cursed x Curious, or “C Cube”) seems to be the most gratuitous.
No Blinding lights?!
No Laser Beams?!
No blockades?!
My God....
Lol "blinding lights", "laser beams", "blockades" ... sounds a LOT like the Battlefield 3 beta XD
Yes but Battlefield 3 does not have convenient hair censoring =P
Convenient hair censoring is at least sexier and less retarded than blinding lights...
Watch Blood-C, Black shadow bars abound!
Surely there are better ways to censor other than blinding lights?
OMG.!!!!!!!!!! i almost died when you said battlefield 3 XD so true that theres those 3 things
You forgot 'steam' LOLs
Shimapan!
That's what I was going to say-
Pantsu?! Not just any pantsu this is SHIMAPAN!!
C3: Cute x Captivating x Comedy
Pettankos will rule the world.
I see, so it seems that I didn't make a mistake for putting this into my Must Watch Show for this season :)
I really liked it as the art was good and all the colors were awesome. Especially nice on a big bright screen! =D Plus shes so... Tsun-tsun and cute! =D
But too early to tell if #1 anime of season...
I agree witht the art, but the storyline is kinda~ old fashion
I agree that the plot is getting old.
I would take old fashioned over cookie cutter modern story
storyline? what's that?
Is she a cursed freeter or?
More like, the story is so shitty and the very same concept has been out over 9000 times before.
You could say boring as well.
More like lack of story line because you have no idea what the hell is going on
The first episode is pretty lackluster. All we got is a brief Fia intro followed by the Cube Demolitions Inc. in action. I still have no idea what's going on other than the cursed cube is also a girl.
Sounds pretty typical for Anime
meh this is typical anime.
Majikoi,to me was so far the best.
She's voiced by Yukarin as well, so that's definitely a plus.
http://img338.imageshack.us/img338/2777/vlcsnap2011100216h37m56.png
This thread is incomplete without this.
Same art as Bakatest2 ;D
Don't know why you needed to specify '2' cause 1 is the same.
For a moment I thought it was Eu from Zombie desu ka.
For my IKa musume :P
WARNING !!!
High level moe.
You will get excited by watching these kawaii girls.
I think hair censor is better than shadow / light censor. It seems sexier than others.
Although it's typical, it's better than being a gay who doesn't concern the beauty of girls anime.
I want to be that vacuum cleaner!!
The story is ... GENERIC! But th art + no censorship is good. I might drop it if its plot doesn't get serious by episode 4
Japs need to learn physics..
This is...unbelievably typical, and the art is poor and flat.
You mean there's a flattie in there.
I really hope artists and animators stop using the shiny/glossy effects that look like pimples and rashes. It gets to be a bit distracting and doesn't accomplish its intended goal very well. :-/
Already my favorite show. Don't even care. Baka To Test is one of my favorites and this just makes it great.
Why am I looking at this? I already watched the episode...oh well. Shimapan!
I think I'll have to check this one out. as long as they don't start to put those giant beams of light over all the important parts, it should be good. well at least the art style is to my liking.
Well I've watched the first episode and it was little so-so, wasn't REALLY good nor bad, somewhere in the middle, hope it will be a little better on the next episodes.
Shitty plot and character development, but good art and enough moe to keep me interested for the first ep. Hopefully it will get better.
Good, but reminded of Dragon Crisis in terms of interesting occurrences crammed into a time space a bit too short for them. A little whiplash from rushing through a lot of the scenes.
Am I the only one who thought the introduction felt rushed?
It was like, "yea you watch enough anime, you know the drill, no need for details".
Wait.. so these images come from A BROADCAST TV show? Where's the haze of smoke or steam? Where's the obscuring beams of light? OH NOES PANTSU?!
HOW WILL THIS SHOW EVER SELL ANY BLU-RAYS?!!!