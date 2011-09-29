LDP Seeks New Ban: “Manga & Anime = Virtual Child Abuse”
Japan’s ongoing efforts to ban its only healthy industry continue, with the latest proposed law demanding anime, manga and games be lumped in with child pornography as the subject of a new ban.
The LDP supported proposal in question calls for drastic strengthening of Japan’s child pornography legislation, explicitly classing 2D material as “virtual child pornography” and demanding prison sentences for possessing it:
In addition, we should take notice of the ‘virtual obscene imagery and depictions of sexual abuse’ seen in manga, anime and games, and do something to stop this ongoing torrent of child pornography.
We need to immediately prevent people from visiting cild pornography sites on the Internet, and ensure all possession of child pornography is punished as a crime.
What immediately attracted the attention of critics was the fact that it is being proposed on the basis of a petition with a grand total of 222 signatures (from ordinary people as opposed to legislators).
As a formal petition for a change in the law, its chances of eventually passing into law and the back-room horse-trading it likely represents are both uncertain – but as the pro-censorship camp’s basic strategy of repeatedly proposing the same legislation over and over until it passes has worked on several occasions and still faces no organised opposition, it hardly seems unthinkable for it to pass in whole or in part (with the more extreme parts to follow later).
Although the LDP clearly already encompasses the crazed authoritarian section of the political spectrum, its increasing obsession with attacks on otaku culture is generally suspected to be the result of an increase in the influence of various religious and feminist pressure groups on it – the most notable of which have been operating a long-term strategy of inventing a new category of “virtual child pornography” and then inserting anything 2D they object to into it, whilst insisting Japan must “catch up” to the high levels of sex crime enjoyed in more repressed nations.
Online there is an increasing realisation that, for whatever reasons, the LDP now has it in for otaku:
“The LDP proposes legislation based on 222 signatures now?”
“They are still at it?”
“The LDP just wants to ban all anime, manga and games. They are seriously crazy now, just a bunch of Nazis…”
“What happened to all the idiots who were saying these bans are fine as they won’t include 2D? Probably just a bunch of LDP shills trying to make sure their party looks good online by saying they won’t touch 2D.”
“What’s up with this timing?”
“They are probably hoping to slip it past when everyone is busy with other legislation.”
“What’s troubling is if this gets used as a bargaining piece to secure LDP support for the DPJ’s new budget.”
“This is what you get from allowing all these shady pressure groups to influence political parties.”
“This is because the LDP managed to get its precious ban pushed through in Tokyo. In 2 years time this will pass as well.”
“They are going to make yet another one of those weird censorship bodies to give jobs to retiring civil servants?”
“They just reckon otaku will never push back, so they can make political capital out of bashing them all the time, everything else is just a smokescreen.”
“Are they trying to ruin Japan?
The LDP are total scum… there is nothing to be gained from censoring creative works, nothing.
On the other hand, the potential loss is immeasurable, truly immeasurable. If they succeed in destroying the unique culture Japan has created, all that will be left is the borrowed culture, like in Korea now.
It’s pitiful. I hope the LDP is ruined!”
“The usual UN rape statistics – incidence of rape per 100,000 people:
Canada : 78.08 CP banned, 2D banned
USA: 32.05 CP banned, 2D banned (but the ban is constitutionally invalid)
UK: 16.23 CP banned
France: 14.36 CP banned
Germany: 9.12 CP banned
Russia: 4.78
Japan: 1.78″
“The group pushing all the child porn ban stuff in Japan is called ECPAT, and they basically view all anime, manga, games and otaku products as ‘child abuse.’
Look at this:
From a 2005 government study into the size of the moe market:
‘The analysis estimates the market for moe products (books, images and games), which are related to anime and manga, was worth 88.8 billion yen (US$800 million) in 2003.’
ECPAT has been saying Japan’s ‘child pornography market’ is also 88.8 billion yen. They simply call all moe child pornography.”
[From ECPAT’s ‘Violence against Children in Cyberspace’:
In some countries, material known as ‘virtual pornography’ is legal and big business. In Japan, for example, a report analysing developments in the country’s computer contents market (including software and publications such as comics) gives an indication of the business value of child abuse illustrations and cartoons in some anime or manga materials.
The analysis estimates the market for moe products (books, images and games), which are related to anime and manga, was worth 88.8 billion yen (US$800 million) in 2003.
The term moe is used in a neutral sense for economic analysis. But taken literally it refers to a fetishist sexual attraction that some fans of computer games, anime and manga have for female child characters […] the moe market may therefore be regarded as related to child sex abuse images. The report expected the market for moe products to expand.]
“So this is why Japan keeps getting called a ‘great nation’ of child pornography? What on earth are they thinking…”
“What’s really frightening about this lot is that if they get their way, you could be locked up and have your life ruined for just owning a single picture of a naked 2D girl they decided was supposed to represent a child.”
What I find sad is that more than half of the doujinshi industry would die-- maybe the only thing left standing will be yaoi.
Seriously, most if not all famous circles just love to add one or two pages--or more--of loli material.
In a sense, if virtual child abuse reduces the amount of real child abuse, I'd welcome it.
"In a sense, if virtual child abuse reduces the amount of real child abuse, I'd welcome it."
Japan Sex crimes and Crime rates are down, so this makes no sense the only thing is chikan and when your caught your life is ruined.
>In a sense, if virtual child abuse reduces the amount of real child abuse, I'd welcome it.
but it's not only that this wouldn't happen, it actually could make things worse.
2D lolicon is one of the few things pedophiles can can turn to to satisfy their needs without harming anyone in the process.
what do you think will happen if you take that away from them?
Please don't use that argument, seriously. If people interested in lolicon were really all rapists waiting to happen, then the best course of action WOULD be to lock them all away. It'd be the same as people supporting hunting arguing that killing animals is the only thing preventing them from killing people. Anyone who intends to actually go out and molest kids has serious issues, lolicon or not.
A real lolicon always says no to 3d.
Animals don't run around and kill people But they do overpopulate, slowly dieing of starvation if their numbers are not regulated with hunting.
No, more like the Japanese will finally rise up, boot their lawmakers out of office, and write into their new constitution that NOTHING can be banned just because someone finds it 'offensive'.
never gonna happen anon@12:57. they are dominated like the rest of the world.
Funny enough, Korea might have an edge on that one. Some Asian nations are much freer about artistic freedoms than Japan now. Japan won't be 'another borrower nation like Korea'. It'll sink WAY LOWER if this crap passes.
PS- The sex crime statistic for Japan is extremely fabricated for decades.
You know, otakus could easily gather over 222 signatures against this BS and bombard parliament all the same.
Only their own laziness has let this extreme minority do whatever they want...
I know right. Get off your lazy asses and take over the government already! I'm sure the students at Tokyo U that played the nichijou prank will do something in the future.
Problem is, I don't think it's entirely down to laziness (though that would certainly contribute). This is particularly insidious because anyone who opposes this legislation could easily be discredited as pedophiles.
Same thing here in Aus when the internet filter was initially proposed, opponents were occasionally branded as sexual/social deviants since that was the intent of the filter; to block pedophile/euthanasia/terrorist etc websites.
Luckily for us people wised up.
@Anon 01:14:- I believe if the otakus rise up and make a group to fight back they will be able to stop it and either way, otakus are ALREADY outcasts, the norm in japan is to hate fanboys, if they see it that way, being accused of pedophilia is nothing because they are already treated as sexual deviants.
well, once we get finished with Wall Street and NYC, and can find a sponsor to buy 3000 plane tickets, we can take oout the LDP next!
It's not the otakus' laziness, but rather their (justified) fear of getting arrested for even thinking about entering the field of vision of non-otaku.
The police manhunt for the guy who asked a girl for directions and the news article about that female seiyuu who got arrested for some sort of sex crime are just 2 examples of Ishihara's War On Otaku (that seiyuu's occupation would not have been mentioned in that news article if she were a janitor, mechanic, museum curator or otherwise not directly involved in the 2D industry)
So these old douchebags want to ruin the economy and culture of their country before they die in the next few years
these so called signatures, are they from feminist moral fags from individuals who are not Japanese?
the organizations that started all this bulshit, originally weren't Japanese, but rather outside organizations meddling in the domestic affairs of a foreign country.
but because the masses of otaku aren't about to come out of their holes to protest or assert their rights. there is going to be alot of changes and all they will do is make noise "online".
its pretty sad.
For those who don`t understand: LDP is not some leftist party. It`s right wing party, meaning of "liberal" is not same as in USA in many countries, including Japan. Mostly it means free capitalism, an economy with less regulations.
In cultural issues LDP has very conservative standpoint.
Absolutely correct. "Liberal Democratic Party" is just a name, they are neither liberal nor democratic. They are very, very right wing.
.....It's apparently been much, much too long since Godzilla has come and demolished the Diet Building and all the rest of Tokyo. And to think, back in the 50's, all anyone over there was concerned about was the dismantling of all nuclear warheads. It's like ignorance has taken on a physical manitfestation.
Can't blame them...Sure, the LDP are retards but they are doing what is best for their country...unless Otakus in Japan voice their opinion or take it to the streets, politicians will do what they pleased.
Problem:
LDP are just trying to recover their population growth lost due to the otaku culture. Sure, 2D is greater than 3D but it won't increase the population in Japan unless androids, sperm donation, and etc etc.
Soluton:
Needs more normalfags in Japan to increase the growth so the LDP won't be all fussed up about this industry and leave the otaku culture alone.
Alright, so when do we get to see the ban on idiocy and religion in politics? I mean really, it's like their end goal is to recreate the dark ages, the next thing they'll be after is the internet; it allows people a platform for sharing images and videos that we don't think are proper!
Then computers becuase they allow people to view those images and videos?
Then what? Vans? Too many kids get kidnapped into large black panel vans! We learned that from a movie so it must be true too! Someone please go and put these people back in their god damned cage
Idiots of the world, SHUT THE HELL UP, PLEASE.
It won't happen, sigh. Idiots will always keep raising their voices for what is right by their retarded moral standards, rather than making a logical statement based on.. oh I don't know.. LOGIC
These are dark and idiotic times.
And its about to get more idiotic...
It's time for a global insurrection against the idiots who have been running the world into the gutter.
This goes for the US as well as many problems and all the trouble with the Mexican cartels would disappear if they simply made pot legal.
Give them an inch and next they want a mile. This kind of shit is exactly why people support causes even if they don't exactly like it.
in other news, there's a plague on the loose which affect the brain...
Anon 21:12 here
Religion acts a fundemental base for most socieites around the world, actually, just about every one of them. They all borrow their general morals and values from the mainstream religion in that area, no matter how stupid or pointless.
Whilst some younger generations appear to be breaking away from this, a lot of older ones haven't. Religion still greatly affects politics and the law, even though it's not supposed to. The Church, at least where I live, has been known to pressure politicians as well.
I don't know, maybe I'm crazy for associating religion with idiots and politicians? I know there are idiots that are athiests too, but they don't seem to do as much? I also know that there are intelligent religious people, but I've seen very few.
Could be wrong on that, I mean, I'm only a heavy internet user, so I don't have as much real world experience as I'd like to to base any of this on.
Also, can we get 2chan to moe-ify the LDP members who are seeking a ban? Might at least piss them off before they get away with what they want. Yes, I know, stupid, but I do enjoy a slight trolling.
You are 100% correct about religion
We got not one but two wars started by the USA's religious right wig nuts.
Religion has been the source of unwanted wars for thousands of years.
TIME TO BURN ALL THE RELIGIOUS SHITHEADS
INCLUDING THE TALIBAN
Well obviously there aren't more idiots, it just so happens religion has the unfortunate implication of supporting Draconian idiots.(AKA the loudest of the bunch)
@Anon 21:12
How do you want to ban idiocy? Also what does Dark Age has anything to do with censorship? It didn't exist at all then. And last but not least: on what basis do you want to ban religion? on your "retarded moral standards"?
During the dark ages Anon 21;12 the church controlled what books could be read what subject matter could be discussed . they even tried to control thought by saying any type of modern thinking was a sin you might want to spend some time in your local library if you can find it .
I think religion is shit. They think manga/anime is shit.
Opinions are like assholes. Everyone got one, but everyone think the other one's stinks.
@Anon
Yeah.. However mentioning religion out of nowhere where it doesn't have any relevance with the topic is just.... bleh. I wouldn't call that opinion but fixation. Its kind of common on Sankaku.
The early Church was pretty effective at destroying books and libraries, and when the Roman Empire collapsed the necessary social and economic infrastructure to build and maintain libraries went away. From that moment on the Church pretty much controlled European literature, mainly because for the most part only monks and Church scribes wrote and copied works.
This all changed when the printing press was invented. As the Dark Ages turned into the Renaissance, the Church's response was to maintain a list of banned books called the Index Librorum Prohibitorum. Possession of the books on this list (which at one point even contained the Bible) could land you in deep trouble, but only in the south. Because the Church couldn't enforce the Index in northern Europe it was ultimately ineffective.
The list was abolished in 1966.
Why are people saying that religion has nothing to do with the topic? Isn't it well known by now (and stated in the article) that many of these "bans" on popular culture stem partly from religious groups?
I honestly believe religion isn't completely at fault. It's the people who take their religion and try to shove it down the throats of everyone else that end up causing the most damage.
@anon 23:42
Again... what has church to do with this ban? Is it some kind of people obsession mentioning religion everywhere its possible? Also on what are you basing your assumption that church banned any kind of modern thinking? ( whatever it means )? And last: I don't have any info about Church controlling reading ( in dark ages). Especially because books were very rare.
@ Anon 21:12
do you even know what are you talking about or just trolling?
You forgot the fact that though slowly, these reckless and idiotic bans are getting their way through the mindless masses of politicians.
with the current JP economy, and you still want to damage a large industry? yeah right, best way to surpass DPJ
Al kind of shit, and nothing new.
I feel like we'll see those craps more and more, until those old men die out, that is, I suppose, not too far from now
Yeah, but that same younger generation is to blame too. I mean, I'm basically a shut-in, but even I took my time to go and vote if it concerned me.
And these older people are hypocrites non the less. "In their prime" they were fine with even posession of child pornography, but as they're becoming old to enjoy all that they think no one else should enjoy things (don't misunderstand me, I'm merely talking about 2D lolis now).
As for the whole bullshit passing through the masses.
People, do keep in mind that younger generations don't give a nut about p[politics. Seeing how rotten those are.
So the only bastards that remain there, are old senile fools stuck with old values that are no longer valid in current world.
Who do you think would ever support that bullshit of a proposal?
Elders who never ask inconvenient questions and absorb only the base of simple information.
Anyone younger would spare a minute or two to think about that, and would see how ridiculous the idea is.
Might as well ban public bath - _ -
