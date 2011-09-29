LDP Seeks New Ban: “Manga & Anime = Virtual Child Abuse”

Japan’s ongoing efforts to ban its only healthy industry continue, with the latest proposed law demanding anime, manga and games be lumped in with child pornography as the subject of a new ban.

The LDP supported proposal in question calls for drastic strengthening of Japan’s child pornography legislation, explicitly classing 2D material as “virtual child pornography” and demanding prison sentences for possessing it:

In addition, we should take notice of the ‘virtual obscene imagery and depictions of sexual abuse’ seen in manga, anime and games, and do something to stop this ongoing torrent of child pornography. We need to immediately prevent people from visiting cild pornography sites on the Internet, and ensure all possession of child pornography is punished as a crime.

What immediately attracted the attention of critics was the fact that it is being proposed on the basis of a petition with a grand total of 222 signatures (from ordinary people as opposed to legislators).

As a formal petition for a change in the law, its chances of eventually passing into law and the back-room horse-trading it likely represents are both uncertain – but as the pro-censorship camp’s basic strategy of repeatedly proposing the same legislation over and over until it passes has worked on several occasions and still faces no organised opposition, it hardly seems unthinkable for it to pass in whole or in part (with the more extreme parts to follow later).

Although the LDP clearly already encompasses the crazed authoritarian section of the political spectrum, its increasing obsession with attacks on otaku culture is generally suspected to be the result of an increase in the influence of various religious and feminist pressure groups on it – the most notable of which have been operating a long-term strategy of inventing a new category of “virtual child pornography” and then inserting anything 2D they object to into it, whilst insisting Japan must “catch up” to the high levels of sex crime enjoyed in more repressed nations.

Online there is an increasing realisation that, for whatever reasons, the LDP now has it in for otaku: