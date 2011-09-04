Square Enix “Racist to Blacks”
Time has accused Square Enix of racist portrayal of blacks in it recent transhuman stealth shooter Deus Ex: Human Revolution.
The (admittedly terrible) character in question:
Time’s writer rants about the inclusion of a black character who he views as embodying a racist stereotype of African Americans, though he otherwise rates the game highly (as does practically every other reviewer):
Letitia’s a really bad part of a really good game. When lead character Adam Jensen encounters her in Detroit, she’s picking through the trash.
It becomes clear that she’s an informant from Jensen’s police days and, as their conversation continues, she gives Jensen a few hints and a general sense of the mood of the city.
Letitia’s horrible character design doesn’t stop you from exploring the cyberpunk world of 2027. Instead, she makes you wonder about how she even came into existence.
[…]
Why is this in here? Humor? Any mirth to be had from watching the sequence dissipates about 30 seconds in. No, the purpose of talking to Letitia is to move the player forward and give some hints about Jensen’s backstory.
Yet in doing so, you encounter something really ugly. Letitia embodies a strain of racist stereotype that renders black people as less than human, as the worst that society has to offer.
[…]
Mind you, I’m not calling Eidos Montreal or Square Enix racist. What I will say is that the Letitia character swims in the same dirty stream of ideas that gave America the welfare queen myth and the mysterious black criminal often cited as an alibi in other people’s crimes.
The horrible broken English Letitia speaks is so far removed from any actual slang that it renders the character practically extra-terrestrial. It’s not from an alien planet, though.
That slang harkens back to the worst blackface minstrelsy of the last century. Even the voice actor sounds embarrassed at the things she—even though it sounds like a man, at times—has to say.
[…]
Some people reading this might counter with, “Ok, fine, Letitia’s just a poorly drawn character. What’s the harm in that? Weak character construction isn’t racist.”
But it’s what this particular weak character construction draws on that makes it so appalling. Making her a black, jive-talking street person echoes decades of racist imagery about poor African-Americans.
That imagery’s said that blacks are too inherently dumb, lazy or foreign to America to share in the American Dream. It’s “those people, they’re not like us” talk.
Oh, I can imagine some of the responses to my criticism: “You want to censor creativity. You just want everything to be politically correct. It’s just a video game; what’s the big deal?”
Those responses are wrong. To those who’d retort in that way, I ask this: Can you stand by Letitia? Could you sit someone in front of one of the best games of the year, have this sequence come up and not squirm at her every line?
Defenders keen to burnish the game’s politically correct credentials (or avoid lawsuits) might point out that a number of the game’s many black characters (most of it takes place in the rotten core of Detroit) are scientists and managers, and that the game only features a grand total of two characters speaking with folksy accents in any case.
Oddly, the hammy faux Asian accents the game’s English speaking Chinese (a third of the game takes place in a dystopian Chinese city) universally speak with escape mention, as well as the fact that virtually all of the game’s Chinese characters are either triads, prostitutes or scientists.
The obligatory inclusion of the “English accent arch-villain” character also tends to suggest the game is more guilty of constructing its cast from crude Hollywood character templates and stereotypes than any actual racism.
Square Enix still takes the accusations seriously enough to dismiss them with an apologetic non-apology:
“Deus Ex: Human Revolution is a fictional story which reflects the diversity of the world’s future population by featuring characters of various cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds.
While these characters are meant to portray people living in the year 2027, it has never been our intention to represent any particular ethnic group in a negative light.”
Too busy hacking, elbow knifing or admiring my augmentations that turn guards into swiss cheese to care how one bleeding NPC speaks. It's not like she was rumaging the bin for chicken wings or liquor (wait, thats my job. Where the hell do you find Hot Devil anyway?) to depict actual racism. Heck, you hear most of those lines in a movie or two but everyone knows it's an act, but when it come to games its taboo? Pffft.
And its Eidos Montreal for the record, not SE.
Exactly. I'm about halfway through the game, and I've only seen about 2 bad characters so far. On top of that, you don't even have to talk to this woman. I didn't even know she existed till I saw this. Well, it's the bad part of Detroit, so maybe you would see people like this here and there. It doesn't really impact the feel of the game at all, so I couldn't care less.
All that I can say is......I never asked for this.
There is no particular item labeled "Hot Devil", it's just the brand the "beer" item happens to be. I found a can of beer in.....a trash can. All she does is thank you, no information for it.
if you give her 5 of them, she gives you a pocket diary with some passcodes
It's 4, not 5.
Just scrolling down the page and listening to the audio of the clip, I could swear the NPC sounded like a dude. However, the longer the clip ran on, the more the NPC lost touch with its own character and basically just read from the script. I'll admit it was pretty racist, laughably so though, that you come across this lady while she's rummaging through garbage.
It really sound like a "DUDE"
Listen to similar sort talk on those crappy court TV shows. She sounds plenty female to me. Just not, imo, the attractive sort of female voice. She has the looks too...also not, imo, the attractive sort. But I tend to need to bleach my brain anytime I stumble across a TV playing that shit.
Then again, I merely prefer Kawaii over Kowai.
i thought it was a transexual beggar, is it a woman?
I am to busy to tell which character is base on a black woman who stereotype by the media so far this game is fun.The game is like another version of Mass Effect but in a First Person Perspective.
Much ado about nothing. If she was the only black character in the game he would have a point, but if she's just one (poorly written, badly acted) among many quality ones then it's the exception that proves the rule that most of the characters are fine. Rather, to completely ignore the fact that there are, in fact, black homeless folks, and that black people are disproportionately represented in that unfortunate demographic, ignores a sad reality of our times in favor of political correctness. I'm a fairly well to do (now, not when I was growing up) well educated dark skinned Puerto Rican, but it'd be idiotic for me to pretend that there are no poor or thuggish Puerto Ricans in existence.
That said, I do balk whenever I see someone talking about welfare queens. Those have never really existed, they're a myth made up by Reaganites to justify gutting the social welfare system in a way that people can sleep at night--one of many.
I say fuck it. Give her some fried chicken and a watermelon and a bunch of kids running around. In fact, let's go all out. Change her texture to look like old looney toons black people with lips that look like a red rubber tire. And make certain she never speaks a word of English, just ebonix through and through, to the point that you need to spend skill points in another language in order to even understand her. Then maybe this writer will get the chance to feel completely justified and can be right all he wants so he can be some sort of a fucking hero.
Maybe if many of the black people who refer to other black people who dress in self-confident clothes, enunciate their speech, and communicate in a clear, professional manner as 'acting white' stopped doing so, then perhaps this wouldn't become one of the perceptions of black people in America and that the 'acting white' perception is merely acting like someone who cares to project an air of confidence and presence regardless of the color of your skin or your background. As long as that's the stigma, it just seems that many black people who are stupid will remain stupid just to spite their misunderstood perception of white oppression.
Until then... god forbid the fact there ARE people who are like this character who really exist becomes self-evident. I've even seen worse in real life.
If nothing else, we can just blame Detroit. Even in fiction it can induce facepalming.
"And make certain she never speaks a word of English, just ebonix through and through, to the point that you need to spend skill points in another language in order to even understand her."- lulz
psh, just go all out and have her make a bunch of clicking noises with bogus subtitles on the bottom.
!xobile........DOBILE!!!!
"Maybe if many of the black people who refer to other black people who dress in self-confident clothes, enunciate their speech, and communicate in a clear, professional manner as 'acting white' stopped doing so"
My teenage years sucked because of this...
Well, whatever the case is... we can safely say that Adam Jensen doesn't seem to give a shit.
You my good sir win the internet.
No one has been like this woman...possibly ever.She sounds like an exaggeration from the cotton fields days which is what is so stupid about this. If people have an issue with ebonix,whatever...
This isnt so much ebonix as it is making her seem sub-human . The dev was stupid,that is all.
baesin, to be completely honest, it couldn't hurt for you to widen your social circle or simply do some wider observations. Reality is not black and white and though that character is in some ways a stereotype of "low class" African Americans it is certainly untrue to say that no one acts in a similar manner.
It is, sadly enough, a well done character. Not a character that everyone will like but it is natural that some characters will be better received than others by some and this applies to many media types such as characters found in games, novels, and my favorite...Hentai. =D
No, they definitely exist. There aren't the entirety - or even a majority, I suspect - of the people on welfare, but they do most assuredly exist. While it is seriously unfair to associate all people on welfare with those who play the system, it's ridiculous to assert that no one cheats. In fact, it does injustice to those who are really deserving of pity to lump the cheaters in with them.
I've know too many people on welfare - of both sorts, mind you - to believe otherwise. That's not "Reaganite" propaganda; it's the truth. Has it been misused by politicians who want to do away with the welfare system entirely? Yes. However, it's also vital to recognize the problem so the system can be properly reformed. Being blind to the problem is not going to make it go away.
I know they exist. I've sat with my mom while she's trying to get medical for my little brother. i specifically remember hearing the following conversation; "You know, the more kids you have, the more money they give you" "If you play it right, you will never have to work"
Of course i modified it to terms that can be understood by the typical educated american, it was so heavily ridden with slang you couldn't understand.
Is that supposed to be an insult to the average sankaku reader's intelligence?
I find it ironic how you can lump every imaginable negative stereotype known to man onto a white character and no one so much as bats an eyelash at it. Yet you protray a black character in a slightly negative way and people start screaming racism.
Racism indeed.
And how many white stereotypes have you seen in a game? Hillbilly ones for sure, but they exist. As for a black person that speaks that way, I have never heard it before.
I think it stands out because there is more than one negative connotation attached to this character.
Try: "To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar."
And yes, that is Wesley Snipes in that movie.
And yes, I've heard African-American drag queens who talk in the exact same way as the character in the game.
Plus, we're talking Detroit here, somewhere in the near future. Who do you think is going to show up as a member of the less affluent population? An Amish guy?
dem nigaz always scream about racism, cant help it.
Well, we freed them from slavery but I dare say their laziness to better themselves seems to suggest that they (a large portion of them), at perhaps a subconscious level, desire to be the slaves of other races. *shrug*
rofl, guys, guys, 08:59 (me) wasn't being literal about being one of the people who actually freed black Americans from slavery. Heck, Abe Lincoln didn't due it out of a dislike of slavery either but that's a different story. I was just pondering some of the sick situation the USA faces regarding how many (but not all) African Americans (though they are not the only issue) have such a wonderful opportunity to live the American Dream but not only squander their own chances but make it hard for others of their race that really do try and also making it harder for others that are not of their race. Certainly you would agree that the USA would be a much better place if we actually stood by the motto shown on the flag of Missouri "United we stand, divided we fall."
As seen here : http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/5/5a/Flag_of_Missouri.svg/800px-Flag_of_Missouri.svg.png
Hope that cleared up my thoughts. ^^
Also, believe it or not I'm not actually racist.
To be racist is to believe that one group is superior or inferior to another. I have no such thoughts of that to any group of people, no matter their size or influence.
The word Prejudice is often the proper word to be used but understand that there are two forms of Prejudice. "Prejudice For (in favor of)" and "Prejudice Against (in favor against)". In this all humans are naturally prejudice in favor of some things and prejudice against other things and that applies to countless topics. Racism, as mentioned above, is exactly as I mentioned it.
I apologize for the careless nature of my comment though and I am not necessary in favor of what I said. It was my pondering a sick situation. But thank you for your comments as it allowed me to take a better look as to what I mentioned.
@ 20:54
The funny thing is that he's not allowed to take credit for what his forefathers did but is still supposed to feel guilty because of slavery...
/rolls eyes
WTF did I just read?
YOU freed them? I find this very unlikely unless you are over 200 years old and a veteran of the American Civil War. Don't take credit for something your forefathers did. You did nothing but support the current status quo. Not really something to take pride in.
OK. Let's say you did free the slaves. Are they supposed to say thank you? "Thank you for giving us our freedom and nothing to support ourselves. Thank you for not giving us the skills, land, and resources needed to start a new life. Not to mention doing nothing to ensure that we aren't treated criminally unfair and still viewed as less than human by our white ex-oppressors."
you mean most
it's not real. you can't be racist against a digital character. also if being a bum digging through trash is in fact a black stereotype, maybe these people should better themselves. in today's economy, i don't think being poor or homeless is a black stereotype anyways.
Really? That was stupid AND racist. Clean your mouth out.
Holy shit,
You probably wrote the most intelligent piece of text I have read on the internet for MONTHS.
I don't know about welfare queens, but how about kings. I don't know where you live, but in Canada it exists, personal friends of mine fit the description. Race doesn't seem to apply though, 2 white and one native.
You understand exactly. I understand why he brought it up, but I just don't think it's that serious.
>_> That figures...
Hahahahahah holy shit you are dumb as hell. Fuck you, Sankaku.
The fuck did the author of this article write that's even questionable? Reporting on bullshit doesn't make the article bullshit. You'd be wise to learn how to read news, lest you eventually grow up into an adult that can't interpret reports for shit either.
Dumbass. How are you going to insult the site you bother posting at?
wow... just wow
its amasing how few people realise that the only real racists here are the ones taking insult for other people. this character is not even slightly racist, the reason, because shes SUPPOSE to be a street rat informant, only a moron who cares about race would look at ther skin colour.
some people need to get over the evils that are political correctnes
Time please..! Shove a pipe-bomb up your ass and loosen up...
Look at "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas"...
No one gave a sh*t about racism, because they were too busy making a big f*cking deal about the "Hot Coffee" sex game even though the entire game is a HUGE stereotypical portrayal of African Americans...
Learn from Rockstar, Square-Enix...Add a sex game to shut the fools up about racism...
I mean, the Spanish didn't give a sh*t when "Resident Evil 4" came out and all your enemies were Spanish, mind-controlled parasitic drones..!
Hell, you see yellow, white, brown,...No one gives a sh*t in videogames about them...
But black...Ho ho...
When Resident Evil 5 came out, they were all "OH RACISM!!!" all over the bloody thing...
Like I said, make a sex game to divert their attention from the racism sh*t they so righteously spout...
In the end, it's all about what the head honchos running the US of A will deem what is racist and what is not...And if it ain't them, it's ill-informed douchebag (i.e. media, organizations, religion)...
Ugh...At least it's not sexism too...
Now that would be quite an ugly combo...
And GTA:VC is a stereotypical portrayal of Italian men. And GTA4 is stereotypical portrayal of Slavic people. And GTA3 is... ok this is getting ridiculous now.
GTA series are inspired of different forms of real criminal societies/rings. If you want to call someone racist, blame the Italian mafia, all the Black-only street gangs and the cheap Russian mafia knockoffs.
The game portrays real things as they are, more or less. It doesn't use died out or purely fictional overemphasized stereotypes. GTA characters are incredibly realistic, especially considering the overall premise of the series.
I myself am Slavic person from the Balkans and I had a good laugh at GTA4. How some people get hurt feelings from anything they perceive as politically correct is beyond me.
Yeah I completely agree, I've seen so many black people talk about how San Andreas was the best gta and I always smh and ask them don't you think that game was a bit stereotypical? I hate san andreas so much I don't see how anyone can like that piece of shit, vice city is clearly the best gta followed by gta 3.
Yep, Vice city is way better than San Andreas, the only reason most people feel different is probably the fact that this black street gangster thing is super hip.
Hot coffee mod was GTA's personal Polygon love 2
PPl were pissed at Resident Evil 5 because of the AIDS pandemic in Africa. no where in recent history has anyone linked and media fucked latino culture with AIDS and how easy it is to get it over there. I can see why ppl hated RE5, but in Deus Ex it's not as serious, no one is saying a nation is the cause of some infection or whatever. The reviewer is just a sensitiv'o if you will.
Your brain works just like the brain of the guy who wrote the damn article. Learn to comprehend data that you are presented with. Oh and wait till your balls drop before using the internet (I say this because your comments always make me feel like you've just entered high school). I'm sick of seeing your eighth witted(his would be half of half of a half wit) bullshit on these news articles. Nothing you have ever written has shown me that you could be remotely capable of anything that requires a brain. You may be a social deviant, but you are of average intelligence- which is really low here in the US. inb4 "I'm not from there you're dumb hur-dur"; if this was going to be something you were going to use to defend yourself then you're just further proven me right. The same principle applies to the previous statement: I never claimed to be omniscient, but simply stated that it was an expected response and that it is not relevant to what I had to say.
I still don't feel that I've properly expressed myself in way you can understand. "Please leave the internet and go colour you fuck!"
At least for me, when I don't like what someone writes, I just close the page and go somewhere else. Heck, everyone is entitled to their opinions, no one has the right dictate what others should write or think imho.
what the fuck did i just read?
Whatever you read, it's not legible English.
I don't understand why anyone would be offended or why SE (a company that in recent years I have come to loathe) should find a need to apologize for such a well polished game when all they did was provide realism that is often lacking any many other games.
This isn't to say that all colored Americans (or African Americans for that matter) are trash or that they don't have the decency to speak normally. Far from it but it would also be pure ignorance to think that such people do not exist when they most certainly do.
If at all possible I think it best to just judge each person on an individual basis but only so long as it doesn't put yourself in harms way.
So, remember folks, it's okay to cross the street if you see what looks like a bunch of thugs coming your way. You're not being politically correct by not avoiding such a situation. After all, what is the use of political correctness when your dead?
(^_^)v
PS: This applies to the trash of any group.
I guess the reviewer has never heard a hood rat talk. I'm sorry call me racist if you want, but they do speak a damn alien language. It's not even slang. It's just downright stupidity defined in an entire cultural language. Now I'm not saying the entire African American race are composed of such individuals, but to think that they don't exist, is just being downright ignorant to be polite. They do exist, and this character is a way to express that. Call it culture, call it racist, but it's yet another part of our society. Don't like being portrayed like that among the other races that are equally portrayed in a stereotypical way, stopping perpetuating the stereotype. It's that simple. Don't give society a stereotype to use at all. That way you can't bitch about it.
Hell I wouldn't even call it a stereotype, I'd call it a damn culture. That culture is centered around gang related behavior as well as many other things equally repulsive.
Political correct or not, this is what you get when you have a very 'complex' videogame selling itself seriously and then have silly caricatures everywhere.
And yeah, what is up with the British accented villains?
watch the cop scene is Durarara!! episode 13 when they corner Celty and you will find your answer about the villains.
If the game (or movie, book, etc) is about WWII, use a German villain. If it is about oil, use a Texan American. Anything else: use British. To suggest that anyone besides the above three can be a villain is racist!
actually everyone uses political correctness in the wrong meaning...
pc is actually a notion of the 50s to use proper language in tv...
just mentioning...
@03:52
I can't remember the last time I heard someone use the term being 'political correct' to defend them selfs from saying something insensitive, ignorant, or hateful. If anything it is the opposite, people avoid saying what most be said and pretend certain truths don't exist to avoid offending someone so to be "politically correct" and that is the way it is used mostly.
I say ignoring the truth to avoid hurting someones feelings(being politically correct) is a false virtue.
Well, I guess with the way media in the world has blown up into tablets, smart phones, internet and the rest, I guess the wording's original meaning did too. Just my guess.
That was then, now it's basically some sort of boogeyman that anyone who wants to say something insensitive or ignorant tries to use as a flimsy shield whenever they say something insensitive, ignorant, or downright hateful and someone else inevitably gets offended. Political Correctness isn't holding anyone back from saying anything, although I do tend to think white people are so afraid of being called racists that as a group they are too afraid of discussing race and racism in any meaningful way.
Maybe that's not entirely a bad thing though, as it seems that browsing through the comments that a lot of these people are about as racially sensitive and culturally open as the Daleks.
I bet we can blame James Bond for that.
I tend to find it as a combination of our longstanding negative relationship with the British, even if in modern times we are allies, and the fact that the British accent is just foreign enough, and commands enough authority to us Americans, that it gives the feeling of an intelligent, commanding person, and thus gives a subconscious effect of an intelligent villain regardless of the actions in general.
i believe only racist will see racism in something like this.
if the above argument from Time is correct, then fitting in any characters of any race, sex, background would still be an issue.
i totally agree with u man. its the person that's writing the article that has racist sentiments since he felt that the black was portrayed as a street rat while others wouldn't bother if shes white or black.
these days, i don't even know what racism means anymore.
"To be racist is to believe that one group is superior or inferior to another."
Interestingly enough this tends to make most people that practice a religion racist since religions often teach that their people are superior and that others are inferior.
Please research the definition if you are unsatisfied the one given here. Unfortunately words are being corrupted all the time. Most people say Hack when they intend to mean Crack, for example. : /
i have to agree as a black gamer i do NOT find this game racist it has ppl from all back grounds in multi postions from scientist to hookers to bums im more than 80% thru the game and ive felt not one iota of racism.. the guy that claims this is just plain stupid and needs to relax. theres always some idiot ranting about nothing. deus ex is a great game period. who ever feels racism from this game needs to get a grip. really.
I am racist. I spent 2 years in jail. Just living with them that long is enough tomake anyone racist. i am fully convinced of my own contrition that they are a plague on america's soil. 90% crime rate... Blacks and don't start that "It's because they are treated so badly that they are forced into crime" bullshit, you all know weell that they can do what any white, mexican, asian, or any other race can do... get a job and work, earning their money. That aside, there are many whites, mexicans and asians that cause the same problems the blacks do. As far as im concerned, if they make an Honest living, I'm okay with them. i guess you could say, i simply don't like the fact that they make no attempt at making an honest living. I call myself racist because most of what i hate, and am angry about, is caused by the african americans. I will likely be banned for this comment, but i feel that it must be said.
Oh, right it's about a poorly designed character... WHO GIVES A FUCK its a game. to claim racism on this basis is absolutely retarded, and whoever though of it this way needs to be shot.
The fact that you'd base your knowledge about millions of people from the time you spent in jail makes you nothing short of a complete idiot.
Spend some time with African Americans who serve and protect, save lives, and help others, and then come talk to us. Until then at least acknowledge that only someone incredibly ignorant can label so many people at once. And only a complete dumbass would actually believe that ANY group of people has a 90% crime rate.
The vast majority of black people I've met do make an honest living. So I suggest you associate with a better crowd. Start treating people as individuals and not colors and maybe you wouldn't be so ignorant and pissed.
I did say that if they make an honest living, i have no problem with them. i probably wasn't clear enough for you. the only reason i call myself racist is because most of the people i do not like, are african american. i would not use the n-word, it aonly applies to those that steal, do and deal drugs... etc for their living. im not gonna be like most people and say "I have some black friends" i simply try not to associate myself with them. but once again, if they make an honest living, i can respect them.
Yes but then why on earth would you only associate these negative attributes with black people? All races can be horrible people, so why would you only choose not to associate with black people?
And the fact that you choose not to associate with them at all really explains it all. You don't leave yourself open to seeing the good ones, but you seem to think it's okay to do so for every other race.
It never fails with the comments on articles like this:
The White people:
-bitch about black people
-bitch that it shouldn't be seen as racist
-bitch about how black people care too much about it
-bitch about how black people made them racist
-start phrases with "I'm not racist but--"
-start comparing all black people to thugs or rappers or welfare sponges
-act as though they've never seen positive black people
-start throwing around the N-word
-bring up insignificant parts of their lives and their tiny social scope to justify hating black people
-confirm the fact that tons of white people are racist against black people
The Black people:
-are indifferent
-don't find it racist
-think it's racist but don't find it significant
-don't say anything racist
-have to put up with all the hatred because some douche wrote a bad article
[sarcasm]
That's racist!
[/sarcasm]
Well said. Political correct morons.
And remember people, if you have a black person digging trough trash it's racist. Only white people can be broke or insane or have any other negative characteristics. White is the "default" race, that's why it's OK, since if you have a black guy he is already "the black guy" and any additional characterisation (especially negative) is racist, since it means that you (as the creator) think that all black people are like this.
Only white people can have personalities, all black people can only be one personality and status, that of a successful person.
That sounds retarded...
Are you an African-American? I am...
I bet you were confused when the Mexican president said "we do the jobs the niggers won't do."
I don't think the Chinese like the light they get when mentioned. Bad accents, triad related, always recognized by the Chinese attire or looking like Bruce Lee.
Or how every Asian (oriental) knows a Martial art.
Or how everyone outside of Japan are hairy barbarians or spiteful Koreans...
Or that the Japanese males all have small penises...
The fact that an almost completely avoidable character in a game set in the FUTURE where you would think that type of thinking would change with the technology has that kind of role in a game is what makes it upsetting (to me)...
But the fact that the game play mechanics are good, I want it and may buy it... I'll suffer through that dialogue like when I saw those racist loony toons cartoons...
REgardless, it is still a piece of shit that I won't be buying.
Ah, it`s such a loss for immersive sim community, not to have an idiot like you in ranks, horrible, horrible loss!
Anon 21:46 , I love both JRPGS and games like these. So am I super mcawesomeville now?
21:17 only plays multiplayer CoD and called that "immersive" and "deep."
Better buying off that sweet anime dutch wife doll....
Oh yEah! 8)
That's funny, because it's an polished (admittedly after a few patches), fun game, that gives you more liberty to do whatever you want than i've seen in most recent games.
Maybe you should pirate and give it a try, you'll probably like it, even more if you enjoyed masterpieces such as Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines.
But eh, you're probably some chump that only likes Jrpgs, so maybe it's all falling into deaf ears.
My thoughts exactly.
Leave it to messed-up writers to incite something on a work of fiction. They'll think of shit like "the game dictates the makers thoughts" just to justify their rants. It really seems that the word "fiction" was taken out of their vocabulary so they can write anything worth paying attention to.
The way she speaks doesn't exist anymore. There are black swith lazy speech, but not to that degree.
you sound white.
You sound ugly.