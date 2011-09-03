Ayana Taketatsu “Really An E Cup”
Top moeblob seiyuu Ayana Taketatsu – best known for voicing Azuynan and herself widely regarded as the cutest seiyuu in the industry – has apparently had most intimate measurements leaked, leading to the revelation that she is at least an E cup, a matter which has greatly excited the interest of her many fans.
Her three sizes, and more:
Birthplace: Saitama
Bloodtype: O
Date of Birth: 23/06/1989
Size:
T151 W43 B88 W61 H86 S22.5
Translation for non-stalkers:
Height: 151cm
Weight: 43kg
Bust: 88cm
Waist: 61cm
Hip: 86cm
Shoe size: 22.5cm
After the figures circulated widely online (with some questioning just how the site came upon them and why a seiyuu noted for her cutesy image would have them publicised) the site responsible for the leak quietly deleted them without comment, only acknowledging the article had been edited.
Pictures of her in any form of bust emphasising apparel are hard to come by, but what is available strongly suggests the supposed measurements are accurate and she has in fact been at pains to play down her proportions all along:
Not to mention she's a huge otaku as well. When she played Kirino, she didn't even need to act (except the treating her brother like dirt parts)...since she's pretty much a real-life Kirino herself in terms of otaku level lol
A few days ago someone upload a video titled "Our Taketatsu can't be this much of a otaku!" (obviously it is a pun/homage to "My Little Sister can't be this cute!", which is actually taken from various programs/anime related talk shows and put together a video of nearly two hours...Yes! TWO HOURS of otaku talk lol. I only watched...or listened up to 50mins so far, but things I've pick about her from what she said so far are:
- Happily chat away on otaku stuffs
- Like Dragonball a lot, like Vegeta, favourite character Piccolo
- Love loli (2D), explained the difference between actual loli (2D) and legal loli (2D) to Kana Hanazawa on air in the 7th "OreImo" anime talk show
- Played/playing Princess Maker series, Sister Princess
- Like Cardcaptor Sakura
- Played/playing Love Plus, like Rinko (and seiyuu Sakura Tanga- who playing Sakura in CardCaptor Sakura)
- Seiyuu otaku- like Yui Horie, Yukari Tamura (collected their CDs), Romi Park
- Participated in big anime event once in grade school, once in middle school
- Openly played galgame since a grade schooler- in the living room as well
- Played DragonQuest and FF series
Seriously...it would be great to have a friend like her...better yet, a girlfriend like her, since her interest are pretty much the same as male otaku. Would be much more interesting listen to anime/manga/game related stuffs for hours than about handbags, clothes and shoes, and gossip about female friends and their boyfriends :P
Of course, the fact of her being a big busted legal loli is a huge plus lol
If anyone under Japanese, have a watch/listen on the following video:
http://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm15460164
>>Favourite character: Piccolo
>>Love loli (2D)
>>Played Sister Princess
>>Openly played galgame since a grade schooler
Good Lord, I think I've just witnessed the existence of a true life Angel. I think I need to purchase a Picollo Figuart just to tag her along with my Kirino figma...
I didn't much care for K-on, and Azunyan in particular because she struck me as less tsundere and more "rules nazi that can't have fun", but I loves me some Kirino. After hearing some of this video and hearing her on some other web radio (these things are almost all improvised so you can see some of their real personalities show) I'm sold on her. Shame she wouldn't have a dirty barbarian foreigner, she's the dream.
Oh, Azunyan definitely is a tsundere. Her hard act only makes it that much cuter when she 'breaks character'.
And indubitably one of the chief reasons she's so fashionable about not revealing her figure so as not to become gravure bait for the various people who fell in love with only her voice. Too much more information about her adorableness and I think there could be a danger of something similar to the effects of the drug in Serenity. A bunch of people will just have heart attacks and die, and a few will turn into raving, uncontrollable lust factories requiring that she obtain a security detail...
...and why did I suddenly realize how much I'd love to read a manga about something like that...
I think she'll be the next Rie Kugimiya. Azusa, Kirino and Mio (of MM!), all tsunderes.
I listened to like 30 minutes of that Nico Nico radio thing. It got to the part about loli, and apparently the other chick called her a loli because of her petite size. And she's calls herself a "shinsei loli," even though she's over 18? What's up with that? Legal loli, yuuum. Wonder if they have girls like her in imekura? lolz
What does bloodtype have to do with anything?
