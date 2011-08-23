The Wonderful World of Chinese Trains
- Categories: International, News
- Date: Aug 23, 2011 22:16 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, China, Exhibitionism, Image Gallery, Made in China, Shanghai, Trains
China may soon boast the most extensive rail network in the world – but unfortunately, the behaviour of some of the passengers has even further to go than the quality of its trains…
The guy in pic 22 is in deep thought, hrmmm what color panties will i see today.
how the hell is china a super power anyway?
Super Power of Ghetto.
Because the alternative is 'Murrikah
i hope a shimapan =w=
XDXD!! Indeed!
The chicks getting changed oh yeah, the rubbish and feces oh no.
The guy sitting in front of the bikini girl is trying very hard not to look excited...
She'd probably charge him a few RMB if he blinked.
Holy Holy Holy Holy Holy SHIT!
I'd smile and be shy if it was me. >_>
Maybe he could see something on "her" that we could not from the back.
"Just checking my text messages! No, certainly not taking any photos."
is like the train system of new york city....well without that much filth
what? its just as dirty as NYC trains
you can see some pretty ridiculous and weird things on nyc trains, it depends on what time of the day/week youre taking it and what area it is running through
No comparison. I didn't see any crazy people. Or anyone looking like they'd mug you.
And nyc isn't that dirty. Just crazy.
you've obviously never been on a NYC subway in the last 30 years
I guess monkeys are better housebroken than Chinese.
I'm an Aussie who's travelled across China by Train on several occassions and taken the subway countless times and although there are a few things that disgust me like smokers, mothers getting their babies to pee in bins and filthy toilets; I've never seen any of the things in the above photos.
Maybe it's just the back-water cities that no one cares about but it's definitely uncommon everywhere else.
these were definitely taken by a local...
It's tagged Shanghai. How the hell a city with more people than your country is a back-water no one cares city?
(yeah, I know Australia is way more developed than most cities in China, but I'm only questioning his conclusion)
You've never been to a local hotel in china?
Take a look at the room before the maid (slave) finished her work. I pity the poor thing....
I've been in and out of NYC trains for a week during vacation and not once have I seen any chick strip down to their undergarments. You sir are a liar!
no it isn't. not sure if you've lived in nyc but no.
you're most likely one of the crazy bastards then
i live in nyc i take the train everyday
This is hardly newsworthy. Much of it happens all the time in large cities I've stayed in - NYC, Boston, London, Sydney.
Changing in trains and buses are common sight during summer months in lines that pass near public beaches. It's fine as long as there's swimming suit underneath.
People sit crosslegged, bring babies on trains, and large luggage all the time. I've seen some guy trying to load a batch of no less than 20 boxes of cats this one time.
Cleanliness in nyc subways during 70s and 80s can be far worse than in those pictures. Don't know about other cities back then though.
Weird people and the mentally ill come out late night and do strange things in cars, just stay away from them.
Hobos defecate in the subway all the time, although I've never seen children do so. I'd imagine it's not as bad for kids anyway, they're kids.
Chinese people take pictures of this stuff probably because it's something new and rare, and doesn't happen in the communist authoritarian era 2 or 3 decades back. The most any nyc subway rider would do is walk away, as most of it is beneath noticing.
You shouldn't say anything that is not clearly China hating on the front page the weeaboos will get ya.
One thing I will say is the Chinese really have a issue with letting their kids take a crap anywhere, it's a huge problem.
you a chinese RIGHT!?
That's racism, come on...
Actually, most Americans would say, "Yes. I'm proud to be an American. And you gonna get a boot up yer ass."
Feels amazing.
Neither nation nor race. And yes, I'm American, although I lived in Beijing briefly more than a decade ago, among other places, and have multiple nationalities at this point (Chinese not among them, they don't allow holding multiple citizenships).
"American" can hardly be considered a race. I wouldn't be surprised if I have Chinese blood somewhere along the line. Found out I had a black grandmother 5 generations removed. Try familysearch.org. You may find some interesting stuff.
"Chinese" isn't as much a race as you would think. There were a lot of mixing going on. Many northerners are more than quarter Caucasian, and large part Mongolian. Ironically, the only "pure Chinese" race nowadays are Japanese, isolated 3000 years ago.
Sure, Chinese is a nation and not a race.
you are American RIGHT?
how does that make you feel?
If you are offended by someone saying
You are chinese RIGHT?
You must not be especially proud of your own race since by stating what you are pisses you off.
This pretty much goes for everybody, If you are offended by someone stating where you are from or what defines people of your nationality, Then you clearly have a problem with being who you are or being from a perticular country shames you, then you must be aware that your country has problems.
My point is, today its far to easy to brand someone a racist, and quite frankly it's both immature and ironic.
It's not racism if you're talking about the nation, vs the race.
Unless you think when someone says something like, "Typical American," they are being racist.
Everything was fine with the stripping lasses...then..suddenly...MOUNTAINS OF TRASH.
But..it is China. It's to be expected.
That's not trash. It's future Chinese building material.
Yep, that is trully high tech building material right there, especialy for building sturdy bridges.
i loved the crapping kid pic. i was worried for a moment there, thinking chinese trains were better, compared than the ones in my country, first pics make you think that way. but after the last pics i felt relieved, our trains are
crowded, some stations could be cleaner, but nothing comparable to those last pics.
which country are you in?
And these are of course handpicked, I live in Hong Kong and its not bad across the border, though maybe that's just Guangdong.
Have you even been to Hong Kong?
ughh...hongkong or guangdong...same same...haha
...Nothing exploded right?
Shit! WTF!
The same damn thing I was thinking.
Mainland China chicks are the lowest of the low. Trust me.
Care to explain? I'm genuinely curious about the reasoning of this accusation.
Dude.
I don't believe that.
With billions of people, there are bound to be at least some nice women. Seriously. Don't throw all of them together.
I'm not 'into' asian chicks generally but there are tons of super hotties in China. For starters, consider the extremely low obesity rate over there meaning that almost all Chinese girls are super fit.
I remember going to a up-market night club in Chengdu, there were so many beautiful girls there, if I wasn't engaged already, I would have felt like a kid in a candy store. One super cutie I talked to for ages was totally into western pop music and she could speak English, Japanese and Korean.
Don't know what he is talking about.
If you get lucky and find a girl from a modern business family all you have to worry about earning enough money. They will spend more than the average worker can earn.
For normal girls you have to worry about eating habits, drinking, cheating while you are away, party crazyness, expectations about future life....
I know. I'm married to one.
Poor me...
yes, the disposable type
For reals. Chinese are worth less than dogs.
WTF? Children toilet in a flash? The chicks looks hot!
china = no human rights = transport nightmare
flip da poo?
Besides the trash and other rejectable actions, There really is nothing wrong with 13 through 19.
13-18: They're taking up a ton of room.
19: She's smoking on the train, which is taking up everyone else's oxygen. Also pretty sure even over there, it's "no smoking in the cars." Learn to be more observant. *stamps FAILED on forehead*
If you're living in China, the air you suck through a burning cigarette and filter is probably purer than the air in general.
@07:46
Smoking is still so common in China that you can't get away from it. There isn't supposed to be any smoking in the subway but trains still allow it!
@06:38
I have an issue with that. She is forcing me to breathe dangerous chemicals which are known to cause a wide variety of lung diseases.
As someone who already has a genetic lung disease and is forbidden to approach smokers, it's a significant issue for me.
Seeing as there's *probably* plenty of oxygen to go around, it shouldn't be much of an issue.
Or am I missing something?