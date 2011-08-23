RSSChannel

The Wonderful World of Chinese Trains

chinese-trains-and-subways-003.jpg

China may soon boast the most extensive rail network in the world – but unfortunately, the behaviour of some of the passengers has even further to go than the quality of its trains

    260 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by ♦Diamond♦Dust♦
    23:39 23/08/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    The guy in pic 22 is in deep thought, hrmmm what color panties will i see today.

    Reply to ♦Diamond♦Dust♦KIRA~★
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:58 24/08/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    how the hell is china a super power anyway?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Shippoyasha
    Comment by Shippoyasha
    19:56 24/08/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Super Power of Ghetto.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Skoll
    Comment by Skoll
    16:38 30/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Because the alternative is 'Murrikah

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Mizuumi-san
    Comment by Mizuumi-san
    06:44 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    i hope a shimapan =w=

    Reply to Mizuumi-san
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:13 24/08/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    XDXD!! Indeed!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by ♦Diamond♦Dust♦
    22:22 23/08/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    The chicks getting changed oh yeah, the rubbish and feces oh no.

    Reply to ♦Diamond♦Dust♦KIRA~★
    Avatar of Megidola
    Comment by Megidola
    23:35 23/08/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    The guy sitting in front of the bikini girl is trying very hard not to look excited...

    Reply to Megidola
    Avatar of Yoshii-kun
    Comment by Yoshii-kun
    23:58 23/08/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    She'd probably charge him a few RMB if he blinked.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Gradius
    Comment by Gradius
    12:07 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Holy Holy Holy Holy Holy SHIT!

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Daniel
    Comment by Daniel
    07:12 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'd smile and be shy if it was me. >_>

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of cpc65
    Comment by cpc65
    06:33 19/06/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Maybe he could see something on "her" that we could not from the back.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:45 26/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Just checking my text messages! No, certainly not taking any photos."

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of dantesmaster
    Comment by dantesmaster
    23:04 23/08/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    is like the train system of new york city....well without that much filth

    Reply to dantesmaster
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:42 23/08/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    what? its just as dirty as NYC trains

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:42 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    you can see some pretty ridiculous and weird things on nyc trains, it depends on what time of the day/week youre taking it and what area it is running through

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:13 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    No comparison. I didn't see any crazy people. Or anyone looking like they'd mug you.

And nyc isn't that dirty. Just crazy.

    And nyc isn't that dirty. Just crazy.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:38 29/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    you've obviously never been on a NYC subway in the last 30 years

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:40 23/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I guess monkeys are better housebroken than Chinese.

    Avatar of firemage
    Comment by firemage
    11:36 24/08/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    I'm an Aussie who's travelled across China by Train on several occassions and taken the subway countless times and although there are a few things that disgust me like smokers, mothers getting their babies to pee in bins and filthy toilets; I've never seen any of the things in the above photos.

Maybe it's just the back-water cities that no one cares about but it's definitely uncommon everywhere else.

    Maybe it's just the back-water cities that no one cares about but it's definitely uncommon everywhere else.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:03 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    these were definitely taken by a local...

    Comment by Zplus
    15:54 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's tagged Shanghai. How the hell a city with more people than your country is a back-water no one cares city?
    (yeah, I know Australia is way more developed than most cities in China, but I'm only questioning his conclusion)

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:47 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    You've never been to a local hotel in china?
    Take a look at the room before the maid (slave) finished her work. I pity the poor thing....

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:18 28/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I've been in and out of NYC trains for a week during vacation and not once have I seen any chick strip down to their undergarments. You sir are a liar!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:41 23/08/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    no it isn't. not sure if you've lived in nyc but no.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:51 25/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    you're most likely one of the crazy bastards then

    Avatar of dantesmaster
    Comment by dantesmaster
    14:22 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    i live in nyc i take the train everyday

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of George
    Comment by George
    03:38 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    This is hardly newsworthy. Much of it happens all the time in large cities I've stayed in - NYC, Boston, London, Sydney.

    Changing in trains and buses are common sight during summer months in lines that pass near public beaches. It's fine as long as there's swimming suit underneath.

    People sit crosslegged, bring babies on trains, and large luggage all the time. I've seen some guy trying to load a batch of no less than 20 boxes of cats this one time.

    Cleanliness in nyc subways during 70s and 80s can be far worse than in those pictures. Don't know about other cities back then though.

    Weird people and the mentally ill come out late night and do strange things in cars, just stay away from them.

    Hobos defecate in the subway all the time, although I've never seen children do so. I'd imagine it's not as bad for kids anyway, they're kids.

    Chinese people take pictures of this stuff probably because it's something new and rare, and doesn't happen in the communist authoritarian era 2 or 3 decades back. The most any nyc subway rider would do is walk away, as most of it is beneath noticing.

    Reply to George
    Avatar of Pyrolight
    Comment by Pyrolight
    06:05 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    You shouldn't say anything that is not clearly China hating on the front page the weeaboos will get ya.

    One thing I will say is the Chinese really have a issue with letting their kids take a crap anywhere, it's a huge problem.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:03 24/08/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    you a chinese RIGHT!?

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:17 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    That's racism, come on...

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:20 25/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Actually, most Americans would say, "Yes. I'm proud to be an American. And you gonna get a boot up yer ass."

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:04 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Feels amazing.

    Avatar of George
    Comment by George
    20:52 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Neither nation nor race. And yes, I'm American, although I lived in Beijing briefly more than a decade ago, among other places, and have multiple nationalities at this point (Chinese not among them, they don't allow holding multiple citizenships).

    "American" can hardly be considered a race. I wouldn't be surprised if I have Chinese blood somewhere along the line. Found out I had a black grandmother 5 generations removed. Try familysearch.org. You may find some interesting stuff.

    "Chinese" isn't as much a race as you would think. There were a lot of mixing going on. Many northerners are more than quarter Caucasian, and large part Mongolian. Ironically, the only "pure Chinese" race nowadays are Japanese, isolated 3000 years ago.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:30 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sure, Chinese is a nation and not a race.

    you are American RIGHT?

    how does that make you feel?

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:21 25/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you are offended by someone saying

    You are chinese RIGHT?

    You must not be especially proud of your own race since by stating what you are pisses you off.
    This pretty much goes for everybody, If you are offended by someone stating where you are from or what defines people of your nationality, Then you clearly have a problem with being who you are or being from a perticular country shames you, then you must be aware that your country has problems.

    My point is, today its far to easy to brand someone a racist, and quite frankly it's both immature and ironic.

    Avatar of Lexi
    Comment by Lexi
    09:29 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    It's not racism if you're talking about the nation, vs the race.
    Unless you think when someone says something like, "Typical American," they are being racist.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of BlaqCat
    Comment by BlaqCat
    00:33 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Everything was fine with the stripping lasses...then..suddenly...MOUNTAINS OF TRASH.

But..it is China. It's to be expected.

    But..it is China. It's to be expected.

    Reply to BlaqCat
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:17 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    That's not trash. It's future Chinese building material.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:28 25/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yep, that is trully high tech building material right there, especialy for building sturdy bridges.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:30 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    i loved the crapping kid pic. i was worried for a moment there, thinking chinese trains were better, compared than the ones in my country, first pics make you think that way. but after the last pics i felt relieved, our trains are
crowded, some stations could be cleaner, but nothing comparable to those last pics.
    crowded, some stations could be cleaner, but nothing comparable to those last pics.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:00 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    which country are you in?

    And these are of course handpicked, I live in Hong Kong and its not bad across the border, though maybe that's just Guangdong.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:44 27/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Have you even been to Hong Kong?

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:04 24/08/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    ughh...hongkong or guangdong...same same...haha

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of MK 7 DUDE
    Comment by MK 7 DUDE
    22:38 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    ...Nothing exploded right?

    Reply to MK 7 DUDE
    Avatar of Andices
    Comment by Andices
    23:19 23/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Shit! WTF!

    Reply to Andices
    Avatar of Master Evil The Return!
    Comment by Master Evil The Return!
    22:37 23/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    The same damn thing I was thinking.

    Reply to Evil “De” King
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:45 23/08/2011 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    Mainland China chicks are the lowest of the low. Trust me.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:07 23/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Care to explain? I'm genuinely curious about the reasoning of this accusation.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:40 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Dude.

    I don't believe that.

    With billions of people, there are bound to be at least some nice women. Seriously. Don't throw all of them together.

    Avatar of firemage
    Comment by firemage
    11:28 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm not 'into' asian chicks generally but there are tons of super hotties in China. For starters, consider the extremely low obesity rate over there meaning that almost all Chinese girls are super fit.

    I remember going to a up-market night club in Chengdu, there were so many beautiful girls there, if I wasn't engaged already, I would have felt like a kid in a candy store. One super cutie I talked to for ages was totally into western pop music and she could speak English, Japanese and Korean.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:42 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Don't know what he is talking about.
    If you get lucky and find a girl from a modern business family all you have to worry about earning enough money. They will spend more than the average worker can earn.
    For normal girls you have to worry about eating habits, drinking, cheating while you are away, party crazyness, expectations about future life....

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:31 24/08/2011 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    I know. I'm married to one.
Poor me...
    Poor me...

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:59 23/08/2011 # ! Drivel (-0.8)

    yes, the disposable type

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:51 24/08/2011 # ! Drivel (-1.0)

    For reals. Chinese are worth less than dogs.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Ota-Kool
    Comment by Ota-Kool
    01:18 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    WTF? Children toilet in a flash? The chicks looks hot!

    Reply to Altair
    Avatar of lkjhyrfg
    Comment by lkjhyrfg
    03:23 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    china = no human rights = transport nightmare

    Reply to kohtasan88
    Avatar of Your Name
    Comment by Your Name
    01:16 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    flip da poo?

    Reply to Your Name
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:03 24/08/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Besides the trash and other rejectable actions, There really is nothing wrong with 13 through 19.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Zanosuke_Kurosaki
    Comment by Zanosuke_Kurosaki
    04:32 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    13-18: They're taking up a ton of room.

    19: She's smoking on the train, which is taking up everyone else's oxygen. Also pretty sure even over there, it's "no smoking in the cars." Learn to be more observant. *stamps FAILED on forehead*

    Avatar of Lexi
    Comment by Lexi
    09:31 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    If you're living in China, the air you suck through a burning cigarette and filter is probably purer than the air in general.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:14 25/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    @07:46
    Smoking is still so common in China that you can't get away from it. There isn't supposed to be any smoking in the subway but trains still allow it!

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:46 24/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    @06:38
    I have an issue with that. She is forcing me to breathe dangerous chemicals which are known to cause a wide variety of lung diseases.
    As someone who already has a genetic lung disease and is forbidden to approach smokers, it's a significant issue for me.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:38 24/08/2011 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    Seeing as there's *probably* plenty of oxygen to go around, it shouldn't be much of an issue.

Or am I missing something?

    Or am I missing something?

    Reply to this comment







