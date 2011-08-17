Ishihara at Yasukuni: “The Democrats Aren’t Japanese!”
Tokyo fuhrer Shintaro Ishihara has paid his annual respects to Japanese war criminals at Yasukuni, saying Japan’s current government “is not Japanese” for choosing to stay away.
Talking to the media, he was characteristically outspoken:
[The DPJ cabinet aren’t visiting to pay their respects?]
“Shouldn’t Japanese pay their respects? That lot aren’t Japanese!”
Ishihara is of course a long time visitor to the shrine.
Yasukuni Shrine enshrines the souls of Japan’s 2,466,532 pre-1951 war dead; the major issue surrounding political visits to the shrine is the fact that in 1978 the souls of 14 Class A war criminals were explicitly enshrined as “martyrs.”
Other dubious fixtures at the shrine include a statue celebrating the sacrifice of kamikaze pilots, a statue honouring an Indian war crimes tribunal judge who insisted the USA was responsible for the war, and a revisionist war museum glorifying Japan’s attempt to “liberate” Asia.
The actual content of the shrine is determined by its own religious administration and various private groups. Due to the constitutional protection of freedom of religion and the post-war separation of Shinto and state, it is said to be impossible to compel the shrine’s administration to remove the war criminals.
In the eyes of critics, political visits to a shrine which goes to great lengths to honour fascists and mass murderers constitute a celebration of same, and since 1978 even the emperor has refused to visit the shrine out of concern over the enshrinement of war criminals (although he does despatch emissaries).
Since 1978, visits by politicians have taken on a strong foreign policy dimension, with Sino-Japanese relations ostensibly heavily influenced by whether an administration conducts visits.
PM Kan and his cabinet refrained from visiting Yasukuni at all, which can either be interpreted as a harmless diplomatic gesture of contrition to their overly sensitive Asian neighbours, or a slavish display of the subservient foreign policy they have become notorious for.
Yasukuni is a shrine dedicated to those who fought for their country.
War criminals were simply determined by the victor. If anything the Allies are just as guilty.
http://www.pacificwar.org.au/webgraphics/JapWarCrimes/Aussie_execution.jpg
http://www.pastreunited.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderpictures/4-24_japanese_war_crime_4.jpg
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_731
or you could look it up yourself
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Japanese_war_crimes
Human crimes? what are those? I guess it's just something determined by the victor.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josef_Mengele
[http://www.documentingreality.com/forum/attachments/f181/34437d1234939289-wwii-holocaust-buchenwald-camp-bodies-buchenwald-prisoners-april-1945..jpg]http://www.documentingreality.com/forum/attachments/f181/34437d1234939289-wwii-holocaust-buchenwald-camp-bodies-buchenwald-prisoners-april-1945..jpg
Offenses by human kind in general, nationality has nothing to do with it imho.
"Japan's war crimes are petty offenses compared to the offenses of the USA." hahahahaha ha ha sure bro...whatever you say. Give me some examples of crimes against humanity committed by the USA during the Second World War. Any? Even the known crimes USA has committed to this day cannot compare to the crimes committed by Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany in the past.
The USA has waterboarding, humiliation through sodomy, administration of STD's to prisoners in Guantanamo, JDAMs into civilian complexes, agent orange, nuclear irradiated survivors, rape, beat downs, and execution.
If you consider these acts to be worse than what the Japanese did in WWII alone then that's your own fucked up mentality.
That said, I don't have to go to Wikipedia to find evidence of the atrocities committed by Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany, it just happens to be the most convenient. Go visit your local library or talk to a history teacher. THE MOAR YOU KNOW*
@JC:
Wikipedia is not objective.
Obviously Japan committed some notable war crimes - human experimentation and the Rape on Nanking, etc.
However, Japan's war crimes are petty offenses compared to the offenses of the USA.
As far as i know, pre-WW2 japan was not a signatory of the geneva conventions. They applied their concept of bushido to prisoners and invaded populace which was wrong, but it is just as wrong to judge them by our standards. However allot of those people were pretty scummy even by ultra right wing bushido standards.
But you are not completely oblivious that it is used for exactly the wrong propaganda, time and again?
Seriously, there's a really wise saying: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
How long do people WANT to be played as fools? Ishithara's motives are crystal clear. He's not even trying to camouflage his insanity any longer.
I thought it was "Fool me once,shame on you. Fool me twice,sha... won't get fooled again."
All the chinks and gooks are just too unreasonable about this. Just because some people died for a cause that was lost doesn't mean their lives are worthless and people should be BANNED from remembering them at all.
Nobody ban the family from remember them but if you going to make it a big deal there will be people that get piss off.
Why not just hire some Yakuza to burn the tombs of the war criminals and start visiting the shrine again?
It is morally wrong to neglect honoring millions of soldiers who simply obeyed the emperor because of a few mass rapists.
Simplest solution would be, imnsho, to make a new memorial for those that perished and were not involved with warcrimes etc.
Hate to break it to you but...the Yakuza are business partners with those guys.