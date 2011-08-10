Yuki Kashiwagi’s “F-Cup” Breasts “99.9% Natural”
- Date: Aug 10, 2011 11:07 JST
AKB48 idol Yuki Kashiwagi‘s abundant cleavage is yet again the object of suspicion, with sceptics saying the apparent massive increase in size she enjoys from age 18 to age 20 can only be the result of surgery, whilst non-virgins and women claim she is merely a master of stuffing her cups full of padding…
Yuki Kashiwagi, age 18:
Yuki Kashiwagi, age 20:
This is all the subject of much scholarly debate online:
“From 18 to that at 20, is it actually possible to grow like that naturally?”
“Drink lots of milk and you can!”
“Isn’t she just padding herself out hugely? None of them are from the side either.”
“The flesh around her armpits looks stretched, looks like she is just pushing it all up.”
“She’s just pushing it all up as much as possible.”
“They aren’t really the shape of full breasts. It’s a push up job.”
“It’s obviously a pad and push up job. Her swimwear looks wrong. I’m a woman, there’s no doubt about it.”
“I got really big going from 18 to 20. I don’t think it’s that weird.”
“Her breasts are really far apart, that’s why she can bunch them up so much.”
“The pictures were chosen by haters in any case. Some of the small pictures were cherry-picked, others in the same set were much bigger looking.”
“This clinic head says they are ‘99.9% not implanted'”
”A bunch of virgins can’t tell if she’s pushing them up in any case.”
“Virgins probably think it is really all breast under those bikinis.”
“Sure is virgin around here.”
I'm 99.9% hard.
i'm 99.9% wet .
I'm 99.9% human.
Boobs. As her breast grew, so did my fantasy. In all honesty, I don't care, as long as they don't get abnormally bigger than your head size.
I find women with boobs-bigger-than-their-head disturbing.
But ... I could get used to it.
sorry, wrong link: http://picsee.net/upload/2011-03-22/94c457e1564a.jpg
Like Fuko?
http://t0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcShJsmgP2CvLY7Ccpz-u4dwFNAoc2IixIACcnYurOguFRSo55qG
“Sure is virgin around here.”
2chan School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Why the fuck? 99.99% ?
push up.. there's no side boobs
I lol'd when I read it here... especially becuse I was actually posting that very phrase on another place before coming here.
" I was actually posting that very phrase on another place before coming here."
link please.
just like Saaya Irie a really busty idol but I prefer her younger loli days wearing swimsuit and undies oh I wish I hug her tight before her tits become big.
>Rule 1 & 2, please.
Oh god, how can you be THIS summer?
what are rule 1 & 2?
Now, now, it's not summery to invoke rules 1 and 2 when there is a legitimate chance of preventing more summer from leaking in. It's not *just* for raids, you know.
Rule 1 & 2, please.
this is getting as bad as youtube or something...
I understand pulling out your favorite excerpts from the article but what's this coincidental occurrence that the very first comment on almost every article is a quote from the posting??? and a high rated one at that...? Is it to save time so as to avoid actually thinking up of something clever...? a single mouse scroll up and I end up reading the same thing again anyways >_>
just a thought.
Sure is virgin around here... somehow they knew the comment would be on Sankaku!
Lol do her
lol reminds me of Mayoi Neko Overrun...
"Sure is standard... Agreed
Sure is standard... Agreed
Sure is bouncing :D
No comment."
You just echoed the very statement most foreigners make when they first come to Japan!
"A carpenters dream everywhere you look...." seems to be the usual..
shit was so virgin!
Nipple or they don't count.
“Sure is virgin around here.”
lmao... it's funny cause it applies here too.
Who gives a flying fuck she is delicious either way!!!!
Whatever...
She's hot anyway.
BIG and NICE. OTHERS? Do.not.care what they say.
She is hot indeed. Regardless of that, we all know Artefact is just looking for excuses to post idol galleries. He should know by now that he could simply post an article with just pictures of hot women and we'll fap to it.
Oh, and let me not forget about traps! Apparently those are well fapped to around here. I guess that's what Hideyoshi does to people.
Yeah, her article picture is just gorgeous.
My thoughts exactly.
Just a random trivia: She has a voicerole as the imouto in Sket Dance.
More trivia: The Sket Dance wikipedia page hasn't been updated in a week. That's how little people care about Sket Dance.
From now on, Sket Dance is on my to-read-list
and the issue with these tits is that photos are really treacherous... can't trust a picture
Yukirin!! she is an idol, and the rule says she can not have any romance. Completely free and hot
I seriously hope you are joking about believing that myth. Then again, its Japan... anything goes there.
it's not a myth. there's no one in akb48 who is in a relationship. few years ago one of the was caught having boyfriend and she was immediately fired.
she came back after a year though. lol
It's not that they aren't allowed to HAVE a BF; they're just not allow to get CAUGHT having one. No one cares as long as they are discreet and the public doesn't find out.
Yeah but there have been multiple "scandals" since then that were covered up pretty well and they were allowed to stay in. I would bet money that they all have boyfriends and they just hide it well.
All Idols are virgen?! hahaha come on! Its very possible that most of the girls in the AKB48 have a BF, specially the over18 ones. So its not impossible that Kashiwagi have a BF.
But in the end thats not important, she looks so hot, virgin or not, Push up trick or not hahaha.
If you're referring to Kikuchi Ayaka (now a part of the Watarirouka Hashiritai group), yep that's true. A little bit painful, their way of living is almost the same level of priests and monks.
I wonder what's with the remaining 0.1%...
The manufacturer's padding in her padded bras
^_^
She implanted padding from her bra into her breasts?
Girls have been using SFX since great-grandmas time and guys are still getting fooled!I think it's sweet!
"The wiles of a woman" will get them every time! ;)
She's a very pretty girl in either case.
Come on, in most cases you can't know. Unless she wears a bikini or a top with much cleavage it's impossible to tell.
"guys are still getting fooled"? I dunno what you're talking about, I'll just fap to her no matter what her bust size actually is.
I don't think there's anyone fooling someone else, it's just sexual interest. Which is quite normal among any sort of animal.
You can't look that big even with push ups, unless you have boobs that are big enough.
Also, she got fatter too (in a good sense, she was kinda skinny back then), so that it's natural that her boobs also got bigger.
Actually, I believe you are correct.
My girlfriend, who just turned 21 when I met her (she'll be 27 this month) was a 34-C in 2005.
She is now a 38-DD.
Big breasts run in her family.
So it's natural as she has gotten older, that her breasts have grown so much.
Well, in the first 2 years we were together, she went from a 34-C to a 36-D, so it is possible for a woman to grow that much in 2 years, depending on her genetics and diet.
But, Japanese cup sizes are different than American cup sizes. So this idol is probably an American C-cup at the least.
Truer words have never been spoken! Lol