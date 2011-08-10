AKB48 idol Yuki Kashiwagi‘s abundant cleavage is yet again the object of suspicion, with sceptics saying the apparent massive increase in size she enjoys from age 18 to age 20 can only be the result of surgery, whilst non-virgins and women claim she is merely a master of stuffing her cups full of padding…

Yuki Kashiwagi, age 18:

Yuki Kashiwagi, age 20:

This is all the subject of much scholarly debate online:

“From 18 to that at 20, is it actually possible to grow like that naturally?”

“Drink lots of milk and you can!”

“Isn’t she just padding herself out hugely? None of them are from the side either.”

“The flesh around her armpits looks stretched, looks like she is just pushing it all up.”

“She’s just pushing it all up as much as possible.”

“They aren’t really the shape of full breasts. It’s a push up job.”

“It’s obviously a pad and push up job. Her swimwear looks wrong. I’m a woman, there’s no doubt about it.”

“I got really big going from 18 to 20. I don’t think it’s that weird.”

“Her breasts are really far apart, that’s why she can bunch them up so much.”

“The pictures were chosen by haters in any case. Some of the small pictures were cherry-picked, others in the same set were much bigger looking.”







“This clinic head says they are ‘99.9% not implanted'”

”A bunch of virgins can’t tell if she’s pushing them up in any case.”

“Virgins probably think it is really all breast under those bikinis.”

“Sure is virgin around here.”