"Why Do MMORPG Japs Love Queuing So Much?"
Date: Aug 9, 2011 03:31 JST
Japanese have been pondering the love their race seemingly exhibits for forming orderly queues, even in games…
2ch holds forth:
“Japs are too civilised!”
[NB: these Japanese are ironically referring to themselves as “Jappu” in Japanese]
[The players pictured are queuing for a mob – for those not familiar with MMORPGs, many rare monsters which need to be killed for quest or crafting purposes respawn on long timers or are simply in huge demand]
“How moving!”
“Reminds me of FF11. Nobody ever had to say anything, people just formed orderly queues…”
“Please give some thought to the poor mobs (´・ω・`)”
“Unicorn queues are so funny:”
“What the hell!”
“Ahahahaha!”
“This is idiotic…”
“Form a party already!”
“What is this, a holy pilgrimage?”
“Very Japanese…”
“Do these people have some kind of social disorder?”
“Is this Comiket or something?”
“It’s like a line of slaves being led to their work camp.”
“Just how high are our cultural standards? Overseas there would be a free-for-all…”
“I can’t help but think just how awful these online games are for making people queue up for things like this.”
“Queues? Really? If you think about it, anyone who acted out of turn would be exposed online.”
“Japs queuing after a disaster:”
“Japs queuing in game:”
“Only Japanese would do this.”
“Why are they queuing so solemnly? It’s a game, isn’t it?”
“Well, if they queue they will probably get what they came for more quickly, I think.”
“This is what you see when you get Japanese.”
“I like this about Japanese. I’m so happy to have been born Japanese.”
“Japanese always act for the benefit of all, like in those screenshots. We shouldn’t give up on Japan just yet.”
“Quit glorifying queuing, you lot.
In Tera’s case, they could have formed parties and completed the task in a fraction of the time it takes to queue up as solo players. They just stubbornly insisted on soloing rather than joining a party.”
real life have rule = in game also have rule
real life have manner = in game also have manner
see if that was wow, they would be jumping up and down like retards and trolling the shit out of others, though really there isn't any real que ques where you wait for a dungeon to go open in wow thank god
being young american teenagers who will never be laid helps to feed the trolling and space bar spaming
wait japanese don't spam spacebars? guess the japs really love their wait time. now that's a patient race, rest of us can really just go to hell with all of our trolling and random shit
Plus
real life have gooder grammars = in game also have betterer grammarz
real life have internets = in game have.... FFUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
Wow, good manners in MMOs. I thought they went extinct... Anyway, I lol'd hard.
Ahh, good times. I remembered having to queue up for a boss and always, there would be a cleric by the side offering buffing services for a fee. Dun really see it anymore though, in English MMORPGS. Good times~
"a cleric by the side offering buffing services for a fee".
Just like real life! Lol!
If my class is able to buff, I usually do it for free while walking by. What's the point in demanding a fee or something like that?
My bet is someone setting up a buffbot right before the final boss chamber!
It's the MMO type of thing to do heh...
These days it's a piggyback ride on a tank or a healer to enter a dungeon faster.
just to clarify, the FFXI posts of ppl lining up are ancient, i know this because i was in those queues also and it was when the adventuring fellow (NPC partner) was released and at the bottom of the 'stairwell' line there was only 1 set of ??? to click to start the quest. the lines wernt filled with just JP players....they also had NA & EU players lining up as well....anyone who 'cut in' by running down the otherside were basically black-listed by the 3 groups of players, the 2nd part in front of the cabin was the 'fight' portion where you could enter as a group and again...only 1 spot available (typical s/e) and as most servers had on ave. 2500 ppl trying at the same time to do it...it went faster when lined up instead of everyone spamming the crap out of the ???.
also waiting in a queue is also done in the UK (cant speak for rest of EU) and queue-jumpers are generally chewed out here
FLUFFING services? I'd certainly stand in line for that!
game designer fail. Arte is right why waste time in a line online to play.
in real life, we have soft drinks and peanuts replacing that...
I remember that. Happened to me in EQ. ahh the good 'ol EQ days...
I remember something like that in EQ as well. In the year 2000 or about that time on Rallos Zek, an American(?) pvp server. Everyone cluttered together sitting around chatting while other patrolled and kept guard to keep from getting bored. We didn't use lines but many random people kept track of the queue just in case we were wiped out by PKers. Only when the raid numbers dropped low enough, or when everybody was busy fighting against mobs for their lives did they stand a chance at killing us all. That didn't stop them from trying or at least picking off a few people to get some loot. Good ole Rallos Zek, the wild west of MMOs.
Player 1: Hm, lots of us need to kill this monster...Wanna queue up?
Player 2: Fuck yeah! I love queues!
Player 3: What about starting a party?
Player 1 & 2: STFU.
Queues are great and all but yeah, why on earth have they not just partied AND queued? Think of the efficiency!
A lot of time, even in a party only one person is able to get the quest goal. (I.E. Only the person that used the item to spawn the mob will get the rewards.
I'm amazed that anyone in this day and age have the manners or patience to do this...even the japanese...
Someone needs to counter the absolute lack of etiquette displayed by the China Chinese. Those fuckers don't understand the concept of "queue" at all.
This makes me want to move to Japan even more.
the chinese only understand the concept of "ME FIRST"
if anyone still plays world of warcraft go make a lvl 1 human on moongaurde and head for goldshire. trust me what is seen can not be unseen
Their comments about "Reminds me of FF11" makes me wonder. It's been a while but I think we HAD to play with them in the US version even though they had a giant headstart.
Either way, rare spawns where camped 24/7 by chinese gold farmers and where a fight to get the first hit. There was absolutely nothing civilized about it, heh.
There's just one server location and it's in japan for FFXI. The language is just for client, and yes, they had 9 months of playing time ahead of us, but I don't think that's much of a head start since the game is stuck at lv.75 limit for like 6 years.
And that queue is from the npc companion quest... I still dreaded the queue from it.
What really gets me is that they're acting like those lines formed all by themselves when it was the GM's that enforced them. FFXI is not normally like that and has never been. It's always been a free for all with both JP *and* NA players.
In ff11 at least which i played for the better part of 5 years it kind of makes sense.
First of all almost nothing is instanced-based, and the of the stuff that IS instanced based, a good amount of it allows only 1 group active at a time. Therefore having an order of who joins what is important.
Second, the community is much more tightly knit together. I played WoW as well for a good while, and frankly speaking, the servers are so large and heavily populated, you might not see someone you screwed over ever again. Even if you ninja'ed some items, you could always just server transfer if your rep takes a bad hit. FF11 you didn't really have that option. Everyone knows everyone else in the endgame scene; if a member does something jerkish to another person, everyone will tell that persons LS leader about it. No LS wants to get a bad rep.
Third, Its really dangerous to get a bad rep in ff11; it gets stuck with you forever and you can't really server transfer or change names easily. No good linkshells will take you, or conversely if your entire linkshell is hated, other linkshells will band together to try to camp over you every time you do something.
Being polite and orderly just seems natural in that game; everyone has to share the same areas (ie if a group is leveling in a spot that only supports 1 group, then you don't take your group there to compete with them and waste both groups time) unlike say WoW where all the raids are instanced.
Amen, I remember those times. It isn't about being too orderly or whatnot. I was very happy to have been part of the FFXI community for over 9 years having just recently left due to financial hardships and less time on said game due to more time working/looking for work/etc.
I was surpsised to see the "Six flags Magic Mountain-esque" lines during the adventurer NPC quest line, those being the pics up above that resemble players in a cave-like area. (reward was having your very own NPC to call upon and level/adventure with you, truly a great prize at the time.)But anyways, it all worked out for the best.
Former Garuda/Lakshmi server player here btw, I might go back once the wallet gets a little more puffy than it is right now :D
Also for most of the lifetime of the game (it changed later on), you had to get into a party to do anything, after level 10 you pretty much had to be in a group to even level. So if you had a bad rep, it was pretty hard to play the game at all. (And this in my opinion was awesome, cause of the community it encouraged).
Anyway queueing isn't always boring. I actually had fun in them (I didn't always queue, normally I'd just wait a few days) but when I did, you stand around talking to pretty much everyone around you (most don't talk, but with that many people, you will have more than enough to have a fun conversation).
Achievement of life unlocked
So what does this say about Japanese culture? That we don't know how to loosen up in game? I do think it's admirable, but it IS kind of ridiculous since they should be just having fun, not lining up in-game.. It's almost... post modern.
Having 100+ people all trying to kill 1 mob at the same time is *not* "having fun."
I still shudder remembering the first vanilla WoW Christmas event, with everyone out to kill a mob with multiple spawn points and like a 10 minute respawn timer. A queue there would have been nice.
Forcing 100 people into the same quest to kill the same 1 spawn is an outdated "quest" model. Either spawn more, make it respawn instantly, give the entire party credit for a kill (also applies to quest loots), or remove the quest.
they like to queque(QQ)...
Nope. Just rare and elusive.
There used to be more of this actually, much much more. Even among the old group of CGFs.
I've been playing MMOs for over a decade, what stuck to me was back when XI was just released in the States was manners and courtesy such as this.
1. I've had Japanese Players ask me directly if I needed a drop or was just trying to make money. And I've had them move off the spawn for me or help me camp it. I've also had them willingly buy the drop off me as well, for then market price. (Sadly, this became much rarer when more and more NA and EU Players started forcibly stealing mobs and such. Certain JP Players, and the LSs they were in, still extended this courtesy to me up until I quit, mainly because *I* made it a point to extend the same courtesy to them in return.)
2. The early CGFs, from before they started advertising Stateside up to the 360 release, would often help Players if asked. I distinctly remember asking for help with my early AF Fights, Drops, and Genkai 1 items... and 90% of the time, they'd stop to help. (As much as NA and EU Players hate to admit it... they learned to MPK and Steal Mobs from us, they DIDN'T use those tactics until we used it on them first. The new CGFs afterwards were ruthless, just like the majority of NA/EU Players were.)
Sad, but true...
agree with u on most of this
but MPKs are fun
srsly :D
I had a gold farmer in vanilla WoW hand me lots of feathers I was farming for. It was cool.
They did, in the west.(the manners I mean)
i remember bout 5 years ago when i played wow.... youd just sneak up on a mob , get the first hit on it, kill the guy waitin for it then finish the mob... good times...
That's what you're supposed to do. It's a game and in some cases a competition. Japanese are so stupid when it comes to things that are supposed to be fun.
What is stupid is not the fact they're in queue, but the fact that they could kill the mob in a party! They're higly disciplined but not cooperative.
It's good manners indeed, but I don't get the enjoyment of performing menial tasks in a game. A lot of people don't like the idea of instances, but this is way too boring.
If something respawns predictably every 5 or 10 minutes, to the point where people form a queue, I'd call that poor game design. Players shouldn't be standing around in lines in place of actually playing the game. The spawns should be more randomized to avoid that issue.
This kind of queuing is better than the alternative of FIFO auto-queuing for zone entry that I have seen in some games. Those just dump you into a loading screen queue where you cant do anything.
@7:06
Either you are trolling, or you have no idea how America works. We have lines for almost everything as well. When things become crowded, lines appear shortly there after. Yes some idiots will sit there and cause fights in a line, but that's human idiocy in general. It's not confined to a specific race or culture. Generalizing like that is along the same lines of saying every African American is a ghetto raised, hood rat who raps. It's not only racist, but stupid to say the least.
7:06
Hey loser. Real life =/= a video game
Stop getting your panties in a knot and whining about how bad life is treating you and realize that we're talking about a GAME.
08:26
Not same anon but, kid, he's just explaining how making lines is advantageous. Don't know how you suddenly got offended by that.
Politeness, Consideration, Courtesy.
There is something to be said for that. Or you can complain and bitch and act like some mob of mindless leeches.
Some of the Americans don't realize how good lines are. Eating out, you wait in a line instead of punching each other to get seated. Buying Groceries and not shoving a cart around. Or even a simple ride at Disney Land or theme park ride.
However the second there is a strong chance the 'offended person' won't see them, it's like a freeway on the East Coast, with people cutting each other off. Or maybe Being elbowed and pushed around on a ski lift. Or better yet online where people start acting more like selfish brats because they don't give an ounce to people around them.
Order is there in any group. Now let's see the selfish make a game...
3rd screenshot from the bottom is my own. Weird how stuff lingers around the internet and travels around. Never imagine it'd show up on 2ch of all places. Here's a few more with name tags turned on if anyone is interested:
http://imgur.com/a/BVzPw
In any case, in FFXI, this was only for ???s that reappeared in 1-10 minutes (and then, only during high traffic times. Most of the ones you see for FFXI are either directly after the game came out, or after the CoP expansion). Otherwise, game was a free for all - first come, first serve.
Also happened a few times on WoW. Specifically, after Burning Crusade came out and you had that one group quest to kill the guy for a nice trinket. Everyone lined up for it too.
that somehow reminds me of the realease of cataclysm. When i started there were already lots of people.... I just stole their mobs and attacked everything i needed and outquested most of them (many did the same with me) (not playing wow anymore) srly if some1 tried that i would just ignore and take the mob xD