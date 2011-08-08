“Why Is NTR So Creepy Yet So Hot?”

NTR, one of the latest fetish genres to emerge from Japan’s at times disturbingly inventive erotic output, has been the subject of much recent discussion, having as it does one of the highest barriers to entry of any non-freakish pornographic genre.

The reasonably comprehensive definition of “NTR” as offered by Internet denizens:

“NTR is a slang abbreviation of ‘netorare’ [ ‘寝取られ’ – from the Japanese verb ‘netoru,’ meaning to steal a man or woman’s lover, literally ‘to sleep with and take,’ rendered as ‘NTR’ in Japanese (used as both a noun and a ‘suru’ verb for those wondering)] It refers to situations where the protagonist and heroine are in a loving relationship and she is taken (sexually) by another man, or when there is unrequited love between protagonist and heroine and she is taken by another man. This generally comes in either the consensual type or the rape type. There are also those who prefer the type where the situation ends with the protagonist losing his girl, and those who prefer it when the protagonist stages a come back. Also NTR often falls into the type where the taker is a hot guy and the type where the taker is a dirty old man. The heroine may be the innocent type or the bitch type as well. Some fans of the genre may identify most strongly with the protagonist being cuckolded, whilst others may prefer to identify with the man doing the taking. Some also identify with the heroine herself.”

NTR has lately become a staple of eroge, ero-anime and ero-manga (and, of course, doujinshi involving established characters), although of course themes of adultery and rape have long been fetish favourites in much Japanese erotica.

As a relatively new genre which seems to tickle the fancy of both wastrel masochists and rape fantasists whilst simultaneously straining the sensibilities of virgin hunter otaku, NTR seems to be rather more engagingly divisive than most creepy Japanese fetishes: