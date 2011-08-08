“Why Is NTR So Creepy Yet So Hot?”
NTR, one of the latest fetish genres to emerge from Japan’s at times disturbingly inventive erotic output, has been the subject of much recent discussion, having as it does one of the highest barriers to entry of any non-freakish pornographic genre.
The reasonably comprehensive definition of “NTR” as offered by Internet denizens:
“NTR is a slang abbreviation of ‘netorare’ [ ‘寝取られ’ – from the Japanese verb ‘netoru,’ meaning to steal a man or woman’s lover, literally ‘to sleep with and take,’ rendered as ‘NTR’ in Japanese (used as both a noun and a ‘suru’ verb for those wondering)]
It refers to situations where the protagonist and heroine are in a loving relationship and she is taken (sexually) by another man, or when there is unrequited love between protagonist and heroine and she is taken by another man.
This generally comes in either the consensual type or the rape type. There are also those who prefer the type where the situation ends with the protagonist losing his girl, and those who prefer it when the protagonist stages a come back.
Also NTR often falls into the type where the taker is a hot guy and the type where the taker is a dirty old man. The heroine may be the innocent type or the bitch type as well.
Some fans of the genre may identify most strongly with the protagonist being cuckolded, whilst others may prefer to identify with the man doing the taking. Some also identify with the heroine herself.”
NTR has lately become a staple of eroge, ero-anime and ero-manga (and, of course, doujinshi involving established characters), although of course themes of adultery and rape have long been fetish favourites in much Japanese erotica.
As a relatively new genre which seems to tickle the fancy of both wastrel masochists and rape fantasists whilst simultaneously straining the sensibilities of virgin hunter otaku, NTR seems to be rather more engagingly divisive than most creepy Japanese fetishes:
“NTR is dangerous stuff – it may be creepy and unpleasant, but you should learn just how arousing it can be.”
“NTR is supreme!”
“Like this:”
“The protagonist’s fiancee is NTRed by some idiot whilst he has to watch… after that he marries her but never has sex with her whilst she becomes pregnant with the idiot’s kid. The idiot studies and becomes more successful than the protagonist.”
“Harsh! This stuff just pisses you off though, right? NTR lovers really get off on this?”
“What? Why can’t you get off to that?”
“It grosses you out whilst stiffening you up at the same time, doesn’t it?”
“You get 3 sources of emotional connection for the price of one (NTRer, NTRed, NTRee) – what a bargain NTR is!”
“A lot of appeal for creepy old guys, indeed.”
“Ones where the NTRer is the protagonist’s best friend are best!”
“It really is horrible, but you can really get off to it.”
“Ones where the NTRee woman is intelligent and tall are best!”
“It really makes you want to puke whilst making you rock hard at the same time…”
“Well, if it actually happened to you I don’t think it would be very arousing.”
“A sense of humiliation, corruption and perversion, all in one.”
“NTRing someone is OK, but give me a break from being NTRed…”
“Making the NTRed guy excited himself is important too.”
“I like the creepy old guy stuff.”
“The ones with some well hung kid stealing a guy’s wife are great.”
“I like it when she hates the scummy NTRer.”
“My girlfriend was actually NTRed. After that it became a weird fetish for me.”
“I like it when the NTRee says she can no longer go back to the NTRed guy’s little penis.”
“The most important element is the progress of the heroine from good morals to being controlled by her own corruption.”
“With some ugly guy it’s just like humiliation material. The best is with the girl falling for a hot guy.”
“Also when the guy ends up raising the hoy guy’s kid…”
“Am I the only one to prefer looking at this from the woman’s perspective? I think I identify more with her…”
“Nothing gets my heart pounding like NTR.”
“It seems everyone gets excited about NTR for different reasons, doesn’t it?”
“Anyone here actually NTRed anyone?
I was fondling and fingering a girl, and then I got her to call her boyfriend whilst I was doing this and tell him not to call her any more. She actually did it too, I laughed.
The volume on the phone was turned up and he was like ‘Eh… Why this all of a sudden?’ I laughed even more.”
“You are total scum, aren’t you?”
“I want to be NTRed.”
Good thing that I never going to be NTRed. Or loved. Or huged. Or kissed. ;_; Forever Alone ;_;
Hey you can never get fucked over if you are never fucked in the first place.
Not that bad on balance.
his ballance is perfect. (or her ballance is perfect)
You can also never die if you never live. Cool!
Well, when you will become a magician, you will be able to do your cute loli homonculus and love her, hug her, and kiss her all you want.
Haha. Your comment made me laugh. Probably because its just so damned pitiful.
I feel with you *snief*
It's only hot when it's 2D. In 3D (real life), makes you wanna kill yourself.
2D > 3D once again there I said it
hey don't kill yourself, kill the guy instead.. LOL
Don't be sexist...
In case it's consensual from the start and not rape, wouldn't killing the girl be the priority?
Not that she'd be worth dirtying your hands though.
In doubt kill both
OJ would beg to differ.
I like to think I am a very fair man.
I will only kill the guy when after the NTR he ruins the feelings of the girl I've been trying to love and protect. When he reveals it was just sex, he was only interested in NTRing, he's acting like having a relationship is openly using her...
I will only kill the girl when she reveals (no need to pretend, it shows, I'll know soon) she was merely interested in taunting me.
'Course they're both accountable but to me it is not reason enough to blame. I can accept not being the preferred choice, or only choice, of my preferred choice. I can accept unfaithfulness. I can accept that a guy would want to take advantage of such an opportunity, I could myself.
I *will* blame the guy if he lured the girl by lying to her or manipulating her, the most likely instance would be if she expected being in a relationship but he only wanted one fuck (and only because I'd know.) Applied vanilla, it is just the usual game of predators against prey. But here the guy is deliberately messing with me and with the girl under my protection. Too much to let slip.
I *will* blame the girl if her sleeping with him is not so much her discovering she prefers to be with him, as it is wanting to taunt me. While I might deserve ill-treatment, (and unless I believe so,) I did not deserve that much. It is unfortunately fair game if I was dumped at least like half a day beforehand. But it is not otherwise.
Also, vengeance works well for me. It's like closing an open resource. Applying a reaction according to an action. Also, it is good at preventing twice the same culprit of the same crime. Which I understand better than most death penalty mechanisms.
You sirs all get internets +1! Congrats!
> nah... just put each one of them in a locked small room full of turd and old cheese for 48 hours: that will serve as an unforgettable punishment
I doubt about that, sure they won't forget but they won't act any better in the future. On the contrary, scarring them then letting them loose is probably worse.
Besides, getting away with a kill is indeed likely when doing it right. Getting away with a serious offense whose victim can identify you, is rather tricky.
No. Kill one to make the other see what he/she did. If he/she doesn't show regret, then kill the other one.
nah... just put each one of them in a locked small room full of turd and old cheese for 48 hours: that will serve as an unforgettable punishment
Killing them both is the final solution, and then do the NTR on others!
You are a fool. They both were inconsiderate unless the situation was rape. If you are going to put those conditions on reaping vengeance or not, just don't kill either. You aren't going feel any better unless you express how you were hurt to both of them....through the act of murder.
I personally don't agree with killing infideles but if you going to do it, don't be prejudice. They both should be held accountable.
How about noone kills anybody? You folks seem to lose it in these interwebs conversations.
Unless it's rape, noone deserves to die over sex. And I consider rape the exception because I'm a westerner, albeit a softy.
NTR is hot when happen to other people,but not to yourself.
so as long as everyone NTRs you, it's hot? You thinking it is not makes your strange.
EVERYONE BEGIN!
it is only hot when it happens to the guy who deserves it... then again, a lot of the guys who are being ntr'd are meek faggets who don't deserve the girl to begin with.
however, the fact that the girl is enjoying her betray of the person she made a commitment with while she is still with him, you can only trust them as far as you can throw them.
really now, as a man, you have a duty to your woman to fulfill her needs too but if she still gonna fuck around like this, i'll slap her a bit, push her down and stomp her once or twice and tell the bitch. then you go and beat the shit out of the guy who is fucking around with her.
however didn't the surveys and polls state that japanese women want to be raped?
The guy was actually a douche, he deserved it.
School Days...
I'm a guy but I still found myself hating the guy on School Days. He really was an asshole for cheating on not only his girlfriend, but the girl he was cheating with. That's just bad...
Being a guy could incline you to feel for the guy? Makes no sense to me.
The end is fucked up, but that's just japanese writing. I hated the guy balls, not so much for fiddling around but for having a genuinely asshole attitude. I would actually like to watch a show where the protagonist is actually charming and not a lucky wimp bastard, who is loved by many girls because he actually likes and loves them all in return. Like a japanese Casanova, he just can't help loving them all. So he's unfaithful in regards to the moral conception of monogamy, but still a good guy.
Add some wit and method to the guy's persona and I think that would be an amusing story.
I type this as I remember an episode of that navy lawyers series (happened to watch that at one time) in which a guy is being charged with polygamy. And as he is confronted by both lawyers and wives, he explains that he simply loves all 3 of them. And they still love him back as they believe in his sincerity and how he's supported their dreams and wishes. That's pretty paragon to me.
Agreed. NTR shits lack that kind of reaction. I mean, the artist never allow the protagonist to strike back against his girlfriend or the fiends who raped his girl or whatever. In NTR all the protagonists are miserable people without a hint of a spine when in reality, the first thing everyone would do is to grab the first fucking knife and gut everyone who had a part in hurting you.
In 2D, it can also make you go BERSERK. (Guts being forced to watch as Casca is raped by Griffith/Phemto)
Good Point.
hmmmmm maybe its creepy but come think of it its preeeeety hot too i would let my friend F***k my girl and iwill watch hmm or A KID i will let that kid watch then i will make my girl to touch the kid hewhehe
i won't class that as NTR, that sounds more voyeur
besides, NTR make you wanna kill someone, especially the hardcore ones ... god, i hate that genre, the only exception i have is 'night shift nurses' as that is slight NTR-ish ... i think
Only NTR in mangas you will see the women go ahegeo or slut face, it's hot action! but in vanilla,it's just happy sex,no hot actions. =|
Or kill the guy who stole your girl.
I will kill him/them, kill her, and myself, respectively.
Or not, i'm sure gonna give him "the hard goodbye"- Marv style
Whether 2D or 3D..it pisses me off way too much to ever actually be arousing.
Same here. If I was the guy in the secod pic, I woulda started beating the shot out of the guy fucking my women. I would leave him in a bloody mess and then... Well idk if I would kick/hit the girl. Might out of rage but even then my own morals might trump said rage. I would definitely scare the shit out her though. ie: glare with murderous intent while cussing her off in the deepest, loudest voice I could muster at the time.
Though if this were 2D, I'd kill 'em both 'less I could tell the girl wasn't whiting around.
I hate it when the dude become impotent, then thinks, I love you but you can have sex with my friend, wtf? what's mine is mine, I'm not giving it to anyone else.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocxOvA7D4Ks <<-- Here is a 3D video, yes its in youtube and its from 2006
Enjoy
@ Anon 04:09
Or kill somebody else.
Yeah, I don't feel bad about myself at all in the situation.
Those other people just have to go, nobody fucks me over.
Nobody.
My older sister got NTR'd by her best girlfriend who stole her husband. It really sucks to watch somebody you care about go through the pain and betrayal of that shit.
Watching that would piss me off. It's might be fun until it's real and it happens in your life.
Thats why NTR is a turn off for me, in rape hentai and stuff like that usually there isn't so much connection with the characters but with NTR it gives them an emotional attachment and I hate seeing it severed by some dirty pervert while the connection really loved them, it just pisses me off to see it. Sometimes I'll recall them when I'm not fapping and think to the story of it and it just makes my chest tighten up and piss me off
Agreed, happened to me and i was in a world of hurt for a year, wondering what i did wrong...
She got preagnant and i ROFL'd.
Im better now ;)
ROFL i like this.
Nothing like seeing her fuck up rofl
> I thought once you broke up in a negative fashion you would break all form of contact?
Wow, either your exes you broke up with in a negative fashion were extremely reasonable women, or you didn't experience it a lot, did you?
When you break up with a woman and leave her pissed off (even if she's the one who cheated on you and she didn't try to keep you, she'll wager there were reasons for it to happen, which, admittedly, bears some truth,) she'll try to hurt you for some time. Can be very naive and petty, and can be a major nuisance. Anyway, you'll hear a lot about her for some time, and it's easy to infer what her life's like from it.
How do you know she got preagnant?
I thought once you broke up in a negative fashion you would break all form of contact?
given the fact that there are plenty of sick fucks out there... it makes sense that the more fucked up fetishes are rearing their ugly heads...
that and the fact that japanese society tends to be very against openness in sexuality in public, it makes sense that such sick fetishes appear... suppressing things makes it get really... bad...
Because the term "sick fuck" is a normal term in the psychological community. Let's go check it out in the DSMIV-B
No, I'm not going to accept being called a "sick fuck," just because I have different tastes from you.
My apologies if I went a little wild before, I might have been using you as an outlet to release some aggression and frustration I feel towards someone I know who does happily say that all these "sick fucks" need to be shot or dismembered or locked up for the rest of their lives.
Still, you aren't a shrink, so don't pretend you are one.
seems like anon doesnt understand the point im trying to make.
when it comes to "sick" i mean psychologically unhealthy, the last time I checked, getting off to someone getting killed in a gruesome manner does not qualify as showing the person has a psychologically sound mind. nor does getting off to the fact that your lifelong partner is getting fucked by other people a sign of a healthy mind.
this kind of behavior and development in tastes is encouraged by sexual repression.
you need to stop jumping to misinformed and hasty conclusions, fool.
you guys are so contradictive. how are you guys different to ishihara when you can't seperate real life and fiction?
If you don't see what's wrong with that I can only hope you never have a lover for their sake and yours.
Now now kids, remember the rules of the Internets:
If you rage, you lose.
[](/jackieeeee!)
to that last comment of yours anon...
I don't see what's so sick about NTR... actually, I don't get your fetish for the word "sick" to describe what appears to be any fetish you don't like.
"I like fucking chicks with glasses." "Dude, that's so sick, you need to go to an institute."
"I like fucking fat chicks." "You're sick!"
"I like reading." "HOLY FUCKING SHIT, YOU'RE SICK MAN!!! YOU'RE SO FUCKED UP WE MIGHT AS WELL LINE YOU UP AGAINST A WALL WITH THE OTHER SICKOS AND SHOT YOU."
"I like watching my romantic partner/love interest get fucked by other men... even though it hurts inside." Aw man, here's your cyanide pill...
Actually, I know someone like you. If you like anything they dislike, or hold a different opinion, you're automatically in the wrong and SHOULD BE SHOT/DISMEMBERED/LOCKED UP.
Oh, and I'm with you on the suppressing thing, it's better to be able to release your impulses in a controlled fashion than to do something that's going to hurt somebody.
newbs
ntr isnt about the rapes, its about the emotions you feel for the protagonist having his loved ones stolen away from him. Its supposed to piss you off and make you feel emotional, if it does its successful NTR.
Tbh i find people who run away from NTR to be shallow pleasure seekers who dont about the story and only really care about whacking it off. It takes a good author to craft a story that can make you feel truely hurt and sad.
No, it doesn't take a good author to make someone "truly hurt and sad" especially with something like this which is simply attacking people's empathy, rendering them more disgusted than sad.
To be strict, people who "run away" from NTR aren't masochists which admittedly is a deeply mental pleasure.
Yes, subscribing to a plot archetype so formulaic it becomes fetishized is truly the work of a brilliant scrivener.
Impliying sadism, love and other tendencies aren't deeply mental pleasure as well. NTR isn't my cup of tea, but I sometimes enjoy reading some NTR material.
That said, my best "get off" ever was with Saber's sex scene on FSN. I find a sex scene to be way more powerful and satisfiying when the two characters are deeply involved, in a positive manner.
It's all about taste and colors, and these are not to be discussed.
I love how people are implying this is a collection of well-written emotional masses even though, whenever I've seen it (which is a surprisingly good amount of times), it's just a guy looking sad or angry in the background while two people are having sex.
deep!
masses=masterpieces*
@ anon 06:42
Doesn't it become just another hackneyed trope that will be used a 1000 times till our eyeballs bleed.
It's not good writing if the plot point been used to death. It just becomes a gimmick like the little kid who's dog gets run over is supposed to make you sad but it doesn't because you see it coming a mile away.
Lazy writing is more like it IMHO.
the fun of this is that when stuff like this happen that is when you really know who you really are and what you're capable of. I think that betrayal like that would be the only thing that would make me be able to actually kill someone with no remorse. Is like a test, can you handle it or not, it's exciting.