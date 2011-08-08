RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Misty-Stix


“Why Is NTR So Creepy Yet So Hot?”



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    376 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Sajina
    Comment by Sajina
    04:24 08/08/2011 # ! Quality (+0.9)

    Good thing that I never going to be NTRed. Or loved. Or huged. Or kissed. ;_; Forever Alone ;_;

    Reply to Sajina
    Avatar of Pyrolight
    Comment by Pyrolight
    04:39 08/08/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Hey you can never get fucked over if you are never fucked in the first place.

    Not that bad on balance.

    Reply to Pyrolight
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:05 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    his ballance is perfect. (or her ballance is perfect)

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:35 13/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    You can also never die if you never live. Cool!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:34 08/08/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Well, when you will become a magician, you will be able to do your cute loli homonculus and love her, hug her, and kiss her all you want.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:15 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Haha. Your comment made me laugh. Probably because its just so damned pitiful.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of mangalowres
    Comment by mangalowres
    08:39 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I feel with you *snief*

    Reply to mangalowres
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:09 08/08/2011 # ! Good (+0.9)

    It's only hot when it's 2D. In 3D (real life), makes you wanna kill yourself.
    2D > 3D once again there I said it

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:27 08/08/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    hey don't kill yourself, kill the guy instead.. LOL

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:37 08/08/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Don't be sexist...
    In case it's consensual from the start and not rape, wouldn't killing the girl be the priority?
    Not that she'd be worth dirtying your hands though.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:55 08/08/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    In doubt kill both

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:02 08/08/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    OJ would beg to differ.

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:46 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I like to think I am a very fair man.

    I will only kill the guy when after the NTR he ruins the feelings of the girl I've been trying to love and protect. When he reveals it was just sex, he was only interested in NTRing, he's acting like having a relationship is openly using her...

    I will only kill the girl when she reveals (no need to pretend, it shows, I'll know soon) she was merely interested in taunting me.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:13 16/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    'Course they're both accountable but to me it is not reason enough to blame. I can accept not being the preferred choice, or only choice, of my preferred choice. I can accept unfaithfulness. I can accept that a guy would want to take advantage of such an opportunity, I could myself.

    I *will* blame the guy if he lured the girl by lying to her or manipulating her, the most likely instance would be if she expected being in a relationship but he only wanted one fuck (and only because I'd know.) Applied vanilla, it is just the usual game of predators against prey. But here the guy is deliberately messing with me and with the girl under my protection. Too much to let slip.

    I *will* blame the girl if her sleeping with him is not so much her discovering she prefers to be with him, as it is wanting to taunt me. While I might deserve ill-treatment, (and unless I believe so,) I did not deserve that much. It is unfortunately fair game if I was dumped at least like half a day beforehand. But it is not otherwise.

    Also, vengeance works well for me. It's like closing an open resource. Applying a reaction according to an action. Also, it is good at preventing twice the same culprit of the same crime. Which I understand better than most death penalty mechanisms.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:57 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    You sirs all get internets +1! Congrats!

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:18 16/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    > nah... just put each one of them in a locked small room full of turd and old cheese for 48 hours: that will serve as an unforgettable punishment

    I doubt about that, sure they won't forget but they won't act any better in the future. On the contrary, scarring them then letting them loose is probably worse.
    Besides, getting away with a kill is indeed likely when doing it right. Getting away with a serious offense whose victim can identify you, is rather tricky.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:15 10/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    No. Kill one to make the other see what he/she did. If he/she doesn't show regret, then kill the other one.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:03 11/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    nah... just put each one of them in a locked small room full of turd and old cheese for 48 hours: that will serve as an unforgettable punishment

    Avatar of Bayonette
    Comment by Bayonette
    21:09 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Killing them both is the final solution, and then do the NTR on others!

    Avatar of カンチ
    Comment by カンチ
    02:51 09/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    You are a fool. They both were inconsiderate unless the situation was rape. If you are going to put those conditions on reaping vengeance or not, just don't kill either. You aren't going feel any better unless you express how you were hurt to both of them....through the act of murder.

    I personally don't agree with killing infideles but if you going to do it, don't be prejudice. They both should be held accountable.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:07 08/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    How about noone kills anybody? You folks seem to lose it in these interwebs conversations.
    Unless it's rape, noone deserves to die over sex. And I consider rape the exception because I'm a westerner, albeit a softy.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:17 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    NTR is hot when happen to other people,but not to yourself.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:16 09/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    so as long as everyone NTRs you, it's hot? You thinking it is not makes your strange.

    EVERYONE BEGIN!

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:42 09/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    it is only hot when it happens to the guy who deserves it... then again, a lot of the guys who are being ntr'd are meek faggets who don't deserve the girl to begin with.

    however, the fact that the girl is enjoying her betray of the person she made a commitment with while she is still with him, you can only trust them as far as you can throw them.

    really now, as a man, you have a duty to your woman to fulfill her needs too but if she still gonna fuck around like this, i'll slap her a bit, push her down and stomp her once or twice and tell the bitch. then you go and beat the shit out of the guy who is fucking around with her.

    however didn't the surveys and polls state that japanese women want to be raped?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:14 09/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    The guy was actually a douche, he deserved it.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:51 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    School Days...

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:17 10/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm a guy but I still found myself hating the guy on School Days. He really was an asshole for cheating on not only his girlfriend, but the girl he was cheating with. That's just bad...

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:20 08/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Being a guy could incline you to feel for the guy? Makes no sense to me.
    The end is fucked up, but that's just japanese writing. I hated the guy balls, not so much for fiddling around but for having a genuinely asshole attitude. I would actually like to watch a show where the protagonist is actually charming and not a lucky wimp bastard, who is loved by many girls because he actually likes and loves them all in return. Like a japanese Casanova, he just can't help loving them all. So he's unfaithful in regards to the moral conception of monogamy, but still a good guy.

    Add some wit and method to the guy's persona and I think that would be an amusing story.
    I type this as I remember an episode of that navy lawyers series (happened to watch that at one time) in which a guy is being charged with polygamy. And as he is confronted by both lawyers and wives, he explains that he simply loves all 3 of them. And they still love him back as they believe in his sincerity and how he's supported their dreams and wishes. That's pretty paragon to me.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:06 06/02/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Agreed. NTR shits lack that kind of reaction. I mean, the artist never allow the protagonist to strike back against his girlfriend or the fiends who raped his girl or whatever. In NTR all the protagonists are miserable people without a hint of a spine when in reality, the first thing everyone would do is to grab the first fucking knife and gut everyone who had a part in hurting you.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:41 08/08/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    In 2D, it can also make you go BERSERK. (Guts being forced to watch as Casca is raped by Griffith/Phemto)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:17 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Good Point.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:40 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    hmmmmm maybe its creepy but come think of it its preeeeety hot too i would let my friend F***k my girl and iwill watch hmm or A KID i will let that kid watch then i will make my girl to touch the kid hewhehe

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:35 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    i won't class that as NTR, that sounds more voyeur

    besides, NTR make you wanna kill someone, especially the hardcore ones ... god, i hate that genre, the only exception i have is 'night shift nurses' as that is slight NTR-ish ... i think

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:22 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Only NTR in mangas you will see the women go ahegeo or slut face, it's hot action! but in vanilla,it's just happy sex,no hot actions. =|

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Dark Mage
    12:39 09/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Or kill the guy who stole your girl.

    Reply to Robot Pope
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:03 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I will kill him/them, kill her, and myself, respectively.
    Or not, i'm sure gonna give him "the hard goodbye"- Marv style

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of BlaqCat
    Comment by BlaqCat
    03:12 09/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Whether 2D or 3D..it pisses me off way too much to ever actually be arousing.

    Reply to BlaqCat
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:59 09/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Same here. If I was the guy in the secod pic, I woulda started beating the shot out of the guy fucking my women. I would leave him in a bloody mess and then... Well idk if I would kick/hit the girl. Might out of rage but even then my own morals might trump said rage. I would definitely scare the shit out her though. ie: glare with murderous intent while cussing her off in the deepest, loudest voice I could muster at the time.
    Though if this were 2D, I'd kill 'em both 'less I could tell the girl wasn't whiting around.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:56 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I hate it when the dude become impotent, then thinks, I love you but you can have sex with my friend, wtf? what's mine is mine, I'm not giving it to anyone else.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Some Guy
    Comment by Some Guy
    11:05 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocxOvA7D4Ks <<-- Here is a 3D video, yes its in youtube and its from 2006

    Enjoy

    Reply to Some Guy
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:18 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    @ Anon 04:09

    Or kill somebody else.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:28 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Yeah, I don't feel bad about myself at all in the situation.

    Those other people just have to go, nobody fucks me over.

    Nobody.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of kazaza2
    Comment by kazaza2
    04:33 08/08/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    My older sister got NTR'd by her best girlfriend who stole her husband. It really sucks to watch somebody you care about go through the pain and betrayal of that shit.

    Watching that would piss me off. It's might be fun until it's real and it happens in your life.

    Reply to kazaza2
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:52 08/08/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Thats why NTR is a turn off for me, in rape hentai and stuff like that usually there isn't so much connection with the characters but with NTR it gives them an emotional attachment and I hate seeing it severed by some dirty pervert while the connection really loved them, it just pisses me off to see it. Sometimes I'll recall them when I'm not fapping and think to the story of it and it just makes my chest tighten up and piss me off

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Castian
    Comment by Castian
    05:01 08/08/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Agreed, happened to me and i was in a world of hurt for a year, wondering what i did wrong...

    She got preagnant and i ROFL'd.
    Im better now ;)

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:12 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    ROFL i like this.

    Nothing like seeing her fuck up rofl

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:59 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    > I thought once you broke up in a negative fashion you would break all form of contact?

    Wow, either your exes you broke up with in a negative fashion were extremely reasonable women, or you didn't experience it a lot, did you?

    When you break up with a woman and leave her pissed off (even if she's the one who cheated on you and she didn't try to keep you, she'll wager there were reasons for it to happen, which, admittedly, bears some truth,) she'll try to hurt you for some time. Can be very naive and petty, and can be a major nuisance. Anyway, you'll hear a lot about her for some time, and it's easy to infer what her life's like from it.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:09 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    How do you know she got preagnant?
    I thought once you broke up in a negative fashion you would break all form of contact?

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Elc
    Comment by Elc
    05:11 08/08/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    given the fact that there are plenty of sick fucks out there... it makes sense that the more fucked up fetishes are rearing their ugly heads...

    that and the fact that japanese society tends to be very against openness in sexuality in public, it makes sense that such sick fetishes appear... suppressing things makes it get really... bad...

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:29 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Because the term "sick fuck" is a normal term in the psychological community. Let's go check it out in the DSMIV-B

    No, I'm not going to accept being called a "sick fuck," just because I have different tastes from you.

    My apologies if I went a little wild before, I might have been using you as an outlet to release some aggression and frustration I feel towards someone I know who does happily say that all these "sick fucks" need to be shot or dismembered or locked up for the rest of their lives.

    Still, you aren't a shrink, so don't pretend you are one.

    Avatar of Elc
    Comment by Elc
    09:21 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    seems like anon doesnt understand the point im trying to make.
    when it comes to "sick" i mean psychologically unhealthy, the last time I checked, getting off to someone getting killed in a gruesome manner does not qualify as showing the person has a psychologically sound mind. nor does getting off to the fact that your lifelong partner is getting fucked by other people a sign of a healthy mind.
    this kind of behavior and development in tastes is encouraged by sexual repression.
    you need to stop jumping to misinformed and hasty conclusions, fool.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:30 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    you guys are so contradictive. how are you guys different to ishihara when you can't seperate real life and fiction?

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:36 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you don't see what's wrong with that I can only hope you never have a lover for their sake and yours.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:31 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Now now kids, remember the rules of the Internets:
    If you rage, you lose.

    Avatar of Elc
    Comment by Elc
    12:32 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    [](/jackieeeee!)
    to that last comment of yours anon...

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:36 08/08/2011 # ! Drivel (-0.7)

    I don't see what's so sick about NTR... actually, I don't get your fetish for the word "sick" to describe what appears to be any fetish you don't like.

    "I like fucking chicks with glasses." "Dude, that's so sick, you need to go to an institute."

    "I like fucking fat chicks." "You're sick!"

    "I like reading." "HOLY FUCKING SHIT, YOU'RE SICK MAN!!! YOU'RE SO FUCKED UP WE MIGHT AS WELL LINE YOU UP AGAINST A WALL WITH THE OTHER SICKOS AND SHOT YOU."

    "I like watching my romantic partner/love interest get fucked by other men... even though it hurts inside." Aw man, here's your cyanide pill...

    Actually, I know someone like you. If you like anything they dislike, or hold a different opinion, you're automatically in the wrong and SHOULD BE SHOT/DISMEMBERED/LOCKED UP.

    Oh, and I'm with you on the suppressing thing, it's better to be able to release your impulses in a controlled fashion than to do something that's going to hurt somebody.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:42 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    newbs

    ntr isnt about the rapes, its about the emotions you feel for the protagonist having his loved ones stolen away from him. Its supposed to piss you off and make you feel emotional, if it does its successful NTR.

    Tbh i find people who run away from NTR to be shallow pleasure seekers who dont about the story and only really care about whacking it off. It takes a good author to craft a story that can make you feel truely hurt and sad.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:05 08/08/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    No, it doesn't take a good author to make someone "truly hurt and sad" especially with something like this which is simply attacking people's empathy, rendering them more disgusted than sad.
    To be strict, people who "run away" from NTR aren't masochists which admittedly is a deeply mental pleasure.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:55 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Yes, subscribing to a plot archetype so formulaic it becomes fetishized is truly the work of a brilliant scrivener.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:29 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Impliying sadism, love and other tendencies aren't deeply mental pleasure as well. NTR isn't my cup of tea, but I sometimes enjoy reading some NTR material.
    That said, my best "get off" ever was with Saber's sex scene on FSN. I find a sex scene to be way more powerful and satisfiying when the two characters are deeply involved, in a positive manner.
    It's all about taste and colors, and these are not to be discussed.

    Avatar of Yasuo
    Comment by Yasuo
    11:17 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I love how people are implying this is a collection of well-written emotional masses even though, whenever I've seen it (which is a surprisingly good amount of times), it's just a guy looking sad or angry in the background while two people are having sex.
    deep!

    Avatar of Yasuo
    Comment by Yasuo
    11:17 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    masses=masterpieces*

    Avatar of stilettogirl
    Comment by stilettogirl
    08:27 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    @ anon 06:42

    Doesn't it become just another hackneyed trope that will be used a 1000 times till our eyeballs bleed.

    It's not good writing if the plot point been used to death. It just becomes a gimmick like the little kid who's dog gets run over is supposed to make you sad but it doesn't because you see it coming a mile away.

    Lazy writing is more like it IMHO.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of WEL
    Comment by WEL
    05:37 08/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    the fun of this is that when stuff like this happen that is when you really know who you really are and what you're capable of. I think that betrayal like that would be the only thing that would make me be able to actually kill someone with no remorse. Is like a test, can you handle it or not, it's exciting.

    Reply to WEL










    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    “Why Is NTR So Creepy Yet So Hot?”
    Madoka Movie Madoka Figure
    Megadimension Neptunia VII Not So Disturbingly Sexualised
    Hyperdimension Neptunia U Nude Mods Naughty Indeed
    Breast Physics Simulator IV – Formerly Soul Calibur
    Comiket 91 Day 1 Cosplay “The Most Phenomenal Yet!”
    Puella Magi Madoka Magica Cosplay Quality
    China’s Quality Cosplay: Yaca 2012


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments