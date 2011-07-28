The Fall of Aya Hirano: “Fired For Sex With Her Band”
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Jul 28, 2011 22:16 JST
- Tags: 2ch, Aya Hirano, Exhibitionism, Idol, Lantis, Mass Media, Music, Otaku, Seiyuu
Scandal seiyuu Aya Hirano is beset by ever more salacious accusations – now it is claimed (with some distinctly credible evidence) that she has been treating the men of her band as a private harem and that this is why she was dropped from her former label.
The most damning revelation comes from a comparison of the man in her leaked after-sex photos to a man in her band – “Katsundo,” her 35-year-old guitarist, bears a striking resemblance to the man in the leaked photographs.
This is picked up in an anonymous post on 2ch from several months ago, which nobody took any notice of at the time:
“Hirano’s had 3 of her 4 Lantis band members. Her approaches became so problematic she was reported to the agency boss for excessively aggressive courting. The agency then dropped Lantis.
I heard it from someone close to a Lantis employee – though I doubt any of you lot will believe me in any case.”
“I don’t remember too well as it was a year ago, but as I recall the only one she didn’t do was the bassist. I do recall that the president fired the other 3.”
2ch also provides some additional analysis of who the woman in the photos is – the consensus appears to be that it is indeed Hirano:
All these revelations have driven her detractors into overdrive:
“I feel sorry for that bassist…”
“She’s the embodiment of lust.”
“She’s been screwing that guy in green alright. Aya Hirano is a carnivorous woman!”
“Honestly that guy looks so scummy…”
“Hirano’s just a slutty ota-hating gyaru!”
“The people who take these photos are real idiots…”
“They were only kissing!”
“However you look at it they were having sex at the time of the photo.”
“If she’d just stuck to being a voice only seiyuu she could have done anything she wanted.”
“It’s all a 100% match. Nobody can deny any of this now.”
“Everyone was calling her a bitch all along and it turns out she really is one – who’d have thought?”
“Damn, and the guy is just some scumbag punk as well.”
“Let me have a go!”
“God, the guys who leak stuff like this are total slime – I feel sorry for her.”
“This is the deathblow to her career.”
“So much for her TV appearances.”
“Just stop shaving and learn guitar and you too can do Aya.”
“Why’d she pick some ugly old guy from her back band? She could have dated someone much better?”
“He’s better than any creepy otaku scum after all!”
“So was she doing all these guys at once or what?”
“She’s a total fool for taking these in the first place. Hurry up and quit show business!”
“Aya Hirano is finished.”
“I don’t care who she does. But I can’t forgive her for sullying all the characters she voiced!”
“This is the final reward for the lifeliners.”
“I’m just off to buy a guitar…”
“It’s pretty unusual to see someone whose fans have all been so completely converted into antis.”
“I bet there are pictures of them in the act – how long until they get leaked?”
“Hurry up an leak them!”
“So, next up is the move to AV?”
On a website all about celebrating the sexualization of women, there are people are offended that a woman is actually having sex. Good game, Sankaku.
I know, right?
Guy has harem he is the boss?
Girl has harem she is a whore?
Congratulation of making harem a.k.a "The Ultimate Ending"
Guy talks to child, he's a pedophile?
Girl talks to child, she's trying to help?
Congratulations feminists, you've won!
Concrete arguement, bro.
...and this is relevant to the proceedings, how?
I'll admit that there are double-standards in terms of gender (and it pisses me off to no end), but it seems more that you want to take pot-shots at women and feminism rather than have any real insight on the topic at hand.
"Guy talks to child, he's a pedophile?
Girl talks to child, she's trying to help?
Congratulations feminists, you've won!"
How Bout this senario
Guy fell for girl on tv, she's he's girlfriend?
Girl saw guy in-love w/ her, she obigated to love him?
Congratulation Asshole, you've won!
Hirano Aya ain't your chick, dude (Whoops sorry, she's your IMAGINARY girlfriend?). if neither the 2 then why so Offended w/ her havin sexw/ who she wants, well that is ofcouse if she's your IMAGINARY girl right?
A completely unrelated comment to this topic. Spreading ignorance, gets 6 + ratings. Sankaku, world, you make me really sad and hate you sometimes.
All top idiots who have ever visited Sankaku discussions ever are now flocking in this article thread.
They have nothing useful to say.
Poor, dirty losers.
Well in Japan they usually ARE pedophiles sooooo
There is one very old joke about that.
If a kettle pours tea into many cups - that's normal.
But if many kettles pour tea in only one - now that's abnormal.
Same's here. If a man has harem - he is boss, and nothing's wrong with that, just a kettle and many cups.
But if a woman has a harem - she's a whore, same logic.
The version of that argument I'd heard used lock and key as a metaphor:
If a key opens many locks, it's an amazing key.
If a lock is opened by many keys, it's a shitty lock!
It's a double standard to be sure, but just try to apply logic to emotions - I know if I had a chance to do it with a girl who gets around a lot, I'd be fine letting the chance pass.
Still, I don't fault Aya for doing this - that's her business. I'm just sick of all the attention grabbing. It's kind of tragic, but I think she's just doing things for attention and validation, and failing badly at the latter.
Well stated and excellent points.
Hmmm... I think it's more like this:
Men may condemn a woman who sleeps around, but there's still plenty standing in line to get in on the action.
Girls may condemn a man who sleeps around, but there's still plenty of girls willing to help him increase his count.
As a girl, I don't want to have sex with a guy who'll fuck anything that moves either. And I especially wouldn't want a harem-keeping guy, no matter how skilled/hot/rich/powerful/etc.
I'd also like to say... even if someone does just like sex, is there really anything wrong with that? do you not like sex? are others not able to enjoy the feelings just as you do?
Maybe this is why sex toys are so popular, women are afraid to seek pleasure from men lest they be thought of as whores.
Good points, 16:54. Like I said, it's a double standard but an emotional issue. In principle, women ought to have the same rights and sexual freedom as men. That said, it's unavoidable that if they take that too far, many men won't want to sleep with them. Also, many men are despite appearances, horribly insecure about being cuckolded, so it stands to reason a woman who "gets around" will keep getting around after they're exclusive with him - just as a woman would be right to suspect a player of cheating on her.
The problem is that any women will make a mistake in her lifetime. Lots of men will say, and do, anything to get laid. Men seem to think if a women is a virgin she's useless. Think of how the women feels to have been used and the be thought of that way through no fault of her own. It happens even to women who wait till marriage to have sex, their man then abuses them or sleeps around and they divorce... there are so many circumstances. Its not a problem to dislike sluttiness- but to punish those who were mislead or who made mistakes, it's wrong. And many men do that.
Why does she whore around? Is she your girl, or your imaginary girlfriend? She still doesn't belong to anyone for christ sake.
LOL
So you feel jealousy?
I would strongly disagree that it is easier for women to have a harem. For that, they would need to have power.
I'm sure you've noticed it's hard for women to obtain power.
And for women to have a harem would mean that they have to keep it a secret. Thanks for society for those double standards, but that's just the way it is. To keep it hidden, which men wouldn't have to do as much, requires a LOT of power...
So it might be easier for any woman to just randomly pick some low value guy off the street and immediately get him to consent to sex...but it's DEFINITELY not easier for women to keep a harem.
Men hate women who whore around because it's easier for them. But when it is a guy clearly doing the same whoring around, they give him props because men don't have it easy like women do.
It goes like this:
If a key opens all the locks, it's a master key.
But if a lock opens to any key, it's a shitty lock!
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD ONE!!!!!!!!!!!
Anyone is free to love a whore!!!
Who knows hoe many old farts slut Aya hirano has fucked till now to get contracts and work and go top so fast as she did.....
What are you guys talking about? a guy with a harem is a scumbag, gender doesn't matter on this account.
Society wouldn't see it that way
"Ah, children are so idealistic.
Society is filth & hypocrisy, and yes it will always high-five the harem-having guy and give him kudos for his achievement, while destroying a woman for having the same achievement.
It's not about sancom, it's about humanity being nothing but hypocrite filth.
However, one can hope that with enough time and decent people like 15:33 and 05:27, justice will be done and both genders will be viewed equally."
And
"Anon 20:10 what society? sancom?
yes a guy with a harem is a scumbag!"
Thank you believing in equality, She's a woman who still doesn't belong to anyone. Why does people force their delusion on her. Hirano Aya is a very good Seiyuu, Toyed by faggots. So sad.
Ah, children are so idealistic.
Society is filth & hypocrisy, and yes it will always high-five the harem-having guy and give him kudos for his achievement, while destroying a woman for having the same achievement.
It's not about sancom, it's about humanity being nothing but hypocrite filth.
However, one can hope that with enough time and decent people like 15:33 and 05:27, justice will be done and both genders will be viewed equally.
Anon 20:10 what society? sancom?
yes a guy with a harem is a scumbag!
Guy wears dress he's a pervert?
Girl wears dress she's cute?
Surprise, gender does matter.
hmm I'll use a basketball hoop and ball analogy. Either way, the hoop needs to be able to accomodate all sorts of balls and the ball must be able to enter all sorts of hoops or they're both useless.
...the fuck? @_@...
useless if u want the ball wants to enter hoops and the hoop wants to be entered by balls but can't you use balls and hoops in other ways ? like hanging ppl off hoops to send mafia-like messages to basketball players that are unwanted? or playing dodge ball :D this analogy is getting very weird....
yes, the world will always be sexist no matter what people say otherwise
I am Scottish and what is this?
@1:44 That might be the most sexist comment I've seen on Sankaku in a long time. Even worse because it's so devilishly subtle.
>>gender does matter.
It shouldn't, though.
I don't know how that nope got in the wrong place, but it's aimed at you and your sexist trash.
Fuck gender roles, and fuck you.
This tread is full of double-standard morality & bigot idiots. If a man or woman has a "harem" is nothing to discuss to outsiders (jealous idiots who never get any), but only for the man or woman and those "harem" persons.
Losers, shut your nonsense up.
Nope.
Gender does and WILL always matter. It's just natural. Why do you think we have a gender in the first place??
If 1 key can open many locks, its a master key.
If many keys can open 1 lock, then its a shitty lock.
Apart from being an old joke, the analogy is idiotic.
Yes, it's one of those things that seems really clever at first but turns out to be retarded and completely irrelevant.
Whats the key to? The lock on a woman's chastity belt?
Are we still living in the 14th cenury? Apparently so.
They remind me of this scene in "Invasion of the Body Snatchers"
http://youtube.com/watch?v=prT1E_S__jM
These "lifeliner otaku" idiots should all join hands and jump off the Yokohama Bay Bridge or get a fucking life!
It's a bit scary to be agreeing with a user named "IshiharaFanClub", but I couldn't agree with these sentiments more.
its actually relevent to this context
if u do not understand what it means it's basically saying that guys can fuck around while girls can't
Total nonsense, it says nothing logical. Other person`s relations are their relations, nothing to be compared with basket hoops or keys/locks.
You are simply jealous because you are not getting any.
I loathe all of your kind.
It makes sense. A decent looking women can sleep with basically any man she wants. That's just how men are. Which is why men can't be sluts, because it just doesn't work the other way around.
No, and I'm sad that people like you are alive.
well honestly guys shouldn't be having harems too
ukonvivi is the single stupidest person i've ever seen on any website. it literally depresses me that someone could end up having such a distorted world view.
Ukonvivi is one of the few sensible people in this discussion. Sexual and/or romantic relations are the business of the people involved and no one elses. If someone has a harem, and all harem members are fine with it (unlikely but it happens) then NO ONE has any right to say anything.
Fuck gender roles and fuck sexual limitations.
How long until this gets an anime harem adaption? Would make for killer plot twists!
B Gata H Kei?
School Days.
May your wife (Real or STILL Imaginary). Do harem w/o you to find out your not the BOSS
I ain't A big fan of Hirano Aya, but how offended you pussy are just because your IMAGINARY girlfriend had sex w/ someone who isn't you just sound like a little girl crying. I grew manly chest-hair after I watched Chuck Norris Saga so
bring on all your whinnings pussy, I can dance w/ you all day!!!!!!
And for those who supports Hirano for this, Thank you for protecting the REAL anime industry. May you see that Hirano Aya contributed for the sake of waht we grown to love. ~A.N.I.M.E.
I agree. Not to be a Hirano fan but. If she is a nympho or has other sex oriented problems then she should seek help.
You retarded children... you don't fuck your coworkers. You don't aggressively court your coworkers.
Biology:
(not taking contraception into account for simplicity)
scenario 1
Guy has sex with tree girls, all get pregnant:
All children know who their parents are.
Guy will naturally want to support the children, as he is sure it's his offspring. (high status of the guy necessary for good support)
= clear conditions.
scenario 2
Girl has sex with three guys, girl gets pregnant:
No one knows who's the father (and girl does not seem to care, guys and possibly own body treated with indifference),
guys might involuntarily end up providing support for a child not related to them.
= complicated, possibility of deception.
Biology dictates different outcomes, therefore the acceptance of the configuration will vary.
it's the same with age differences:
old guy (55+) + young girl (18) = fertile
old woman (55+) + young guy (18) = fun only, no reproductive purpose, impossible to provide new generations unless death of the woman and remarriage to a younger girl is included in family planing of a monogamous society.
"Guy has sex with tree girls, all get pregnant"
Tree girls? wasn't this the first episode of Kannagi? O_o
hell I don't remember...
@05:21
The time machine to the 1940s is this way sir!
With your philosophy I hope and pray your not reproducing!
Almost all writers here have never heard of contraceptives.
Their religious leaders tell them not to use any means which can prevent unwanted pregnancy, or they go to hell.
Believing in such shitty thinking, they are living in hell already!
Your hell may be momentary, but so is your heaven. Hence, kill yourself already when you reach your zenith.
"Guy will naturally want to support the children" HAHAHA! Good jok... Oh! You wasn't joking. Well, I guess you're one or more of the following...
1: Troll.
2: Chauvinist idiot.
3: Ignorant fuck.
4: Eunuch
Warning! Warning!
>bad grammar
>not caring for children he created
>stupid fuck
We have a code red: There is defiantly a nigger in these comments.
According to you it's natural, it has nothing to do with being a decent person idiot.
definitely* fucking auto correct.
How about just a decent person you troll.