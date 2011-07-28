The Fall of Aya Hirano: “Fired For Sex With Her Band”

Scandal seiyuu Aya Hirano is beset by ever more salacious accusations – now it is claimed (with some distinctly credible evidence) that she has been treating the men of her band as a private harem and that this is why she was dropped from her former label.

The most damning revelation comes from a comparison of the man in her leaked after-sex photos to a man in her band – “Katsundo,” her 35-year-old guitarist, bears a striking resemblance to the man in the leaked photographs.







This is picked up in an anonymous post on 2ch from several months ago, which nobody took any notice of at the time:

“Hirano’s had 3 of her 4 Lantis band members. Her approaches became so problematic she was reported to the agency boss for excessively aggressive courting. The agency then dropped Lantis. I heard it from someone close to a Lantis employee – though I doubt any of you lot will believe me in any case.” “I don’t remember too well as it was a year ago, but as I recall the only one she didn’t do was the bassist. I do recall that the president fired the other 3.”

2ch also provides some additional analysis of who the woman in the photos is – the consensus appears to be that it is indeed Hirano:

















All these revelations have driven her detractors into overdrive: