The Fall of Aya Hirano: “Fired For Sex With Her Band”



    514 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:00 29/07/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    On a website all about celebrating the sexualization of women, there are people are offended that a woman is actually having sex. Good game, Sankaku.

    Avatar of Ukonkivi
    Comment by Ukonkivi
    23:15 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I know, right?

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:52 28/07/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Guy has harem he is the boss?
    Girl has harem she is a whore?

    Congratulation of making harem a.k.a "The Ultimate Ending"

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:55 29/07/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Guy talks to child, he's a pedophile?
    Girl talks to child, she's trying to help?

    Congratulations feminists, you've won!

    Avatar of Makoto
    Comment by Makoto
    18:20 29/07/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    Concrete arguement, bro.

    Avatar of Jennifer Darknight
    Comment by Jennifer Darknight
    12:40 30/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    ...and this is relevant to the proceedings, how?

    I'll admit that there are double-standards in terms of gender (and it pisses me off to no end), but it seems more that you want to take pot-shots at women and feminism rather than have any real insight on the topic at hand.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:11 08/11/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    "Guy talks to child, he's a pedophile?
    Girl talks to child, she's trying to help?

    Congratulations feminists, you've won!"

    How Bout this senario

    Guy fell for girl on tv, she's he's girlfriend?
    Girl saw guy in-love w/ her, she obigated to love him?

    Congratulation Asshole, you've won!

    Hirano Aya ain't your chick, dude (Whoops sorry, she's your IMAGINARY girlfriend?). if neither the 2 then why so Offended w/ her havin sexw/ who she wants, well that is ofcouse if she's your IMAGINARY girl right?

    Avatar of Ukonkivi
    Comment by Ukonkivi
    18:56 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    A completely unrelated comment to this topic. Spreading ignorance, gets 6 + ratings. Sankaku, world, you make me really sad and hate you sometimes.

    Avatar of erochichi
    Comment by erochichi
    02:43 30/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    All top idiots who have ever visited Sankaku discussions ever are now flocking in this article thread.
    They have nothing useful to say.
    Poor, dirty losers.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:31 29/07/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Well in Japan they usually ARE pedophiles sooooo

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:20 29/07/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    There is one very old joke about that.

    If a kettle pours tea into many cups - that's normal.
    But if many kettles pour tea in only one - now that's abnormal.
    Same's here. If a man has harem - he is boss, and nothing's wrong with that, just a kettle and many cups.
    But if a woman has a harem - she's a whore, same logic.

    Avatar of Imyou
    Comment by Imyou
    03:44 29/07/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    The version of that argument I'd heard used lock and key as a metaphor:
    If a key opens many locks, it's an amazing key.
    If a lock is opened by many keys, it's a shitty lock!

    It's a double standard to be sure, but just try to apply logic to emotions - I know if I had a chance to do it with a girl who gets around a lot, I'd be fine letting the chance pass.

    Still, I don't fault Aya for doing this - that's her business. I'm just sick of all the attention grabbing. It's kind of tragic, but I think she's just doing things for attention and validation, and failing badly at the latter.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:18 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Well stated and excellent points.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:09 30/07/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Hmmm... I think it's more like this:

    Men may condemn a woman who sleeps around, but there's still plenty standing in line to get in on the action.

    Girls may condemn a man who sleeps around, but there's still plenty of girls willing to help him increase his count.

    As a girl, I don't want to have sex with a guy who'll fuck anything that moves either. And I especially wouldn't want a harem-keeping guy, no matter how skilled/hot/rich/powerful/etc.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:56 30/07/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I'd also like to say... even if someone does just like sex, is there really anything wrong with that? do you not like sex? are others not able to enjoy the feelings just as you do?

    Maybe this is why sex toys are so popular, women are afraid to seek pleasure from men lest they be thought of as whores.

    Avatar of Imyou
    Comment by Imyou
    11:47 31/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Good points, 16:54. Like I said, it's a double standard but an emotional issue. In principle, women ought to have the same rights and sexual freedom as men. That said, it's unavoidable that if they take that too far, many men won't want to sleep with them. Also, many men are despite appearances, horribly insecure about being cuckolded, so it stands to reason a woman who "gets around" will keep getting around after they're exclusive with him - just as a woman would be right to suspect a player of cheating on her.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:54 30/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    The problem is that any women will make a mistake in her lifetime. Lots of men will say, and do, anything to get laid. Men seem to think if a women is a virgin she's useless. Think of how the women feels to have been used and the be thought of that way through no fault of her own. It happens even to women who wait till marriage to have sex, their man then abuses them or sleeps around and they divorce... there are so many circumstances. Its not a problem to dislike sluttiness- but to punish those who were mislead or who made mistakes, it's wrong. And many men do that.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:47 08/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why does she whore around? Is she your girl, or your imaginary girlfriend? She still doesn't belong to anyone for christ sake.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:19 02/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    LOL
    So you feel jealousy?

    I would strongly disagree that it is easier for women to have a harem. For that, they would need to have power.

    I'm sure you've noticed it's hard for women to obtain power.

    And for women to have a harem would mean that they have to keep it a secret. Thanks for society for those double standards, but that's just the way it is. To keep it hidden, which men wouldn't have to do as much, requires a LOT of power...

    So it might be easier for any woman to just randomly pick some low value guy off the street and immediately get him to consent to sex...but it's DEFINITELY not easier for women to keep a harem.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:18 30/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Men hate women who whore around because it's easier for them. But when it is a guy clearly doing the same whoring around, they give him props because men don't have it easy like women do.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:41 29/07/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    It goes like this:

    If a key opens all the locks, it's a master key.
    But if a lock opens to any key, it's a shitty lock!

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:13 29/07/2011 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD ONE!!!!!!!!!!!

    Anyone is free to love a whore!!!

    Who knows hoe many old farts slut Aya hirano has fucked till now to get contracts and work and go top so fast as she did.....

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:33 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    What are you guys talking about? a guy with a harem is a scumbag, gender doesn't matter on this account.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:10 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Society wouldn't see it that way

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:52 08/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Ah, children are so idealistic.

    Society is filth & hypocrisy, and yes it will always high-five the harem-having guy and give him kudos for his achievement, while destroying a woman for having the same achievement.

    It's not about sancom, it's about humanity being nothing but hypocrite filth.

    However, one can hope that with enough time and decent people like 15:33 and 05:27, justice will be done and both genders will be viewed equally."

    And

    "Anon 20:10 what society? sancom?

    yes a guy with a harem is a scumbag!"

    Thank you believing in equality, She's a woman who still doesn't belong to anyone. Why does people force their delusion on her. Hirano Aya is a very good Seiyuu, Toyed by faggots. So sad.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:09 02/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ah, children are so idealistic.

    Society is filth & hypocrisy, and yes it will always high-five the harem-having guy and give him kudos for his achievement, while destroying a woman for having the same achievement.

    It's not about sancom, it's about humanity being nothing but hypocrite filth.

    However, one can hope that with enough time and decent people like 15:33 and 05:27, justice will be done and both genders will be viewed equally.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:27 30/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anon 20:10 what society? sancom?

    yes a guy with a harem is a scumbag!

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:44 29/07/2011 # ! Good (+0.5)

    Guy wears dress he's a pervert?
    Girl wears dress she's cute?

    Surprise, gender does matter.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:21 29/07/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    hmm I'll use a basketball hoop and ball analogy. Either way, the hoop needs to be able to accomodate all sorts of balls and the ball must be able to enter all sorts of hoops or they're both useless.

    Avatar of Satonaka
    Comment by Satonaka
    08:01 29/07/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    ...the fuck? @_@...

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:32 29/07/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    useless if u want the ball wants to enter hoops and the hoop wants to be entered by balls but can't you use balls and hoops in other ways ? like hanging ppl off hoops to send mafia-like messages to basketball players that are unwanted? or playing dodge ball :D this analogy is getting very weird....

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:10 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    yes, the world will always be sexist no matter what people say otherwise

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:12 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I am Scottish and what is this?

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:41 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.1)

    @1:44 That might be the most sexist comment I've seen on Sankaku in a long time. Even worse because it's so devilishly subtle.

    Avatar of Ukonkivi
    Comment by Ukonkivi
    19:43 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    >>gender does matter.
    It shouldn't, though.

    Avatar of Ukonkivi
    Comment by Ukonkivi
    22:35 29/07/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    I don't know how that nope got in the wrong place, but it's aimed at you and your sexist trash.

    Fuck gender roles, and fuck you.

    Avatar of erochichi
    Comment by erochichi
    02:35 30/07/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    This tread is full of double-standard morality & bigot idiots. If a man or woman has a "harem" is nothing to discuss to outsiders (jealous idiots who never get any), but only for the man or woman and those "harem" persons.
    Losers, shut your nonsense up.

    Avatar of Ukonkivi
    Comment by Ukonkivi
    20:45 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Nope.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:07 29/07/2011 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    Gender does and WILL always matter. It's just natural. Why do you think we have a gender in the first place??

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:37 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    If 1 key can open many locks, its a master key.
    If many keys can open 1 lock, then its a shitty lock.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of msoltyspl
    Comment by msoltyspl
    02:53 29/07/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Apart from being an old joke, the analogy is idiotic.

    Avatar of errorist
    Comment by errorist
    03:01 29/07/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Yes, it's one of those things that seems really clever at first but turns out to be retarded and completely irrelevant.

    Avatar of Surrender Monkey
    Comment by Surrender Monkey
    05:20 29/07/2011 # ! Good (+0.5)

    Whats the key to? The lock on a woman's chastity belt?

    Are we still living in the 14th cenury? Apparently so.

    They remind me of this scene in "Invasion of the Body Snatchers"
    http://youtube.com/watch?v=prT1E_S__jM

    These "lifeliner otaku" idiots should all join hands and jump off the Yokohama Bay Bridge or get a fucking life!

    Avatar of Ukonkivi
    Comment by Ukonkivi
    19:41 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    It's a bit scary to be agreeing with a user named "IshiharaFanClub", but I couldn't agree with these sentiments more.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:24 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    its actually relevent to this context
    if u do not understand what it means it's basically saying that guys can fuck around while girls can't

    Avatar of erochichi
    Comment by erochichi
    02:39 30/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Total nonsense, it says nothing logical. Other person`s relations are their relations, nothing to be compared with basket hoops or keys/locks.
    You are simply jealous because you are not getting any.
    I loathe all of your kind.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:54 29/07/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    It makes sense. A decent looking women can sleep with basically any man she wants. That's just how men are. Which is why men can't be sluts, because it just doesn't work the other way around.

    Avatar of Ukonkivi
    Comment by Ukonkivi
    18:59 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    No, and I'm sad that people like you are alive.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:11 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    well honestly guys shouldn't be having harems too

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:37 01/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    ukonvivi is the single stupidest person i've ever seen on any website. it literally depresses me that someone could end up having such a distorted world view.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:50 05/08/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ukonvivi is one of the few sensible people in this discussion. Sexual and/or romantic relations are the business of the people involved and no one elses. If someone has a harem, and all harem members are fine with it (unlikely but it happens) then NO ONE has any right to say anything.
    Fuck gender roles and fuck sexual limitations.

    Avatar of Firaku
    Comment by Firaku
    02:58 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    How long until this gets an anime harem adaption? Would make for killer plot twists!

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:13 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    B Gata H Kei?

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:56 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    School Days.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:54 08/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    May your wife (Real or STILL Imaginary). Do harem w/o you to find out your not the BOSS

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:18 08/11/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I ain't A big fan of Hirano Aya, but how offended you pussy are just because your IMAGINARY girlfriend had sex w/ someone who isn't you just sound like a little girl crying. I grew manly chest-hair after I watched Chuck Norris Saga so
    bring on all your whinnings pussy, I can dance w/ you all day!!!!!!

    And for those who supports Hirano for this, Thank you for protecting the REAL anime industry. May you see that Hirano Aya contributed for the sake of waht we grown to love. ~A.N.I.M.E.

    Avatar of Altimitt-kun
    Comment by Altimitt-kun
    13:45 31/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I agree. Not to be a Hirano fan but. If she is a nympho or has other sex oriented problems then she should seek help.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:51 27/12/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    You retarded children... you don't fuck your coworkers. You don't aggressively court your coworkers.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:21 29/07/2011 # ! Bad (-0.3)

    Biology:
    (not taking contraception into account for simplicity)

    scenario 1
    Guy has sex with tree girls, all get pregnant:
    All children know who their parents are.
    Guy will naturally want to support the children, as he is sure it's his offspring. (high status of the guy necessary for good support)
    = clear conditions.

    scenario 2
    Girl has sex with three guys, girl gets pregnant:
    No one knows who's the father (and girl does not seem to care, guys and possibly own body treated with indifference),
    guys might involuntarily end up providing support for a child not related to them.
    = complicated, possibility of deception.

    Biology dictates different outcomes, therefore the acceptance of the configuration will vary.

    it's the same with age differences:

    old guy (55+) + young girl (18) = fertile

    old woman (55+) + young guy (18) = fun only, no reproductive purpose, impossible to provide new generations unless death of the woman and remarriage to a younger girl is included in family planing of a monogamous society.

    Avatar of Satonaka
    Comment by Satonaka
    08:03 29/07/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    "Guy has sex with tree girls, all get pregnant"

    Tree girls? wasn't this the first episode of Kannagi? O_o

    hell I don't remember...

    Avatar of stilettogirl
    Comment by stilettogirl
    07:01 29/07/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    @05:21

    The time machine to the 1940s is this way sir!

    With your philosophy I hope and pray your not reproducing!

    Avatar of erochichi
    Comment by erochichi
    02:46 30/07/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Almost all writers here have never heard of contraceptives.
    Their religious leaders tell them not to use any means which can prevent unwanted pregnancy, or they go to hell.
    Believing in such shitty thinking, they are living in hell already!

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:58 30/07/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Your hell may be momentary, but so is your heaven. Hence, kill yourself already when you reach your zenith.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:56 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Guy will naturally want to support the children" HAHAHA! Good jok... Oh! You wasn't joking. Well, I guess you're one or more of the following...
    1: Troll.
    2: Chauvinist idiot.
    3: Ignorant fuck.
    4: Eunuch

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:37 29/07/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Warning! Warning!

    >bad grammar
    >not caring for children he created
    >stupid fuck

    We have a code red: There is defiantly a nigger in these comments.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:57 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    According to you it's natural, it has nothing to do with being a decent person idiot.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:38 29/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    definitely* fucking auto correct.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:29 29/07/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    How about just a decent person you troll.

