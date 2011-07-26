Goddess of 2ch: “Paipan is My Hobby”
The latest goddess of 2ch reveals that she has been an avid shaver since the day she first had anything to shave, along with the fact that she has developed some quite unconventional uses for clothes pegs.
The latest goddess of 2ch reveals that she has been an avid shaver since the day she first had anything to shave, along with the fact that she has developed some quite unconventional uses for clothes pegs.
Pai Mei sez:
"I also practice a similar method of grooming. It feels quite good when the breeze flows under my robe as I roundhouse a foe to death."
Pai Mei likes Pai Pan.
Pai Check
DAT ASS
And she has proven her ass is worthy of attention..
dat ass indeed o.o
Been awhile since I've seen a Goddss article up, especially a paipan goddess. This just made my day.
Dat delicious paipan!
How can shaving your pussy be a hobby?
Anyway, I like women with some fur. Makes them look like actual women, I'm not into loli.
INDEED
I will freakin' murder you!!!!!!!!!
that comment "DAT ASS" is the most anoying-ist repedative phrase.
I will go to ur basement, kick the door in, break ur face, and change that comment.
PIIIAAAAWWWW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! D:<
btw the phrase "First" is also anoying =w=...
Hey dude I totally agree with y
DAT ASS
Yeah I don't know why you peop--
DAT ASS
Well I can't stand people who are just too damn lazy to type the two extra letters required to spell the word YOUR! Or maybe you just think YOU look hip using UR? Don't criticize someone else if you're a douche YOURself!
Dat Ass Indeed!!!
congrafuckulations, you have Irritable Bitch Syndrome, you can reclaim your prize at any local hospital.
u mad bro?
First of all before you do anything is get out of your basement first then think about what you're going to do once you're out of there :D
DIS ASS is way more cultural
Chill dude it just thing people use on website no need to go flying off the handle like that and I don't sleep in no basement.
DAT TSUNDERE
boo hoo hoo
LOL a band-aid!
I've always seen the band aid as the sexiest way to "censor"...:D
I wanna peel off that band-aid
I would not mind being that band aid.
... with my teeth!
so she took a candy out of her nipples? that is a bit... disturbing
I once saw a girl pull cleavage candy out of this E-cup babe with her teeth
American E-Cup
Well it is a big cut
well you know how girls bleed without being injured and yet they still dont die...
(i never trust something that bleeds and doesn't die)
So I figured I'd stop by Sankaku to see if there's any interest news and the first thing I see is tits right up in my face. Sankaku wins the internet.
That thing will never be as good as 2D girls.
For me that thing looks ...ugly.
Will we witness the rise of a great wizard?
Your virginity shall be eternal....
It's a good thing you won't procreate. You'll just be dirtying up the gene pool.
Remove the censors = win
I know right? its like JP women are born with mosaics or something.
ahh that is good
Poor girl, she can't afford to buy clothes, instead she uses bandaids and clips to cover herself...
.
.
.
.
.
IT'S FAPTASTIC!
Dayum. I wish I was the clothes pin.
Clothes pegs kinky.
the hands gave it away....... & #10....................
then again... could be just me....
The lastest goddess had better body and style.
wow hat hoppy i liked so much
I just hate it when hearts swarm all over my face and genitals too!
Fake tits... so obvious.
Someone wants to make the best of her investment by sharing it.
I fail to see how anyone, even a moron, could think this girl has had a boob job.
Really? Look closer at the side shots - they are unnatural. Plus, in most, they are like, right next to each other. Real boobs just aren't sitting right next to each other without being squeezed. Especially small ones like this....they're fake
A big fat YUP
nothing special. too common body properties.
virgin = moron
i love nothing special
nothing special = normal.
however I prefer specially tuned girls. perhaps rev-tuned or torque-tuned motor, err, I mean girls body part.
I wish I could have every nothing special girl in Japan.