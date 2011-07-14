Chouzuki Maryou BBW Ero-Cosplay Queen
- Date: Jul 14, 2011 12:08 JST
Voluptuous ero-cosplayer Chouzuki Maryou (蝶月真綾, under the “mariposa luz de la luna” circle) has been making severe inroads amongst those who appreciate sexy cosplay with volume, especially when it comes to Queen’s Blade, and with breasts “which weigh 4kg each” volume is certainly something she is no short supply of.
Interestingly, though she is a fluent Japanese speaker residing permanently in Tokyo, she is actually a citizen of the Philippines, born to Filipino parents – although she concedes she cannot speak Tagalog and only makes annual trips home.
Regarding her activities as an ero-cosplayer, she explains that “I originally liked 18+ ero-doujinshi, so I’m trying to do something like that, but in the photographic medium – it’s great fun!”
She poses with skinny cosplay legend Ushijima:
Similarly to Ushijima, she publishes regular cosplay album CDs at doujin events and online, and makes paid appearances at events, although some of her cosplay ensembles make even Ushijima look overdressed.
Her next cosplay album releases are due at Comiket 80 – along with a “Ushijima+Maryou” album which seems likely to combine the best of both worlds. More details are available on her homepage.
