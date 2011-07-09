Fan Outrage at Toyota Miku Ads: “Stop Americanizing Miku!”

Hatsune Miku fans are viewing Toyota’s ongoing stream of Miku-related marketing with increasing bewilderment and more than a little outrage, not least at the sight of her Toyota induced obsession with bacon-wrapped hotdogs.

The latest commercials:

Most viewers seem increasingly dissatisfied their beloved holographic princess is being reduced to a crudely modelled junk-food obsessed mascot for entry-level Toyota automobiles:

“Are they trying to ruin Miku’s image?” “OPPOSE THIS. OPPOSE IT. Otherwise you’re also to blame. CRUCIFY THOSE BEHIND THE RAPE OF MIKU AND OTAKU CULTURE.” “I DONT LIKED , i love hatsune miku but this comercial is horrible” “A typical commercial American girl from los angeles superficial and ridiculous, poor Miku Hatsune u_u Fuck Off!! Businessmen of Toyota” “Miku likes bacon wrapped hotdogs? I call bullshit on that. *facedesks* This, and the “chitchat” are the worst videos they made >.> Common Toyota, no American pride on this one!” “I fail to see how Miku, Toyota, and Hotdogs relate to each other. Nice job creating a clusterfuck of retarded ads, Toyota.” “Just stop the crap. It’s stupid, isn’t funny, and is turning people away from Miku. No one likes this crap. The render looks horrible and you’re beating the Miku boat to death. Oh, her name isn’t pronounced HOT-SU-NAY MEE-KOO.” “WOW… HOW CAN THEY DO THIS TO THE QUEEN OF J-POP?!?!?! OMG, FUCK YOU TOYOTA! YOUR CARS TAMBIEN! (dont get me wrong, I’m a big big big vocaloid fan, but this just went waaaaayyy too far…) I’m disappointed… -__-” “… Sigh. At least put the effort into making the model look good. Shit looks like it was made of plasticine.” “Okay, I honestly do not know why they decided Bacon Hotdog would be a better idea over a Onion Leek, which by the way is her FUCKING CHARACTER ITEM TOYOTA!!!” “Stop trying to Americanize Miku, there is no way Miku eats bacon wrapped hotdogs, she would be 300 pounds overweight like the rest of fat ass America if she did.”

The scepticism of Japanese fans seems to echo that of western fans: