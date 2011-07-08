And You Thought Doller AVs Were Creepy!

“Her body is a doll, her heart is your imouto” – so runs the patter for “Imouto Rin,” an adult video featuring over an hour of nothing less than a man having sex with a doll he imagines to be his little sister who died 10 years ago in a car crash…

Whatever can be said about owning a love doll (the high quality models of which can easily cost tens of thousands of dollars and be rather realistic), that some would actually pay to watch a man having sex with one certainly takes things to the next level – too much even for the denizens of 2ch, it seems: