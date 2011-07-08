And You Thought Doller AVs Were Creepy!
“Her body is a doll, her heart is your imouto” – so runs the patter for “Imouto Rin,” an adult video featuring over an hour of nothing less than a man having sex with a doll he imagines to be his little sister who died 10 years ago in a car crash…
Whatever can be said about owning a love doll (the high quality models of which can easily cost tens of thousands of dollars and be rather realistic), that some would actually pay to watch a man having sex with one certainly takes things to the next level – too much even for the denizens of 2ch, it seems:
“The poor actor!”
“She looks like a doll?”
“So it’s a video of a guy masturbating?”
“This is certainly a test of his acting abilities.”
“For him to end up doing a doll rather than a real porn star is so sad…”
“What a surreal world.”
“It’s just too high level for me.”
I'm ok with this
Technically if he thinks he's fucking his sister who died in a car crash it's necrophilia as well, isn't it?
Necrophiliac incest loli-dollfin?
Short Description: Troll.
I'd watch this for the same reason I watched the entire Time Stop series. Some time ago, JAVs truly became entertainment beyond fap material for me. I'm not sure when it happened... maybe it's because they somehow seem to have some disproportionate respect for what they're doing a bit more than any American porn I'd ever seen. It's like the majority of them are taking it more seriously than anyone ever would ask them to, and they deserve a kind of respect, even some of the stranger cosplay ones for some reason. But somehow they really know how to set up an atmosphere that manages arousal and fun in many cases (and some of course are like that Madoka one posted earlier...)
This won't be as entertaining as the Time Stop ones, since that was just ridiculous fun watching all the actors and actresses trying to remain still through long takes of screwing. But I find myself really wondering what they'll do with this. And much like 2ch, I almost HAVE to see it to watch the actor and how he handles it. If he can pull this off, the dude would easily deserve a roll outside of JAVs, because he would obviously have some skill.
There's more than one Time Stop? Damn I've got to go find those later ones, I only ever saw the first one. Thanks.
they could at least do some airbrushing and make the skin-tone look more realistic. . .
What would be the point? This video caters specifically to those who want to see a sad sod do a doll. Making the doll less doll-y would be counterproductive.
Who got top billing in the movie? My bets on the doll!
His acting appears to be "wooden".
i will do a video of me fucking a barbie doll, maybe i can sell it in japan.
which do u think is more expensive, the actor's payment or the doll?
The doll because it is a Candy Girl of the type Petite Nano and they are $6000 WITHOUT any modification. See > http://www.kanojotoys.com/love-doll-petite-nano-p-881.html
Quote from that site:
Certain, well, routines with your Petite Nano also benefit from a body hole and we have two top level models for your choosing. You can also add underhair to your lady's downstairs regions for extra realism.
You don't get this on Oxford Street!!!
lol, I like how the guy above me answers a sarcastic question with a precise answer on something so creepy.
Next in the series, watch a guy getting intimate with his dakimakura.
next in series: watch a fapping guy, who is watching a guy fucking a doll
'next in series: watch a fapping guy, who is watching a guy fucking a doll'
It's like a sexual Escher drawing: Eternal Braid of Sad Wankers.
There are layers of meaning there I can't even BEGIN to interpret.
I.....I can see through time!
I can see forever!
I need the video for more in-depth evaluation.
Next we clearly need to do this with ball-jointed dolls.
Meanwhile, no one else got the Penny Arcade reference.
INCEPTION!lol!!1
That's just....
cute and lovely! :)
sick & sad...
So fetishistic they don't need any real sex at all ¬_¬
Is 'infinitely scary' a term?
It should be.
Or a bar of soap!
Or drop the soap!
You guys have no hope.
Jesus, it's another mope.
You've run out of scope?
I can't cope.
Time for a Trope...
Jesus was a dope who smoked some rope and screwed the pope with some soap~~~ lol
nope... just nope
Or smoke some dope!
Or fuck the pope!
why watch a guy do it when you could do it yourself?
and besides, I'm only gonna watch this because of the umm...heartfelt "story"...
You would think that this AV would be the sequel to that. I can only excuse the dakimakura not happening due to lack of willing "actresses".
...
The expression of your avatar says it all.
How come your avatar is always SO right and enough to comment? ^_^;
Probably due to the nature of this site.
The only news that's posted is either facepalm worthy or just smh.
It's the power of Kyou!
I love your avatar's expression. Priceless!
I love this site i need to register
Anon need a name :3
Don't! I registered once before, and got my account delete without a warning after spoken out some of the inconvinient fact about this site
You were probably being an idiot
I like how even the doll is still censored.
LMFAO!
Imagine buying the doll and it had a pixilated vagina!
Imagine how a pixilated vagina would feel. It'd be so sharp and jagged. It'd be like putting your dick into a sock full of pebbles.
pebbles are smooth...
You done that?
rocks then
@Misakite 17:18
Statement + Avatar = Perfect
Glass, men. Glass.
Itty bitty bits of glass.