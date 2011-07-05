Top 10 Anime Characters You Just Want to Punch

Anime fans asked which characters they would immediately be compelled to punch were they actually to meet supply a yet another harsh ranking of hated characters, indicating even some of the most beloved of moeblobs are as likely to find themselves nursing a black eye as are more traditional villains.

The ranking:

1. QB (Madoka) 2. Tarao Fuguta (Sazae-san) 3. Yui Hirasawa (K-ON!) 4. Makoto Ito (School Days) 5. Kirino Kousaka (Ore no Imouto) 6. Katsu Kobayashi 7. Makoto Niwa (Denpa Onna) 8. Accelerator (Index) 9. Shinji Matou (Fate/stay Night) 10. Haruhi (Haruhi)

Just what poor Yui did to deserve this is not clear.