Top 10 Anime Characters You Just Want to Punch
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jul 5, 2011 09:27 JST
- Tags: K-ON!, Ore no Imouto, Otaku, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Rankings, Yui
Anime fans asked which characters they would immediately be compelled to punch were they actually to meet supply a yet another harsh ranking of hated characters, indicating even some of the most beloved of moeblobs are as likely to find themselves nursing a black eye as are more traditional villains.
1. QB (Madoka)
2. Tarao Fuguta (Sazae-san)
3. Yui Hirasawa (K-ON!)
4. Makoto Ito (School Days)
5. Kirino Kousaka (Ore no Imouto)
6. Katsu Kobayashi
7. Makoto Niwa (Denpa Onna)
8. Accelerator (Index)
9. Shinji Matou (Fate/stay Night)
10. Haruhi (Haruhi)
Just what poor Yui did to deserve this is not clear.
I'd like to punch QB. It'd be like punching a marshmallow... That eats itself.
Punching Accelerator is a bad idea.
Ask Touma.
u can also ask Kihara to teach you
Funny fact is that those who read only railgun manga are those who hates Accelerator.
Aye. He's way too cool ;)
wwwWWWWWHHHHAAATTTTT?! i FUCKING lOvE ACCELERATOR! Also. Anyone can beat the crap out of him, just pull your punches like kihara!
And become a star! Just like him!
If you are facing him it's your only chance it's not like running away is an option.
Actually Accelerator is not the only character you'd want to punch from that series.
Toaru Majutsu no Index is full of annoying characters you'd want to punch and or drive a truck over.
At least Touma does punch a lot of them.
But to shut that laugh up for even a second is worth the consequence!
Or... rather stupid.
Unless you are another Kamijou Touma.
Or Kihara Amata.
Orihara Izaya from DRRR.
God knows the boy needs a good bashing from Shizzy
9. Shinji Matou (Fate/stay Night)
Should be top of the list.
I'd go with Shinji for top of the list, but Evangelion's Shinji...
You just don't understand his feeeeelings.
I agree with punching Shinji, or his English voice voice actor anyway both of them annoy the hell out of me :) I love how moe animes are always getting picked on because they are popular and people think that because they don't like it then nobody else should either, if someone ever were to hit Yui one they are a bitch for hitting women and two I'd blow their fucking brains out then kill their entire family but that's just me.
There is not a single character in F/sn who is harder to like than him, not even Zouken. His emo rant in F/ha was pretty funny when he broke the fourth wall repeatedly ("why do I have to be a minor character?"), though.
5. Kirino Kousaka (Ore no Imouto)
She should be on top of the list for me.
she deserves not a punch... but slapping her face
... with a DICK HIT
read the vn. Theres like 30 different opportunities to kill him off. Plus each is rewarded with a visit to the tiger dojo.
Makoto Ito(4)Not number one, That guy was the first character to who could make me rage at my won T.V.
Punching him isn't enough for me, trash like him should be tortured until he can't feel anything. Dead is a luxury for that piece of garbage.
You just want to "see" him beat up that doesn't really count lol.
Oh damn yeah, I need to agree with this statement.
Lol, had the same thought too.
Haruhi she real does need such a slap.
And that's why such doujin exists.. :3
*Crap, I forgot what title that doujin was..
But it was by Takotsuboya. The one who did that K-on after doujin trilogy.
Suzumiya Haruhi No Fukujyu
If it makes you feel any better in the opening of Haruhi-chan she gets hit in the head with a camera..
I mean if Kyon himself wants to hit her, who am I to argue?
really she needs a dick slap in her face....
How the hell is Naruto not on this list?
He's 25th on the list. Right below Luffy.... Why would people want to punch Luffy. Though that might be fun since he's made out of rubber.
needs more code geass characters, like Nina and suzaku
Punching Luffy would be a waste of effort since he's made of rubber.
Unless u use haki
They tried that, failed though. Maybe kairouseki gauntlets
Not if you're wearing a brass knuckle stacked with needles pointing outwards..
you like to punch fun/soft stuff, don't you :) ?
no one likes naruto
As much as I hate myself for saying this, older Naruto isn't all that annoying.
Once the dubbers finally got sick of hearing believe it every few seconds he lost alot of his annoyance
And for Sasuke.
No he became moral retarded fag .
forget about naruto, what about Near[Death Note]??? :@
He didn't exist.
Forget Near, What about Rolo from Code Geass????
Near doesn't exist. I don't know what you're talking about. Nor Mello, or Matt.
In fact, Death Note is only 25 episodes long, not 38. Those last episodes were just a dream. A very stupid dream. <<
death note ended with episode 25, there never was anyone called near
Near was in the Manga. He replaces L when L dies.
Egh, least he's got the excuse that he's about as smart as a stack of bricks.
Now Sasuke on the other hand, supposedly a genius, but he keeps on buying what the bad guys tell him to, and he doesn't even bother checking out if what they're saying is true or not. He just instantly believes them. Whether it be Orochimaru or Madara, same old same old.
i wonder why QB is 1st on the list XD
Cuz u dont just wanna punch him. You want to erese his whole existence entirely
I want to punch sasugay, narutard, ichigo kurosaki, and the stupid Pirates!
because they are gay for him
Because you don't want to punch Naruto you want to hog tie and and toss him under a space shuttle or large rocket.
That or duct tape him to a 2000lbs GPS guided bomb and then drop said bomb on an oil refinery.
You need to be very through with that annoying little bastard.
Heck I'd want to hit the Naruto world with the biggest asteriod I could find and redirect and kill off the entire cast.
I'm surprised that Ikari Shinji from Eva isn't there!!
Perhaps people think just one punch is too good for him...
Haruhi, Kyubey and Kirino are awesome characters. Deal with it.