RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Ota7


Top 25 Anime You Most Want to See Continued

bathroom-index.jpg

Anime fans asked which series they most want to see get a second, third or fourth season supply a hopeful ranking populated by both popular favourites and some near forgotten classics.

The ranking:

1. To Aru Majutsu no Index

2. The ****gatari series

3. K-ON!!

4. Ore no Imouto

5. Lucky Star

6. Infinite Stratos

7. Minamike

8. Haruhi

9. Full Metal Panic

10. Kami Nomi zo Shiru Sekai

11. To Aru Kagaku no Railgun

12. Lyrical Nanoha

13. Zettai Karen Children

14. Rozen Maiden

15. Negima

16. GA Geijutsuka Art Design Class

17. Kannagi

18. Saki

19. Hayate no Gotoku

20. Densetsu no Yuusha no Densetsu

21. Highschool of the Dead

22. Sora no Manimani

23. Sketchbook

24. Kanamemo

25. Bamboo Blade

It seems anime fans have years of moeblob continuations to look forward to.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    406 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of I ish anonymous
    Comment by I ish anonymous
    21:37 19/06/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Why is it that we never can agree with any of the rankings? There is always one thing that is not in the list.

    Hmm...What about next top 10 sankaku lists you can agree to? :o

    Reply to I ish anonymous
    Avatar of Actar
    Comment by Actar
    22:20 19/06/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Because while all of us are Anime fans, our tastes differ form person to person.

    Some one might like the lighthearted comedy, while another might like the dramatic action series. One might like shows with digital animation while others might like shows that are cel animated. The nuances and preferences are endless.

    Unlike other fandoms like Star Wars or Star Trek, there isn't a set show that one must have seen to be considered a 'fan'. You could ask two Anime fans and the shows that they have seen could be completely different.

    Then there's the issue of bitching, trolling and flaming.

    Many Anime fans love to criticize the tastes and favorite shows of others using vulgar language and hurtful words. Uncalled for? Unnecessary? Yes. Unfortunately, it seems that these people believe that whatever they think or say is the law and everyone else should follow in their stead.

    It's exactly the same as the kind of discrimination you see anywhere else in the world. Be it race, religion, sexual orientation, there are those that derive pleasure in insulting and humiliating others.

    However, in this case, the veil of magnanimity has emboldened these people as they know that they are perfectly safe infront of their computers. But in actuality, they are just cowards.

    Reply to Actar
    Avatar of alidan
    Comment by alidan
    07:34 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    true, but its like they forget how badly some of these shows got botched, like negima.

    or how some shows had an ending that they really cant come back from easily at all without filler out the ass, bamboo blade.

    personally there is realy only one anime i want to see more of, and that is 12 kingdoms.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:03 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I salute you sir

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:16 20/06/2011 # ! Drivel (-0.8)

    "veil of magnanimity has emboldened"
    ....english please, or GTFO. No seriously what's with people using overly complex english in a site like this out of all places.. wtf man

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:52 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Don't worry about it...he used the wrong word anyway. (magnanimity -> anonymity)

    Avatar of Actar
    Comment by Actar
    17:17 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh damn, I didn't notice that. Yes, I right-clicked auto corrected for anonymity, but it came out as magnanimity...

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Hayate
    Comment by Hayate
    13:07 20/06/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    lol, no Code Geass for some people who still want 'him' to still be alive...

    Reply to Hayate
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:22 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    where is claymore???

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:02 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    The Claymore anime screwed its ending over.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:24 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    So screwed that there is no way they can get back on track.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:39 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    They could remake it. Hellsing was remade into ultimate perfection. Sø it should be possible :)

    Avatar of Shiratto
    Comment by Shiratto
    16:03 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sure they could. Neither Clare nor Priscilla were killed, so all is not lost. The scenes with Clare awakening with Jean and whatnot can easily be rewritten, then they can get back into it

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Gitami
    Comment by Gitami
    18:04 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sankaku's top 10 list of top 10 list the readers like.

    Reply to Gitami
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:23 19/06/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    no spice and wolf ?...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:18 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Obligatory - There will never be a Spice and Wolf season 3.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:42 21/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's to maintain a sense of a shortage of supply thereby increasing the demand to increase prices.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:15 21/12/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Therefore, even the lower quality versions can have a hefty increase in price.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Abel Liegod
    Comment by Abel Liegod
    07:49 21/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    We REALLY need continuations for the first five animes in the list!
    Also, Kannagi and HighSchool of Dead would be so awesome ;_;

    Reply to Abel Liegod
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:34 23/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    A new full adaptation for Negima would be awesome. The oad's that came out a bit ago were nice, and I wait for the movie this summer. But they still aren't covering whole story.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:12 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    SPICE AND WOLF, FUCK YES
    wheres spice and wolf III, fuck this shit.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:55 19/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I concur with you good sir.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:44 19/06/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Bamboo Blade and Saki both hinted on sequels on their last episodes... still waiting...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Gitami
    Comment by Gitami
    18:02 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Except Bamboo Blade ended before it's time, either canned or artist's choice.

    Reply to Gitami
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:08 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Need more Saki!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Shippoyasha
    Comment by Shippoyasha
    21:50 19/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Infuriatingly enough, both of those shows hinted at truly godlike female Kendo/Mahjong masters.

    Can't wait to see those battles unfold!

    Reply to Shippoyasha
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:13 19/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Can't wait for the collaboration between Saki's author Ritz Kobayashi and Bamboo Blade's artist Aguri Igarashi.

    Tama learning Mahjong froma Saki? Tacos cosplaying as Shana and wielding a shinai?

    July can't come soon enough.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Shizu's Waki Obsessor: MaidNiac
    Comment by Shizu's Waki Obsessor: MaidNiac
    01:51 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    They already made a poll on how many fans would want a season 2 of BB. The response is positive and great from what I heard though chances those are just merely question instead of some profitable survey :<

    Please, I just want to see more Ando and Satorin...

    Reply to GoldenFairy collected by MaidNiac
    Avatar of Shippoyasha
    Comment by Shippoyasha
    21:05 19/06/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    "22. Sora no Manimani"

    Such a lovely show. I still remember the epic spans of the starry sky from that show. Such a pleasant watch. Definitely want a sequel.

    Including Sketchbook!

    Reply to Shippoyasha
    Avatar of Diemeow23
    Comment by Diemeow23
    21:09 19/06/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    Hmm Honestly almost every anime I've ever seen

    But Primarily:
    Angel Beats!
    Darker than Black
    Baccano(C'mon who doesn't)
    Ohh and Lucky Star

    Reply to Diemeow23
    Avatar of SunnyJ
    Comment by SunnyJ
    21:36 19/06/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    I don't know about a second season of Angel Beats, but an OVA expanding on the ending so it doesn't feel so rushed would be better.

    Comment by Wisteria Berlitz
    22:41 19/06/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    Angel Beats 2nd season would be like brand new characters(maybe w/ Otonashi)

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Shippoyasha
    Comment by Shippoyasha
    21:20 19/06/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Only Lucky Star seems to have a proper chance at a sequel in that list though. Most of those shows seemed to be clinched with a definite ending.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:27 19/06/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Why no Ika Musume? Because it is getting a second season.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:06 19/06/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    With all the Aya bash? You can kiss goodbye to Konata's moe voice and the sequel as well....

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:56 19/06/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Index and Railgun still have alot of story that has not been told and are still being written.

    Avatar of SunnyJ
    Comment by SunnyJ
    21:54 19/06/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    I don't know about the rest of you but I feel that A-Chanel has been a pretty good "second season" of lucky star... just different characters... maybe a little less random, but still as enjoyable to watch.

    Comment by John Hayabusa
    23:22 19/06/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    Why no Ika Musume?!

    I want to see K-ON!, Lucky Star. Railgun, Index, Nanoha, and Ore no Imouto get continued.

    Avatar of ItsDemo
    Comment by ItsDemo
    03:27 20/06/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    I would like another season of The World Only God Knows after this season.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:45 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    We need 2nd season of lucky star.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:28 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    I want Tetsuwan Birdy Decode, Kenichi, Tenjou Tenge, Zero no Tsukaima and others I don't remember.

    Comment by Wisteria Berlitz
    22:41 19/06/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    agreeing with Shippoyasha and SunnyJ

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:10 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    No more railgun plz, i already got enough of those idiots eating cakes, need more Index.

    LESS UIHARU DAMN FUCK!

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:43 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Baccano has had a couple more books written since the anime aired and there is still the possiblity of more to go from there, so another season could easily be created.

    Avatar of Shippoyasha
    Comment by Shippoyasha
    21:58 19/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I agree SunnyJ. This season is surprisingly solid with comedy!

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Surrender Monkey
    Comment by Surrender Monkey
    23:44 19/06/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    Good list!
    I'd add my own personal preferences:

    Rozen Maiden - Just love Shinku!
    Haruhi - Love how Kyon plays off her
    Full Metal Panic - Sousuke,Kaname and Tessa!

    Probably just wishfull thinking, Oh well.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:00 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    add to the list GTO and Golden Boy

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:24 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    You don't want more Golden Boy since you would get basically a porn series

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:14 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    LUCKY STAR +10000

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:08 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't.

    Baccano was strangely the only animu I ever dropped. Never really got my attention.

    Avatar of kazaza2
    Comment by kazaza2
    02:24 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think the anime was more popular in the west than in Japan even though there 16 or 17 light novels in the series.
    Based on that I don't think a 2nd season is in the offing.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:02 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Admittedly, It's not a show for everyone.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:25 19/06/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Angel Beats?? its a crap that doesn't need any sequel,,,

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:43 19/06/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    If a sequel for Kanade only, I don't see why not. She has the potential to develop into a fine story if someone has enough fund to make a bold move like Full Metal Alchemist.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:11 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    enough, need more TK

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:20 20/06/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    enough... Kanade = crap... Nagato = win....

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:23 20/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    yeah i like the anime too..

    Reply to Anonymous










    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    GJ-bu Mao Amatsuka Figure
    Keijo Butt Billboard “Biggest Ass in Japan”
    Top 10 Anime Girls You’d Like to Swap Bodies With
    Koi to Senkyo to Chocolate Satsuki Shinonome Figure
    Lolita Organization Ero
    Mahito
    Lovely Hatsune Miku Cosplay
    Vamp Miku Cosplay Bloody Brilliant


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments