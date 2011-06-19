Top 25 Anime You Most Want to See Continued

Anime fans asked which series they most want to see get a second, third or fourth season supply a hopeful ranking populated by both popular favourites and some near forgotten classics.

The ranking:

1. To Aru Majutsu no Index 2. The ****gatari series 3. K-ON!! 4. Ore no Imouto 5. Lucky Star 6. Infinite Stratos 7. Minamike 8. Haruhi 9. Full Metal Panic 10. Kami Nomi zo Shiru Sekai 11. To Aru Kagaku no Railgun 12. Lyrical Nanoha 13. Zettai Karen Children 14. Rozen Maiden 15. Negima 16. GA Geijutsuka Art Design Class 17. Kannagi 18. Saki 19. Hayate no Gotoku 20. Densetsu no Yuusha no Densetsu 21. Highschool of the Dead 22. Sora no Manimani 23. Sketchbook 24. Kanamemo 25. Bamboo Blade

It seems anime fans have years of moeblob continuations to look forward to.