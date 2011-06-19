Top 25 Anime You Most Want to See Continued
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jun 19, 2011 20:46 JST
- Tags: A Certain Magical Index, Bakemonogatari, Continuations, K-ON!, Moe, Otaku, Rankings
Anime fans asked which series they most want to see get a second, third or fourth season supply a hopeful ranking populated by both popular favourites and some near forgotten classics.
1. To Aru Majutsu no Index
2. The ****gatari series
3. K-ON!!
4. Ore no Imouto
5. Lucky Star
6. Infinite Stratos
7. Minamike
8. Haruhi
9. Full Metal Panic
10. Kami Nomi zo Shiru Sekai
11. To Aru Kagaku no Railgun
12. Lyrical Nanoha
13. Zettai Karen Children
14. Rozen Maiden
15. Negima
16. GA Geijutsuka Art Design Class
17. Kannagi
18. Saki
19. Hayate no Gotoku
20. Densetsu no Yuusha no Densetsu
21. Highschool of the Dead
22. Sora no Manimani
23. Sketchbook
24. Kanamemo
25. Bamboo Blade
It seems anime fans have years of moeblob continuations to look forward to.
Why is it that we never can agree with any of the rankings? There is always one thing that is not in the list.
Hmm...What about next top 10 sankaku lists you can agree to? :o
Because while all of us are Anime fans, our tastes differ form person to person.
Some one might like the lighthearted comedy, while another might like the dramatic action series. One might like shows with digital animation while others might like shows that are cel animated. The nuances and preferences are endless.
Unlike other fandoms like Star Wars or Star Trek, there isn't a set show that one must have seen to be considered a 'fan'. You could ask two Anime fans and the shows that they have seen could be completely different.
Then there's the issue of bitching, trolling and flaming.
Many Anime fans love to criticize the tastes and favorite shows of others using vulgar language and hurtful words. Uncalled for? Unnecessary? Yes. Unfortunately, it seems that these people believe that whatever they think or say is the law and everyone else should follow in their stead.
It's exactly the same as the kind of discrimination you see anywhere else in the world. Be it race, religion, sexual orientation, there are those that derive pleasure in insulting and humiliating others.
However, in this case, the veil of magnanimity has emboldened these people as they know that they are perfectly safe infront of their computers. But in actuality, they are just cowards.
true, but its like they forget how badly some of these shows got botched, like negima.
or how some shows had an ending that they really cant come back from easily at all without filler out the ass, bamboo blade.
personally there is realy only one anime i want to see more of, and that is 12 kingdoms.
I salute you sir
"veil of magnanimity has emboldened"
....english please, or GTFO. No seriously what's with people using overly complex english in a site like this out of all places.. wtf man
Don't worry about it...he used the wrong word anyway. (magnanimity -> anonymity)
Oh damn, I didn't notice that. Yes, I right-clicked auto corrected for anonymity, but it came out as magnanimity...
lol, no Code Geass for some people who still want 'him' to still be alive...
where is claymore???
The Claymore anime screwed its ending over.
So screwed that there is no way they can get back on track.
They could remake it. Hellsing was remade into ultimate perfection. Sø it should be possible :)
Sure they could. Neither Clare nor Priscilla were killed, so all is not lost. The scenes with Clare awakening with Jean and whatnot can easily be rewritten, then they can get back into it
Sankaku's top 10 list of top 10 list the readers like.
no spice and wolf ?...
Obligatory - There will never be a Spice and Wolf season 3.
It's to maintain a sense of a shortage of supply thereby increasing the demand to increase prices.
Therefore, even the lower quality versions can have a hefty increase in price.
We REALLY need continuations for the first five animes in the list!
Also, Kannagi and HighSchool of Dead would be so awesome ;_;
A new full adaptation for Negima would be awesome. The oad's that came out a bit ago were nice, and I wait for the movie this summer. But they still aren't covering whole story.
SPICE AND WOLF, FUCK YES
wheres spice and wolf III, fuck this shit.
I concur with you good sir.
Bamboo Blade and Saki both hinted on sequels on their last episodes... still waiting...
Except Bamboo Blade ended before it's time, either canned or artist's choice.
Need more Saki!
Infuriatingly enough, both of those shows hinted at truly godlike female Kendo/Mahjong masters.
Can't wait to see those battles unfold!
Can't wait for the collaboration between Saki's author Ritz Kobayashi and Bamboo Blade's artist Aguri Igarashi.
Tama learning Mahjong froma Saki? Tacos cosplaying as Shana and wielding a shinai?
July can't come soon enough.
They already made a poll on how many fans would want a season 2 of BB. The response is positive and great from what I heard though chances those are just merely question instead of some profitable survey :<
Please, I just want to see more Ando and Satorin...
"22. Sora no Manimani"
Such a lovely show. I still remember the epic spans of the starry sky from that show. Such a pleasant watch. Definitely want a sequel.
Including Sketchbook!
Hmm Honestly almost every anime I've ever seen
But Primarily:
Angel Beats!
Darker than Black
Baccano(C'mon who doesn't)
Ohh and Lucky Star
I don't know about a second season of Angel Beats, but an OVA expanding on the ending so it doesn't feel so rushed would be better.
Angel Beats 2nd season would be like brand new characters(maybe w/ Otonashi)
Only Lucky Star seems to have a proper chance at a sequel in that list though. Most of those shows seemed to be clinched with a definite ending.
Why no Ika Musume? Because it is getting a second season.
With all the Aya bash? You can kiss goodbye to Konata's moe voice and the sequel as well....
Index and Railgun still have alot of story that has not been told and are still being written.
I don't know about the rest of you but I feel that A-Chanel has been a pretty good "second season" of lucky star... just different characters... maybe a little less random, but still as enjoyable to watch.
Why no Ika Musume?!
I want to see K-ON!, Lucky Star. Railgun, Index, Nanoha, and Ore no Imouto get continued.
I would like another season of The World Only God Knows after this season.
We need 2nd season of lucky star.
I want Tetsuwan Birdy Decode, Kenichi, Tenjou Tenge, Zero no Tsukaima and others I don't remember.
agreeing with Shippoyasha and SunnyJ
No more railgun plz, i already got enough of those idiots eating cakes, need more Index.
LESS UIHARU DAMN FUCK!
Baccano has had a couple more books written since the anime aired and there is still the possiblity of more to go from there, so another season could easily be created.
I agree SunnyJ. This season is surprisingly solid with comedy!
Good list!
I'd add my own personal preferences:
Rozen Maiden - Just love Shinku!
Haruhi - Love how Kyon plays off her
Full Metal Panic - Sousuke,Kaname and Tessa!
Probably just wishfull thinking, Oh well.
add to the list GTO and Golden Boy
You don't want more Golden Boy since you would get basically a porn series
LUCKY STAR +10000
I don't.
Baccano was strangely the only animu I ever dropped. Never really got my attention.
I think the anime was more popular in the west than in Japan even though there 16 or 17 light novels in the series.
Based on that I don't think a 2nd season is in the offing.
Admittedly, It's not a show for everyone.
Angel Beats?? its a crap that doesn't need any sequel,,,
If a sequel for Kanade only, I don't see why not. She has the potential to develop into a fine story if someone has enough fund to make a bold move like Full Metal Alchemist.
enough, need more TK
enough... Kanade = crap... Nagato = win....
yeah i like the anime too..