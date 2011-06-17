Girls “Prefer Shonen Manga to Shoujo Manga”

It is being claimed that girls are now more interested in male-marketed shonen manga than in the shoujo manga publishers think they are supposed to be reading.

The report:







“Question: Do you prefer shonen manga to shoujo manga?”



All love shonen manga (assuming they were not confused by the many meanings of “O” and whatever was on the other card, and that they were even given any choice in how to vote by the producers), and not the marvels of shoujo manga, it would seem.

Manga fans have now been left pondering the seemingly paradoxical prospect of a shonen manga magazine exclusively targeting this promising female demographic, and just whether this supposed trend is actually offset by all the men reading female-oriented manga for the perverted sexual antics such publications are so fond of.