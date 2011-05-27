RSSChannel

Idol Otaku Spends $110,000 on 5500 AKB48 CDs

ak48-otaku-buys-5500-copies-1.jpg

A crazed otaku fan of idol group AKB48 has been proudly showing off his ¥8,800,000 purchase of 5,500 of the group’s latest single.

The newly released AKB48 single “Everyday, Katyusha” retails for ¥1600 and sold 922,475 on its first day, securing Oricon’s number 1 spot.

Amongst the buyers, one fan posted on Mixi pictures purportedly showing himself with the 5,500 copies of the single he bought “to make absolutely sure Yuuko will win” (each copy contains a voting slip for a popularity contest for the girls of AKB48, giving him a possible 5,500 votes).

ak48-otaku-buys-5500-copies-2.jpg
ak48-otaku-buys-5500-copies-3.jpg
ak48-otaku-buys-5500-copies-4.jpg
ak48-otaku-buys-5500-copies-5.jpg
ak48-otaku-buys-5500-copies-6.jpg
ak48-otaku-buys-5500-copies-7.jpg

2ch airs a variety of alternatives to the obvious “crazy otaku” hypothesis:

“He’s crazy.”

“If you just offered this Yuuko girl 5 million yen to sleep with you she’d most likely go for it…”

“You could get a handjob from all 48 for that much.”

“How many times could you go to a soapland for that?”

“It must be a setup!”

“Perhaps this is stock for his own company?”

“AKB fans are truly insane.”

“It’s like a religion.”

“He’s got more money than you lot at any rate.”

“I’m jealous.”

“A real fan wouldn’t need to expose his purche to others!”

“What’ll he do with them all? A fan couldn’t just throw them away.”

“It doesn’t look like 5,500 – more like 500. His whole room would be piled high with 5,500.”

“Such greed.”

“You mean lust.”

“You get a handshaking ticket with one edition. Perhaps he intends to sell those to finance the purchase?”

“If you’ve got millions in the bank you can afford to play around, but he looks pretty poor…”

“With this much you could get a nice woman though.”

“With this much you could accomplish a lot. But he chose to use it on this…”



