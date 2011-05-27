Idol Otaku Spends $110,000 on 5500 AKB48 CDs
- Date: May 27, 2011 01:05 JST
A crazed otaku fan of idol group AKB48 has been proudly showing off his ¥8,800,000 purchase of 5,500 of the group’s latest single.
The newly released AKB48 single “Everyday, Katyusha” retails for ¥1600 and sold 922,475 on its first day, securing Oricon’s number 1 spot.
Amongst the buyers, one fan posted on Mixi pictures purportedly showing himself with the 5,500 copies of the single he bought “to make absolutely sure Yuuko will win” (each copy contains a voting slip for a popularity contest for the girls of AKB48, giving him a possible 5,500 votes).
2ch airs a variety of alternatives to the obvious “crazy otaku” hypothesis:
“He’s crazy.”
“If you just offered this Yuuko girl 5 million yen to sleep with you she’d most likely go for it…”
“You could get a handjob from all 48 for that much.”
“How many times could you go to a soapland for that?”
“It must be a setup!”
“Perhaps this is stock for his own company?”
“AKB fans are truly insane.”
“It’s like a religion.”
“He’s got more money than you lot at any rate.”
“I’m jealous.”
“A real fan wouldn’t need to expose his purche to others!”
“What’ll he do with them all? A fan couldn’t just throw them away.”
“It doesn’t look like 5,500 – more like 500. His whole room would be piled high with 5,500.”
“Such greed.”
“You mean lust.”
“You get a handshaking ticket with one edition. Perhaps he intends to sell those to finance the purchase?”
“If you’ve got millions in the bank you can afford to play around, but he looks pretty poor…”
“With this much you could get a nice woman though.”
“With this much you could accomplish a lot. But he chose to use it on this…”
No one thinking about the Japan disasters? No?
That he should've donated some money? No?
Oh well.
It would be such a waste if Yuuko didn't win though.
(not that it isn't a waste already)
And as always, epic comments are epic.
Him buying all that shit helps the economy. It gets money flowing.
YAY ecomomy!
the economy is the only creature i know of that the whole world must continually feed.
>"To be fair, it is his money, if he wants to spend it like this who are we to judge?"
We are the internets, we judge everything.
To be fair, it is his money, if he wants to spend it like this who are we to judge?
like if you paid for that XD
@Lonesnipa
Sane people
Nice to know our dollars and taxes are sacrifices for the greater good.
Rrrrrrrrreaganomics! It's trickling down, it really is!
@01:09 - it's /not/ trickling down. You're just being pissed-on by the rich.
This is SO japanese answer. xD
Or someone that knows spending drives any economy.
And Japan needs it more than most.
Ya spending drives economy. that's why America has the best economy in the world with 3.something trillion dollar debt.
Or you could spend money on something useful not multiple copies of a CD.
welcome to the earth. it's dirty little place.
Yuko got second in the popularity contest to favorite Maeda Atsuko.
Maybe he plans on reselling them. He bought them in bulk, so he probably didn't pay list price for them.
Either way, he got totally ripped off. I skimmed through some of their videos, and those girls can't sing or dance particularly well. I guess the idea is to make up for quality with quantity.
lol a month late but all/a portion of the profits from this single went to Japanese Red Cross for the disaster.
“It doesn’t look like 5,500 – more like 500. His whole room would be piled high with 5,500.”
i thought asians were good at math, pic 6 has about 500 just in the little blue/green stack...
also:
“You could get a handjob from all 48 for that much.”
that right there is epic comment of the day (and the source of funds for the large purchases remains firmly confidential)
Regardless, the number is probably exaggerated by the Otaku himself.
And look at that living space! It's tiny.
If he had that amount of money to spare, assuming he is sane, he could buy a better apartment or a nice car.
Never watched Genshiken? It is explained in it how otaku save money... :D
But seriously, I also think he's exaggarating with numbers but just that one box full of the same thing would be crazy, and he has many boxes!
ahh the beauty of credit cards
If he still had to pay for shipping..... OTL
You could buy a Tesla Roadster or Corvette ZR1 for that much.
this makes me wander how real is todays artist popularity.
Dude, the box in the 7th image contains 100 copies. Now look at the pile og blue green ones on the floor. That's not 500. More like 300.
Yes that mean the total is more than 500, but way less than 5 500...
If you want to believe, then it's 5500.
If you need proof, you need to see all of them at once. he can move the boxes for them to appear on all the images. Picture 6 appears to have about 500.
i would say 2000-3000 copies total, considering the number and size of boxes, there might be more in the other corners of the room, but alas, pictures can only show so much.
of course this could also be like an FAS for idol otakus, since most of the boxes are either stacked up or folded in just a way so you cant see whats inside them. anyways, new albums are only $20 over there? i remember paying at least 25-30 for some of the crappy CDs over here
He clearly went shopping for groceries.
He just bought in bulk.
Hope he likes optical rice for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
i thought asians were good at math, pic 6 has about 500 just in the little blue/green stack...
just one japanese is bad at math, and you're blaming asians ?
if you were asian too, you would realize, there is no excuse
i want to troll fuck u
Should have just gave the money Rina Nakanishi to have her made him a custom AV with him in it with that kind of money.
He could single-handedly fund several JAVs with her (or any JAV actress for that matter) with that kind of money.
Or just wait a couple of years until she's too old to be an idol and make her your personal whore/maid/wife.
Why wait until she's too old?
Just pay the Yakuza to blackmail/train her into your slave.
And thats another threshold of fandom exceeded...
...or new depths of insanity sunk to.
to insanity and beyond?
If you log on to the adress at the bottom-right of the photos you'll find he's just a owner of a chinese net-shop who's about to sell all this CDs to fellow otakus in China (including me), beacuse there's no official release in China.
Just a shop owner showing off his stockpile. Nothing special.
i belive i know that: mental unstability wich could be had to contain unless one have surpreme mental self controll, do NOT cross that border.
His insanity.
He could have had sex with atleast 3 AKB48'ers and still had about $10k left over....
Don't you mean "I've never seen someone so proud to waste all that money?".
Out of all the Otakus I've seen... this is just crazy... nothing left to say... I can buy like a house (not a great one, but a house) in NA with that money. This is complete insanity.
and still, he covers his face in shame, maybe ashamed of himself...