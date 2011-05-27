Idol Otaku Spends $110,000 on 5500 AKB48 CDs

A crazed otaku fan of idol group AKB48 has been proudly showing off his ¥8,800,000 purchase of 5,500 of the group’s latest single.

The newly released AKB48 single “Everyday, Katyusha” retails for ¥1600 and sold 922,475 on its first day, securing Oricon’s number 1 spot.

Amongst the buyers, one fan posted on Mixi pictures purportedly showing himself with the 5,500 copies of the single he bought “to make absolutely sure Yuuko will win” (each copy contains a voting slip for a popularity contest for the girls of AKB48, giving him a possible 5,500 votes).













2ch airs a variety of alternatives to the obvious “crazy otaku” hypothesis: