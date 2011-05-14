Madoka Cosplay Sexier Than Ever

Log In »
105 Comments
View comment rating statistics »
Article Comments Feed »
Popular
- Marie Rose Ero-Cosplay by Xidaidai Terrifically Tiny
- Anna Nishikinomiya Ero-Cosplay Full of Lust
- Gargantuan Mammon Cosplay "Massively Fake But Still Sexy"
- Megumin Ero-Cosplay by Tsubomi An Explosion of Sexiness
- El Dorado Ero-Animation Loop by Zone "More Western Crap"
- Caged Seifuku Goddess Sexily Extreme
- Otome Domain Littered With Lewdness
- Samus Aran Ero-SFM Predictably Rapacious
- Space Live "Idols, In Space!"
- Sex Robot Gang Rape "They Were Like Barbarians"
- Petite Shaven Goddess "Has Just the Right Shape"
- Fate/Grand Order Event PV Nude Filtered
- Marie Rose Ero-Cosplay by Xidaidai Terrifically Tiny
- Sword Art Online Movie "Asuna's Nipple Revealed!"
- Jack the Ripper Cosplay by Miri Minazuki Crazy Sexy
- Ero-Manga Sensei Nude Filtered
- Top Downloadable Nutaku Games of September
- Phantom World OP Nude Filtered
- Mikumo Guynemer Ero-Cosplay Flat As A Washboard
- Megumin Ero-Cosplay by Tsubomi An Explosion of Sexiness
- Gargantuan Mammon Cosplay "Massively Fake But Still Sexy"
- Satomi Yuria Wants To Get Married
- Anna Nishikinomiya Ero-Cosplay Full of Lust
- Skirt Kedamono Deshita Sex Climax "Finally!"
- Toriko No Kusari Mercilessly Rapes
- (228) 50% of Men: Tattooed Women "Undateable"
- (115) Kickboxer Tweets Otaku Low Blow: "Anime is For Losers!"
- (108) Cosmetics CM Outrage "Ugly People Are A Burden"
- (93) Kemono Friends Director Fired - Fans Furious
- (74) Kimi no Na wa Live Action Hollywood Movie Inbound
- (69) Atlus DMCAs Emulation Group Over Persona 5
- (68) Sex Robot Gang Rape "They Were Like Barbarians"
- (59) Made in Abyss Finale "Sad & Gruesome"
- (57) "Verminous" Love Live Otaku Chided
- (55) Tokyo Game Show Androids Astound: "Are They Real!?"
- (228) 50% of Men: Tattooed Women "Undateable"
- (212) Japan's Women Decry Beta Males: "You Must Approach Us!"
- (182) Hajimete no Gal Dub "Light Novel Readers = Horny Losers"
- (156) Netflix's Neo Yokio "An Insult to Anime"
- (144) Pepe's Creator DMCAs Alt-Right Sites
- (136) Trump Calls Out "Rocket Man" at UN
- (126) Bungie Cucks Over Destiny 2 KEKs
- (122) China Sex Doll Rental "The Epitome of Loneliness"
- (121) Satomi Yuria Wants To Get Married
- (115) Kickboxer Tweets Otaku Low Blow: "Anime is For Losers!"
- (108) Cosmetics CM Outrage "Ugly People Are A Burden"
- (103) Malaysia Blocks Steam Store Due to Religious Game
- (95) Ariyoshi Japon on Comiket: "Aren't Otaku Just Perverts!?"
- (93) Kemono Friends Director Fired - Fans Furious
- (88) Councilman Resigns Over Exposure of Furry Double Life
Recent News
Recent Galleries
Recent Comments
- Anonymous on October 4, 2017 04:29
Anna Nishikinomiya Ero-Cosplay Full of Lust
- >Tries to remove flaws with makeup >Removes whole face Come on girl, you probably ain't THAT bad.... More
- Anonymous on October 4, 2017 04:24
Kickboxer Tweets Otaku Low Blow: “Anime is For Losers!”
- LOOK AT ME SENP--oops, I mean: LOOK AT ME, SILICONE WHORES!... More
- Anonymous on October 4, 2017 04:22
Kickboxer Tweets Otaku Low Blow: “Anime is For Losers!”
- Because he assumed my gender/interests/has an ugly face!... More
- Anonymous on October 4, 2017 04:22
Kickboxer Tweets Otaku Low Blow: “Anime is For Losers!”
- "What are you going to do with your life now?" "Professional Tweeter I guess? Has a nice ring to it."... More
- Anonymous on October 4, 2017 04:20
Kickboxer Tweets Otaku Low Blow: “Anime is For Losers!”
- I'd agree, but... seeing as how all you need to do is type THERE ARE ONLY TWO GENDERS in all caps to start a shitstorm, any 6... More
- Anonymous on October 4, 2017 04:14
Funimation on Dub Outrage: “We Won’t Do Anything!”
- We are aware.... More
Those girls don't look like lolis to me. Nevertheless I still...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjX9trDwp_o&feature=related [http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjX9trDwp_o&feature=related]
do all these girls make uber sexy paipan cosplay or just lenfried
Late reply, but the Madoka Magica characters aren't lolis (except for Nagisa I guess), it's just Ume Aoki's art style that makes everyone looks like children. They're high schoolers (again, except for Nagisa).
Besides the hair & eye color obviously being off for the most part, they look pretty damn fine...
8/10 :3
I can't hate the cosplay because of the absent of such minor details, some people just don't adapt the hair or eye color to the character they are cosplay which is fine, except for the eye color on occasion as it is a simple change, oh & I also can't hate it since it is ero-cosplay...
Firstly, Madoka are all a bunch of lolis whom are adolescent girls to be exact - so on this the cosplay fails.
Secondly, Madoka and her peers, all of whom are not exhibitionistic attention whores. - so the cosplay fails.
However, these gurlz, are attention whoring exhibitionists who are not adolescents.
But none of them are wearing skimpy pantsu and only flashing thigh and butt cheeks - So Cosplay fails to appeal to fappers and pervs of more dicerning tastes.
Where are the Raunchy Poses??!!!!
^_^
Tsukushi and Ushijima always appeal to this perv xP
Tsukushi have been know by some Otaku in the Internet Scandal of her appearing in a chat room naked.Do I really care if a chick does that?
Not really, if that's how she makes her money considering how much it cost to even do cosplay.They are trying to make Cosplaying into a serous buisness.
Not impressed. I expected some mahoushoujo element in their pantsu creativity. This is boring.
Not impressed. I expected Kyuubee looming in the background wanting their autographs. This is boring.
Not impressed. Madoka face not wide enough.
I lol'd
Why do people regularly doing fun of my comments? This is sad.
Too sexualized imo. And soniko is flat. Just the way I like it. :3
I have to agree with you on the excessive sexualization of the characters in this cosplay. I totally dig scantily clad women in lurid poses, but Madoka made no real attempts to sexify its characters, because that's not really what the anime was about (also the characters were all middle school girls, instead of adults); ergo, this cosplay kind of fails to capture the spirit of its subject.
Also, that chick cosplaying as soniko is mad cute and quite a bit more attractive than the others.
I'd Homu-Homu
thats more slutty than sexy
and they all look like the same person
I said this when I saw pic #4 last week.
Not the slutty part, fuck you. lol
"and they all look like the same person"
What do you expect? They are azn.
lol, so true.
I can recognize individuals easily, you guys must be retarded.
all you humans look the same!
Haha! Yeah, I know what you mean.
For me niggers and whities all look the same to me.
Yeah, Americans look alike too ._.
First, not loli.
Second, all of them have black hair. (Except for Homura)
Those two facts really disappoint me...
AND WHAT THE F*CK WITH THE MAMI COSPLAY, THAT ONE REALLY DISAPPOINT ME
Yeah... Especially that Mami's hair adds to that unique flair.
Lenfried as Homura = win. Do want a gallery.
While the rest of you are bitching about minor imperfections, I shall take this hand of mine and make motions until my keyboard magically have warm milk over it.
I hear you, I shall do the same...
Like what you do every single day because you have no life outside of the Internet and fapping?
Needs moar Pics and more pantsu...
don't you mean less pantsu ? :)
That's not a cosPLAY, that's only the costumes.
Not impressed by this... outfits and the girls are only "OK"...
I'd hit it. All of it.
What the heck--if it's worth hitting, hit it!
Well its ok haha wish they were more moe
Sakura isn't eating something! No QB!
Aside from that 7/10 :3
Needs more Ero.
Despite if being off by a tiny bit,
yummy~
Sonico is there becuz nitroplus made an april fools special. a remake of the madoka opening with sonico instead...Puella Magi Sonico Magica
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpS-FFWVtwk
So... where's QB?
I'm happy with an anthropomorphized one. XD
Kyuubey is the one who takes the picture
It'd be nice to have QB-tan among them for once. X3 Nyaa~ kawaiii~
>X3 Nyaa~ kawaiii~
Stop that.
Sick people are sick~!
umm... here *give mirror*
your avatar is qb~~~ XD
btw, I'll take the madoka one
But that won't be called cosplaying anymore. :P
Me likey
gimme =/
THANK YOU BASED MADOKA