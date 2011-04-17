HenZemi Total Ahegao Anime
The second episode of HenZemi is as perverse as the previous episode, coming packed with ahegao service, though not with much in the way of conventional service…
The second episode of HenZemi is as perverse as the previous episode, coming packed with ahegao service, though not with much in the way of conventional service…
What's going on in pic 18 I don't even........
Well, I know the guy on the floor is trying to blow himself.
Must be the Mantasy.
HAHA Wow Pic 18 Rock n roll mantasy action mixed in with some guitar
omg lol
Picture is Unrelated...
Not really, the guy is touching his "guitar" while some other guy isn't on his pants. FAFAPFaPFAP
I never did find out why the japanese thought the ahegao was sexy.
Yeah I don't get it either. It's too stupid looking. And in some anime they REALLY go overboard with it. I can't get over how retarded the girls look.
Not Japanese by citizenship so i assume it's my Japanese blood that loves this >.> ? I'm part Jap btw.
it's okay i'm american and i think it looks cute.
That's ahegao? Just reminds me of myself when I watch yaoi. >_>
Pinal what. Well, though the anime itself is pretty much weird, aheago is not the only think it'll have.
Pic 11... Best face ever!
words cannot express how much i love this show
I hate ahegao. It's not sexy or attractive in any way.
If a girl did that during sex I'd assume she was dying.
dying from pleasure!
Ah silly Anon. You have yet to grow~
it would have been better if you also were anon.
why dud you have to log in?
says anon? :D
Never fucked a girl hard enough to see that look, huh?
Don't worry, you'll find it one day.
If you are a girl, then ask the guy you're with if you sometimes make that face.
Ahegao when combined with a drooling, stupid-like smile does it for me everytime. ^_^
Just hitch a ride on the short yellow schoolbus and you'll get your fill every day!
you are still young, young grasshopper
Are you suuuuure about that?
I personally love it when my GF does that.
Implying that basement-dweller has a girlfriend lol.
hey, mental patients deserve a dose of hot dicking therapy too.
Or implying that something is wrong with his girlfriend's health if she makes that face. o_o;
it is not that bad
Not that bad? It's hideous. Ahegao is characterized by eyes rolling back and the tongue lolling out of their mouths like a retarded dog. It looks like they are stroking out. It's terrible.
Don't you know?! Stroked out retarded dogs are HAWT!!
Looks like she's enjoying herself too much. It's fine, and it's 2D, so no dying ^_^
Probably she play too much 3DS game so her eyes mis-align.
Well any girl who does ahegao during sex is faking it. There is no reason to look like that in bed. All the loud noises and faces and crap that women do is for the benefit of men so they can feel better about their pathetic dicks. Any guy that thinks that them thrusting somehow causes a girl's vocal cords to trigger or causes their eyes to roll back is a fucking idiot. Men are so easy I swear. xD
Easy men are easy. Bitch. Not all women are like you, little girl. Or are you just frustrated that the lonelies that you prey on can't get you off once in a while?
hahahaHAHAAaa!
its funny cause he thinks he knows what an actual orgasm face looks like.
also its entirely possible to get a real ahegao face, just overdose the bitch on whatever drugs you have on hand then fuck her.
@ 11:37
I lawled! xD
Seriously if you guys have ever seen ahegao during sex then give that girl a drug test.
Sorry but have you seen 3D ahegao? Artefact posted an article on it here. It is ugly as fuck. Any girl who does it IS faking it.
Orgasm face =/= ahegao face.
LOL U MAD?
Actually, most girls have the ahegao face when I hook up with them, but that's probably cause I have the power of the Urotsukidoji Chojin in me.
You've obviously never had good sex or a good masturbation session >w>
As a girl, I can tell you that women do sometimes make an ahegao like face when they come, if it's really good - w -
But of course, like most things. Anime has exaggerated what it looks like.
Cytherea is the best
i'm sorry you've never had amazing sex
I think you guys are missing the point that ahegao is not your usual orgasm face or even ecstasy face. It's a seriously exaggerated retarded face that makes a girl look drugged. She does NOT look like she's enjoying it, it looks like she suddenly when brain dead. Not attractive.
I always get disturbed when guys come in here and tell other guys about how they wank. >_> Especially when no one was talking about wanking.
Then you want him to stop you from wanking, even though no one said they wanted to stop you or wanted to be anywhere near you when wanking. And then you call him cumbreath, after talking about how you wank. >_>
Something awfully gay goin' on here.
@anon 11:34
Because it's our job to monitor and indoctrinate morons like you, otherwise the human race will become extinct.
Sorry but I don't feel like paying for membership into Society. My soul is to steep of a price for me. I'm cheap like that.
@OTIKA
So? You meant that as an insult? You fail. Ishihara has it right. Otaku and loli and ecchi-loving freaks like you need to get beaten into shape so you sick fucks will become productive members of society instead of just wasting Kleenex and adding to spoiling of the environment.
@Anon 18:37
>Otaku and loli and ecchi-loving freaks like you need to get beaten into shape
Since you're here, it makes you an ecchi-loving lolicon. And a hypocrite, too. I mean, why else would you visit a site that regularily posts stuff related to otaku, lolis and ecchi?
@Anon 23:24
You fail to notice the image galleries of pretty women and cosplayers? Oh, yeah, I forgot. Your dick only had a hard-on for 2D. You pathetic loser.
@ anon 11:57
How appropriate. Your words are just like Ishihara's.
why so obsessed with trying to force your personal preferance on others? if it gives me a hard on then its attractive you little dumbshit.
I'll wank to whatever I want and I'd like to see you try and stop me cumbreath.
Well this will sound generic but it depends on the girl and how reserved they are