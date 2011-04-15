Shop Manager Rapes Shoplifter – “Pay With Your Body!”
The manager of a convenience store has been charged with rape after a female shoplifter agreed to have sex with him in an effort to escape punishment.
The incident began when the 35-year-old manager of a Yokohama convenience store caught a 29-year-old salarywoman shoplifting in his store.
He harangued her thus:
“Shoplifting is a serious crime! Your life will be ruined. If you pay with your body, I’ll let you off.”
He then took her ID and had her accompany him to a hotel, where he is said to have assaulted her.
He was later charged with rape, charges he admits.
It is not clear whether police will bother taking action against the woman for shoplifting in the first place.
The fact that “shoplifter caught and blackmailed into penitence sex in the stockroom” is an established genre in Japanese AV and ero-manga has not passed without comment.
Some doubts as to whether a criminal agreeing to accompany her victim to a hotel for sex in order to avoid punishment can really constitute “rape” in the normal sense have also been raised, although it is hard to see either side inspiring much sympathy…
Customer: I'll take these, how much will that cost?
Shopkeeper: All together SEX!
Customer: What!
Shopkeeper: Didn't you know, we implemented a new payment system.
1-3 items: Blowjob
3-9 items: Groping
10 or more items: Sex
Nah...
10-20 items: Sex
20 or more items: Gangbang
Gangbang....gonna need more part-timers. :3
Part-timer here.
I work for free, and I'm highly motivated :3
Oral can be hard too bro
@Anon 00:28 Wow what's with the seriousness can't you take a joke, you must of live a miserable life for 30 years.
still..you guys gonna have to pay for the products,so..the difference between a corner whore and what your imposible fantasies relies on the time spent on your fucking 30 year old frustration.
To soft:
1 item: vaginal
2 itemas: anal
3 items: both
4 items & above: all before, plus videotaping ;)
I will gladly bypass healthcare for this perk, just take it out of my check.
20-30 items: Gangbang
30 or more items: BDSM
Pretty sure most part timers there sign up for the "perks".
How many items for a bukkake shower?
Blowjob before groping?
That's a steal.... wait, that's a trap to buy more isn't it?
How sly of you, Dust :3
Great isn't it.
Kinda reminds me of that Falling Down scene with the Korean guy. Lol.
You think a groping is worth more than a blowjob? I feel sorry you for never having experienced a women.
Tsk Tsk Tsk Anon more customers buy few thing than a lot, this way your always getting something good.
How about the entire store item? = probably SEX SLAVE FOREVER!
So the shop lady has sex to avoid being accused then charges the shopkeeper and makes it all known to the public and faces the shame she wished to avoid irony here anyone
I guess she didn't liek the raep?
No, really. I see what you mean. She probably just wanted to take revenge at the expense of her own reputation and drag him down with her. He lost more in the end.
True the irony here is she could have paid the 20 or so bucks and save herself the cost of a lawsuit and a rape ^_^
(Rape value Unknown of course)
Why pay for am stupid hotel when most of the stores have back rooms?
Since the identity of rape victims is closely guarded this would actually work as a tactic for suppressing knowledge of her theft, as not only is she unlikely to be charged, if she is charged it will likely not be made public due to the rape connection.
Not knowing the circumstances of the "rape" I do not wish to suggest this is a likely motivation, but it is certainly a possible one.
I was just thinking that slutwalks seem related to this topic
http://www.facebook.com/slutwalkseattle
http://www.slutwalktoronto.com/
Sounds hot.
too bad this scenario fails in real life but always wins in hentai anime...
it might fly if you are hansum!
Because apparently, there is no such thing as true fear and intimidation in hentai. XD
I don't know about both sides being equally guilty. If you catch a shoplifter, a quick phone call to the police is enough. Deciding to coerce rape? Japan, stereotyped.
Sounds like awesome raep
How the hell is it rape if she agreed to it?
Yoshii pretty much said it. It's blackmail sure, but she could have always refused and had the police called on her. It was her own decision to have sex instead of being arrested.
Along as men have dicks, we're guilty.
Cause we're always in the wrong.
┐（￣ー￣）┌
is why u rape and then kill them
Ya, unfortunately that's the way it goes...
Unfortunately, that's how it works...If we occasionally want some, then we're at fault but if women want some they can just say its rape and we're still screwed....>_>
By the same logic an encounter with a prostitute is rape, as you are threatening not to pay them if they do not have sex with you.
I don't think it should be considered blackmail, he didn't really blackmail her, he clearly gave her the option by using the statement 'if'. If anything this is more akin to soliciting prostitution (also an offense).
Regardless its just an unfortunate event alround.
Ain't that the truth Yoshii-kun?
agree.. but she have to be arrested too.. for shoplifting
It is impossible to determine whether or not in was blackmail or if she saw it as a way out in America at least the blackmail charges would be thrown out due to lack of proof and he would get a solicitation charge instead.
If in Japan he is guilty until proven innocent then he is going to jail because in this case there is no proof one way or the other so the person with the burden to prove they are right loses.
Also by the definition of blackmail anyone who steals and then is given the chance to pay for what they stole is technically being blackmailed into it and can then be brought up on charges for it.
& women are the cancer of modern society =D
its rape if you blacke mail them into having sex with you .
She could of said no......
Sad reality is that woman are legally allowed to revoke a past consent at a future date and turn any past encounter into a rape at will.
Everyone's overreacting, he was just saying hello like any other Japanese gentleman.
sounds like a topgun-balding, pimpled faced, obese store manager with a small dick... failing to satisfy constitutes reap!
dumb girl even exposed herself to greater shame.
under duress would only be consider for circumstances which they where placed under due to the action of the attacker. what where talking about here is that the circumstance which she was blackmailed with was the natural result of her own actions, that is, a punishment for a crime she committed and not the result of the attacker taking a matter of privacy and threatening to display it...this should revolve around a lot of other legal problems aside from rape if the case made sense...
more importantly, no one said or really cares about what is legal in that region. Many laws don't make sense and that is what is being discussed here. They call this rape...it's stated in the article the question is SHOULD WE?
Typical ignorance from posters of SC. Even though she "gave consent" it was under duress, which also includes blackmailing, and is therefore considered rape.
SC posters are dumb.
Sounds like awesome consensual sex.
Consensual rape.
It's part of the theme :3
Edit: Thats an oxymoron isn't it?
Fuck you.
Abuse of authoritative position... I guess.
That's what authoritative positions are for...
Fucking rot.
GO LAMBERTO!
-la nyah