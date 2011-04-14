Energy Saving Trap

An otherwise boring show about saving power in the midst of the second worst nuclear disaster ever has unexpectedly delighted viewers with a hidden surprise…

“Power Crisis”:

“Cute!”

“So cute!!!!!”

“Eldest… son???”

“Eldest son?”

“He’s an eldest son?”

“It’s an otoko no ko then…”

“She’s too cute to be a trap!”

“She must be the eldest daughter, not the eldest son!”

“His voice is male… it’s an otoko no ko!”

“There’s no way a daughter can be this cute!”

“But he’s dressed as a girl?”

“It must be his mother’s preference then.”

“I don’t care if it is a boy, I’ll take him!”

“I thought she was his wife at first, I want to hit myself…”

“Me too, I thought he had a nice little wife there…”

“I understand why shotacon like this stuff now.”

“Everyone just lost interest in the show and concentrated on the trap…”