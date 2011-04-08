Top 10 Manliest Hobbies
Japanese asked which hobbies they consider the most manly supply a ranking which in proper Japanese fashion places macho activities like fishing above such effete pastimes as body-building and running around in a field.
1. Cars & bikes (5393)
2. Fishing (1555)
3. Baseball & football (1468)
4. Weight training (958)
5. Watching martial arts (893)
6. Plamo [Gundam] (709)
7. Survival games [Airsoft] (511)
8. Other (470)
9. Solo-travel (292)
10. Band activity (229)
Thankfully golf was not included in the ranking, although the image of a muscular fisherman riding his Honda to the latest sumo match should be harrowing enough.
Otaku pastimes naturally did not feature much on the list, although rather unsurprisingly the only one that did – “cameras” – came dead last.
I guess shooting real guns and actually practicing martial arts would be off the charts in manliness.
BTW WTF at band activity being manly I hope they mean you are part of a rock a band vs in band practice.
when did shooting with guns become manly? its something even a 5 year old girl can do....
Protip: a 6 year old girl can do many of the items on that list.
I bet she can't do gunpla.
Pedobear can do her
Airsoft is #7 on that list and you can give those to a little kid.
I've watched 5 year old girls try to shoot a shotgun. They aren't as good as you might think.
I've seen grown-up men try to shoot a shotgun. They aren't as good as you might think.
depend on the airsoft gun
there are some guns that are expanded and hit alot harder than you think
and some look like real guns
@Thnego Visual Kei band, obviously.
In Japan only police, army and yakuza own guns. Other than that, guns are so rare, shooting them can't become popular hobby there.
which is only a good thing if you ask me, I bet the amount of murders by guns is much, MUCH lower than in the US where every idiot can own a gun
SpideyPHL, as far as I know airsoft is "safer" than paintball because there's less energy in the projectiles.
If you take away guns from people by law, then only people who aren't going to obey the law will have guns.
Odds are if you're planning to murder someone, you aren't particularly caring about the fact that you're breaking a law to own a gun. In fact, courtesy of the law, you're pretty much guaranteed that your victim can't defend themselves because they're following the law, and thus don't have a gun.
You fags should do some actual research before spouting your anti-gun bullshit. And that research should be aimed directly at Australia, which once allowed it's citizens to arm themselves.
After guns were banned crime went up. Specifically burglary, mugging and RAPE. You know why? Because the criminals all knew there was a zero percent chance of their victim carrying a lethal firearm.
The only thing that went down was suicide because blowing your brains out is a lot less painless than bleeding to death. And who gives a fuck about them. If someone wants to kill themselves, please, be my guest. I certainly won't miss them.
Man has bludgeoned another, to the point of death, since man first learned how to use primitive tools. Taking away one's right to protect their self and their family will not change that. All you're doing is making it easier for the wolf to pick off the stragglers.
Japan's crime rate is so low because it's citizens are terrified into being good citizens. In Japan your guilty til proven innocent and your chances of being proven innocent are next to nothing.
You people are stupid. Seriously. Do the world a favor and shove a gun in your mouth or at least get a vasectomy, because I do not want your idiocy spreading to future generations.
And yet in the places here in the US where everyone owns a gun and carry it by law, the crime rate is super low. Wow. Go figure.
And yet in many countries in which carrying and using guns for self-defence is illegal the crime rates are even lower.
You obviously haven't ACTUALLY looked at the gun violence statistics. Places where everyone has a gun have HIGH rates of gun violence. For instance, everyone in Liberty City, Miami has a gun and there's been something of an epidemic of gun related deaths there. The US, with its high gun ownership rate, also has one of the highest rates of murder in the developed world. Well, this isn't a gun control debate so I'll stop there.
I suppose I'm pretty manly by Japanese standards--I'm a bit of a car nut, occasionally fish, played baseball for many years, and actively weight train. I don't really do the other stuff though. I don't want my earlier paragraph to mislead you though, fake gun fights are fun, but airsofts seem a bit likely to seriously injure someone while paintballs just leave you with horrifying welts instead.
I don't quite get what solo-travel is supposed to mean. Depending on what exactly it means I've done that too. Decent list overall, though
yea cause that towns population is 12, and they cant find each other. having shot themselves off
I agree with that certain anon above me. I don't see how shooting real guns can be manly.
But I agree with you on the martial arts thing.
- Watching martial arts (893)
I watch people fight therefore I'm manly!
Shooting a gun is about as manly as speeding. Chances are you'll hurt yourself before you impress someone.
Chances are you'll hurt yourself? Shooting a Gun? Sure I guess, if your IQ is comparable to that of a cheese sandwich.
The likelihood that you're going to hurt yourself shooting a gun is very low if you aren't an idiot.
fishing > weight training?
that's like the laziest hobby and it still consider manly?
majority of people do not go out and catch swordfish, goliath tigerfish or other fish that can be ocnsidered manly..
What about catching fish with spears like that old dude on the picture?
I think thats pretty awesome if you can do that.
I was stopped not by fishing, so much as "Watching martial arts"...
Watching...?
...?
yeah but the first image that came to mind was grandpas, who is usually fell asleep fishing. lol
you should look up bass fisting.. or was it catfisting.... either way catching them with ur bare hands (the big ones) is pretty manly
Never knew Gollum was manly.
He catches fish....with his bare hands!
How could that not be manly?
It's called noodling (AKA catfisting, grabbling, graveling, hogging, dogging, gurgling, tickling and stumping)
Catching huge catfish by shoving your hand or foot in a murky underwater crevice is quite impressive in an imbecilic hillbilly sort of way, but I'm quite certain the Japanese image of hobby fishing is rather gentrified by comparison - people paying to fish out the trout they just bought and emptied into their rented stretch of river in a bucket, for example.
looks like the hillbilly has his panties in a bunch.
also aren't most people who comes to sankaku complex concidered pretty geeky themselves? whats the point of calling others what they already know to be true?
I personally don't even consider it an insult, I'd be a geek any day over a creepy red neck who gets his rocks off on wrestling dirty fishes.
thats just childish, give that shit up and play a real mans sport, like chess.
Having seen a US documentary featuring "noodling" in detail I cannot help but conclude that it is the very epitome of what most would consider as "hillbilly."
@anon 12:52 There really isn't anything hillbilly about it, but after spending all that time in the sunlight, ones neck must certainly be red...
You can call yourself a man, but your concept of "manly" is probably no different from a barbaric ape.
LMAO It IS Very Hillbilly
Yeah, fuck you. I'm not even Southern, but there's nothing hillbilly about wading into the water and not being afraid to get your hands dirty, you damn pampered little geek.
Noodling is the name of that method of fishing.
I guess being manly does not mean you have to be in top shape. Being outdoors and killing nature instead of being cooped up inside a gym
Think of it as an application instead of baseless practise.
You COULD spend your time practising a martial art, following patterns, kicking a bag, or you could be in the streets applying that knowledge to some guy's face.
Doesn't explain fishing though.
Learning a new martial art. 500 bucks. Getting arrested for assault and murder. Priceless.
you should see the price of japanese fresh water lures, they're insane! especially fly fishing lures.
as for the question of manlyness, not everyone sits on the shore and gets wasted. fishing is the perfect excuse to pull out the boat and out accelerate jet skis. then watch and laugh as they eventually fly passed, looking really pissed off, cause they just got beat by a boat. the whole experience is very manly.
WTF?! where's computer electronics?!?! where's hardware enthusiast?? Fucking Fucker! FUCK that! Imma gonna go bone my tight 14 yo girl now, thank you very much.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2bNUFdud5E
(im srry but i couldn't resist
I catch sharks barehanded
Sharks have a week dedicated to me...
Mabe when thinking of fishing in Japan whales come to mind as well as the fact that it is a vital industry over there. So it´s a honoured tradition in Japan (and other countries which do actually have a coast) and a boring hobby elsewhere.
Maybe they consider it a GentleMANLY hobby. Like tea in Britain, for instance.
GentleMANLY hobby means drinking tea while hunting elephants with a huge-as-hell elephant gun.
Ice fishing. Try it and then talk.
The dynamite I use for a lure doesn't work as well through the ice.
No, I think they meant actually going out to see and putting your life in danger to catch fish. Watch Deadliest Catch if you don't know what I mean.
That's *not* what they mean. They're talking about fishing as a *hobby*. The Deadliest Catch guys aren't doing that as a hobby.
They probably are refering to commercial open water fishing. Plenty of danger and hard physical labor in that. Don't think they mean drinking bears while you have you pole in the water.
What I want to know is why in god's name is Plamo on there.
Shouldn't "being Kamina" be number 1?
You mean the guy that got his ass saved by Simon most of the time?
No, we mean the guy who attacked a gunman with a freaking katana. Kanima may not have been very smart, but he was definitely manly.
You mean that annoying manchild who got killed?
You're fucking kidding me right!? How can Kamina NOT be manly?