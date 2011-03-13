Quake Death Toll “Will Be Measured in Tens of Thousands”
Japanese police say deaths from the recent Sendai earthquake and tsunami, now upgraded to magnitude 9 and the 4th most intense in recorded history, will be measured “in the tens of thousands” amidst warnings of a likely magnitude 7 aftershock and an ongoing reactor crisis.
The police chief of tsunami-ravaged Miyagi prefecture says the final death toll “will undoubtedly be measured in the tens of thousands.”
Only 2,000 deaths have so far been officially confirmed, suggesting the final casualty figures will depend strongly on what proportion of the large numbers of unaccounted for persons turn out to be deceased as opposed to merely out of communication or dispersed amongst the 250,000 refugees currently displaced from their homes.
Of more immediate concern is the perilous state of Fukushima’s reactors, after the reactor officials reported as being at or near meltdown suffered a non-nuclear explosion shortly after it was brought under control.
Now Reactor 3 is undergoing a similar coolant system failure, and according to reports is also at or near meltdown status.
Officials say the possibility of an actual nuclear explosion is remote, but have confirmed radioactive leakage in the vicinity is at unsafe levels and have been steadily widening the exclusion zone around the plant to double its previous size.
After an “unprecedented” 180 magnitude 5+ aftershocks already, official seismologists also indicate that there is 70% chance of a magnitude 7 aftershock within the next 3 days, and a further 50% chance of one within the next 3 days after that – the only consolation being that there is not much left to destroy in the most vulnerable areas.
Tokyo has already largely returned to normal after suffering minimal casualties, although the capital region remains at risk of power cuts and is suffering lingering disruption to the distribution of goods.
What a terrible tragedy. My feelings goes to all the people who lost a dear one or suffered great losses. I admit that it makes me SICK of just feeling bad for these people and being unable to do anything at all. Of course, donations are always a solution but still, in the end, I find it most distressing that people that were having a normal day ended up facing such a terrible catastrophe. I truly hope things doesn't get even worst for these people.
I am... NOT amused by the wastes of life on sites such as some YouTube partners that take profit from such horrible events by making videos related them and stuffing them with adds, getting revenue, thus ultimately taking advantage of this scenario. Also, for all the animals who rejoices for whatever reason about such a thing, you are a disgrace to humanity and deserve to suffer the same fate than these people or worst... This way maybe that worthless emptiness where your brain is supposed to be will face reality itself.
Speaking of Youtube, the ads are kind of understandable in that every video above a certain view threshold has ads. So it's not like they did that manually. Plus, they linked to Aljezeera and news links very early. So that's commendable.
What's not commendable is the rampant culture of idiocy and hate in the 'community' which resembles 4chan's /b/ more and more.
Especially the disgusting meme where they go 'FAKE' at all the video of first hand accounts and even going into a rant on how it's not Japan where the movies are filmed or some crazy racists rejoicing.
Those kinds of docuvids should have their comments turned FOF.
no, 4chan isn't even the worst of it. i mean we expect that kind of crap form 4chan, and currently they are trying to make the tsunami moe.
the worst of it comes from "normal" people. the fucking morons who are saying karma and siteing pearl harbor...
nothing makes me hate being american more than listening to other americans.
worr... advertisements take advantage of suffering every day. I agree with the latter, but your former statement is somewhat totalitarian and anti-capitalist.
I really have nothing against the desire to earn and gain money. My disgust limits itself to those who clearly takes advantage of the suffering of others whether it is through disasters such as these or via theft and such.
Well sadly the quake was not big enough to instigate the japanese to start moving. Look at the reactor issue... who the fuck was stupid enough to put it close to the sea anyhow. The entire thing should wake up the people from their extremely typical lives and get some sense. Japan is dying and this is its wake up call!
It's like saying you hate ambulance chasing lawyers. Nobody likes those people.
@ Jeremie, i almost fully agree. i do only not wish that those dumb, idiotic people will suffer the same pain. firstly your just fucking their family who might be very sane, but i just wish it on none. i really despise those 'animals' but next the anger i find it that we should try to enlighten them but not punish.
While it is true that I mentioned that they should perhaps suffer the same fate, what I meant is that they deserve it. However, I do not wish this to happen to them.
I fully agree about such people being in need of enlightment. However, as much as I like to picture myself as a idealistic individual, some of these people will never learn.
What is with the increased Japan-hate? On SANCOM of all bloody places >_>
Actually, there's only one anon who's making all the tasteless and disgusting remarks... and no, I'm not the one who's doing it. Pearl Harbor is totally NOT an excuse for expressing such remarks.
My condolences goes to Japan and I wish the country a speedy recovery from this major crisis. Thank you numerous countries for helping Japan.
I know right. It's all based on their retardation. They never had anything to do with pearl harbor nor did the event do something to affect their lives forever. War is War. My country , Philippines, has been conquered by Spanish then Americans then Japanese. 330+ years from Spain , 50+ years America , and 5+ years Japanese during world war 2. YET WE NEVER HOLD A GRUDGE. It takes to be a victim of such tragedy to know how to deal with it later on. My grandparents who were able to survive World War 2 already forgave those Japanese who killed some of my relatives that I didn't get to meet. They're 80 to 90 now and still remember how horrible it was. Time just goes on.
The current Japanese don't have anything to do with what happened on WWII. Nor can they do anything about it either.
He must live a very SHELTERED life filled with cowardice.
the anon and other retards who speak of pearl harbor are just trolls trying to bring hate back up in-between the two countries.
@Anon 01:16 I feel you. Let us hope that our fellow Filipinos are okay.
I agree with Mr. RAW GM. Pearl Harbor is no excuse to make harsh remarks about this ongoing crisis; it will just make things worse.
well not only did the US drop A-Bombs in 2 places they also left Japan with a nice parting gift, Radiation Poisoning.
And like STDs, will last a lifetime.
Considering we atomic bombed them back, us Americans can only be even more hypocritical to bring that topic up. Don't dwell in history, learn from it.
And besides, didn't they already get "paid back" for pearl harbor with atomic bombs? The death toll there was far greater.
People can be so silly, the past is the past and has nothing to do with natural disasters.
Payback? It feels more like some "Einstein" in the US needed to test out their new atomic bomb before the war was over when you consider the Japanese already had virtually lost the war already and at where the atomic bombs were thrown, two big cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki, to see how powerful the atomic bomb would be and to see the effect of these A-bombs. The effects were and are still very devastating to the Japanese people after this many generations!
the atomic bombs only stopped the war, it wasn't payback it was to stop from losing thousands to storm the home island. We had them by the balls after the aircraft carriers were gone. This event is just a tragedy.
And why has this earthquake to do with what's happened in the WWII in the first place?
The Japanese Nation needs help and more countries should send help to Japan to help the victims and thousands of civilians who have lost their homes and perhaps also friends or family members. Even China has sent a specialized unit to help Japan (and Japan has sent people to help China when China had earthquakes years earlier). In this kind of time, please don't talk about the past, and look forward, work together for a better future.
Technically, Pearl harbor bombing is not the only atrocious thing Japan has done in the past.
The pearl harbor comments seem to stem for ignorant Americans. At this current point and time I feel ashamed to even call myself an American. If we weren't public enemy number one, we are now thanks to all the ignorant fucks that say karma is involved in this. They seem to justify this catastrophe by bring up something that happened 70+ years ago. It's fucking disgusting to say the least.
LMAO! Considering all the anti-Chinese, Korean and American sentiments splashed all over this site by commenters since the site was created. Japanese bashing is minor when compared to the bashing those 3 got over the years.
I feel so bad for those ppl but please tell me Ishihara was caught up in that
I swear to god I'll kill someone if they mention pearl harbor/karma again.
Stupidity of the American masses can really be dumbfounding
It's even more retarded since none of those faggots were around back when Pearl Harbour happened and even anybody that was around was too young to remember it.
Exactly. Not to mention, the people that are affected by the earthquake aren't the ones that were responsible for the previous atrocities.
It's like saying "I hate all apples because one I ate was rotten and gave me food poisoning". Bad apples shouldn't and are not representative of the entire race/culture/civilization. Those who think so are just plain racist.
I can understand the feelings of those who have lost loved ones during Pearl Harbor and other such atrocities committed by the Japanese in the past, but at least know who to direct your hate towards. Not to mention, the right time as well.
The logic that these people have just drives me out of my mind.
@Anon 23:41
If this is a "trash filled website", then why the hell are you here?
the only sane response in this trash filled website
Most dumbfounding, imo, is the fact they make it seem like the US never did anything back against Japan after Pearl Harbor.
This looks too much like what /b/ at it's worst would do.
@21:25, Its 2 nukes.
Idiots don't know this 'karma' was already dealt to the Japanese long ago.
In the form a nuke.
That, and nobody deserves this.
No matter how stupid people are, nobody deserves this. The fact that it happened in Japan makes me feel so sad, I feel so bad for these people and hope they're okay.
If there were a god, praying would ensue.
Wait, so, if it happened in Australia or Korea or China you'd be slightly less sad about it?
> Pearl Harbor: 2350 deaths
> Hiroshima nuke: 80,000 deaths
Yup. Clearly Karma has had to step in to even it up a bit.
The firebombing campaign that preluded the atomic bomb took far more casualties, half a million civilians lost their lives and a further 5million were made homeless in that campaign.
All this because when Americans die its a tragedy, when non-americans die its a statistic.
War is Hell.
the japanese bombed a military base. the americans bombed a residential area. b*tches.
Meh. All those people are hatin because they believe that as long as it doesn't happen in America it doesn't concern them.
"When Americans die its a tragedy, when non-americans die its a statistic."
This quote of truth deserves to be spammed on those bastards' FB accounts, seriously.
I hope this will be the last post on THIS RETARDED CONVERSATION.
Yeah Vekou X, I don't understand why America dropped the 2 most destructive weapons in existence at the time on a purely residential area.
Oh wait, the Second Army, Chugoku Regional Army, and the Army Marine Headquarters were all in Hiroshima. It also had large military depots and was a key shipping area. Nagasaki was a major ship builder and docking area for the Navy.
At least read up on history before you talk.
@Anon 21:09
Wow, real mature. Doing the exact same thing these fucktards did. Didn't that just beat the purpose of you hating those Americunts because they were being irrelevant?
I don't think you would surrender if your enemy ask you nicely though. ._. You have your pride, no?
WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU GUYS THINKING BY POINTING AT EACH OTHER FACES? WAR IS NEVER PRETTY, NO MATTER WHO'S THE WINNER OR WHO GOT THE MOST CASUALTIES. 80,000 DEATHS IN HIROSHIMA? WHAT ABOUT HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF CIVILIAN DEATHS ( NANKING ESPECIALLY) BY THE MURDEROUS GREAT ARMY OF THE EMPIRE OF JAPAN? FORGET THE PAST, KARMA IS GOD'S BUSINESS NOT OURS. PRAY FOR THE PRESENT PEOPLE OF JAPAN TO SURVIVE THIS CATASTROPHE AND REMORSE OF THE DEATHS OF INNOCENT CIVILIANS ESPECIALLY CHILDREN.
they got what was coming not the americans fault because tojo was too stupid too surrender
Unless their parents were killed in the attack.
Not to mention the US got its payback with 2 Nuclear Bombs already....
along with innocent civilians which they dubbed "collateral damage", as usual
Yes. That was a war. And shit happens during war.
dont forget radiation poisoning
shit lasts a lifetime
If karma worked like that then there wouldn't be an America left to worry about.
I simply love that "they-are-the-same-guys-who-bombed-Pearl-Harbor" logic... I wonder, when will that almighty karma punish Americans for the genocide of native American population? They are the same guys who did that, right? XD
What do you think Palin is?
every single one of those comments really infuriated me, tempted to log on to facebook, befriend them, and let them about how there's a reserved spot in hell for their ignorant dumbfuckery
I'd do it for the lolz.
do it!! lol go on make us proud!
Ditto on that one. Especially on FB, idiots spouting this nonsense are a nuisance. I know this is the internet, but you'd think you'd curb your ignorance when people can see your full name and face. Morons...
Well facebook is mostly a big circle jerk anyway. Most interaction happends between friends, not with the whole world.
Will the whole world was able to see it so I guess those motherfucking retards didn't think ahead
You should see the ones that say its karma for killing whales. Shows you how ignorant and retarded some people are.
Another case of dumbfounded arguments I had recently is with people saying how the Japanese response is commendable (it is), but trampling on Katrina for the problems they had (including the violence and looting) and other atrocities.
I just want to say, we shouldn't judge nations on catastrophes or its response. The victims are all the same and they shouldn't get trampled due to politics and nationalism. Or even worse still, racism.
And we DEFINITELY should not weigh one case to another like it's a game. Every tragedy, even the loss of ONE life is tragic. To weigh and balance these things is simply... callous.
I recommend chemical sterilization for people like that.
I agree with you, I am appalled at how ignorant people can be to this situation. Well welcome to RL i guess...
"Everybody praying for Japan but was Japan praying for us when they bombed Pearl Harbour?"
Wait, whut, how, seriously what the, how.., WHAT!? Is this one possibly Hispanic faggot trying too hard to act like a
AmericanUSA patriot actually believe that the Japanese soldiers pray for their enemies before destroying their military base? Plus neither are your so-called heroic forces pray for the Japanese, Vietnamese and now those in the Middle East when you massacred the civilians except for going "Duh.. We have to do it. Uhuk.. It's a part of our job to kill civilians who were running in the middle of our battle, uhuk."
Of course it's the American masses that are saying "OLOLOL PEARL HARBOR." Every single one of us are saying that. Sure. In all reality, the American masses are already sending help to Japan, along with Britain, Germany, and France.
Fuck Pearl Harbour.What about Hiroshima and Nagasaki?No matter how much they claim it to be justified,it was just plain senseless murder.And now they call this karma?One day this karma which they speak of is gonna screw them up their ass and leaving their guts hanging out.
alls fair in love and war!
Karma ea? Didn't they already square out when they nuke Hiroshima and Nagasaki with A-bomb?
Thats kinda unfair now would it be, saying they deserve them to be hit by quake and tsunami. They making an idiot out of themselves by saying that.
Prove that, you don't need to do much to be an ass.
I already forgive Jap for invading Asia. I do pissed by it, but at least, they apologize for it. While US and Brit didn't, but they turn into our good side to make us forget about the invasion. Sorry seems to be the hardest word for these guys.
But you just did, 9kyu...
When the Judgment Day comes there shall be no salvation for these facebook users, only eternal pain awaits them.
There is no such thing as Judgment day. We are already judged just right at the beginning.
I pity the fools for they do not know what they say
it's karma for them!!
Some Americans forgot what they did to blacks. All countries have sinned in the past one way or another.
more like what they still do to black america!
My kneejerk reaction is "Well, the world is just waiting for a quake to destroy California."
People are forgetting that we've known for decades that a quake will hit California, and that it will be BAD. Are people gonna blame that one on Japan?
I would take this as an early warning, shit's moving in the Pacific area.
California last had a quake like that in the early 1990s, Loma Prieta
its the New Madrid fault you have to worry about - the surrounding region and cities arent exactly built for quakes like California cities....
Wow. What grade A shitheads. First class assholes. Retarded immoral inbred fucks.
NO U!
Ah great. Here you are again, disrespecting the horrible situation Japan is having right now. Please grow up you God-loving bastard.
I think he's just commenting on the people on fb saying "Pearl Harbor" and all that shit...
You actually support these people:
oh ya, i know what you mean. -.- in german n-tv they compare it with chernobyl again and again.. I hate it -.- and they talk about "atomic disaster" and then they say "3 people only were infested".
I have to say, I couldn't resist, but the train have reminded me to angel beats. Actually we don't know why the train accident happend. (I know they were in a cave.)
I really want to punch every one of those people...
I agree with you there, this ain't no time to dig up the past. What is needed now is cooperation to help rebuild the future
These idiot's won't think it's funny when something bad happens to them and people says it's karma.
I can imagine, how these people tick:
The first reaction is, to think how terrible this is, but then these people think "wait there was this old thing with this war some years ago..". That way they can still be the same stupid self centered idiots who only care about themselves withot feeling bad.
Opposed to Euro stupidity, I'd take the good old USA anyday. I swear the jealousy of the Euros has no bounds.
Anyway its quite dumb to take the rants of one troll (who might not even be American) and label it as the feelings of all or even some Americans. My heart and prayers go out to the Japanese people and I hope our country can work with yours to help you recover from this horrible devastation. After being around ground zero on 9/11 it really breaks my heart thinking about the suffering they are enduring and will have to endure over the next few months/years.
- A Proud American
Hey bud, this is the Internet. Nothing is a sacred and nothing is not made fun of.
Back when Haiti was hit by a quake, a majority of people in here made fun of them and no one said anything. Perhaps that's because Haiti ain't Japan and they're mostly black instead of white, but they're all human lives none the less. I see no real reason to bawww over this here.
What I would encourage is to channel your anger into the will to use that cash you'd otherwise use to buy some otaku shit to legit charities which you are SURE will deliver it to people in Japan who really need it. No offense, but if you can't do that, just shut the fuck up and enjoy the dark humor(from the sheer stupidity of bringing up Pearl Harbor or just looking to justify their hate).
hahahahahah you fucking japs got yourse for what you ass head did in china and korea my home country fuck you hahahahahahahahahahaha
I wish an earthquake would strike China or Korea instead so the world can finally get rid of you racist, nationalist cockroaches.
LOL the downvotes are plenty of proof that nothing but racist weeaboo's are on this site.
Racist hypocritical weeaboo detected....so what else is new on this site.
Fuck you two, just die already! Aren't you guys thankful that you watch anime and play games from Japan?
By the way, Korea is a shithole. That's the last place I'll ever go. Everything about it is stupid, and everyone who likes Korean shit are fucking homosexual retards.
People like you make me think that if Korea were ever to go under a lot of catastrophe, you wouldn't give a shit about it, because it's Korea.
Racists.
You talk about china and korea, look what they do to their own people. South Korea is the only one really spared, but china puts their own people away for simply harvesting organs and North Korea will send people to prison camp for simply having their parents under suspicion of not being loyal. Spare me.
The difference between the atrocities of Japan and China is that Japan's bad actions are way in the past and they saw their errors and are now a humble pacifist country, while China's misdeeds are in the present.
You pretty much said what I already pointed out about China and Korea. That's why I said "and still is".
My point was you can't down play the level of brutality acted from the Japanese in WWII. Doing so just proves denial. For example Medieval England used torture often for prisoners. Present day England doesn't. Meaning Medieval England is still more brutal than present day England in how they acted. The era didn't matter as the focus was on the level of brutality not the interval of such acts.
One thing I disagree with is that Japan is now a humble pacifist country. Because they are just like any other country. They're more racist than some other countries but they aren't as violent as others. Like I said. Just like any other country. They have problems. The only difference is what kind of problem they have more of.
Yeeaah...because that's so much worse than going to another country and killing, raping, pillaging and experimenting on innocent civlians from babies to the elderly...Sorry but that's not part of war before you even say that. That's a massacre on a whole new level.
What China and Korea did to their own people is fucked up and still is. What's in the past is in the past. But if anyone thinks that the level of atrocious acts is worse than WWII Japan's field trip to neighbouring countries. Enjoy being ignorant and in denial.
who cares about "your home country" its not important
Fuck you guys, just shut your trap
PLS! FOR THE LOVE OF GOD BAN THOSE TWO IGNORANT FUCKERS. THEY SHOULD JUST CRAWL BACK TO THEIR MAMAS WOMB TO BE REBORN AGAIN. Damn im so ANGRY rght now. anyway we guys should ignore this freakin FUCKING RETURDS. they dont know anything all they know is how smelly SHITS are. WHO EVER THIS FREAKIN ASSHOLES ARE I HOPE GOD WILL GIVE THEM BOTH A GENTLE KARMA IM PRETTY SURE GOD IS NOT PLANING ON GIVING THOSE TWO FREAKIN GENTLE KARMA. DNT KNOW WHAT IM SAYING RYT NOW but im sure that BEAVIS AND BUTTHEAD ARE IS MORE HUMAN THAN THIS FREAKIN FUCKING AHOLES.
Man, someone should ban your ass from here right now!
i agree man japs got what they deserve :)
How did they get what they deserve again? Don't say for Pearl Harbor because, um, they were already bombed (multiple times) back in WWII. And everyone involved in the Pearl Harbor decision is dead; you're blaming the sins of their ancestors on the current generation, who had absolutely nothing to do with it.
Even besides that, many human lives are lost and you're gloating. Pitiful. I feel sorry for you. Take your bigotry elsewhere. Actually, better yet, keep it to yourself.
1 thing straight, killing someone because their country bombarded another is NEVER a rightful reason to commit mass murder.
"i kill ur ppl because u kill mine" is NEVER EVER right.
Idiots are everywhere, stop pretending that the American has the monopoly on the world's stupidity.
pearl harbour what the fuck are you going to do to me i just got back from iraq and i live in Bath, post number 5231 , house number 23, England i dare you to come to me and tell me what you are going to do to me
Too bad you got back from Iraq.