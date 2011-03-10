Busty Euphemia Li Britannia Cosplay
- Categories: Anime, Galleries, H
- Date: Mar 10, 2011 14:15 JST
- Tags: Ayaka, Code Geass, Cosplay, Image Gallery, Oppai
Euphemia Li Britannia, the “Murder Princess” from top Pizza Hut anime Code Geass, is here given a bustily realistic cosplay by ero-cosplayer Ayaka.
Can she hold the P90 Sub-Machinegun?
I was expecting her to strip a quarter of the way through....
yep. Ayaka cosplaying without almost naked photos is like a Big Mac without hamburger...
So... that means it's quite normal then?
I think she'll never make it as a non-ero cosplayer.. she should stick to the stripping.
I though it was a FAMAS. Still, what's a British princess doing with a French made gun anyway? She should have been using an L85.
That face... lol
Yeah, not moe enough, sorry :'(
Just isn't doing it for me.
Her body leans more to Cornelia than Euphemia, but I don't mind a girl with meat on her bones.
All princess, no murder.
Am disappoint
Just too old.
Since when was she from Area 11?
Should have just stripped and tried to distract us from her manly chin and the shoddy construction of her dress's torso section with that.
I don't see it
Wow...whoever took these shots sucks at outdoor photography something fierce
Too fat for my taste
hahaha! you like 'em thin cuz of your small dick eh?
For a cosplay where Ayaka uses this much clothes, it looks lovely.
OMG that's a Double Rainbow!!
Even though I like Asian chicks, this one looks like a horse
OH lord, why is her boobs so awesome?.....answer me!!!
Way too pink...
My eyes burn !!
Looks a bit like a slovenly fairy.
Is that a dude ?
Dress is nice, but it doesn't suit her body, nor does the wig. It makes her face look too wide.
I'd still hit it though.
WHITE COSPLAYERS ARE FAT CHUNKY SLOBS
animes name makes me hungry for pizza
I not even HORNEY!! Wake up dame it
Now that a turn off!!!
nice rack, but asian chicks cannot pull off cosplay of characters that are supposed to be white
It's why the Cheryl Nome cosplay always sux
"asian chicks cannot pull off cosplay of characters that are supposed to be white"
And white people can? It almost always looks unnatural when white people try to cosplay anime characters.
Na, is just that her face is a little on the ugly side.
Dat Bust! xD too much clothing! too much pink!!
Boobs.
soo much oppai :D
her somehow is looking weird
dunno why..
mayb my looking is blurred~
0.0
anyway,her cosplay is TOTALLY BUSTY!!
HEAVY shop-ing and HEAVY make-up. Scary combo
C'mon man, just show your ass like you usually do? What's wrong with her I wonder...
She's in character, obviously. Did you ever see Euphy show her ass?
"They're ALL the SAME FACE!! I FEEL LIKE I'M TAKING CRAZY PILLS!!"
Why dont cosplayers smile? Espesualy for a character thats always smileing like Euphemia.
sorry but cornelia will always be hotter than euphie
only problem is asian chicks can't really cosplay as characters who are supposed to be white
(in this case british)
Majority of westerners can't even cosplay as their "own race" LOL
And why not? Acting is not just about looking like the character. It's about how well you can match the behaviour of that character. Not that someone who hasn't stepped in a theatre through their whole life would know.