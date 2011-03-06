RSSChannel

Sexless Japan: “77% of Young People Have No Lover”

lonely-risa-wanko-to-kurasou.png

77% of Japanese young adults report having no partner, the highest such figure yet reported.

The results of an annual relationship survey found 77% of Japan’s “new adults” (i.e. 20-year-old Japanese who celebrate their coming-of-age ceremony this year) report having no partner, up from 50% when the survey was first held in 1997.

A writer familiar with such matters explains, for once without blaming anything on anime or games:

“Love is a second or third priority in the recession. It used to be embarrassing if you had no boy or girlfriend. These days boys don’t even try to get a girlfriend even if they are just being used as a woman’s personal chaffeur, they have no greed.”



    Comment by Anonymous
    04:40 06/03/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    " ... they have no greed.”
    the fuck is that supposed to mean?
    now it's a bad thing NOT to be a greedy fucker?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:45 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    In a capitalist world... yes!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:27 07/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    probably just a mistranslation of yokubou, in which case they were probably talking about desire, not greed.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Kitsune9Tails
    Comment by Kitsune9Tails
    02:45 06/03/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    I think it's more due to the increasingly unrealistic expectations young people have for relationships. Girls are more demanding of "twoo wuv" at first sight plus hunky (or effeminate) looks. Guys demand supermodel beauty paired with perfect personality.

    The popularity of a series such as Twilight in the US shows this trend pretty clearly. Everyone expects to meet their own true soul mate randomly, with no work to start or maintain the relationship. They don't want to get to know each other over time, compromise on issues in the relationship, or learn to accept their partner's quirks.

    Dunno what's caused this, but the Internet making it easy to ignore people you don't 100% get along with as well as making it easy to not even show a base level of courtesy to each other sure doesn't help.

    Reply to Kitsune9Tails
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:06 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    yeah mainly girls are looking for their soul mate on the first attempt. Thats totally unrealistic and stupid

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of fallen11
    Comment by fallen11
    06:19 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Kitsune9Tails, thank you for eloquently articulating my sentiments on what most girls want expect out of a relationship. It was truly well-written and thoughtful, in a manner which I have trouble capturing.

    Reply to fallen11
    Avatar of Achiuakuna
    Comment by Achiuakuna
    05:36 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I'd say it's mainly girls who are unrealistic. I can't speak for all guys but even though guys talk about boobs all the time, if I could have an average looking girl who gets along with me, I couldn't care less about the looks. Girls, however, on top of wanting pretty boys, want guys who are robots that serve them 24/7. They can't have their own lives, they can't have hobbies. They have to bring food to the table and while not having a job that keeps them away from the girls. And they have to listen to their stupid problems like it's interesting every time.

    Reply to Achiuakuna
    Avatar of Shuubi
    Comment by Shuubi
    07:08 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Really? I think the boys are way more unrealistic for the most part. They tend to bitch if a girl looks average or less than average and usually don't care about personality at all :/

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:20 07/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    If men could marry and rule as master supreme over young girls, then men would do that.

    And the girls mind would still be maliable.

    But, no one likes the biblical solution.

    --MikeeUSA--

    Avatar of Sylar
    Comment by Sylar
    20:28 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Achiukuna you are half right about guys. A guy is usually fine with an average looking girl if he likes her personality, she doesn't have to be gorgeous, but he pulls the line if she's really ugly to his eyes. But many guys see girls that seem ugly to others as average or good looking so girls have a good chance with that.
    Unfortunately your bank account can not be seen as big by different girls. If it's low then it's low.

    It's not that there aren't girls who will date you without money(marrying you will be harder) but most women love security and they feel money brings them that since they like to think about the future children and all that. Also almost all girls have a list of demands and dreams because girls like to dream about their prince on the white horse.

    So even if she doesn't care about your money ability, she will have a nice list for you to read that will make your head spin.

    When a guy meets a girl he tries to evaluate her, see what are the advantages and disadvantages and if he finds her good enough he will form an opinion if he can keep going with her. He doesn't expect things to get better, if his with her it means his already pleased.
    On the other hand a woman even though she sees who you are, instead of deciding if you are good enough for her or not, she starts having silly dreams on how she will change you into what she wants and how things will be even more awesome in the future when you will be a perfect fantasy. They are unrealistic in that department, instead of loving you, they love the idea of what they think they can make you.
    No girls, things won't change. Probably will get even more annoying because of boredom.

    So decide if you like who the person already is and stop having silly dreams.

    Avatar of Sandalphon
    Comment by Sandalphon
    03:06 07/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    @sylar

    My goodness, you hit the nail on the head on so many things. However, I would like to add that while guys do look for a good personality, we can be pretty intolerant about it too. Specially with the aspects of her that we don't agree with or understand.

    An example: the girl has a nice personality, share similar hobbies, but she's somewhat annoying about keeping things clean and orderly.

    Or: the girl has a nice personality, share some hobbies but she's insistent on raising children in her faith while you'd prefer to have them decide their own faith when they can actually make decisions.

    Sometimes, we just don't want to make a compromise and deal with these kind of situations, so we choose to part ways instead.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:05 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    and no one talks about boobs ALL the time, I mean theyre pretty good but talking about them all the time would be weird and boring

    Avatar of Achiuakuna
    Comment by Achiuakuna
    07:40 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's because it's guys and guys doing bro talk and you have to show that you are bad ass. If you could see past that and talk to him alone you'd know that the majority of the guys would prefer good personality over good looks if he can't have both.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:46 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sad truth is sad. Especially the effeminate looks part. Being a guy who works out just enough to look like a man but not enough to look like a young greek god I see it every time.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of YakomoFujikawa
    Comment by YakomoFujikawa
    02:45 06/03/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Surveys: Stating the obvious since 1997

    Reply to Shantotto
    Comment by ♦Diamond♦Dust♦
    04:57 06/03/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Obvious survey is obvious.

    Reply to Captain Bravo
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:40 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Redundant meme is redundant

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:50 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    No fun Anon is no fun

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:13 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Stiff penis is stiff

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:29 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I would propagate this meme with a continuation but that would just be propagating this meme with a cont... god damn it.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:06 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Funny post is funny.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:01 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    “Love is a second or third priority in the recession. It used to be embarrassing if you had no boy or girlfriend. These days boys don’t even try to get a girlfriend even if they are just being used as a woman’s personal chaffeur, they have no greed.”--- So more money = more love yeah?

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Gitami
    Comment by Gitami
    05:56 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Define lover. Some of the participants may think like Aya and have a different interpretation.

    Reply to Gitami
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:39 06/03/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    In case anyone was wondering, the picture is from Wanko to Kurasō.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Falos
    Comment by Falos
    03:31 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Reminds me (once again) I gotta get around to this game. But I have a million "get around to"s and doubt I'm alone.

    Reply to Falos
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:17 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    You're not alone, not on this one.
    But Wanko to Kurasou is worth it.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:04 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    you are not alone , you got voices in your head for a company . ....

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Imyou
    Comment by Imyou
    05:13 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    It's one of few VNs I've finished. It has some surprisingly mature writing for an eroge.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:18 07/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I loved every minute of it. It was such great VN. :)

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Megidola
    Comment by Megidola
    02:44 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    And that's one of the least perverted pictures from the game...

    Reply to Megidola
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:09 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    So True~ XD

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of VVayfarer
    Comment by VVayfarer
    02:17 07/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    ... which isn't very noteworthy, though - especially for a nukige.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Yoshii-kun
    Comment by Yoshii-kun
    02:46 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    The image name already pointed that out but thx for heads up.

    Reply to Yoshii-kun
    Avatar of Shizu's Waki Obsessor: MaidNiac
    Comment by Shizu's Waki Obsessor: MaidNiac
    02:46 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    The dialogue just made the scene more epic...

    Reply to MaidNiac
    Avatar of bamboocopter
    Comment by bamboocopter
    10:15 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    never did get around to play nadeshiko route

    Reply to bambooleaf
    Avatar of Kazeto
    Comment by Kazeto
    21:11 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Meh, Nadeshiko route isn't worth it, unless you are aiming for CGs.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:11 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, game was pretty good guy, has cute-sounding seiyuus and doesn't afraid of anything.

    I WOULD have clocked it, if my other computers with it didn't crash and the storyline didn't kinda dissolve into cramming a ton of sex into a short period.

    But whenever I hear the name "Junichi", you know what I think of...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:39 09/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I thought it was Yuuichi? lol

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:10 08/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's the best game to where not only to you get to have fun with most of the girls, but some of them are either doggirls or catgirls. *sigh* If only that game had bunnygirls.... no wait that would be too dangerous because if they get horny there's no end to it. lol

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Piecake
    Comment by Piecake
    05:54 06/03/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Does this article report any statistics? Did they mention their survey methods?

    The reason I ask is that "Statistics" like this should be taken with a grain of salt. I could say that 95% of the wives of dentists use Crest toothpaste, but that doesn't take into account the fact that they all get free Crest toothpaste (all dentists do) or the fact that I only asked 4 people for their opinion.

    Different variables like time of day (asking people walking on the street around dinnertime if they have a partner could be silly, they would probably be at home instead), the amount of people asked, and what type of response bias you have could seriously change what these numbers are.

    Reply to Piecake
    Avatar of PikachuEXE
    Comment by PikachuEXE
    20:08 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    People are most likely idiots or number manipulator
    since statistic is used for most of report

    They ALWAYS forget about the base number, the question they asked, the option they have to choose for questions, and how they pick the people being interviewed
    I think there might be more, but these 4 factors is important enough already to mislead people when they are ignored by the readers

    Reply to PikachuEXE
    Avatar of Shuubi
    Comment by Shuubi
    07:09 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Basically, this. Besides, it's only 20 year olds. That's hardly the majority of Japanaese population. Sankaku just likes to overblow things.

    Reply to Shuubi
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:17 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    You sound like my mathematics teacher...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:11 08/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    it's only 20 year olds because it most likely happened at a coming of age ceremony. they have those in pretty much every town each year for every one that turned 20 that year, and I'd say at LEAST 90% of the 20 year olds in the town show up. so, as for an accurate representation of TWENTY year olds, it's probably spot on. that's not saying it's an accurate view of japanese youth in general though...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Night
    Comment by Night
    02:37 06/03/2011 # ! Quality (+0.9)

    So LovePlus finally bears its fruits.

    Reply to Night
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:35 06/03/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Quickly, send 10000000 copies to africa!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Shizu's Waki Obsessor: MaidNiac
    Comment by Shizu's Waki Obsessor: MaidNiac
    04:33 06/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Goodbye AIDS, Hello 2D Girls~

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:21 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    You can definitely say that if that were to happen, nothing of value would be lost.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Dark Mage
    08:55 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    All I can say about that is Good good.

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j45x9ranFH0

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Kudryavka
    Comment by Kudryavka
    09:48 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't suppose this could also potentially solve China's problems with its "one child policy"?

    Avatar of Powerpuff Loli
    Comment by Powerpuff Loli
    13:23 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    That would probably be regulated as well. One dating sim per person.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:47 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Or white people living in the USA or Canada not willing to have any offspring. European Caucasian is a dying breed.

    Avatar of VVayfarer
    Comment by VVayfarer
    02:23 07/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why would they need more than one anyway?

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of baboynokma
    Comment by baboynokma
    07:37 06/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Woah! Very nice idea to solve the population explosion in so many countries. And maybe another way of effective hiv prevention. Never thought of this way.

    Btw, i live in a 3rd world country and population here is in sky rocket mode. Eroge, 2d moe, could save our country! But first thing's first, they need to translate loveplus to different languages.

    Reply to baboynokma






