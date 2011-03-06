Sexless Japan: “77% of Young People Have No Lover”
- Date: Mar 6, 2011 02:27 JST
77% of Japanese young adults report having no partner, the highest such figure yet reported.
The results of an annual relationship survey found 77% of Japan’s “new adults” (i.e. 20-year-old Japanese who celebrate their coming-of-age ceremony this year) report having no partner, up from 50% when the survey was first held in 1997.
A writer familiar with such matters explains, for once without blaming anything on anime or games:
“Love is a second or third priority in the recession. It used to be embarrassing if you had no boy or girlfriend. These days boys don’t even try to get a girlfriend even if they are just being used as a woman’s personal chaffeur, they have no greed.”
probably just a mistranslation of yokubou, in which case they were probably talking about desire, not greed.
I think it's more due to the increasingly unrealistic expectations young people have for relationships. Girls are more demanding of "twoo wuv" at first sight plus hunky (or effeminate) looks. Guys demand supermodel beauty paired with perfect personality.
The popularity of a series such as Twilight in the US shows this trend pretty clearly. Everyone expects to meet their own true soul mate randomly, with no work to start or maintain the relationship. They don't want to get to know each other over time, compromise on issues in the relationship, or learn to accept their partner's quirks.
Dunno what's caused this, but the Internet making it easy to ignore people you don't 100% get along with as well as making it easy to not even show a base level of courtesy to each other sure doesn't help.
yeah mainly girls are looking for their soul mate on the first attempt. Thats totally unrealistic and stupid
Kitsune9Tails, thank you for eloquently articulating my sentiments on what most girls want expect out of a relationship. It was truly well-written and thoughtful, in a manner which I have trouble capturing.
I'd say it's mainly girls who are unrealistic. I can't speak for all guys but even though guys talk about boobs all the time, if I could have an average looking girl who gets along with me, I couldn't care less about the looks. Girls, however, on top of wanting pretty boys, want guys who are robots that serve them 24/7. They can't have their own lives, they can't have hobbies. They have to bring food to the table and while not having a job that keeps them away from the girls. And they have to listen to their stupid problems like it's interesting every time.
Really? I think the boys are way more unrealistic for the most part. They tend to bitch if a girl looks average or less than average and usually don't care about personality at all :/
If men could marry and rule as master supreme over young girls, then men would do that.
And the girls mind would still be maliable.
But, no one likes the biblical solution.
--MikeeUSA--
Achiukuna you are half right about guys. A guy is usually fine with an average looking girl if he likes her personality, she doesn't have to be gorgeous, but he pulls the line if she's really ugly to his eyes. But many guys see girls that seem ugly to others as average or good looking so girls have a good chance with that.
Unfortunately your bank account can not be seen as big by different girls. If it's low then it's low.
It's not that there aren't girls who will date you without money(marrying you will be harder) but most women love security and they feel money brings them that since they like to think about the future children and all that. Also almost all girls have a list of demands and dreams because girls like to dream about their prince on the white horse.
So even if she doesn't care about your money ability, she will have a nice list for you to read that will make your head spin.
When a guy meets a girl he tries to evaluate her, see what are the advantages and disadvantages and if he finds her good enough he will form an opinion if he can keep going with her. He doesn't expect things to get better, if his with her it means his already pleased.
On the other hand a woman even though she sees who you are, instead of deciding if you are good enough for her or not, she starts having silly dreams on how she will change you into what she wants and how things will be even more awesome in the future when you will be a perfect fantasy. They are unrealistic in that department, instead of loving you, they love the idea of what they think they can make you.
No girls, things won't change. Probably will get even more annoying because of boredom.
So decide if you like who the person already is and stop having silly dreams.
@sylar
My goodness, you hit the nail on the head on so many things. However, I would like to add that while guys do look for a good personality, we can be pretty intolerant about it too. Specially with the aspects of her that we don't agree with or understand.
An example: the girl has a nice personality, share similar hobbies, but she's somewhat annoying about keeping things clean and orderly.
Or: the girl has a nice personality, share some hobbies but she's insistent on raising children in her faith while you'd prefer to have them decide their own faith when they can actually make decisions.
Sometimes, we just don't want to make a compromise and deal with these kind of situations, so we choose to part ways instead.
and no one talks about boobs ALL the time, I mean theyre pretty good but talking about them all the time would be weird and boring
That's because it's guys and guys doing bro talk and you have to show that you are bad ass. If you could see past that and talk to him alone you'd know that the majority of the guys would prefer good personality over good looks if he can't have both.
Sad truth is sad. Especially the effeminate looks part. Being a guy who works out just enough to look like a man but not enough to look like a young greek god I see it every time.
“Love is a second or third priority in the recession. It used to be embarrassing if you had no boy or girlfriend. These days boys don’t even try to get a girlfriend even if they are just being used as a woman’s personal chaffeur, they have no greed.”--- So more money = more love yeah?
Define lover. Some of the participants may think like Aya and have a different interpretation.
Does this article report any statistics? Did they mention their survey methods?
The reason I ask is that "Statistics" like this should be taken with a grain of salt. I could say that 95% of the wives of dentists use Crest toothpaste, but that doesn't take into account the fact that they all get free Crest toothpaste (all dentists do) or the fact that I only asked 4 people for their opinion.
Different variables like time of day (asking people walking on the street around dinnertime if they have a partner could be silly, they would probably be at home instead), the amount of people asked, and what type of response bias you have could seriously change what these numbers are.
People are most likely idiots or number manipulator
since statistic is used for most of report
They ALWAYS forget about the base number, the question they asked, the option they have to choose for questions, and how they pick the people being interviewed
I think there might be more, but these 4 factors is important enough already to mislead people when they are ignored by the readers
Basically, this. Besides, it's only 20 year olds. That's hardly the majority of Japanaese population. Sankaku just likes to overblow things.
You sound like my mathematics teacher...
it's only 20 year olds because it most likely happened at a coming of age ceremony. they have those in pretty much every town each year for every one that turned 20 that year, and I'd say at LEAST 90% of the 20 year olds in the town show up. so, as for an accurate representation of TWENTY year olds, it's probably spot on. that's not saying it's an accurate view of japanese youth in general though...
So LovePlus finally bears its fruits.
Quickly, send 10000000 copies to africa!
Goodbye AIDS, Hello 2D Girls~
You can definitely say that if that were to happen, nothing of value would be lost.
All I can say about that is Good good.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j45x9ranFH0
I don't suppose this could also potentially solve China's problems with its "one child policy"?
That would probably be regulated as well. One dating sim per person.
Or white people living in the USA or Canada not willing to have any offspring. European Caucasian is a dying breed.
Why would they need more than one anyway?
Woah! Very nice idea to solve the population explosion in so many countries. And maybe another way of effective hiv prevention. Never thought of this way.
Btw, i live in a 3rd world country and population here is in sky rocket mode. Eroge, 2d moe, could save our country! But first thing's first, they need to translate loveplus to different languages.