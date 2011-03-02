“Hot Mom” Gets 5 Years for Shota Sex

A mother of 3 has been sentenced to 5 years for pursuing sexual relationships with several teenage boys.

The woman, a 42-year-old married California housewife with 3 children, was accused of engaging in consensual sexual relations with two boys, aged 13 and 14.

Police were tipped off about her relationships with two boys, and determined that she had “preyed” upon them by giving them gifts including cash and an Xbox, and sending nude pictures of herself to them over a period of 2 years.

She was subsequently arrested and held with bail set at $4.3 million.

She initially faced 67 felony charges ranging from sex with minors to exhibiting lewd material to a minor, along with 5 misdemeanor charges in connection with an unrelated incident in which she is accused of driving recklessly whilst several boys in her car shot pellet guns at passers-by.

As part of a plea bargain, the charges against her were reduced to four felony counts relating to her “sexual assault” of the boys, and she pled guilty was sentenced to 5 years in a state penitentiary and an additional 3-10 years of parole.

She will also be forced to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life and be subject to the degradations that entails.