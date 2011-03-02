“Hot Mom” Gets 5 Years for Shota Sex

RSSChannel

A mother of 3 has been sentenced to 5 years for pursuing sexual relationships with several teenage boys.

The woman, a 42-year-old married California housewife with 3 children, was accused of engaging in consensual sexual relations with two boys, aged 13 and 14.

Police were tipped off about her relationships with two boys, and determined that she had “preyed” upon them by giving them gifts including cash and an Xbox, and sending nude pictures of herself to them over a period of 2 years.

She was subsequently arrested and held with bail set at $4.3 million.

She initially faced 67 felony charges ranging from sex with minors to exhibiting lewd material to a minor, along with 5 misdemeanor charges in connection with an unrelated incident in which she is accused of driving recklessly whilst several boys in her car shot pellet guns at passers-by.

As part of a plea bargain, the charges against her were reduced to four felony counts relating to her “sexual assault” of the boys, and she pled guilty was sentenced to 5 years in a state penitentiary and an additional 3-10 years of parole.

She will also be forced to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life and be subject to the degradations that entails.



    Comment by Anonymous
    16:54 02/03/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Can't help but imagine that in a reversed scenario, a man in a sexual relationship with several young girls would get a LOT worse than 5 years...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of PirateKing
    Comment by PirateKing
    17:13 02/03/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    You can bet your ass on that.

    Stupid feminist bitches whining about sexism and discrimination strangely never bring that up though...

    Reply to PirateKing
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:19 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Males and females are different stupid fuck ass. Men by nature spread the seed. wanting sex for us males is normal.

    You retarded fuck head americans need to stop with this equal bullshit. NO males and females are NOT the same we are not equal.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:09 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Never said women didn't you DUMB FUCK!. I'm saying young boys by nature are designed to spread the sperm. It's a basic need of all males on earth unless you're gay.

    stop trying to twist facts just to make yourself look right.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:57 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    You're clearly a virgin or have little experience with women. Women LOVE sex too. Which is why I shag my female friends.

    Avatar of Sven
    Comment by Sven
    20:25 10/07/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Shut up feminazi!

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:01 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol, shag? really?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:48 14/06/2012 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    are you a dumbass? Feminism isnt really a bad thing its just women wanting equal rights and kinda respect, it shouldnt be used with negative connotations or anything to do with this in the slightest, unless your a dickhead male that cant take women actual being a human being or you just one of those pitifully pathetic sycophant whiteman victimhood, or you just dont get laid that often so you blame the womenfolk.

    Lastly dont forget that girls have to lose their virginity first whilst blokes dont have the same problem so theres a more pain aspect present with younger girls especially incredible young girls that it causes them far more pain

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:46 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Yeah but physically speaking having a dick shoved in your vagina can be more damaging than the opposite.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:49 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    That shouldn't matter. Are men and women not equal under the law?

    Avatar of Fyl
    Comment by Fyl
    17:15 03/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, old perv gets loli preggers - loli's life is screwed. Young perv knocks up loli - loli's life is probably screwed. But teenager knocks up MILF? Milf's responsibility, probably not likely to happen anyway, and if it did, HARDLY the boy's problem. So, no, teenage guy with older woman = safest type of sex around and least likely to be of any harm to kids.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:56 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    No, everyone knows the pussy is always put on the pedestal and men are sex addicts.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:40 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wat. There is no opposite lol. should have said the ages.

    Avatar of Misakite
    Comment by Misakite
    20:33 02/03/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Hahaha, a vagina being shoved into a dick would definitely be more damaging that the other way around.

    Avatar of LDC
    Comment by LDC
    20:48 02/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    No one asked the boys how they feel about it. I bet they enjoyed it. So why all the hate, America?

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:09 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Well see, according to American logic they are too stupid and immature to KNOW how they feel about it.
    Unless they didn't like it, then people actually pay attention to what they say.
    Yeah.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:27 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    OMG! A SEXY WOMAN IS FUCKING ME.........HELPPPPPPPPP!

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:40 06/01/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wonder if she had the teen boys screaming out the word "mommy" as they were having sex. That'd be so hot.

    Avatar of Miroku74
    Comment by Miroku74
    21:28 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    We're not Borg over here, LDC.

    Some of us even know how to think outside the prairie dog mentality that seems prominent whenever someone screams 'Well, what about the Children?'.

    Avatar of Myballz
    Comment by Myballz
    00:21 03/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Because they listen to the people who experience sexual abuse and are not over it.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:16 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's beautiful seeing a hot women nurturing a cute small boy using sex.

    It's nasty seeing an old ugly guy raping a little girl.

    Face reality people.

    Avatar of RakkaKaze
    Comment by RakkaKaze
    22:59 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ironically some murder cases have gotten about the same sentence.

    Maybe the sentence should be to send them over to Japan to improve the population count (and possibly the self-esteem of youth over there to solve the gov't problems in the near future)

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:54 03/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's for sure. Hell, some of the guys who had an unfortunate meeting with Chris Hansen got that much time just for thinking/chatting about having sex with a minor that didn't even exist.

    Conclusion: Male thoughtcrime > female actual crime.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Panik
    Comment by Panik
    16:23 02/03/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Sex AND an Xbox? Those lucky little bastards.

    Reply to Panik
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:03 02/03/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    I was thinking the same thing. Money, Xbox, and sex with a milf and even now they get away clean and free. Must have been an awesome 2 years for those 2

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Shizu's Waki Obsessor: MaidNiac
    Comment by Shizu's Waki Obsessor: MaidNiac
    23:31 02/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Not just that, if they're lucky enough not getting caught (and if the women's 3 kids are girls), chances that they may also experience hawt loli fivesome...

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Dia
    Comment by Dia
    00:19 03/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Maybe they'll even get some money for the psychological suffering like all the underage girls who seduce adults into consensual sex do.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of yuriphoria
    Comment by yuriphoria
    04:45 03/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    It's like winning the lottery. Actually is what I'd buy if I won the lottery.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:16 02/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Dammit, if I was 14, and got an Xbox with a hot MILF - I would never complain. In fact, I would be the happiest teenager in the world.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of wolfnanaki
    Comment by wolfnanaki
    02:32 03/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    What that mom was doing was called "grooming" - when sex offenders offer benefits for kids in exchange for sex. Nothing fucks a kid's mind up more than that.

    Avatar of Ikuhisashiku
    Comment by Ikuhisashiku
    08:02 03/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    @wolfnanaki: This just goes to show the current situation our society is in. Most people hold a double standard about this kind of thing just because people tend to lean more towards the feminist's side of thought these days.

    If it were a man doing the exact same thing to two young girls, you can bet that he'd have atleast a ten year sentence, a long ass parole, and plenty of people calling for blood.
    Since it's a woman, she obviously gets off with a lighter sentence and most of the people here almost endorse this kind of stuff.

    Oh, the times we live in...

    Avatar of wolfnanaki
    Comment by wolfnanaki
    06:02 03/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    @Anonymous 3:30 - Uh, how about no?

    @yuriphoria - "an woman"? The problem is that she manipulated underage boys into having sex with her, which is both against the law and morally wrong to a vast number of the population. It's ridiculous how half of these comments are "oh man, those lucky kids". If this was a husband doing the same thing to young girls, all of the comments would be screaming "HOW DARE HE CORRUPT OUR DELICIOUS LOLIS".

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:53 03/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's becasue a girl's virinigty actually means something!

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:37 03/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    the "kids" were ages 13 and 14 I don't knwo about you guys but i have not really evolved that much after 12-13. I mean once you discover objectivism there's really no much past that since you create your own reality... hmm u jelly?

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:16 03/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Isn't that also called "dating" when it happens between grown adults?

    Avatar of yuriphoria
    Comment by yuriphoria
    04:50 03/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Supporting an woman to live without working is called "marriage" and is alright.

    The problem here isn't really that she gave them gifts. The problem is that teens are sexual being with strong needs that MUST be met by masturbation, since all other outlets from consensual sex to even just looking at naked women are deemed destructive.

    Damn. Our kids are lucky they are allowed to masturbate in privacy, or are we now going to make them wear chastity belts again?

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:30 03/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    How 'bout:
    Go fuck yourself, furry ?!

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:55 05/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wth? A furry lecturing us on sex habits??

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:14 03/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    When I go and buy a dinner for a lady I like, am I grooming her?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:32 03/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I think it's the other way round; they bragged too much about it, friends got jealous and snitched them to the police. Of course police will go for the adult, but hey that's laws for you.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:05 02/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    I envy those lucky sons of bitches ;__;

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Powerpuff Loli
    Comment by Powerpuff Loli
    17:12 02/03/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    And they got do drive-byes with pellet guns.

    Reply to Kohii
    Avatar of BlaqCat
    Comment by BlaqCat
    09:19 03/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    I cry inside every time I read one of these stories. I can't say how pissed I'd be if someone ratted me out to the cops, and got my hot sex,money and x-box giving MILF away....

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Envoy Loves You
    18:56 02/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    This makes me wish I was a teenager.

    Reply to The Envoy
    Avatar of AVEN
    Comment by AVEN
    16:32 02/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    I feel your pain, my brother

    Reply to AVEN
    Avatar of korio
    Comment by korio
    17:40 02/03/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    very very XD

    Reply to korio
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:48 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    i would have at least asked for a ps3, just a little more bang for the buck

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:19 02/03/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    she's 42? no way... damn...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:48 02/03/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    I know...
    The number of universe(shit) and so....

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of VVayfarer
    Comment by VVayfarer
    00:48 05/03/2011 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    Yeah, she looks pretty good for a 42-year-old...

    Still ugly though. Not to mention disgusting on the inside... what a slut.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Noslen
    Comment by Noslen
    06:40 10/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is why we can't have nice things, grown ups arrest them.

    Reply to Noslen






