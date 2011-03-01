Top 10 Seiyuu Wives
Creepy seiyuu fans found lurking in Akiba and asked which seiyuu it is they most lust after as a girlfriend supply an instructive list, with a certain notorious seiyuu notably absent…
1. Aki Toyosaki (Yui)
2. Minako Kotobuki (Tsumugi)
3. Minori Chihaya (Nagato)
4. Aoi Yabusaki (Noelle)
5. Ayana Taketatsu (Azunyan)
6. Haruka Tomatsu (Lala)
7. Rie Tanaka (Mina)
8. Nana Mizuki (Hinata)
9. Kanae Ito (Elis)
10. Yoko Hikasa (Mio)
How many votes the other seiyuu received is not recorded.
Mizuki Nana <3 <3 <3
Hanazawa Kana fckng where?
I agree with you.
But I'm happy Chihara Minori is in the list.
Chihara Minori only sounds good as Nagato. When she speaks normally (like she does in Minami Ke), her voice annoys me to no end.
It's too bad Kawasumi Ayako is not on the list.
Had the same thought, love her voice
i think i know you
did we ever met somewhere?
WWWWW
yeah, where is kana hanazawa??
btw, who are notorious seiyuu?
dude it's Aya Hirano probably hahaha
yeah i'm agree with u...
My My??...what is this? MINAKO KOTOBUKI (Tsumugi) rising in popularity almost 6 months after "K-On!" last aired?? Beating out Azusa & Mio's seiyuu's even?
I am PROUD to say that since May 2009- I have always LOVED & claimed Kotobuki as my Fav Seiyuu!! She's a Goddess of a women!
I still can't figure out what the attraction of Aki is...maybe it's the power of J-Pop band SPHERE??
minako is in sphere....
NO shit, Really??....and Aki is #1 & Minako is #2 - wonder why I mentioned it? Couldn't have been cause They BOTH are in the same band.
Kana Asumi where?
Yeah, where is "Nishishishi"???
+1
8. Nana Mizuki (Moka Akashiya aka mah waifu)
Mizuki Nana, Fate T. Harlaown. Not Hinata, meh...
I have a Windows theme with her voice. So + for you!
Hanazawa Kana anyone ? I wonder what basis do they follow this survey ?
i'd hit em all :(
Wheres my Kugimiya Rie or my Hana Kanazawa?
I would totally have hanazawa kana calling me onii-chan
@natanata whoa, her normal voice or in voice of Ruri or kanade? <3 or other character?
kuroneko...
well.. the first time i liked her voice was when she was Sengoku Nadeko.
I like her other voices too maybe different voices each day? :P
Sengoku Nadeko XD
They asked the creepy otaku. That's the reason why.
Yeah, and the creepy otaku are responding to this post!
yeah, and the creepy otakus like us makes the anime industry work!
Yeah, and the creepy otakus calling creepy otakus creepy otakus!
Yeah, and the creepy otaku are replying to the replies!
*Kana Hanazawa
Anyway! Where the hell is my Kana Hanazawa-sama?
She is one talented lady and a babe to boot! Not to mention she plays great characters. (Tachibana Kanade, Kuroneko, Rana Linchen and Nessa to name but a few.)
Don't you dare to forget Tsukimi (Kuragehime)! She did a fantastic job on that one imo
Don't forget Futaba Aoi and Charlotte Dunoa!
Why is Kana not up there?!
トゥットゥル～
Don't forget about Shiina Mayuri!
I agree where is 花澤 香菜 ! >: D
In Japan!
The real question is:
Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego??
Kugyuuuuuuu~~
Those are the exact two that I expected to see on the list.
Who is this "Hana Kanazawa" you speak of.
google her!
Seiyuu Master of meganekko characters, aside Ueda Kana.
I was just being an ass there, he wrote "Hana Kanazawa" instead of "Kana Hanazawa". I know who she is. She voiced my beloveds Kuroneko and Tenshi.
Yep, I know that. Just stating out one of her brilliant trademarks.
you call yourself otaku???
Taketatsu-san (Azunyan) FTW! <3 <3 <3
sancom-san meant Minori Chihara rather than Chihaya, right? don't drink and post
Yes, where the hell is Hanazawa Kana and Rina Sato !
Minako Kotobuki. I fall for your voice.
You're the best!!!
My favorite female Seiyuu is as of now, and probably will be for a while, Miyuki Sawashiro. Anyone who voiced the Tsundullahan herself is always good in my book.
None the less, I cannot deny that I also love both Kana Hanazawa and Rie Kugimiya. Both of them are just so damn good at the roles they play. There are others that are on the list that I like, but it's a shame that these fine Seiyuu didn't make it on to the list (It would have also been nice to see some of Yui Horie, Mamiko Noto, Rina Satou, Chiwa Saito, or Houko Kuwashima on here as well).
And for anyone who cares, my favorite male Seiyuu is most definitely Hiroshi Kamiya. Great as either the smartass hero or the slimy, smooth-talking manipulative villain.
Rie Tanaka and Nana Mizuki are the only legits here.
Why there is no love for Kana Hanazawa and Aoi Yuuki?
They are waifu material.
Cuz according to a certain director, Hanazawa has a fkng HUUUUUUUGE face and most gaijin love asian fat face, while the creepy ones in JP love fapping to white blond bitches.
Then you're lying.
Aki Toyosaki is neither white or blonde. She was never seen with hair dyed blonde anyway, so what's your point?
The otakus only want single women who sound like they're 8 years old. That's all there is to it.