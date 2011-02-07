Kasugano Sora Total Ecchi Cosplay
Date: Feb 7, 2011 10:41 JST
Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Kanda Midori, Pantsu, Tights, Yosuga no Sora
Kasugano Sora, one half of Yosuga no Sora’s incestuous duo, is given quite an ecchi cosplay here by lovely cosplay princess Kanda Midori, even recreating her famous upskirt pose…
I've still never found a table with a cute twintailed girl underneath...but I'll keep looking...
Open those pretty lips and say, "Ahhhhhh"
lets just hope she doesn't bite.
May well be worth the bite.
same as kipi, if you look at her, you will see "her"..
not the one shes portraying. i guess need more character build up..
dull face.. same old face in any cosplay she did. i cant see any of the character she portray.
01:36 08/02/2011 ofcourse its the same old face cause its the same cosplayer dumb fuck. stop bitching . complaining maggot. id stick my foot up your ass untill my toes come out of your mouth and looked like its the same as kanda's tongue stuck out sora cosplay.
mmmm that tongue
http://img3.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/cache/90441__468x_kanda-midori-kasugano-sora-06_0.jpg
Sexy *-* fap fap fap..
I love her face °_°
I'd like her to do a service for me, from below ! <3
Kanda is beautiful but she needs to spice up her cosplay.. like show a little more if you know what i mean lol
Kanda is actually a super hentai, so it will show up eventually...
she seems well on her way
Cute...The rabbit is.
Yes Sora, you are a very very good girl...
Such delicious legs.
Oh God yes! Her face is so perfect!
If only she was my sister...
...i would rape her.
I want her to have my babies ;___;
Why is she so beautiful?
I want Kanda Midori as my sister!
really now? i thought her face is just so-so. not that she isn't a great cosplayer, though.
She looks really cute in this cosplay, unlike that Index one...
well, its a matter of tastes, i like her face :D
She could rival duckface.
Have you SEEN her index cosplay? Terrible.
well, you have to admit, she pulled this one successfully.
but yeah, she totally blow the index one. a matter of incompability, maybe?
Better as Kuroko actually.
@Josetex no uniqueness at all. thief! don't you have any imagination???
Did a nice job on the pouting expression.
am i the only one that thinks she looks absolutely retarded in pic 9?
You are not the only one, photographer deserves a shoot for ruining the photo session, should have deleted that picture.
This bitch is way too old and manly to be acting like a delicious loli.
Despite some previous cosplay (though this one is very good), Kanda is really hot - especially her personality makes. She's a disgusting otaku just like us.
she look cute with those twintails...
maybe the photo editor doing job well
Mmm... nice wabbit! ^_^
Is it me or cosplaying these days are either nude or super duper ecchi. LOVE SORA and now LOVE KANDA
She does really good cosplay, but DAT FACE! Not attractive at all. It looks exactly like this panamanian guy I know!
*LOL* what a jealous bitch!
Her boyfriend should cosplay as Haru.
what a lovely granny T_T
She's not fit to cosplay loli characters...
Then again, awesome body!
hot hot hot :D
I still want to see her in that white loligoth dress she always wears in the show ... in front of the door ... half way up her legs... you can see where this is going.
that first pic (07) really looks like the 2d version of it :O (the pantsu)
Sora-chan is so cute :) epic cosplay
A cosplay from that being ecchi? No...
HHHHHHNNNNNNGod I came...
oh.. nice nice nice＾＾
why is her hair so flat?