BBC Cancels Japan Trip Over Japanese Whining
- Date: Feb 4, 2011 22:03 JST
The BBC is cancelling some of its filming in Japan in response to the complaints of the Japanese embassy about a comedy programme which called a man who survived two atomic bomb blasts “unlucky.”
The comedy programme, hosted by well known UK comedian Stephen Fry, had the temerity to suggest Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a man who survived two atomic bombings only to die of natural causes aged 93, was extremely unlucky.
The circumstances surrounding the broadcast are covered in more depth in the preceding article, and the broadcast can be viewed there or below:
The Japanese Embassy apparently had nothing better than make a fuss about the programme, saying it was “inappropriate and insensitive.”
The BBC offered a less than grovelling apology, but evidently this display of moderate contrition was not deemed strong enough – the BBC also subsequently cancelled parts of a language documentary hosted by Fry and due to be filmed in Japan due to the “strength of feeling.”
It would appear Japan has some influence left after all, if only to secure the cancellation of part of a programme with nothing to do with the original broadcast, hosted by a man most Japanese have never heard of, to be filmed in Japan and promote better understanding of the Japanese language…
Mexico had far more to complain about with Top Gear's comments. That would be a real complaint.
Even more than sensitive, the efforts are hilariously misplaced.
So they worry about some snide, semi-serious remark.. Seriously, if you were attacked by two A-bombs you are equal parts unlucky and lucky at the same time, no?
I mean they have THAT and they have basically some of the most closed-minded, racially driven immigration and naturalization policy which 'legitimately' places importance on such Nazi regime style ideals of racial purity and basically forcing other Eastern Asian nationals to adopt a Japanese name due to the extreme castigation and bias in even a governmental bureaucracy.
As much as I love Japan, they really are one of the least competent when it comes to foreign relations. They're too timid on more serious, pressing issues like supporting their allies or working on better ways of dealing with foreign nationals and less on making a whole national stink on.... snarky Brit commentators.
I admit, what he said whasnt actualy funny. As in on QI, the whole part when he was talking about the Nukes wasnt funny but at the same time it wasnt an insult.
Japanese Government has been acting stuborn and weird recently :/
Anyone agree?
That clip was not from a documentary, and Stephen Fry when doing a documentary does not resort to comedy.
I don't get it -- Comics are supposed to be off limits. They are one of the last few free uncensored outlets in the world.
If a politician had made fun of an atom bomb survivor, then that's one thing. But going after a comic is just petty and stupid.
Indeed, and it's even more stupid because they weren't really even making fun of him.
The Japanese Embassy should have better things to do than pointless bitching about an inoffensive comedy program that was never even shown in Japan.
"What's so lucky about the unluckiest man in the world"
He's saying he is lucky to have survived, but unlucky to be in both bombings.
Such as it's unlucky to get shot 9 times in a life time, but lucky you survived them all.
Hell, if I was that man, I'd feel lucky to be alive after both bombings, but be damned if I'd feel lucky about being in them.
Besides, this is a comedy show which is very entertaining and informative. If it wasn't for this show, Japan, I'd have never known this man even existed.
Ok in the last article it seemed like it was some serious show that was being tactless but come on Japan you really are getting stupid over a comedian... seriously?
Goddammit... Stephen Fry was doing a show on language, and now he might have to skip Japanese? That sucks. He's an awesome language geek.
QI is a great show~
I gotta agree to that.
Why the hell should programs ran in their own country have to apologies what is said on a show which is aimed at that countries audience?
Shows for years have ripped on other countries in humor, X country does it about Y country. And just because Y country can't stand it it bitches? GTFO & get even.
What about all the innocent people killed by every country in every war ever?
You're a fucking retard, look at the bigger picture please.
