Shabby Railway Stations of Japan

Japan’s railway network may be renowned as one of the best in the world, but that doesn’t stop large parts of it, particularly many tiny rural stations, from being rather shabby – train and photography otaku share the worst examples:
You are not logged in.
You can
post anonymously
below,
log in
, or
create an account
to post with a name and avatar, edit your comments, and participate on the forums.
If your comment fails to display immediately, please do not worry - it should appear shortly.
Rural Japan is beautiful.
Some of the last rural shots were quite tasteful.
Indeed. I like all the ones I saw.
They are calm and simple.
Well there were at least 3 or 4 that were shabby.
Most are just small and cute..
[Insert asian cock joke here]
Whats with the one that looks like a Barrel?
That is so Wild~~!
Triti
Amazing~! I had to download and gaze at every one.
You can see where hundreds of people flowed through every day.... to work, shop, love~~!
...an Art Form is its own right...
ARIGATO ~~~ Triti
I dont get what is so bad about most of them
I wouldn't mind waiting for a train at some of those places, sit back and relax watch the scenery.
They look pretty picturesque, actually.
It makes you want to just grab a chair, a brush and some paint, and just draw it on a canvas.
I feel isolation when looking at these train stations, but at the same time, a feeling of wanderlust and happy nostalgia~
Those stations hold many memories for the few individuals that use them, and that makes them unique in their own way.
Some may look old and rusty, yet that gives their aura of appeal. Perhaps a few of them hold historic value by how they appear. There also some in these pictures that seems to match their background(nature's landscape+aged station).
true. they have an antique-ish look. also feels like you jumped into a manga.
a good thing about these is that they seem preserved. not like here where train station is pack full of homeless hobos.
(i know they poor and all of that, but...)
Ive actually traveled on trains in a lot of places in the world. (Warning: I probably spelled some of these wrong, but not on purpose) France, Italy, Ukrain, England, Spain, Chech Republic, Germany, Switzeland, Austira, Mexico, Beijing to Nanjing then to Shanghai, Brazil to Argentina and Chili (dont think I spelled that right), here in Taiwan, Japan, The US are some of the places Ive been to and traveled by train, day and night trains. To be honest, compared to what Ive seen, these Japanese stations look way better than some of the places Ive been to. Id take one of these secluded stations over the ugly ass Milan main station.
Small yes. Ugly, I dont think so. They look fine and probably better suited since a lot of these places are way isolated.
Milano Centrale: loathed by travellers since 1932.
Yeah, they're not shabby, they're cute. :(
Yeah, most of these are not shabby at all.
I'd say they are minimalistic.
And I like that.
Me, too. They look way better than the large train stations that we have in America.
Neat spiffy little things, these.
What's so shabby with pics?
rather than shabby those train station got character
Hello
Thanks for the great gallery, with the unfortunate name ...lol
These Stations ROCK~! Triti
WTF? Shabby? 43 looks like a ski resort and 142 is a convention center.
These aren't shabby... in my rural hometown there's an 80 year old wooden station that's been shelled out but still in use, as well as a makeshift station that's literally a slab of concrete slapped over a hillside. That's a private line. On the JR leading out of my town there are very nostalgic looking stations as well. This photo set is comparatively modern and not run down at all.
Still think this is a weird hobby to have.
You know what's really weird? Otaku that go and photograph rural stations BATHROOMS.
http://ceyellowliner.net/rail/jrhanwa_eki/yamanakadani.htm
Explain this to me.
You don't sound naive at all, it's called reminiscing a time when the moments lasted longer, where "now" didn't die within the next 5 seconds.
Shabby?
These're beautiful and they are way better than those modern building we have now.
Those modern buildings are just fighting to be the tallest building yet they hold no special meanings. At anytime in future, they can be replace easily just by another "tallest" building.
Back to this post, each of these railway station hold a special memories for those past users. Looking at them keep me wondering how those users are feeling when they are at these station. Are they waiting to take a train back home or are they waiting for train to arrive and fetch their loved ones. Just thinking about them fills me with anticipations.
I may sound naive. But sometimes it's good to be sentimental, emotional about these stuffs from the past. They remind us what we have now is build base on what we have from the past.
Yeah i knew i wasn't the only one that got the whole "5 cm per second" vibe from these, and maybe my eye's are seeing things but i think i saw the train station from the movie in one of these...
Anyways, it's not about these looking shabby or whatnot, it really is about the memories one makes from a location such as this; it doesn't even have to be a train station. Whether it be a building from your childhood like a school, a train station, or even the tree where you told someone you loved them back when you were in grade school and you didn;t know what those particular words meant, but you sure as hell know what the feelings meant when you recall a memory from a location that burned itself into your mind and triggers moments of nostalgia when revisited at a later time in life.
hey, at least their bathrooms are CLEAN - which is more than what I can say about where I came from.
Yea I dun get it. Those train stations look small, not shabby. Shabby would mean dillapidated in this case. These places for the most part don't look neglected. Wtf?
Shabby my ass. their rustic look blends so well with the foliage.
Shabby my ass.
their rustic look blends so well with the foliage.
I agree, cozy little stations in the countryside (sometimes in the middle of nowhere) are fascinating. They may look funny but not so shabby.
I'm adding my own experience - I took these shots in 2003 near Kyoto:
http://img69.imageshack.us/img69/7715/trainstation1.jpg
http://img69.imageshack.us/img69/2168/trainstation2.jpg
Looking both sides from the same spot. What is not clear from the pics is, the station is on a large bridge between mountains, and 30+ meters below a river runs through! ^_^;
Ah, if I recall correctly that's a JR line.
5 Centimeters Per Second (2007)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFi-hIrWCvQ
Yeah. It is kind of romantic actually. The oldschool, one small shack being the entire train station. Very oldschool.
Yea, I can't agree that theyre really shabby, but seeing them all is kinda calming. Some sort of rural architectural power maybe? Or too many anime...
midnight meat train
Me too, Most railway stations in Ukraine look worse than this.
Yeah, there are a few decrepit old hulks in there, but most of them are just small, quaint or isolated. A few of them look pretty new, actually. This is more like a collection of "kawaii" train stations.
they may look old and shabby but they have a clean look on them, shabby whabby
I don't find most of them ugly, but one thing that bugs me is the localization of some of them. Once, when I lived in Shiga-ken, I overslept in the train back home and wake up some stops ahead... I got out in one of these tiny stations... that are localized in the middle of nowhere! seriously, there wasn't a single house for miles, just the dirty road and the station. I started wondering 'why the hell did they put one station here?!'...
viewtifu1: You're right, there's NOTHING wrong with them. It's just another example of people incessantly stroking Tokyo's dick. I'm so tired of the blind worship surrounding that city. Let me tell you: I lived in the Japanese countryside for three years, and these stations were awesome. Each one was unique and interesting to visit, you were left alone to your thoughts or to the nature around you, and you had SPACE. Shuffle-walking up a flight of stairs just to get crammed into an already full car is not a sign of a "superior station" to me.
And yes, some of the buildings themselves are a little rundown. But who cares? You don't even stay in the building. Nine times out of ten it's an open air covering with a ticket machine inside. Walk in, grab your ticket, go about your time.
some of them do look awesome. like i can sit on the bench for hours.
Very much signed, dear 19:23 Anonymous. It's a bit less annoying in Kansai, but the Tokyo stations are just fugly. I like these "rural" stations a lot more, they at least have character and don't look and feel like an entrance to sterilization hell.
I like the Tokyo stations... I like that cold, impersonal, uncharacteristic feel. And these do, for the most part, look shabby in comparison... Of course other places in the world look even worse, but that's not the point.
Shabby? Take out the Asian stuff and you get how all train stations (except for in cities) look around here...
As long as the last train stops at dusk.
I don't fancy meeting ANYONE or ANYTHING in the dead dark...
I don't know what people are complaining about. #15 looks glorious to me.
Many of the small stations are quite charming actually.
Small countryside railway stations just charming, but did you noticed that there is no graffiti on them?
ur right. thats so respectful
Hmm glad I am not the only one that noticed that. I wonder if it is a cultural thing in Japan to not deface buildings as much.
They can't all be mainline high speed bullet train service stops eh.
Rural Japan is beautiful.
Some of the last rural shots were quite tasteful.
Indeed. I like all the ones I saw.
They are calm and simple.
Well there were at least 3 or 4 that were shabby.
Most are just small and cute..
[Insert asian cock joke here]
Whats with the one that looks like a Barrel?
That is so Wild~~!
Triti
Amazing~! I had to download and gaze at every one.
You can see where hundreds of people flowed through every day.... to work, shop, love~~!
...an Art Form is its own right...
ARIGATO ~~~ Triti
I dont get what is so bad about most of them
I wouldn't mind waiting for a train at some of those places, sit back and relax watch the scenery.
They look pretty picturesque, actually.
It makes you want to just grab a chair, a brush and some paint, and just draw it on a canvas.
I feel isolation when looking at these train stations, but at the same time, a feeling of wanderlust and happy nostalgia~
Those stations hold many memories for the few individuals that use them, and that makes them unique in their own way.
Some may look old and rusty, yet that gives their aura of appeal. Perhaps a few of them hold historic value by how they appear. There also some in these pictures that seems to match their background(nature's landscape+aged station).
true. they have an antique-ish look. also feels like you jumped into a manga.
a good thing about these is that they seem preserved. not like here where train station is pack full of homeless hobos.
(i know they poor and all of that, but...)
Ive actually traveled on trains in a lot of places in the world. (Warning: I probably spelled some of these wrong, but not on purpose) France, Italy, Ukrain, England, Spain, Chech Republic, Germany, Switzeland, Austira, Mexico, Beijing to Nanjing then to Shanghai, Brazil to Argentina and Chili (dont think I spelled that right), here in Taiwan, Japan, The US are some of the places Ive been to and traveled by train, day and night trains. To be honest, compared to what Ive seen, these Japanese stations look way better than some of the places Ive been to. Id take one of these secluded stations over the ugly ass Milan main station.
Small yes. Ugly, I dont think so. They look fine and probably better suited since a lot of these places are way isolated.
Milano Centrale: loathed by travellers since 1932.
Yeah, they're not shabby, they're cute. :(
Yeah, most of these are not shabby at all.
I'd say they are minimalistic.
And I like that.
Me, too. They look way better than the large train stations that we have in America.
Neat spiffy little things, these.
What's so shabby with pics?
rather than shabby those train station got character
Hello
Thanks for the great gallery, with the unfortunate name ...lol
These Stations ROCK~! Triti
WTF? Shabby? 43 looks like a ski resort and 142 is a convention center.
These aren't shabby... in my rural hometown there's an 80 year old wooden station that's been shelled out but still in use, as well as a makeshift station that's literally a slab of concrete slapped over a hillside. That's a private line. On the JR leading out of my town there are very nostalgic looking stations as well. This photo set is comparatively modern and not run down at all.
Still think this is a weird hobby to have.
You know what's really weird? Otaku that go and photograph rural stations BATHROOMS.
http://ceyellowliner.net/rail/jrhanwa_eki/yamanakadani.htm
Explain this to me.
You don't sound naive at all, it's called reminiscing a time when the moments lasted longer, where "now" didn't die within the next 5 seconds.
Shabby?
These're beautiful and they are way better than those modern building we have now.
Those modern buildings are just fighting to be the tallest building yet they hold no special meanings. At anytime in future, they can be replace easily just by another "tallest" building.
Back to this post, each of these railway station hold a special memories for those past users. Looking at them keep me wondering how those users are feeling when they are at these station. Are they waiting to take a train back home or are they waiting for train to arrive and fetch their loved ones. Just thinking about them fills me with anticipations.
I may sound naive. But sometimes it's good to be sentimental, emotional about these stuffs from the past. They remind us what we have now is build base on what we have from the past.
Yeah i knew i wasn't the only one that got the whole "5 cm per second" vibe from these, and maybe my eye's are seeing things but i think i saw the train station from the movie in one of these...
Anyways, it's not about these looking shabby or whatnot, it really is about the memories one makes from a location such as this; it doesn't even have to be a train station. Whether it be a building from your childhood like a school, a train station, or even the tree where you told someone you loved them back when you were in grade school and you didn;t know what those particular words meant, but you sure as hell know what the feelings meant when you recall a memory from a location that burned itself into your mind and triggers moments of nostalgia when revisited at a later time in life.
hey, at least their bathrooms are CLEAN - which is more than what I can say about where I came from.
Yea I dun get it. Those train stations look small, not shabby. Shabby would mean dillapidated in this case. These places for the most part don't look neglected. Wtf?
Shabby my ass. their rustic look blends so well with the foliage.
Shabby my ass.
their rustic look blends so well with the foliage.
I agree, cozy little stations in the countryside (sometimes in the middle of nowhere) are fascinating. They may look funny but not so shabby.
I'm adding my own experience - I took these shots in 2003 near Kyoto:
http://img69.imageshack.us/img69/7715/trainstation1.jpg
http://img69.imageshack.us/img69/2168/trainstation2.jpg
Looking both sides from the same spot. What is not clear from the pics is, the station is on a large bridge between mountains, and 30+ meters below a river runs through! ^_^;
Ah, if I recall correctly that's a JR line.
5 Centimeters Per Second (2007)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFi-hIrWCvQ
Yeah. It is kind of romantic actually. The oldschool, one small shack being the entire train station. Very oldschool.
Yea, I can't agree that theyre really shabby, but seeing them all is kinda calming. Some sort of rural architectural power maybe? Or too many anime...
midnight meat train
Me too, Most railway stations in Ukraine look worse than this.
Yeah, there are a few decrepit old hulks in there, but most of them are just small, quaint or isolated. A few of them look pretty new, actually. This is more like a collection of "kawaii" train stations.
they may look old and shabby but they have a clean look on them, shabby whabby
I don't find most of them ugly, but one thing that bugs me is the localization of some of them. Once, when I lived in Shiga-ken, I overslept in the train back home and wake up some stops ahead... I got out in one of these tiny stations... that are localized in the middle of nowhere! seriously, there wasn't a single house for miles, just the dirty road and the station. I started wondering 'why the hell did they put one station here?!'...
viewtifu1: You're right, there's NOTHING wrong with them. It's just another example of people incessantly stroking Tokyo's dick. I'm so tired of the blind worship surrounding that city. Let me tell you: I lived in the Japanese countryside for three years, and these stations were awesome. Each one was unique and interesting to visit, you were left alone to your thoughts or to the nature around you, and you had SPACE. Shuffle-walking up a flight of stairs just to get crammed into an already full car is not a sign of a "superior station" to me.
And yes, some of the buildings themselves are a little rundown. But who cares? You don't even stay in the building. Nine times out of ten it's an open air covering with a ticket machine inside. Walk in, grab your ticket, go about your time.
some of them do look awesome. like i can sit on the bench for hours.
Very much signed, dear 19:23 Anonymous. It's a bit less annoying in Kansai, but the Tokyo stations are just fugly. I like these "rural" stations a lot more, they at least have character and don't look and feel like an entrance to sterilization hell.
I like the Tokyo stations... I like that cold, impersonal, uncharacteristic feel. And these do, for the most part, look shabby in comparison... Of course other places in the world look even worse, but that's not the point.
Shabby? Take out the Asian stuff and you get how all train stations (except for in cities) look around here...
As long as the last train stops at dusk.
I don't fancy meeting ANYONE or ANYTHING in the dead dark...
I don't know what people are complaining about. #15 looks glorious to me.
Many of the small stations are quite charming actually.
Small countryside railway stations just charming, but did you noticed that there is no graffiti on them?
ur right. thats so respectful
Hmm glad I am not the only one that noticed that. I wonder if it is a cultural thing in Japan to not deface buildings as much.
They can't all be mainline high speed bullet train service stops eh.