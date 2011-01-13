Third of Young Japanese Men “Hate Sex”
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: Jan 13, 2011 10:37 JST
- Tags: Dating, Marriage, Onanism, Relationships, Schoolboys, Statistics
A recent study finds a third of young Japanese men hate or have no interest in sex, apparently evidence of the increasing herbivorousness of Japanese men.
The study, published by Japan’s Ministry of Health, found that a third of men aged 16-19 said they “detested” or “had no interest in” sex, an increase on the results of a similar survey conducted 2 years ago.
The researcher responsible for the findings, the head of a clinic, claims the result “supports the notion that our young men are becoming herbivorous.”
The study also found 40% of married couples were “sexless.”
So-called “herbivorous men” have become something of an object of fascination to the Japanese mass media, although since the Japanese mass media’s main preoccupation in recent years has been blaming the country’s ills on young folk (to the extent that some now believe their publications now routinely scapegoat the young as they are primarily produced for the older generations), the actual credibility of the notion is still in doubt.
The reaction of lonely young Japanese men (i.e. 2ch) to the research is instructive:
“Or in other words, they dislike women?”
“They like sex, but women dislike them.”
“They have no interest in sex (with 3D women).”
“It must be a lie.”
“But they are onanising, right?”
“They like female bodies but not the women they belong to.”
“It’s a lie for sure. Just young virgins kidding themselves that they have no interest in sex.”
“It’s not that they don’t have sexual desire, it’s just that the process of getting sex is so troublesome they don’t do it.”
“What idiots.”
“They have transcended the tyrannous bonds of human instinct – they should be proud!”
“They just have small penises or phimosis or something.”
“Great news – your rivals have just decreased by a third!”
“It’s probably more like 32% of them have no interest and 1% hates it.”
“I’m interested in sex… but I can do without the hassle that comes with it.”
“What this really means is a third of them are getting so much sex they are sick of it!”
“Speaking seriously, there are too many scummy women about, it’s hard to get excited about them.”
“This is down to the availability of porn over the Internet…”
“It’s because women have become coarser and more crude.”
“It’s not like they wouldn’t use a sex slave if they had one. It’s just that the difficulty in getting sex is such that they don’t have access to any women worth the trouble. I can’t believe the trouble some people go to for a moment of pleasure with a woman.”
“I could accept that for an old guy, but for young men I think this is just sour grapes on the part of the losers who can’t get any.”
“Excuses for unpopular virgins.”
“It’s because they have no money to wine and dine girls on dates. They don’t want to just have sex with someone they just met either, so they are in a fix.”
“This is thanks to all those mothers who search their sons’ rooms for porn and then humiliate and shame them with it. Driving young men away from sex is harmful to them.”
“Women here are just too passive, it’s a huge hassle. The man has to do absolutely everything in courting them…”
“You can’t say human instinct has changed. This isn’t about sex, it’s about women.”
“From some other recent media reports – ‘80% of new adult men [men turning 20] have no girlfriend’ ‘Women: love is a hassle – 45%, sex is a hassle -35%‘ ‘71% of 20 to 30-year-olds had no partner to spend Christmas Eve with'”
“With 2D and an onahole you just don’t need real women.”
MAy be is because the the girls this days are trash! A man with out a GF look more smart, because has no one giving him orders, also the way girls control men brain and soul is called sex. So basically they (Girls) abused of sex and the concept is not as cool as it use to be.
IN my city girls are so useless that when they want to have you and you dont want they call you gay even if they are ugly bitchies lol. Sex has nothing of special if it is after 10000000000 already fucked with her, or if you dislike her, a lot of girls are fat.
What ever :P quality over quantity, also prevent AID do not fuck with the first bitch that what to fuck with you and over everything do not become their pupet.
That picture is smokin hot
With pictures like that no wonder Japanese men dislike sex, they spend all their sex drive on fapping to pics like this.
a third of young japanese men are using reverse psychology so girls will want them more
In the ideal scenario, sex would involve emotional intimacy. Naked bodies and stuff. People are usually nervous about their bodies, so I suppose it would even be somewhat true to say it's an act of trusting the other to just accept it as it is.
With that said, sex with another person for the heck of it, without the emotional connection seems pointless (In my opinion, anyway). And not worth it considering all those things you call "tasks and hassles". Merely self-gratification.
And think of the japs. Even here we hear stories of how their women are whores. Money digging, save-yourself whores. Doesn't sound like really steady grounds for an emotional intimacy relationship. And there's a huge avaliability for porn or otherwise fapping material, so the self-gratification part requires no women in that case.
The report makes it seems something it's not. They should of asked how many times they fap per day too. Can't really fap without thinking of sex.
well some math nerds could get one off by caculating a hard formula for some graphs (i guess)
“It’s not like they wouldn’t use a sex slave if they had one. It’s just that the difficulty in getting sex is such that they don’t have access to any women worth the trouble. I can’t believe the trouble some people go to for a moment of pleasure with a woman.”
My thoughts exactly!
It's really annoying to have to 'build' a social life just to get a girl,specially when you don't like to socialize at all,because people outside usually are a bunch of douches who don't like anime and games.
And,of course,you may end up wasting a great amount of time trying to create 'social links'.
I only care about social links when I'm playing Persona,LMFAO!
If you think you need '3D sex', just call a hooker,it's way easier than try to get a girlfriend!LOL!
It seems you take the whole social aspect of life from an outside point looking in as sort of dating or social sim game. Granted if you live in the U.S. (as I do) there are surely enough dicks(douches) around but I have a set of friends that balance anime and games with girls but in Mississippi surprisingly there are alot of cute anime or game playing female. But as for I happen to not look nerdy and I suppose some what handsome (not my words) and I have talent for talking to the female sex (basically its sort of pick at her then be nice and alternate between those) And Just so you dont get me as a white westerner I am a Black/Native American mix. But you have a very interesting view on this thanks for your incite
LOL!! You got it right!!
I live in Brazil,but I'm basically living inside the internet since 1995(I only go outside to work or when is really necessary).
Around here most people are douchebags.Their 'modus operandi' is like: get as many girls/guys as you can until you get some STD,play soccer(or be a stupid, cum-dumpster whore),and try not to study ever.
Some people say that the best way to make a Brazilian commit suicide is to lock him inside a classroom for a few hours,LOL!!
It's impossible to go outside and have an interesting conversation with anybody,because they only talk about soccer and other retarded stuff.
Anyway,in any country,'standard' society behavior, and the individual skills to adapt in it, play a crucial factor in this 'sex hunt'.
TL;DR
If the society is full of idiots or you're anti-social,forget about 'real' social links.
ahaha... the social links in persona had an impact on me IRL, my parents asked me if wanted to go see the relatives and i thought i my head i probably should to increase our social link...
establishing those social links sure did end up positively for the protagonist after all...
I'm glad I'm not the only one. Thanks to Persona, I actually go out and do things with people whom up until now, I only barely knew.
Person is this shit social link established (im the same guy off the first comment)
Couldn't agree more. The last thing I want is to have a "girlfriend" just for sex. It's not worth the trouble.
Hell after reading this site for a good while does anyone here have any interest in sex with Japanese women anymore?
I guess we have the advantage of being able to skip the country, the poor bastards in Japan are stuck with the predatory, insensitive, gold digging whores.
Name a country that doesn't have plenty of predatory, insensitive, gold digging whores. The articles here are sensational.
So, yes, I still have an interest in Japanese women. Why not? They aren't all predatory, insensitive, gold digging whores but talking about the modest ones would be boring (maybe). (^_^)
of course they are. i'm pretty sure this "study" was rigged too.
the point is: how can the results be put to good use? i bet ishihara is rejoicing, and we can expect another bash at porn (comics) soon.
In other countries, you can still tell your predatory, insensitive, gold digging whores to stfu or face your fist without getting worried about 911 and domestic violence.
Threatening people with violence is illegal in most of the civilized world.
I agree. Keep your pimp hand strong!
I need to go move to Japan and help reduce that statistic.
I know a LOT of wapanese would want to do that. lol.
I don't c any problems w/it.
Pbby i'm in that category too... even being from Brazil.
It's true, to get laid one should spend money, experience, time, "Trouble", to get there.
It's much more simple watching the hole thing on the internet, almost free, with girls that meet your "fetiches", even if 2D, furry, little sisters, or what-so-ever...
I must say that the image of being "virgin" and "sacred" is also kinda nice, you know, when you go aggainst the mass opinion, you see the world from a total new perspective.
It's easier to live without "bed relationships". More time in your hands, often more money. No alchohol life, pbby no cigarretes and stuff. It's just better and that way you can spend your entertainement time with things that are more or equally entertaining, and much more handfull.
Animes, Hentai, games and stuff won't get mad with you bcause u forgot the date they were born, won't phone you talking about pointless things, and won't get "angry" if you play another game.
That's the truth.
Life's move on and hentai/loli will always love you.
That's the truth².
The truth is also that ur living a lie. Anyone got the number for Neo and Morpheus?
JAPANESE WOMAN NEED US!!!
Just means more 3d girls for me :)
Young men not interested in sex? That makes me sad.
Well, if a relationship with woman in Japan is as problematic as it looks like from Sankaku articles. I can't really blame them. No one wants a troublesome relationship.
I have to agree no man is not interested in sex. With the declining birthrate it's the Japanese's own fault. From what I'm reading in the news Japan is a currently a place where you can get arrested for private orgies or 3some. There is high risk getting caught and convicted as sex offender on a crowded train. There are a lot of women in Japan who care more about the man's bank account than the love. You know Japan's modern age has scared men shitless. It's not just Japan either, the west is the same with pedophiliaphobia, sexphobia, etc or whatever you want to call it. In Japan's case the old folk's run the country and the women hold more power over men in many things including sex and relationships. Conditions are so harsh in japan that probably men who normally have nothing wrong with them and probably could manage getting a woman will turn to 2D or something else when normally they wouldn't think a big deal on it before. And frankly when you shut yourself in your house you gain weight faster, your hygiene becomes more unclean, and one's looks deteriorate fast. you just stop caring. If I had to assess the psychological state of men in Japan I'd say it's mostly a loss of motivation, enthusiasm, etc. I mean from it seems, even having dreams and wild aspirations aren't in most folks in japan. It's all with practical living.
It's just too much work to go through with all women being so damn high maintenance. They expect you to empty your bankaccount for them for a CHANCE at getting laid
Now, I myself enjoy sex, but I dont go out of my way for it considering its far too much work/money to get... tbh it'd probably be cheaper to just get a hooker half the time and by the way Japanese women sound I wouldn't doubt it being 10x cheaper to just get a hooker there than find some broad and take her out without a chance of getting any.
It's not about women. It's about having sex or not. Sexual desires are a natural thing and I dare say those guys in the interview are virgins.
And I agree with @KingFisher. If you're a shut-in, the chances to know other people are really low so I think it's easier to say "I hate sex" instead of "I never had sex because I can't even talk to another human being".
Is this possible the product of a population levelling itself out? Maybe that's a far-reached suggestion, but there has to be a peak population at some stage.
Does a high density population automatically raise children who have less desire to produce their own offspring? Would be an interesting phenomenon to study further.
If japan weren't already facing a possible population crisis
Seems to be more a function of female enfranchisement and the decline of religion in developed societies. The same issues arise in areas with much lower population densities.
In a country where you can be arrested for just blinking in the general direction of a girl, it's no surprise the men would be discouraged from going through the hassle of courting a girl, in addition to what 2ch has been saying.
Wow really? Shocku.
70% of Japanese Men Have No Girlfriends
35% of Japanese Women: Sex is Nothing But a Hassle!
14% Will Dump Their Man If He Loses His Bonus
1 in 500 Japanese Women Have Appeared in Porn
I predict the next statistic will be something about "lost libido in half of young Japanese".
Just watch...
I need to start taking photos of average Asian young women, 18-25 range.
They're not unattractive, but they're not mesmerizing. I exchanged pleasantries with a couple of young ladies who were probably undergraduates.
Up side:
1- They probably were looking for sex partners.
2- They were probably virgins.
Down side:
1- Their skin was rather dark.
2- They would have their own lives to worry about - they would be making a few hours a week for a boyfriend, not moving in and spending the night every night.
3- They were probably not well-educated on topics like contraception, meaning that shotgun marriage was definitely possible.
4- They probably were not capable of making sophisticated conversation in any language.
By contrast, the girl I waste time on is sophisticated, worldly, intellectual, witty, wise - unfortunately she's a lesbian. Who doesn't like cuddling.
ever heard of Ménage à trios. If she is lez then have her share with you, 3 is always better than two .
The whole hairy bush thing is a big turn off I bet. Maybe if they introduced some basic hedge trimming the little lady boy jap boys wouldn't be quite so scared of playing in them. They are used to seeing hardwood floors so maybe the animators could add some black squiqqly marks on the fap-movie chicks.
What is all this BS? Everyone likes SEX!!
Some people don't. We call them asexual.
Then again, true asexuals are pretty rare to find, and I seriously doubt all those people are such.
'Everyone likes SEX!!'
Oddly enough, rapists are not allowed to use that argument to excuse their actions.
"But Your Honor, she must have enjoyed sex with me! Everyone likes sex!"
There's no meaning to rape if she enjoys it... that's like going to prison for being a victim.
Enjoyment and consent are very different things. That's why you can't go around and put LSD into unaware people's drinks without consequences.
Only with themselves it seems.
typical tsundere reaction from people who can't get any
"i-it's not like i wanted it anyway, b-baka"
Seems like more, and more Japan's own people are causing thier "birthrate problem". And it seems to be summed up as "the women act like golddigging bitchs, and the men like ball-less wimps".
(times like this, I'm glad i live in the west)
I ain't sayin' she a gold digger
but she ain't messin' wit no broke nigga
the quote of the day brought to you "ItsDemo"
XD
Most of the women there kept on looking at men as their personal ATM while they just wanna laze around using the guy's hard earned money for themselves. Which is most probably why they have no interest since the other party don't really give the guys what they want.
Nothing obliges you to give money to girls you meet. It's not like you can't dump her.
Um the birth rate has dropped like a stone in most "western" countries.
Those it hasn't are bouyed up by immigration and the fecundity of new immigrants.
Japan is no different, but, it sticks out because it hasn't done the "immigration" thing so there is nothing to mask the consequences of having actual real choices.
Dating for men is tough, time and resouce consuming and you must be resiliant to take the hits your ego has to endure to make it to the starting line let alone onto the field of play and then the aftermath.
It's not exactly a bed of roses for girls either.
But, the male perspective gets small consideration, how long before the "fun" sets in? Really!
You are supposed to be sensitive and considerate, but, to get enough experience to sustain a conversation and jump the many many pitfalls to starting a relationship, you have to develope the hide of a rhino (exactly the opposite of what is "stated" as desirable).
By the way, "anniversary" dates, for the girl the relationship starts from the first shared glace. For the boy it starts after, repeat that, after the first fuck.
Remember girls behind that dork making an effort is a huge pile of even more dorkier peviously dissapointed versions of that dork.
2ch
“They like female bodies but not the women they belong to.”
“I’m interested in sex… but I can do without the hassle that comes with it.”
Upvote for Houselife, honesty, even in anonymity is tough.
Dating is tough for everyone, people. Not just the men. And no, not all women are gold diggers. And if you are only meeting women that are after your money or are too "high maintenance", then that's you having bad taste in women. Lower YOUR standards. Don't be a hypocrite. Women are constantly told that they need to be slim and pretty, be able to cook, etc. That's a lot to hold yourself to if you cannot fit someone's ideals just because they are a shallow bastard. I'm seeing an increase in THAT in the West. Shallow men as well as gold digging women. So no, its not just the girls, guys. Besides, if she was really worth your time, you'd be willing to put the effort in, if you loved her. And hopefully you wouldn't just have sex with anyone...Hopefully. There's supposed to be an emotional attachment there. If there isn't, and you only want her for sex, don't be surprised if she is disappointed and says no. That's generally not what women are looking for nowadays, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with her wanting a loving relationship. Everyone deserves that. =/ Some people make me sick...
Your point is good but lower standard for what. If its going to be about sex then why lower the standard, if your talking about having kids well that different for that anything will do but be ready to loose your dam hair in the process. If I am going to spend a long time with someone she better be hotter than hot. If not then I lower my standard and one night stand with a condom is about as far as I am willing to waste my time and hard earn money.
Shocked too. Sex is good, even with prostitutes. I mean, it's better than fapping lol. With the girl you want it's just stellar. I suppose with the guy you want (for the girls) must be stellar too. Though they tend to hide it ;)
Could be just that it's "in" to be a herbivore these days so many conform. If not then Japan is doomed...
Gud to hear that, now the next step for the japs is to hand over their cute virgin schoolgals over here to those who are interested, people like me. XD
There are virgin schoolgirls in Japan? I thought they were all prostitutes or summik :S
Only the little fags they mention in the article would care what flavor slant they were.
@EXkurogane I support you, just throw in the korean women too lol
they dont know what prostitutes are
Prostitutes would probably turn them off of sex even more. After all, if they aren't interested in having sex with a normal girl then why would they want to pay for sex with some ugly whore.
It sounds more along the lines that a third of men are either completely unaware of their true feelings, in denial, and/or lying their asses off in a clever ploy to cause more women who may pay attention to such a study to drop their guard and go 'huh, wow, I guess these men are more interested in what I have to say' or something along those lines.
Nobody hates sex, they hate the fear they associate with aspects of life that may lead to sex, such as being vulnerable to people you may not trust, or your perceptions on what are involved in it. I'm guilty of the same, but at least I'm aware of it. I'm stopped by silly things though. There was a woman in a bank I wanted to approach a few months back until suddenly I had the thought "Wait... I'm holding my unemployment money to deposit right now..." and any confidence I had diminished considerably in that I'd have anything to offer.
In a related note, I loved the episode of House where Chase was bet 100 bucks that he would get a dozen numbers at a rapid dating seminar if he acted unemployed, lost his accent and didn't have a place of his own. I know it's TV, but face it, that's truer than any intelligent woman (or man) wants to admit.
“They like female bodies but not the women they belong to.”
I was thinking it, but 2ch said it.
16-19?
Isn't that the magical time in life where Japanese boys and girls either spend every waking hour studying to pass entrance exams, or just don't give a shit about anything.
Could be the result of kids having sex without bonding. I can easily see how this could result in people putting little value in sex. Besides, how can you honestly "hate" sex without testing it out?
'They have transcended the tyrannous bonds of human instinct – they should be proud'
Damn straight, more Japanese women for the rest of us! YAY!
I'm definitely shy, but also have a lot of things I want to do in my life where 'time to spend with a girlfriend' doesn't fit in. I have many projects and ideas I want to explore, and quite frankly, fantasy is really quite fun on its own. I'm sure being with a woman is wonderful, until it's not, but fantasies (in all forms) are like a quick daydream amidst everything and then back to what I want to do without having to sacrifice more time from my goals. The issue for me is sacrificing time right now would take away from my dream job/projects, and unfortunately, unlike anime girls, women don't sit around waiting for dreams, they want attention. And I just know I wouldn't be able to give them the attention they want currently unless I truly fell in love.
Now if I met an artist girl, that's another thing entirely, we could both do an awesome project in half the time... actually I think I just made a new goal in that regard :D
Not just virgins who answered that, most virgins pretend they get it and love it. The people who said they hate it will be, a small % virgin, but mostly have problems like impotence or have/think something else wrong with the junk downstairs. False phimosis or something? I dont care to remember what that actually is, I just remember its an irrational thing (thats actually a normal thing) Japanese are worried/disgusted by.
Then ofc theres a very small % of them who will of had some kind of traumatic incident. Like a cannibal blowjob, an immoral Uncle.. or something else like that.
Herbivore men are more timid in relationships if I understand it correctly, I doubt it makes them 'hate' sex. Sex is a natural drive and the height of pleasure. Nobody hates it without a reason as mentioned above.
Is not sex they hate is the trouble. I had times of absence from sex and the truth is that it was more of me being bored to try to get some than anything else.
If you go out and hit on a few women there is a very good chance you will get one. You have to be a really really horrible looking motherfucker not to get one.
Men that keep away from sex is ether because they are too shy or they find it too troublesome.
When i was young i guess i had the shy problem more, now i only have the second. Maybe it happens when we start getting older or something but many times instead of just going out with friends and finding ladies i just prefer sitting in frond of The TV monitor with a pizza watching anime and movies. Sometimes you are just too tired and women are too much of a fuss.
No wonder we fantasize sex slaves in our hentai. Because is sex without any trouble. You don't even have to leave the house.
VVayfarer
23:30
where the hell the pleasure and just getting something for yourself. I mean if I bothered to actually get a girl, I think the most fun trying beginning pleasure for myself while giving it to her too.
-flood-
23:55
It says interest in sex, I'm assuming that means both gay and straight. Assuming that gay population is about 1/10 of the straight, that will be 1/30 of them are gay
For you, alidan, the sexuality of a woman is clearly not a turn-off. For me, it is.
Also, you mean 1/30 of Japan's population are 16-19 year old gays that aren't interested in sex, since the percentage of gay people in this survey probably doesn't significantly differ from the general percentage in relation to Japan's population.
I'd say they like sex, but they just don't like everything else they have to do along with it.....like having a "relationship" >.>
ok, now lets give my account.
i honestly dont give a shit about sex, but from 16-18 i just fucking despised it. not that it was something i couldn't get, with effort i could, or that i was shy, as i was well know for my fucked up and true masturbation stories, like the time i sneezed and came at the same time, and shot myself between the eyes, and funnily enough, people, both male and female still talked to me.
it was that 90%+ of my friends who had sex turned into boring douchebags, one of which was in such a bad relation ship we knew it was over a year before he did, and, well hindsight is 20/20 and he appoligised, became interesting again, than some bitch, and i mean bitch because she was a complete bitch to everyone, and the cycle continued.
now i have an acquittance who is in jail for fucking a 16 year old. he was in a bar, someplace you need to be 21 to enter, so, im guessing he assumed at least 21. few days later, he is in jail because this families "precious daughter" was "taken advantage of" boy someone at least 5 years older than her after he got her drunk at a bar. this was a few years back, so i have no idea what happened, but shit like that scared me away from sex all together. i mean, how many women will i get by asking "hello how old are you, can i see your id"
i live in the middle of nowhere, have no job, cant get a real job because everyone who lost theres are taking the no skill jobs with in 50 miles of here. and the woman i would even consider sticking my dick in would be a cougar, as any woman in their 20's who isnt a total train wreak could pass themselves off as 18 or younger if they wanted to.
all in all the hassle of sex just inst worth the reward in my eyes, when i can just fap 5-8 times and be done for the day.
i wonder what they would say if you took a poll from a strictly gay selection of people.
“They like female bodies but not the women they belong to.”
Is there even anymore confusion in the matter of why it is they supposedly dislike sex?...The above comment is fucking win, period...
& I believe that those men are herbivorous because of the way their society is conducted, they have so much to do over there when they have jobs that it would break pretty much any man, turning them into some kind of machine mentally...
Speaking of the term Herbivore...not this shit again, jesus chrysler...
Can't help but agree with some of the comments on 2ch. If I had a hot, circumcised (incapable of feeling pleasure) female sex slave of course I'd use her. But working hard just to get a sexual female in bed? No way.
Courtship is pretty fun in its own way if the girl's hot, though. Even if you have no intention of banging her, knowing she'd really want to could serve as a nice ego boost. If she gets desperate and becomes willing to sacrifice her own pleasure for yours, having sex won't seem so boring anymore either.
What's with all your long posts?
It's simple.
1/3 = Gay
time to invade japan for women?
maybe they're just all too innocent (16-19) to know what it is.
They've got the incorrect title! The correct title is "Third of Japanese *Boys* Hate Sex..With Their Mothers"
Either they have a severe case of phimosis (physical or psycho) or they need a dictionary.
You only get fellatio in Japan