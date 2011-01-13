Third of Young Japanese Men “Hate Sex”

A recent study finds a third of young Japanese men hate or have no interest in sex, apparently evidence of the increasing herbivorousness of Japanese men.

The study, published by Japan’s Ministry of Health, found that a third of men aged 16-19 said they “detested” or “had no interest in” sex, an increase on the results of a similar survey conducted 2 years ago.

The researcher responsible for the findings, the head of a clinic, claims the result “supports the notion that our young men are becoming herbivorous.”

The study also found 40% of married couples were “sexless.”

So-called “herbivorous men” have become something of an object of fascination to the Japanese mass media, although since the Japanese mass media’s main preoccupation in recent years has been blaming the country’s ills on young folk (to the extent that some now believe their publications now routinely scapegoat the young as they are primarily produced for the older generations), the actual credibility of the notion is still in doubt.

The reaction of lonely young Japanese men (i.e. 2ch) to the research is instructive: