Seiyuu to Otaku: “Have You Losers Ever Had a Date!?”
Recently several seiyuu seem to have lost their patience with creepy otaku stalkers, making some distinctly unkind remarks about their annual seiyuu surveillance operations.
The practice they mention is the infamous Christmas seiyuu stalking event seiyuu otaku run each year, with the Christmas 2010 event provoking even more contempt than usual online.
In this event seiyuu otaku gather data on each seiyuu over Christmas (such as whether they updated their blog on Christmas Eve, whether they had an alibi, and even whether their photographs were correctly dated) and construct a chart of their evidence in the hopes of making sure their target seiyuu spent their Christmas chastely preserving their maidenhood.
Masaya Onosaka (best known as Vash the Stampede) and Yui Kano (Cecil in Gosick) had the following exchange about it on a recent seiyuu radio programme:
Highlights:
Onosaka: “Have these losers ever even been on a date!?”
Kano: “I don’t see what’s so interesting about who I’m having sex with. It’s flattering they’re interested at all I suppose.”
Kano: “It is quite cute… they are showing what pure little hearts they have!”
Onosaka: “It’s idiotic. I want to know just who does this stuff.”
It should be noted Kano was given a “white” rating by 2ch as she was in the studio, as was Aya Hirano, who appeared live on TV. On the other hand, Nana Mizuki was given a “black” rating for not updating her site to let 2ch know she was not having sex with some male in their imaginary stead.
Kano also ponders whether she would still be considered “white” if she spent Christmas having sex with another woman…
First I thought Rie Tanaka said this, but those are only undesirable seiyuu.
I doubt anyone is stalking Yui Kano or Masaya Onosaka...the first never had a significant role or voiced a popular character and the other is a non-bishonen-male, ergo, there are no crazy fangirls after his virginity.
As long as seiyuu's don't want to give up on making money with their idol status they will need to keep their private life, well, private.
It's really just a simple business. You act cutesy and don't let anything private like your sex life into public and you get money.
They don't have to make this trade, but they chose it themselves.
I just wish I could partake in that business, too...
Just because the other, more pop voice actresses didn't put it down into words gives no guarantees that they're not annoyed with the stalking. It's as if the have to put up with a whole lot more annoying hassle for being some 'seiyuu' than some movie star that the whole country knows, and they get less.
Assuming you're some hot chick at the top of your otaku career, would you really wanna crumble it down by saying something stupid, which causes all of the Internet to troll you day and night and getting death threats?
The only reassuring thing about the Japanese trolling is that they hadn't forced the trollee to buy a dog, get more than 7 passwords, send them random pizza delivery along with gay porn to their then-revealed home address. Otherwise, Aya Hirano wouldn't still be alive now.
You speak as if this is a Japanese phenomenon.
You think there's no paparazzi waiting for a movie star to screw up? You think there's no crazy stalker fanatics for Johnny Depp? Or other famous hollywood actors?
It is no different in your white man country. Sex scandals can destroy careers. The only difference is that some white people use sex videos to increase their popularity.
It's stupid to worry so fucking much about someone's personal life. Let them live. Seiyuu--and any other country's actors, voice or otherwise--are no less human than you.
Who they're fucking/dating/whatever is probably not your concern.
Because that's not the image he's selling. Therefore, his fans were never concern about that in the first place. They are stalking and keeping track of whatever it is that their delusions of him happens to be.
"Purity" is much more of a female idol thing, girls tend to care about it a lot less when looking at guys. In fact, I would even say that most girls dig guys who's been around or is "experienced".
Also, America is a much more sex-based culture and is much more open about sex. Despite whatever delusions you might have about Japan based on what you see in the media, the internet, or your own limited and biased misconceptions, here in America is where sex dominants.
The only problem is, their just trying to have a normal relationship and a normal Christmas/Christmas Eve which is completely different from a sex scandal or someone fucking up, smart one.
Despite the fact that the paparazzi constantly chase after stars, they at least have the tact to leave them and their families and loved ones alone on Christmas. I mean seriously, when was the last time you saw an article about so-and-so having sex or going on dates on Christmas.
On the stalker bit, you don't see Johnny Depp stalkers actively rating his "purity" by posting whether he and his girlfriend had sex or not.
And on another note, in this day and age, why even bother talking about purity at all when most people lose it coming out of high school, some even sooner.
Lets just leave it as, creepy otaku are disturbed, delusional individuals and have no place on this planet.
No I've never been on a date, but I also don't care what you do with your sex life. 2D4lyf.
Second that, fellow sankaku member.
They're not interessting enough to actually stalk them, 2D beats 3D any day.
Everyone on 2ch should activate what little they have left in their head. Seiyuu are human as well, not super perfect beautiful godlike beings.
Geez, when will they ever learn...
Now every Otaku is in discredit because of such stalking weirdos. Sucks~
If you seriously think that 2D is better than 3D then you need to see a therapist. You've taken a flying leap from being an anime/manga fan to being seriously mentally ill.
No, 2D is better than 3D in every way except being tangible, which I'll admit is a pretty damn big advantage.
2ch members are delusional why would they expect these women to have "pure lives" in this day and age is beyond me to understand
HEY 2CH! WAKE AND SMELL THE 21ST CENTURY TEA YA MORONS!
I would have told them to wake up and smell the used condom.
2ch : picks up condom *sniff sniff* ok guys she did it with a guy "black" rating for her.
It hasn't to be just vaginal sex. Just saying.
Assuming 2ch knows what vagina smells like.
Women are dirty from being born to the grave. Anything else is just wishful thinking.
You're fucked in the head a will die a a virgin or become a pedorapist.
Calling people losers to make herself feel like a winner
Does it really work?
Uh no...did you read it? What's her name girl is fed up by being stalked all the time, its a perfectly reasonable response to get angry at that, would YOU like being stalked by some creepy anime fans?
They ARE losers though if they never have sex, never had a girlfriend, and spend their Christmas stalking people online and "Policing" for their romantic lives.
That's just incredibly pathetic and makes anime viewers look like incredible losers.
Uh to PikachuEXE and others:
The person who said it is MALE, and his role was even mentioned as Vash the Stampede.
inb4femaleswithmalerolesexcuse
Um... People who engage in stalking ARE losers. It's not cute, it's not romantic, it's just plain creepy. Period.
Unless the stalker in question is a female.
So I take it that whoever voted 11:16 down is a stalker. I mean why else would you vote that comment down. Fucking loser.
Do it. Tell them you found someone.
Let those frail hearted idiots go into cardiac arrest.
I'd love to see a bunch of men lying on the streets while going into shock after following X and bf into hotel :3
If the stalkers were watching what X and bf were doing in the hotel, I think they would definitely produce a "white rating"...
I've had dates before, but I still don't give a damn what these seiyuu do with their free time.
They can label Nana Mizuki "black" all they want. She's awesome regardless. I can understand 2d otaku, but seiyuu otaku tend to just piss me off.
Sounds extremely boring to stalk seiyuus... We have frickin 2D already, so why are you chasing after a 3D??? What's the frickin point?
Clearly, you aren't who they're talking about.
man man man, sometimes I'm thinking to write something like a mail to them and thank for their work.. but if I read these things, I think they would only be mean... just wondering why I wasn't thinking to write a mail to fav. actors.. hm
I doubt they have a problem with the fans who aren't creepy stalker type that rate their "purity" on Christmas or do other batshit crazy things.
LOLs at these creepy stalkers and their antics!
http://img3.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/safe-ix/rie-santanaka.jpg
You gotta love this Rie Santaka pic!
Kano also ponders whether she would still be considered “white” if she spent Christmas having sex with another woman…
Hmmm...
> Kano also ponders whether she would still be considered “white” if she spent Christmas having sex with another woman…
Not only "white" but *glowing*
is it just me or is that an epic ganglion cyst on her right arm?
You must be from America if this is the first time you've seen a wrist bone sticking a bit out.
Shoulder?!?!
Get assisted to an optometrist, pronto!
new level of Carpal-Bridge?
That definitely does NOT look normal.
nah, I don't think that could be her shoulder. it does looks like it's part of her arm.
Looks like her wrist bone photo taken at a bad angle.
That's her shoulder, dude.
@Anon 1:00
Optometrists specialise in eyes.
^ 2:57, hurrdurr. "you must be from america" is the answer to everything, isn't it.
no, I (anon @00:12) am not from america, I live in germany. in fact, my wrist bones actually stick out quite a lot. and I wouldn't say that bulge in the pic sticks out just "a bit".
I don't know about female arms, but I think it's abnormal if your wrist bone sticks out that much.
It's probably a bad photoshop job.
Or another Photoshop fail
Hmmm, indeed~
Maybe she'll be labeled "Grey".
Imma go with "white" for imaginative purposes.... mmmmm...
One of the first things that hit me is that she look like a spoiled girl that gets whatever she wants from a guy just because she got a pretty face...
You can't spell Christmas without "Celebrity Stalking"...
...or are 2ch just really bad at spelling?
"2ch; Plagiarism and now MORAL police."
The last thing that should be associated with 2ch....
Kano should try to have sex with another woman and see if she would be still considered white.
This is kind of new to me...so what do the seiyuu-otaku do on Valentines Day? Must it be a super-stalk event.
@ ToyNN :
they eat cake listening to drama cds
I think they are then considered armed and dangerous :)
TMZ [http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TMZ.com] is the biggest stalking group in the world.
I would consider her white if she posted pics... or maybe not white but she would become my favorite.
@05:19
Christmas in Japan is celebrated differently; it's a holiday for friends to have a party or for couples to have a date. Spending it with your family is something we Westerns do.
Anonymous
05:19
in japan christmass is the day you spend with your loved one, different from americas version.
Meh, I prefer the Japanese one.
I wish we had it that way over here... but all girls are locked away with their families, so it's impossible.
I do not care what those otaku think of those seiyuu who say these things as it is their fault to begin with in the first place...
I do not like Japan's variation of Christmas as I am a male & they get the bad end of the stick in regards to that day of the year but to be fair, I don't even celebrate the US's variation of it so I digress...
& lastly, Rie is looking sexy as all living hell in that pic, fucking saved...
I support the investigation of this subject. Clearly experimentation is required before making a final yes/no statement.
WTH?! They only have sex on christmas? In the first place, christmas is suppose to be a day you spend with your family, not dating! We got valentine for that!
Big deal, celebrities around the world are always stalked if not by their hardcore fans but their papparazzi.
