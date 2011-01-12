RSSChannel

Seiyuu to Otaku: “Have You Losers Ever Had a Date!?”

rie-santanaka.jpg

Recently several seiyuu seem to have lost their patience with creepy otaku stalkers, making some distinctly unkind remarks about their annual seiyuu surveillance operations.

The practice they mention is the infamous Christmas seiyuu stalking event seiyuu otaku run each year, with the Christmas 2010 event provoking even more contempt than usual online.

In this event seiyuu otaku gather data on each seiyuu over Christmas (such as whether they updated their blog on Christmas Eve, whether they had an alibi, and even whether their photographs were correctly dated) and construct a chart of their evidence in the hopes of making sure their target seiyuu spent their Christmas chastely preserving their maidenhood.

Masaya Onosaka (best known as Vash the Stampede) and Yui Kano (Cecil in Gosick) had the following exchange about it on a recent seiyuu radio programme:


Highlights:

Onosaka: “Have these losers ever even been on a date!?”

Kano: “I don’t see what’s so interesting about who I’m having sex with. It’s flattering they’re interested at all I suppose.”

Kano: “It is quite cute… they are showing what pure little hearts they have!”

Onosaka: “It’s idiotic. I want to know just who does this stuff.”

It should be noted Kano was given a “white” rating by 2ch as she was in the studio, as was Aya Hirano, who appeared live on TV. On the other hand, Nana Mizuki was given a “black” rating for not updating her site to let 2ch know she was not having sex with some male in their imaginary stead.

Kano also ponders whether she would still be considered “white” if she spent Christmas having sex with another woman…



    272 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of loli in a box
    Comment by loli in a box
    00:12 13/01/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    First I thought Rie Tanaka said this, but those are only undesirable seiyuu.

    I doubt anyone is stalking Yui Kano or Masaya Onosaka...the first never had a significant role or voiced a popular character and the other is a non-bishonen-male, ergo, there are no crazy fangirls after his virginity.

    As long as seiyuu's don't want to give up on making money with their idol status they will need to keep their private life, well, private.
    It's really just a simple business. You act cutesy and don't let anything private like your sex life into public and you get money.
    They don't have to make this trade, but they chose it themselves.

    I just wish I could partake in that business, too...

    Reply to loli in a box
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:56 04/09/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    then do it, just get out of ur ox and do it .... or take it with u or something (>^.^)>0

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:32 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just because the other, more pop voice actresses didn't put it down into words gives no guarantees that they're not annoyed with the stalking. It's as if the have to put up with a whole lot more annoying hassle for being some 'seiyuu' than some movie star that the whole country knows, and they get less.

    Assuming you're some hot chick at the top of your otaku career, would you really wanna crumble it down by saying something stupid, which causes all of the Internet to troll you day and night and getting death threats?

    The only reassuring thing about the Japanese trolling is that they hadn't forced the trollee to buy a dog, get more than 7 passwords, send them random pizza delivery along with gay porn to their then-revealed home address. Otherwise, Aya Hirano wouldn't still be alive now.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:01 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    You speak as if this is a Japanese phenomenon.

    You think there's no paparazzi waiting for a movie star to screw up? You think there's no crazy stalker fanatics for Johnny Depp? Or other famous hollywood actors?

    It is no different in your white man country. Sex scandals can destroy careers. The only difference is that some white people use sex videos to increase their popularity.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:57 20/05/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    This 100%.

    It's stupid to worry so fucking much about someone's personal life. Let them live. Seiyuu--and any other country's actors, voice or otherwise--are no less human than you.

    Who they're fucking/dating/whatever is probably not your concern.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:48 16/02/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Because that's not the image he's selling. Therefore, his fans were never concern about that in the first place. They are stalking and keeping track of whatever it is that their delusions of him happens to be.

    "Purity" is much more of a female idol thing, girls tend to care about it a lot less when looking at guys. In fact, I would even say that most girls dig guys who's been around or is "experienced".

    Also, America is a much more sex-based culture and is much more open about sex. Despite whatever delusions you might have about Japan based on what you see in the media, the internet, or your own limited and biased misconceptions, here in America is where sex dominants.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:49 13/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    The only problem is, their just trying to have a normal relationship and a normal Christmas/Christmas Eve which is completely different from a sex scandal or someone fucking up, smart one.

    Despite the fact that the paparazzi constantly chase after stars, they at least have the tact to leave them and their families and loved ones alone on Christmas. I mean seriously, when was the last time you saw an article about so-and-so having sex or going on dates on Christmas.

    On the stalker bit, you don't see Johnny Depp stalkers actively rating his "purity" by posting whether he and his girlfriend had sex or not.

    And on another note, in this day and age, why even bother talking about purity at all when most people lose it coming out of high school, some even sooner.

    Lets just leave it as, creepy otaku are disturbed, delusional individuals and have no place on this planet.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Neonie
    Comment by Neonie
    23:57 12/01/2011 # ! Quality (+0.9)

    No I've never been on a date, but I also don't care what you do with your sex life. 2D4lyf.

    Reply to Neonie
    Avatar of Alkaid
    Comment by Alkaid
    03:12 13/01/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Second that, fellow sankaku member.
    They're not interessting enough to actually stalk them, 2D beats 3D any day.
    Everyone on 2ch should activate what little they have left in their head. Seiyuu are human as well, not super perfect beautiful godlike beings.

    Geez, when will they ever learn...
    Now every Otaku is in discredit because of such stalking weirdos. Sucks~

    Reply to Alkaid
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:29 13/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    If you seriously think that 2D is better than 3D then you need to see a therapist. You've taken a flying leap from being an anime/manga fan to being seriously mentally ill.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:50 16/02/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    No, 2D is better than 3D in every way except being tangible, which I'll admit is a pretty damn big advantage.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:26 13/01/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    2D>3D FTW!!!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of King Tiger
    Comment by King Tiger
    01:18 13/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    2ch members are delusional why would they expect these women to have "pure lives" in this day and age is beyond me to understand

    HEY 2CH! WAKE AND SMELL THE 21ST CENTURY TEA YA MORONS!

    Reply to Unsung
    Comment by ♦Diamond♦Dust♦
    01:33 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I would have told them to wake up and smell the used condom.

    2ch : picks up condom *sniff sniff* ok guys she did it with a guy "black" rating for her.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:05 05/12/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    It hasn't to be just vaginal sex. Just saying.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:54 13/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Assuming 2ch knows what vagina smells like.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:30 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Women are dirty from being born to the grave. Anything else is just wishful thinking.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:21 13/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    You're fucked in the head a will die a a virgin or become a pedorapist.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of PikachuEXE
    Comment by PikachuEXE
    00:13 13/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    Calling people losers to make herself feel like a winner
    Does it really work?

    Reply to PikachuEXE
    Avatar of tgteggr regegege
    Comment by tgteggr regegege
    01:47 13/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    Uh no...did you read it? What's her name girl is fed up by being stalked all the time, its a perfectly reasonable response to get angry at that, would YOU like being stalked by some creepy anime fans?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:18 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    They ARE losers though if they never have sex, never had a girlfriend, and spend their Christmas stalking people online and "Policing" for their romantic lives.

    That's just incredibly pathetic and makes anime viewers look like incredible losers.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:25 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Uh to PikachuEXE and others:
    The person who said it is MALE, and his role was even mentioned as Vash the Stampede.
    inb4femaleswithmalerolesexcuse

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:16 13/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Um... People who engage in stalking ARE losers. It's not cute, it's not romantic, it's just plain creepy. Period.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:52 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Unless the stalker in question is a female.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:00 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    So I take it that whoever voted 11:16 down is a stalker. I mean why else would you vote that comment down. Fucking loser.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Yoshii-kun
    Comment by Yoshii-kun
    00:21 13/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Do it. Tell them you found someone.
    Let those frail hearted idiots go into cardiac arrest.

    I'd love to see a bunch of men lying on the streets while going into shock after following X and bf into hotel :3

    Reply to Yoshii-kun
    Avatar of Megidola
    Comment by Megidola
    00:53 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    If the stalkers were watching what X and bf were doing in the hotel, I think they would definitely produce a "white rating"...

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:51 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    I've had dates before, but I still don't give a damn what these seiyuu do with their free time.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of BlaqCat
    Comment by BlaqCat
    08:43 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    They can label Nana Mizuki "black" all they want. She's awesome regardless. I can understand 2d otaku, but seiyuu otaku tend to just piss me off.

    Reply to BlaqCat
    Avatar of not-racist2
    Comment by not-racist2
    08:44 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    those otakus shud just fuck off and fap over 'em from their homes. ☻☻☻☻

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Hatsune Miku
    Comment by Hatsune Miku
    06:49 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sounds extremely boring to stalk seiyuus... We have frickin 2D already, so why are you chasing after a 3D??? What's the frickin point?

    Reply to Hatsune Miku
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:10 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Clearly, you aren't who they're talking about.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Yourtime
    Comment by Yourtime
    02:01 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    man man man, sometimes I'm thinking to write something like a mail to them and thank for their work.. but if I read these things, I think they would only be mean... just wondering why I wasn't thinking to write a mail to fav. actors.. hm

    Reply to Yourtime
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:24 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I doubt they have a problem with the fans who aren't creepy stalker type that rate their "purity" on Christmas or do other batshit crazy things.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by John Hayabusa
    23:57 12/01/2011 # ! Neutral (-0.1)

    LOLs at these creepy stalkers and their antics!

    http://img3.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/safe-ix/rie-santanaka.jpg

    You gotta love this Rie Santaka pic!

    Kano also ponders whether she would still be considered “white” if she spent Christmas having sex with another woman…

    Hmmm...

    Reply to † John Hayabusa †
    Avatar of yuriphoria
    Comment by yuriphoria
    08:44 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    > Kano also ponders whether she would still be considered “white” if she spent Christmas having sex with another woman…

    Not only "white" but *glowing*

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:12 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    is it just me or is that an epic ganglion cyst on her right arm?

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:57 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    You must be from America if this is the first time you've seen a wrist bone sticking a bit out.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:00 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Shoulder?!?!

    Get assisted to an optometrist, pronto!

    Avatar of kanito
    Comment by kanito
    06:06 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    new level of Carpal-Bridge?

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:50 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    That definitely does NOT look normal.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:29 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    nah, I don't think that could be her shoulder. it does looks like it's part of her arm.

    Avatar of Master Sadon
    Comment by Master Sadon
    01:42 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Looks like her wrist bone photo taken at a bad angle.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:28 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's her shoulder, dude.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:51 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    @Anon 1:00
    Optometrists specialise in eyes.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:33 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    ^ 2:57, hurrdurr. "you must be from america" is the answer to everything, isn't it.
    no, I (anon @00:12) am not from america, I live in germany. in fact, my wrist bones actually stick out quite a lot. and I wouldn't say that bulge in the pic sticks out just "a bit".

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:59 13/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    I don't know about female arms, but I think it's abnormal if your wrist bone sticks out that much.

    It's probably a bad photoshop job.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:22 13/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Or another Photoshop fail

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:18 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hmmm, indeed~

    Maybe she'll be labeled "Grey".

    Avatar of Yoshii-kun
    Comment by Yoshii-kun
    00:25 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Imma go with "white" for imaginative purposes.... mmmmm...

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:12 13/01/2011 # ! Drivel (-0.8)

    One of the first things that hit me is that she look like a spoiled girl that gets whatever she wants from a guy just because she got a pretty face...

    Avatar of Megidola
    Comment by Megidola
    00:45 13/01/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    You can't spell Christmas without "Celebrity Stalking"...

    ...or are 2ch just really bad at spelling?

    Avatar of Yoshii-kun
    Comment by Yoshii-kun
    00:36 13/01/2011 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    "2ch; Plagiarism and now MORAL police."

    The last thing that should be associated with 2ch....

    Comment by John Hayabusa
    00:19 13/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.7)

    Kano should try to have sex with another woman and see if she would be still considered white.

    Avatar of toyNN
    Comment by toyNN
    02:15 13/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    This is kind of new to me...so what do the seiyuu-otaku do on Valentines Day? Must it be a super-stalk event.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:35 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    @ ToyNN :
    they eat cake listening to drama cds

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:37 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I think they are then considered armed and dangerous :)

    Avatar of The REAL Lamberto
    Comment by The REAL Lamberto
    08:26 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    TMZ [http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TMZ.com] is the biggest stalking group in the world.

    Avatar of Minru
    Comment by Minru
    01:58 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I would consider her white if she posted pics... or maybe not white but she would become my favorite.

    Avatar of yaku
    Comment by yaku
    07:40 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    @05:19

    Christmas in Japan is celebrated differently; it's a holiday for friends to have a party or for couples to have a date. Spending it with your family is something we Westerns do.

    Avatar of alidan
    Comment by alidan
    08:52 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Anonymous
    05:19

    in japan christmass is the day you spend with your loved one, different from americas version.

    Avatar of FreeHopper
    Comment by FreeHopper
    22:04 17/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Meh, I prefer the Japanese one.

    I wish we had it that way over here... but all girls are locked away with their families, so it's impossible.

    Avatar of Kitsunemimi6
    Comment by Kitsunemimi6
    13:48 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I do not care what those otaku think of those seiyuu who say these things as it is their fault to begin with in the first place...

    I do not like Japan's variation of Christmas as I am a male & they get the bad end of the stick in regards to that day of the year but to be fair, I don't even celebrate the US's variation of it so I digress...

    & lastly, Rie is looking sexy as all living hell in that pic, fucking saved...

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:27 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I support the investigation of this subject. Clearly experimentation is required before making a final yes/no statement.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:19 13/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    WTH?! They only have sex on christmas? In the first place, christmas is suppose to be a day you spend with your family, not dating! We got valentine for that!

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:54 13/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Big deal, celebrities around the world are always stalked if not by their hardcore fans but their papparazzi.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:27 13/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    stfu fag

    Reply to Anonymous







