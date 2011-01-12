Seiyuu to Otaku: “Have You Losers Ever Had a Date!?”

Recently several seiyuu seem to have lost their patience with creepy otaku stalkers, making some distinctly unkind remarks about their annual seiyuu surveillance operations.

The practice they mention is the infamous Christmas seiyuu stalking event seiyuu otaku run each year, with the Christmas 2010 event provoking even more contempt than usual online.

In this event seiyuu otaku gather data on each seiyuu over Christmas (such as whether they updated their blog on Christmas Eve, whether they had an alibi, and even whether their photographs were correctly dated) and construct a chart of their evidence in the hopes of making sure their target seiyuu spent their Christmas chastely preserving their maidenhood.

Masaya Onosaka (best known as Vash the Stampede) and Yui Kano (Cecil in Gosick) had the following exchange about it on a recent seiyuu radio programme:



Highlights:

Onosaka: “Have these losers ever even been on a date!?” Kano: “I don’t see what’s so interesting about who I’m having sex with. It’s flattering they’re interested at all I suppose.” Kano: “It is quite cute… they are showing what pure little hearts they have!” Onosaka: “It’s idiotic. I want to know just who does this stuff.”

It should be noted Kano was given a “white” rating by 2ch as she was in the studio, as was Aya Hirano, who appeared live on TV. On the other hand, Nana Mizuki was given a “black” rating for not updating her site to let 2ch know she was not having sex with some male in their imaginary stead.

Kano also ponders whether she would still be considered “white” if she spent Christmas having sex with another woman…