Voluptuous Yoko Littner Ero-Cosplay
- Categories: Anime, Galleries, H
- Date: Jan 5, 2011 20:39 JST
- Tags: Ayaka, Cosplay, Gurren Lagann, Image Gallery, Oppai, Oshiri, Yoko
Busty Gurren Lagann heroine Yoko Littner is given a suitably fleshy 3D makeover in this rather tight looking cosplay by Ayaka.
Anyone who thinks this girl is fat, is quite clearly blind. Her body type fits this cosplay quite well actually. Dangerously skinny girls dont always look that great in cosplay always you know.
Ero-Cosplay? Looks more like Ero-Failplay to me.
Ive said it before and I will say it again. WHY CANT COSPLAYERS EVER SMILE!? Sorry it just annoys me that every cosplayer always has such a dull expresion on theif face.
Aslo, why is she always pointing to her head?
Cause she's in it for the money.
And I think she's meaning to point up?
You guys are sick when you think she's fat, she has some meat yeah but that's hawt, go fap to your skeletons.
You guys are probably just spoiled from the anime girls (thin body and big boobs)
...(thin body and flat chest)
*fixed*
Also, for a 3D girl, she definitely has extra pudding. I don't need to explain further, for surely even you, know what a "girl who isn't fat" looks like.
Don't pretend you're blind.
Have a thumbs up, since I don't want your comment to disappear~ ;)
For everyone calling this girl ugly...
You will never get layed.
Fucking morons...
Or we are already getting laid with the better looking chicks you can't score with.
laid, please.
Lol he doesn't even know the word. You realize how much action he gets just from that and he is trying to play the expert.
ACTUALLY, the term "laid" is interchangeable with "layed," with both holding the same slang meaning. And yes, I would know. Doctorate of English (not to brag, but to hold my ground on the fact that I KNOW what I am talking about.)
Bloody internet people....
How in the bloody hell is this woman "fat?" She is, by far, skinnier than most people in the world. She has a little tiny mushroom top...so what? Yeah, she should have picked some shorts that were at least a size bigger...but damn. She is damn sexy, if you ask my opinion.
Sure, its a great costume, but it is not Yoko, it lacks the personalilty. There was a 15 year old kid that did one better at the last con I went to.
2 words: pork chop
2 words: ass hole
3 words: That ass. Damn.^^
Hot and sexy. She got good amount of fat on her so she is hot and would be nice to touch her. Not like most others that would break if u look at them.
I didnt want to complain, but she seems a lil' bit plump to be suitable to cosplay as Yoko.
Not so bad, not so good... I've seen better cosplay of Yoko... And I prefer Teacher Yoko ^^
Yoko was always on the pudgy side, even in the show. Thats what Kamina always called her "thunder thighs."
@anons You're face is fat.
Cosplayer looks nice, but Yoko was nasty. Gurren Lagann was pretty cool but the chicks were mostly fail.
Wh-wh-wh-WHERE'S THE ERO I WAS PROMISED?! YOU BASTARDS! D:
That was a misspelling of ARROW. Kamina is about to launch one at you.
Eh, fail. Not for her body, but for her portrayal (or lack thereof) of Yoko-personality. There's no sense of Yoko's raw energy or vivaciousness, here. That's what makes for good cosplay, the feeling that the person is almost "channeling" what makes the character who they are. It's why so many Ichigo Kurosaki-players fail: they just can't seem to get a grip on his inner, grinning badass. Just like this lass doesn't seem to have a handle on Yoko's "fire". FAIL.
no firearms either. a yoko without her sniper is unreal, unless she's riding a gunmen. well, she's not doing either here, so fail
Go enjoy your hands if you think this chick is fat/ugly.
Suddenly my hand looks a lot more beautiful if the only other choice i have is her.
She certainly fits the definition of voluptuous. If she were naked I would find her attractive for her body type.
Jamming herself into a tight pair of short shorts is a bad idea as it accentuates the thigh and belly fat.
She's a fine piece of ass but only a passable Yoko.
Sancom has a number of previous Yoko cosplays which are much more successfull.
She is not fat. She just happen to have a rectangular body type. Her belly is flat. I like her legs. Her face is also cute.
But I agree she doesn't fit Yoko much. Mainly because of her body type. But still looks nice imho.
HOT! Another sexy Yoko cosplayer! It may not be an ero-cosplay but she's still hot.
The main thing setting me off here is that she's all serious/somber looking... Yoko is usually smiling <_<
agreed i hate when the cosplayers don't smiling
i mean get into the character at least
if their cosplaying a happy smiling chara then they should smile not be a gloomy and straight face
but i understand them not wanting to show their teeth since most japanese have BAD teeth and sometimes yellow D:
but for some reason japanese must not know what braces are... they seem to think braces are uncool even when their in junior high and high school... I understand if your an adult already but man... think about your teeth for the future...
srry long as rant about smiling and teeth (-.-)"
I had braces for a year or two as a kid. They DO hurt like hell sometimes, and even cause headaches. They cost a ton to get, and within a few years of having them, my teeth still crowded back and misaligned a bit. On top of that, over a decade later, I went to a new dentist and he remarked that I must have had braces as a kid because the roots of my teeth were weakened - I can slightly wiggle my adult teeth.
In short, braces suck and should only be used when medically necessary to prevent bigger problems like impactions.
Braces hurt as hell, to the point you're not even able to chew the softest of things and need to take painkillers just to be able to eat. This puts off lots of people and they end up not wearing braces in the end.
Though as a veteran, I say it's totally worth it to go through months of suffering. My perfect teeth didn't get me laid, but at least now I can smile to myself in the mirror and feel cool about it.
Completely opposite, those who dont wear the braces is because they think it looks cute.Lot's of women have their teeth just fine.
I'd rather see this face than, for instance, Midori Kanda's.
Ugh.
hagh~~ Why can't there be any young Yoko cosplayers..?
That's disgusting. You're disgusting.
To fat? She's totally my ideal body type. I don't know how skinny you expect people to be.
Also underboob is clearly the best type of boob.
You all do realize that (according to the link above) she is the same person who did the neko cos-play, right? http://idol.sankakucomplex.com/post/show/147757
Shes a reasonble size, but she isn't very curvascious, but then again Asian women aren't usually very curvy.
That's what voluptuous is.. And that's is how Yoko is portrayed.. And it is a damn good thing.
Thanks, Anon 23:54. I really wanted an in-depth analysis of why her breasts appear big. I'm sure a C-cup would also look like E-cup if the same technique was applied.
I like everything about this cosplay except for how short she is in comparison to the character which really isn't that much smaller & the fact that she didn't show off her ass enough for me, I wanted to see her bend over or something to that effect, whatever, still outstanding & sexy, sexy cosplay...
9/10
I regret that I called her another sexy Yoko cosplayer and I just realized something about this Yoko cosplayer: she's kinda pudgy.
dislike her face
she's chubby even after photoshop...how large is she without?
I'm going with the troll this time. That girl is one ugly Yoko.
Face not good, ugly chicken legs, collapsing ass, and too much extra fat.
No Sylar I'm talking about that XxXFl0oD3RXxX fag. That's fucking disgusting.
People still care about yoko? or even gurren lagann?
She has the illusion of big breasts by lifting the bikini top up high and having boobage hanging out. so it only seems like her boobs are so big that they leak out. but it's fake.
and i don't mind the plumpage to much but ugghhh the thighs and maybe to much spilling out of the pants and stockings
I say this cosplay is fair but 2d yoko is def. not plump
lol sweet and where is the ero?
A damn fine yoko cosplay indeed.
row row fuck da powah! :3
Nice!! but it would be much better if there is a shot where the dress actually burst into many pieces! It will be a total a hit ^_^