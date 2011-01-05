RSSChannel

Voluptuous Yoko Littner Ero-Cosplay



    115 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:43 06/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Anyone who thinks this girl is fat, is quite clearly blind. Her body type fits this cosplay quite well actually. Dangerously skinny girls dont always look that great in cosplay always you know.

    Avatar of Dudenkoffer
    Comment by Dudenkoffer
    20:41 05/01/2011 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    Ero-Cosplay? Looks more like Ero-Failplay to me.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:21 06/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Ive said it before and I will say it again. WHY CANT COSPLAYERS EVER SMILE!? Sorry it just annoys me that every cosplayer always has such a dull expresion on theif face.

    Aslo, why is she always pointing to her head?

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:55 23/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Cause she's in it for the money.

    And I think she's meaning to point up?

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:11 05/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    You guys are sick when you think she's fat, she has some meat yeah but that's hawt, go fap to your skeletons.

    You guys are probably just spoiled from the anime girls (thin body and big boobs)

    Comment by flood
    23:54 05/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.8)

    ...(thin body and flat chest)
    *fixed*

    Also, for a 3D girl, she definitely has extra pudding. I don't need to explain further, for surely even you, know what a "girl who isn't fat" looks like.

    Don't pretend you're blind.

    Have a thumbs up, since I don't want your comment to disappear~ ;)

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:55 05/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    For everyone calling this girl ugly...
    You will never get layed.
    Fucking morons...

    Avatar of Sylar
    Comment by Sylar
    22:14 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Or we are already getting laid with the better looking chicks you can't score with.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:37 05/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    laid, please.

    Avatar of Sylar
    Comment by Sylar
    22:16 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lol he doesn't even know the word. You realize how much action he gets just from that and he is trying to play the expert.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:41 07/02/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    ACTUALLY, the term "laid" is interchangeable with "layed," with both holding the same slang meaning. And yes, I would know. Doctorate of English (not to brag, but to hold my ground on the fact that I KNOW what I am talking about.)

    Bloody internet people....

    How in the bloody hell is this woman "fat?" She is, by far, skinnier than most people in the world. She has a little tiny mushroom top...so what? Yeah, she should have picked some shorts that were at least a size bigger...but damn. She is damn sexy, if you ask my opinion.

    Sure, its a great costume, but it is not Yoko, it lacks the personalilty. There was a 15 year old kid that did one better at the last con I went to.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:51 05/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    2 words: pork chop

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:42 07/02/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    2 words: ass hole

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:57 23/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    3 words: That ass. Damn.^^

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:14 06/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Hot and sexy. She got good amount of fat on her so she is hot and would be nice to touch her. Not like most others that would break if u look at them.

    Avatar of EXkurogane
    Comment by EXkurogane
    21:05 05/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.5)

    I didnt want to complain, but she seems a lil' bit plump to be suitable to cosplay as Yoko.

    Reply to EXkurogane
    Avatar of Mr.Demon
    Comment by Mr.Demon
    22:59 05/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Not so bad, not so good... I've seen better cosplay of Yoko... And I prefer Teacher Yoko ^^

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:36 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Yoko was always on the pudgy side, even in the show. Thats what Kamina always called her "thunder thighs."

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:23 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    @anons You're face is fat.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:25 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Cosplayer looks nice, but Yoko was nasty. Gurren Lagann was pretty cool but the chicks were mostly fail.

    Avatar of Bakamoichigei
    Comment by Bakamoichigei
    05:38 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Wh-wh-wh-WHERE'S THE ERO I WAS PROMISED?! YOU BASTARDS! D:

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:58 23/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    That was a misspelling of ARROW. Kamina is about to launch one at you.

    Avatar of Zanosuke_Kurosaki
    Comment by Zanosuke_Kurosaki
    04:24 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Eh, fail. Not for her body, but for her portrayal (or lack thereof) of Yoko-personality. There's no sense of Yoko's raw energy or vivaciousness, here. That's what makes for good cosplay, the feeling that the person is almost "channeling" what makes the character who they are. It's why so many Ichigo Kurosaki-players fail: they just can't seem to get a grip on his inner, grinning badass. Just like this lass doesn't seem to have a handle on Yoko's "fire". FAIL.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:48 08/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    no firearms either. a yoko without her sniper is unreal, unless she's riding a gunmen. well, she's not doing either here, so fail

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:41 05/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Go enjoy your hands if you think this chick is fat/ugly.

    Avatar of Sylar
    Comment by Sylar
    22:12 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Suddenly my hand looks a lot more beautiful if the only other choice i have is her.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:12 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    She certainly fits the definition of voluptuous. If she were naked I would find her attractive for her body type.

    Jamming herself into a tight pair of short shorts is a bad idea as it accentuates the thigh and belly fat.

    She's a fine piece of ass but only a passable Yoko.

    Sancom has a number of previous Yoko cosplays which are much more successfull.

    Avatar of vanilka
    Comment by vanilka
    22:28 05/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    She is not fat. She just happen to have a rectangular body type. Her belly is flat. I like her legs. Her face is also cute.

    But I agree she doesn't fit Yoko much. Mainly because of her body type. But still looks nice imho.

    Comment by John Hayabusa
    20:40 05/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    HOT! Another sexy Yoko cosplayer! It may not be an ero-cosplay but she's still hot.

    Avatar of RakkaKaze
    Comment by RakkaKaze
    22:10 05/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.6)

    The main thing setting me off here is that she's all serious/somber looking... Yoko is usually smiling <_<

    Reply to RakkaKaze
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:59 05/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    agreed i hate when the cosplayers don't smiling
    i mean get into the character at least
    if their cosplaying a happy smiling chara then they should smile not be a gloomy and straight face
    but i understand them not wanting to show their teeth since most japanese have BAD teeth and sometimes yellow D:

    but for some reason japanese must not know what braces are... they seem to think braces are uncool even when their in junior high and high school... I understand if your an adult already but man... think about your teeth for the future...

    srry long as rant about smiling and teeth (-.-)"

    Avatar of Imyou
    Comment by Imyou
    05:15 06/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    I had braces for a year or two as a kid. They DO hurt like hell sometimes, and even cause headaches. They cost a ton to get, and within a few years of having them, my teeth still crowded back and misaligned a bit. On top of that, over a decade later, I went to a new dentist and he remarked that I must have had braces as a kid because the roots of my teeth were weakened - I can slightly wiggle my adult teeth.

    In short, braces suck and should only be used when medically necessary to prevent bigger problems like impactions.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:12 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Braces hurt as hell, to the point you're not even able to chew the softest of things and need to take painkillers just to be able to eat. This puts off lots of people and they end up not wearing braces in the end.

    Though as a veteran, I say it's totally worth it to go through months of suffering. My perfect teeth didn't get me laid, but at least now I can smile to myself in the mirror and feel cool about it.

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:28 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Completely opposite, those who dont wear the braces is because they think it looks cute.Lot's of women have their teeth just fine.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:54 06/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    I'd rather see this face than, for instance, Midori Kanda's.

    Ugh.

    Comment by flood
    20:43 05/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.5)

    hagh~~ Why can't there be any young Yoko cosplayers..?

    Reply to XxXFl0oD3RXxX
    Avatar of TIbet
    Comment by TIbet
    20:58 05/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.7)

    That's disgusting. You're disgusting.

    Avatar of TFish
    Comment by TFish
    22:26 05/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.5)

    To fat? She's totally my ideal body type. I don't know how skinny you expect people to be.

    Also underboob is clearly the best type of boob.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:21 05/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    You all do realize that (according to the link above) she is the same person who did the neko cos-play, right? http://idol.sankakucomplex.com/post/show/147757

    Avatar of DarkWisdom
    Comment by DarkWisdom
    06:40 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Shes a reasonble size, but she isn't very curvascious, but then again Asian women aren't usually very curvy.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:09 05/01/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    That's what voluptuous is.. And that's is how Yoko is portrayed.. And it is a damn good thing.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:52 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Thanks, Anon 23:54. I really wanted an in-depth analysis of why her breasts appear big. I'm sure a C-cup would also look like E-cup if the same technique was applied.

    Avatar of Kitsunemimi6
    Comment by Kitsunemimi6
    14:26 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I like everything about this cosplay except for how short she is in comparison to the character which really isn't that much smaller & the fact that she didn't show off her ass enough for me, I wanted to see her bend over or something to that effect, whatever, still outstanding & sexy, sexy cosplay...

    9/10

    Comment by John Hayabusa
    22:01 05/01/2011 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    I regret that I called her another sexy Yoko cosplayer and I just realized something about this Yoko cosplayer: she's kinda pudgy.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:12 05/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.3)

    dislike her face

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:04 05/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.3)

    she's chubby even after photoshop...how large is she without?

    Avatar of Sylar
    Comment by Sylar
    21:18 05/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    I'm going with the troll this time. That girl is one ugly Yoko.
    Face not good, ugly chicken legs, collapsing ass, and too much extra fat.

    Avatar of TIbet
    Comment by TIbet
    09:50 06/01/2011 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    No Sylar I'm talking about that XxXFl0oD3RXxX fag. That's fucking disgusting.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:45 06/01/2011 # ! Drivel (-0.7)

    People still care about yoko? or even gurren lagann?

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:54 05/01/2011 # ! Drivel (-0.7)

    She has the illusion of big breasts by lifting the bikini top up high and having boobage hanging out. so it only seems like her boobs are so big that they leak out. but it's fake.
    and i don't mind the plumpage to much but ugghhh the thighs and maybe to much spilling out of the pants and stockings

    I say this cosplay is fair but 2d yoko is def. not plump

    Avatar of Yourtime
    Comment by Yourtime
    20:52 05/01/2011 # ! Good (+0.4)

    lol sweet and where is the ero?

    Avatar of BlaqCat
    Comment by BlaqCat
    03:00 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    A damn fine yoko cosplay indeed.

    Avatar of King Tiger
    Comment by King Tiger
    03:19 06/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    row row fuck da powah! :3

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:41 11/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nice!! but it would be much better if there is a shot where the dress actually burst into many pieces! It will be a total a hit ^_^

