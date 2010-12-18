Nana Mizuki’s Friday Gravure “Too Sexy”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 18, 2010 19:19 JST
- Tags: Gravure, Idol, Image Gallery, Nana Mizuki, Seiyuu
Seiyuu idol (or “charisma seiyuu” as some have it) Nana Mizuki’s recent appearance in gravure rag “Friday” has been the subject of much praise despite its rather restrained nature.
Fans have responded enthusiastically, although this did not stop one fan from remarking unkindly that “it looks like the cover for an AV.”
She looks so cute in the pic 4. *-*
I like that she doesn't have to wear revealing clothes to look good. You can't see that very often nowadays.
Not that revealing clothes would help, since she has DFC...
Trying to say that even if she bares all, she'd be mistaken for one of those visual kei band members? lol.
pic 04 is the best :D
Nana Mizuki Rocks ^______^
Looks perfectly tasteful and cute to me. Whoever said it looks like an AV cover is a jerk. Though, I get how they could say it, the composition is similar...but there'd be quite a bit more skin. It definitely wouldn't be anywhere near as tastefully-shot as this.
Let's hope she doesn't turn into another Aya Hirano.
She's better than that. She doesn't need stupid sexual jokes or scandals to promote herself or her cd.
Lovely. No wonder Yukari can't keep her hands off her. X3
and don't forget yuri yuri date with her beloved Mamiko Noto XD
What was too sexy about those pics? Looked kinda tame to me.
Pic 4 reminds me To-Love censorship... ><
Huh, sunrays of desire?
Lol, that censorship.
kawaii!!!
How old is she? Her face and body are giving me mixed messages.
Turning 31 next Jan.
Longer she ages, the better she gets IMO. Kinda like wine.
And them legs look appetizing....
Yeah, she aged well like a fine wine.
Who here saw the random beam of light in #4 and thought "I bet, somewhere she's posing for more than just gravure"?
30 never looked so good. Mizuki-sama you need more anime rolls
Moe overload!
She looks great, i like it.
What happened to all the pro-loli supporters?
She doesn't seems 30 years old to me. Looks more like the 20's.
17:29
go away.
Sweet and um...~
Well said.
Just like wine.
Tastes better when ages.. ^^
She's still nutbladder busting good...
...bleeeghhh,... GA-a-a-ck-k-k!
-_o *
Don't even put nana-sama on the same level as AV stars.
She is as pure and as innocent as the day I popped her cherry.
Like wine??? Maybe like prunes LOL
Just woke up and was still feeling sleepy 'till I saw the pictures..., My eyes are now wide open and my mind fully awake. >:D
at least now you have something to work with your morning tumescence.
She looks way better than many 31 year olds I've seen.
I agree. As long as people take the effort and follow expert advise, they can look good.
She looked really plain when she just started out (10 years ago?), good thing is that she looks much better now, thanks to a combination of maturing well and image stylists...
Getting sexier and sexier!
The first one looks almost exactly like an S1 AV cover, so I can see why the comment was made. Its just the style of the photo, not all AV cover photos are meant to be erotic and sexy. The pose, lighting, and especially text placement is spot on for an AV cover.
i still love her... :D
Someone got trigger happy with the ray of light. Not this censorship. Not this time.
such a lovely smile.
i wonder how much lightening bleach cream she used on her body, must be allot.
This looks like a normal magazine shoot... She's pretty though
She looks a little bit different i still love it!!
Do want!
Her style of gravure keeps the beauty of the women intact without revealing or showing too much skin. More than often its just Japanese women posing sexually not being conservative in their wear. To me it ruins the elegance of such beautiful women to have sexual themes and pictures.
oh you look really in your 20's or i thouhgt u were in teenage.I love you.
:O
I finally have a reason to fap to pics of someone with there clothes ON thank you nana
Nana-chan! She's amazing!
she looks very nice. tastefully done.
She's really beautiful.