Nana Mizuki’s Friday Gravure “Too Sexy”

nana-mizuki-friday-001.jpg

Seiyuu idol (or “charisma seiyuu” as some have it) Nana Mizuki’s recent appearance in gravure rag “Friday” has been the subject of much praise despite its rather restrained nature.

nana-mizuki-friday-002.jpg
nana-mizuki-friday-003.jpg
nana-mizuki-friday-004.jpg
nana-mizuki-friday-005.jpg

Fans have responded enthusiastically, although this did not stop one fan from remarking unkindly that “it looks like the cover for an AV.”



