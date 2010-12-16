RSSChannel

“Sexy Anime Was Banned, But Look What They Left On TV!”



    Comment by Anonymous
    12:46 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Not basing this on anything but just came up with this theory. Could be totally wrong . Wouldn't anything that does have real person in anything have a larger affect on the audience?. I mean, both are not really hard to obtain in the first place but if you think about it. Anime is in a way art. Art is boundless, uncontained by limitations and in someone's mind, it would be deemed less realistic. Yet, with live action, there's always some sort of limitation imposing someone since it's filmed in a real world.It's more realistic in a way. In a persons mind, wouldn't it be that since people can do it in live action, then they probably most likely can do it in real life therefore, a average person is more likely to watch a live action and actually copy the action but with anime and manga, it's kind of unrealistic and people are less inclined to follow it. Example. If there was a real person and a footage that showed him that he jumped off the bridge and survived in comparison with an anime showing a character jumping of a bridge and surviving, I would think that a person watching both would most say that the video of a real person jumping off would have a bigger influence because they know a real person has done it and therefore is possible while with anime, it's just pure imagination and might not even work because it's a baseless thing. Just an idea.

    Avatar of SpideyPHL
    Comment by SpideyPHL
    10:39 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Prudishness and conservatism about sexuality has never made logical sense, this is just the logical extreme of it. It's good that Imperial Japan was stopped, but I have to think this thing with anime wouldn't be an issue now if MacArthur wasn't such a prude and spread that influence to Japan.

    That said, I clearly have to watch more live action Japanese tv. Any idea where one can find things like this online?

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:47 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Quite frankly, we don't even have to go that far. I consider those prank shows and other crap far more dangerous to minors...

    Also: I hope they realize soon how foolish this thing is... and then also stop with the censoring shit with it, then I'll move to japan and live happilly ever after.

    Avatar of alex251
    Comment by alex251
    08:16 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    one question
    can I watch this station on KeyHoleTV ?

    Avatar of Yuuki
    Comment by Wisteria Berlitz
    12:33 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    maybe,and there's different timelines from Japan and where you live

    Avatar of alex251
    Comment by alex251
    20:04 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I know and that's good, I can watch late night animes in the afternoon

    damn I didn't find this station in KeyHoleTV >:(

    Avatar of DarkWisdom
    Comment by DarkWisdom
    12:21 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    I think its Japan trying to act more Western by equating animations as "kids stuff". It's sad really.

    Avatar of Karasz
    Comment by Karasz
    12:25 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    FEAST YOUR EYES ON THE BIGGEST IRONY OF ALL! :O

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:41 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Otaku are used to getting shit on by society, especially in Japan. It is worth it because at least we have 2D. But if you take away the only thing we have to live for, there will be consequences. I'm not even Japanese, and I think anime is worth dying for. So I can't imagine how someone who makes their living drawing, writing, and producing anime can take this crap.

    Avatar of Rehceel
    Comment by Rehceel
    13:14 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Double. Fucking. Standard.

    Avatar of tho
    Comment by tho
    08:04 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Can't you guys see? 2D is muuch more harmful than 3D! *sarcasm*

    Avatar of Kicker
    Comment by Kicker
    08:32 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    2D exploits virtual women! Oh the horror!

    Avatar of alex251
    Comment by alex251
    08:19 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    2D is muuch more harmful better than 3D! :)

    Avatar of ☆ БОSS ☆
    Comment by ☆ БОSS ☆
    08:09 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    What's the biggest sentencing for charging into a womens bath and wanking one out?

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:05 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Public Execution.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:05 10/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    f**** NO!

    Avatar of Jash
    Comment by Jash
    08:05 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    They don't care they just want to censor things for no good reason, and make people think its a good reason when its all shit

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:16 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.8)

    I'm pretty sure I didn't see any tits on my saturday morning cartoons when I was a kid. Not to mention if I even knew what porn was.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:49 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    You guys better get used to this 3D stuff. They already have 3D tentacles in action, maybe now it will see more improvement. You'll have to settle for seeing 3D women pretend to get raped, like in Irreversible, or this stunning program featuring Kirara Asuka.

    But seriously, this is 2010 its fucking absurd to see that the censoring of genitals is still around. Its a disgrace this law banning anything remotely violent or ecchi in a fictional creation has made it to the political arena. What kind of totalitarian, victorian shithole world are living in. Christian fundamentalists can eat shit, japanese politicians can eat shit, and the UN can eat shit.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:19 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Frankly, as I said.... that law is going to be overturned on Free Speech and Free Expression grounds (which the Japanese do have an analogue to like the United States) immediately.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:37 16/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    You know Christian fundamentalists aren't remotely the only ones going after things nowadays right? The moralists on the Left are just as bad, if not worse, than the ones on the Right. Everyone needs to stop trying to control what others think or feel about morality and social issues. Laws need to be based on very basic principles of preservation of life, protection of property, and maintenance of order.

    Avatar of TK-Chan
    Comment by TK-Chan
    08:02 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    So, they censor 2D Nipples (Excluding To-Love-Ru)... But they don't censor 3D nipples... Is there something wrong with the priority here?

    Avatar of Riiku
    Comment by Riiku
    08:22 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Most children dont specifically watch that on TV. They want their cartoons , so it's all right with priorities.

    But fuck it. Children deserve to watch people having sex if they want it.

    Avatar of Hyra911
    Comment by Hyra911
    22:39 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hmm, you may also say children deserve to have sex if they want it as well, but at this rate I think we need a another definition about "children".But still, poor Japs surely being lead by a bunch of hypocrite morons.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:45 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Actually, I think you were being sarcastic, but I agree with that thinking.

    Most children who view porn do NOT do so accidentally. My cousin tried that, until I showed her the video of her punching in 'lolicon' into the browser... then she started crying.

    I bluntly told her "Listen, I don't CARE if you are viewing porn! I don't think it is harmful to children, if you find it online or offline, you are already interested in it and therefore, it is okay for you to get educated and view this stuff! Better than going out and getting pregnant by some sod in middle school!"

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:58 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    lolicon does not equal pedo but then, if you didn't already know that, you won't actually learn the difference.

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:43 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    sounds like real life Kirino :D

    ok joke aside:
    it should not be bad to have an interst in sex
    cause that is the natural way we reproduce
    what other reason would there be to our life if everyones sexdrive suddenly disappeared ?

    decreasing birth rates is a problem is a problem in all industialised countrys but the reasons for that cant be exclusively found in porn (weather 3D nor the minority of 2D)

    and about edducation about sex:
    it is better to be informed than not to be.
    no parent can stop his child of getting interested in porn and actually believe to not get him acces to actual material about it.

    every parent who actually belives otherwise is just lying to himself

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:51 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wait. What? "She" was interested in lolis?

    Avatar of kamiru
    Comment by kamiru
    13:30 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    she typed "lolicon"? i thought normal people usually use the word pedo or something.

    Avatar of BlaqCat
    Comment by BlaqCat
    11:11 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    I think at the core of the problem we have the "cartoons and games are for kids" mentality...cause this easily rivals most ecchi scenes in anime...(excluding Seikon no Qwaser, Yosuga no Sora and perhaps Motto To-Love Ru)

    Avatar of kamiru
    Comment by kamiru
    13:57 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    dont forget panty and stocking. it may look like a kids show though..

    Avatar of Yuuki
    Comment by Wisteria Berlitz
    02:37 17/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    my cousin doesn't understand the jokes but she still watch it as if it was "Power Puff Girls Z"

    Avatar of PikachuEXE
    Comment by PikachuEXE
    08:56 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.6)

    I think they are PAID to boost the 3D porn industry
    Since 2D lolis are so delicuous :3

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:49 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    and this is probably the reason for the ban. although i do not agree with it here are some facts.

    1) majority of anime and hentai fans fall into this category, 9-22yrs old. male, single.

    2) anime (non hentai) has been brazen about showing "child-like" female characters in sexual situations aka your "loli"

    3) the anime community is the only major socal community where pedophilia is a long standing joke and even accepted. aka you lolicons.

    4) sex is a MAJOR and GROWING part of non-hentai anime and manga. Fact.

    5) hate to say it, but animation aka anime and cartoons has historically been associated with childrens entertainment all over the developed world. this sex being a major selling point for the largest animation industry in the world, makes it appear to target children.

    6) rape-sim games simply dont help this situation, neither do your 18yr old(yeah right) diaper wearing 3ft tall, flat chested, oni-chan-crying lil fucking machine you call lolis.

    7) if you dont see how people think you view their children as a sexual target yet?...ill continue.

    8) extremes make head lines aka toddlercon nd rape-sim games. gore and guro just make it worse.

    9) japan has gotten foreign critism from america, and the christians. America is the finacial supporter of ALL japan. period, dot.

    10) jap is very racist, and very much a country about saving face. they distiguish "us" from "them", at all levels. and feel a failure of anyone one of "them" in front of "us" makes the entire country look bad.

    simply put, understand your enemy, i love my anime, so if those squinty eyed sons-of-bitches try to take it away from me, ill act. understand your enemy...cator to them, win them over, and slit their drunken necks in there sleep. them cry for them, and say nice words about them. this is business, this is politics.

    -atomsk

    Avatar of kamiru
    Comment by kamiru
    13:40 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    sorry to tell you but japanese are 3D people like all of us, not like what you see in 2D anime. that's why otaku want to live in the 2D world. reality sux.

    Avatar of Yuuki
    Comment by Wisteria Berlitz
    12:29 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Japanese people are racist?

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:27 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    ^this

    thats the disgusting reality

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:51 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anon speaks the truth

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:20 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.6)

    They want people of Japan to look at real woman and start humping like a freaking baby making factory machine.

    I'm still with 2D though, and my wallet still safe for now. ヾ(^_^)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:58 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.6)

    They think 2D is gross, and 3D is acceptable. LOL. They degenerate this far. While 2D is literally unreal, they make 2D into reality with laws. Moral goes where? In the trash can.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:14 18/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    For japanese, it is a serious matter because people who addicted to 2D IN japan are the ones who did not married in real life. It's not the matter of which is worse(2D or 3D), it's about the declined birthrate in japan which is why that fucking Ishihara tried to ban without fucking analayzing it first.

    However, not banning the 3D is something to be surprised. Surely they want those otaku out there to get out and have a good sex life, but in actual fact this will worsen the society itself.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:18 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.6)

    No there is not. Most adults think that "anime" or "cartoons" are meant for kids... witch is wrong, and this kind of content is clearly focused on an adult viewership.

    That's the reason they "Goverment" are so concerned about Anime and such.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:21 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.6)

    WITCHES ARE WRONG!

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:48 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    This Anon approves Anime (and Anime style) Witches (no disney shit please).

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:53 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I kind of like disney too...frankly; people who cannot appreciate nothing but the ero are better off watching real porn.

    Just my opinion, don't feel that you are wothless because of it. heh.

    Avatar of MasterJ633
    Comment by MasterJ633
    08:25 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    The Politicians have Disturbed the Witch.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:35 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Why not watch both?

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:47 16/12/2010 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    BURN THE WITCH!

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:44 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    there are ratings right? like this or that anime is PG G R18 so on...

    Avatar of Renzo
    Comment by Renzo
    12:22 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.4)

    We need MORE BRAVE and UNSUBMISSIVE Anime/Manga/VN game publisher and fans :(

    Avatar of Mizushima 水島
    Comment by Mizushima 水島
    08:21 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    something is always wrong

    Avatar of King Tiger
    Comment by King Tiger
    08:08 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    @Taiga

    clearly the law was meant to attack the anime/manga/gaming industry on purpose

    i STILL think it was passed just to limit the local competition in Tokyo

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:45 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Akiba will move to Nipponbashi and all anime will be voiced by Kansai-ben-speaking people.

    All the more hilarious.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:54 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Lovely Complex was good....

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:31 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I wouldn't mind Nipponbashi turning into akiba. I prefer to be in Osaka and the close regions next to it.

    Avatar of Kaze Fira
    Comment by Kaze Fira
    08:11 16/12/2010 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    IS NOT THE GOD DAMN SAME

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:50 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.6)

    It is. There is no difference, and if there WAS it would favour anime.

    They are both erotic material concerning imaginary characters.
    In this case they use a REAL person however, so people won't have to use their imagination (meh). ´See what I mean? It's worse, because in this case it's a real person that is "degrading" itself(yea right, I don't think acting is degrading...but Ishihara and Co sure seems to think it is).

    So fly away with the wind Kaze (pun, i spelled it out) or come up with some facts. It's embarassing to watch caps-tards.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:54 17/12/2010 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Maybe this is fine because it DOESN'T have 12-year-olds or flat-chested toddlers engaging in sexual activities...?

    Avatar of Onox
    Comment by Onox
    11:00 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    There is, undoubtedly... fuck you Ishihara. =/

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:38 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Doh!! 2D are perfection! while most 3D are fugly!!

    they think, lets remove those perfect pinku nipples and leave the ugly ones to be seen!

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:57 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    These are harmful to adults who said anything about harmful to children. Children can get hentai more easily than av in theory.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:19 17/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's very simple actually,
    Politicians like to fap to 3D girls and not 2D girls.
    So why would they ban their own fap material??

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:25 17/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well... Ever heard of the darkside of Japan showbiz? How these celebrities get in their place? Politicians are one of those who fuck these girls in exchange for stardom and support. So I heard.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:05 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's not the problem. The real problem here is they ban 2D but not 3D because 2D is “harmful to the development of children” (my butt). Anyway, they ban anime/manga so the children don't jerk off when watching it, but 3D is OK because they can go rape real-life girls, is that hilarious :).

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:22 19/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    they want you to watch real pron from now on.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:57 10/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hypocrites, DAMN OLD NUTCASES THAT THINK THEY'VE WON IN MAKING Tokyo A GOOD PLACE?

    THIS MINDLESS BULLSHIT IS MORE TOXIC THAN A F***** DRAWING?

    THIS MINDLESS BULLSHIT IS MORE TOXIC THAN A F***** DRAWING!?

    THEY REALLY DO HAVE THEIR HEAD SHOVED TOO UP THEIR ASS THAT THEY CAN SEE THEIR SKY OUTSIDE THEIR MOUTH!

    WHAT UTTER BULLSHIT THAT THEY COULD DO THIS?

    THIS IS INAPPROPRIATE FULL STOP!

    THIS ISHIHARA, IS THE 'HARMFUL MATERIAL' MINORS SHOULDN'T GRAB A HOLD OF NOT A TEEN MANGA!

    suddenly the whole "think of the children" mantra has more holes than swiss cheese.

    ISHIHARA YOU F****** ASSHOLE!

    OSAKA, YOU're neXT IN LINE HOMOPHOBIC ASS HOLE!!!!!

    it's lego men like these that keep Japan in the toilet.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:47 20/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    3D is for real men, 2D is for nerds. And we say a definitive NO! to all nerds and nolifes. I mean, thay say, of course.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:32 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's an attempt to mitigate declining population. By banning 2D sexual innuendos and the use of 3D porn as a form of propaganda.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:39 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I dunno, that 70's guy (pic 25) doesn't really motivate me.

    Avatar of GANTZ Playboy!
    Comment by GANTZ Playboy!
    18:02 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    WELCOME Lolicons!!!! to 3-D HELL!- Hahahaha!!!!

    How much you wanna bet that Adult Breasted (or college age girls) won't get censored as much in 2-D Anime either!- lol. Gee, Only High School Girls & Loli's will be Banned??

    Wonder who they're Targeting? Clearly REAL-Life Nudity isn't an Issue in Japan...on 2-D? Wonder what "They" think it leads to?

    Avatar of Lurkerman
    Comment by Lurkerman
    11:19 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    dude, they killed Virtual child pornography, but kept REAL child pornography legal to own. Yeah, that's right, under this new law, Raping a child and taking pictures, totally fine as long as you don't distribute them, DRAWING a child being raped, TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE, THOU ART TRULY A HORROR TO SOCIETY! personally, I'm beginning to think that Ishihara has his parents killed by a giant tentacle monster or something.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:57 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    @lurkerman: where do you get your facts from!?
    Raping is nowhere near "totally fine".
    Drawing is; if you keep it to yourself. Distribution under certain restrictions—focused mostly in availability to minors—is allowed too.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:53 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Child Porn isn't legal. If I'm wrong, please provide a link to a news site or something. Cause until you do that, I'm calling bullshit.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:47 17/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Inane idiot retard.
    In fact, that aint 'nuff.

    Of course child porn is illegal, it's called pedophilia and punishable by law in all major countries.
    That's what the r-18+ tag is for mate.
    "Rated 18 or over", actors and viewers have to be 18 or more.

    Sex is legal by the age of 15 for both partners however. If you didn't learn this is school...what did you learn? >_>

    Avatar of shoranhimura
    Comment by shoranhimura
    08:06 16/12/2010 # ! Bad (-0.5)

    Wrong? why do you think that? just because its more obscene, its IRL and theres actualy a sexy scene?

    Just your imagination...its perfectly normal....

    Avatar of Darkrockslizer
    Comment by Darkrockslizer
    08:11 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    Somebody needs to send those politicians a link to each Motto To Love-Ru episode. A revised version of the ban would be ready within a minute.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:54 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    I can see 3 different station logos in these pictures. Most have a TV Hokkaido station logo (TVh is a broadcast station), a few have have the english word "NEXT" in it so I'm thinking it's Fuji TV NEXT (a pay-for satellite station), and picture 023 has a TV Tokyo station logo (again, a broadcast station).
    So, basically, they are going to replace some animes with little to no fanservice, with JAV 3D PD shit. How's that for "logic".

    Avatar of dreadx6
    Comment by dreadx6
    09:11 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    This just irks me because they allow these shows with real human actors to be vulgar and yet when an anime, which shows when children are in bed, becomes ecchi they want to ban it or overly censor it.

    Avatar of Master Evil The Return!
    Comment by Master Evil The Return!
    09:25 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    More proof that politicians have huge double standards ha ?
    and they call CENSORED anime harmful to children when they clearly have NO issues with real life disturbing content, yeap it makes all the sense in the world and am sure the faggot is currently writing has new rape novel for the world to read <3 such a fucked up place we live.

    Avatar of PewPewPew!
    Comment by PewPewPew!
    09:27 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    dreadx6,

    That's the irony of "human morality."
    You can basically make a satirical documentary out of it.

    Comment by John Hayabusa
    08:53 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+0.9)

    Not only these politicians are hypocrites but they're dumbasses as well.

    Avatar of Elc
    Comment by Elc
    09:43 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+0.8)

    the fact that reality is something people are unable to understand or see well/refuse to see, when its so simple/ugly to some is one of the reasons behind the stupidity that is going on right now. along with the scapegoating that is going on too...
    "oh! my kid is growing up and showing sexual interest for others of the opposite(and at times, same) sex! LETS BLAME PORN FOR SOMETHING THATS COMPLETELY NORMAL BECAUSE WE ARE UNABLE TO ACCEPT THAT ITS HAPPENING!"
    we need to get people out of their damn bubbles and have them take a hard look at what the hell happens in the REAL world, where kids grow up, they go through puberty, meaning they want sex, porn is just one way of satisfying their sexual drives, would they rather have their kids go out and just randomly have sex with other people to satisfy that craving? -_- we would have one hell of a population problem and a STD epidemic if that happened... along with way too many young parents that are unable to support their kids...

    ignorance is the end of us all...

    Avatar of PewPewPew!
    Comment by PewPewPew!
    09:01 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Maybe if someone were to tape each of those politicians bangin' some young girl in a hotel then have the video distributed over the internet then they'll grow some real sense about what to really do instead of banning here and there.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:18 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Not quite. Unlike hentai anime and manga publishers, actual real life porn producers have the habit of being MORE than willing to challenge illegitimate laws in court. I doubt even Japan's political parties wish to take them on.

    Avatar of john
    Comment by john
    08:11 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.6)

    and im pretty sure one of those girls is a JAV person..

    Avatar of Nameless
    Comment by Nameless
    10:38 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Yeah, 'common sense' my ass.

    Avatar of toyNN
    Comment by toyNN
    13:59 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.4)

    That's where the 18+ anime will end up - on the *pay* cable channels. So the otaku will be paying for watching it the first time, and paying to watch it the second time....sounds like a conspiracy!

    Comment by John Hayabusa
    12:36 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    God, my Filipino government is even better than this pathetic, corrupt egomaniacal of Japan's.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:24 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    technically america is even worse. industries prevent the creation of risque cartoons outright without there being a ban on it. so if you really wanted to change things. start making risque animation in canada and america and japan will just follow blindly like the dogs that they are.

    Avatar of BlazingSpeed
    Comment by BlazingSpeed
    11:17 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    "Comment by Anonymous
    08:18 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not quite. Unlike hentai anime and manga publishers, actual real life porn producers have the habit of being MORE than willing to challenge illegitimate laws in court. I doubt even Japan's political parties wish to take them on."

    And that is the heart of the problem Japan's anime/manga industry better man the fuck up and quick.

    Avatar of toyNN
    Comment by toyNN
    09:44 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Uh..whatever..so what channel is this on?

    Avatar of Majineko
    Comment by Majineko
    09:50 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    must be a late night pay to watch thing. not really a regular tv channel

    Avatar of Bakamoichigei
    Comment by Bakamoichigei
    20:13 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    @GraceUnderFire Distribute over the internet? Nah! BROADCAST IT ON TV, SINCE APPARENTLY THAT'S ALMOST OKAY!

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:33 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    @toyNN
    That's incorrect. Maybe the some otaku will go there, but publishers will still prefer to make non-ecchi anime because they would have wider audience for their products.
    Furthermore, ecchi anime will become even less accessible and it would be harder for the next generation to realize the charms of such products.

    That's the moralists's plan. Make it impossible to sell and watch the industry they don't approve of burn.

    And it's so easy to stop, fans and producers just need to take to the street and cause enough commotion. This isn't a very well supported ban to begin with, and public protests have a very negative effect on the electorate's opinion of the ruling parties.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:45 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'd say they're just waiting for aya hirano to appear in one of those shows..

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:01 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    maybe I should've been a producer in japan instead of a doctor..

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:57 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    You are all wrong...

    Imagination is more dangerous than Reality.
    Kids blowing up school in F-15s (Calvin & Hobbes) and anime are more dangerous than terrorist and adult Porno Videos doing the exact same thing!

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:24 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    first of all, the women that look like they are acting are all pornstars. there are also no scholarly/scientific studies on the ill effects of risque anime on youth, because well frankly its never been this risque and this readily available to youths. so to ban it outright is really overreaching. they should do studies first to see, then ban it. otherwise they'll never know.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:30 17/12/2010 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Well, besides being pornography, escencially I've not seen any loli nor more hardcore things like people beaten, nor raped (well maybe the bondage ones but we do not know) in the shoots shown in this notice.

    And that is the main reason (I think) for the law, as in Manga and Animee industries we can see a lot of that.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:43 16/12/2010 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    ...Isn't it obvious they're banning 2D so that 3D could become widespread and create babies for the deceasing Japan?too bad though.in layman's economic terms,SCARCITY SHALL PREVAIL.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:17 16/12/2010 # ! Drivel (-1.0)

    They want Japanese to produce more offsprings with real human (3D) not 2D.. =(
    They are psycho the people 3D > 2D.. =(

    Avatar of TFish
    Comment by TFish
    08:56 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.7)

    If you ask me this is more harmful to youth than anything in Anime/manga.

    I've (and I'm sure all of you) have seen countless people horribly tortured and or brutalized in animation and gaming, but I've only seen a few people die violently in real life, guess which deaths I remember the most vividly?

    Avatar of Master Evil The Return!
    Comment by Master Evil The Return!
    09:20 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    old people don't use there "common sense" they use old personal opinions (many of them atleast)
    it is rare to have any old people who understand or even try to understand the young generation.
    The biggest issues with statements like "Media X makes you into Y" is that there ALL opinionated and have no evidence or real proof to support such a statement, many of which are politically driven (the loli and anime ban) others religious or morally (the attempt ban on rock n roll and the consist attacks on violent video games) Look at all the trouble rapelay had, it wasn't even in ENGLISH and people got illusion to pull it off, people tend to not look at logic and look at there narrow minded and closed way of life and this causes trouble for those of us who just enjoy a media and harm nothing or no one.

    Avatar of NeverSleep
    Comment by NeverSleep
    15:10 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I find this to be outr... *fap fap fap fap*

    Still... it's not 2D enough.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:23 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    They'll be working on it.

    Remodelling the porn industry.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:11 16/12/2010 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    not only that but if you look at the news, you would be frightened to watch it since half of it is either murder/rape/accident/death, sorry no tentacles irl,but hey at least in my country i can watch topless women all day long on tv, we even have an adult channel that is included in the tv package but sure i agree with them sexy anime will make our children, i don't know sociopaths or something, and to make matters even worse, since i've had a computer since i was like 5 and played most games that appeared since '94 till now i guess i'm already a rapist/murderer/criminal/freaking demon lord for that matter. i really don't get how old people common sense works.

    Avatar of Hatsune Miku
    Comment by Hatsune Miku
    11:12 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Pretty ironic... don't you think?

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:12 16/12/2010 # ! Drivel (-0.9)

    I rather have children watching porn than to end up humping a loli-pillow.

    Avatar of Master Evil The Return!
    Comment by Master Evil The Return!
    08:19 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    ok..........anon that was full of fail

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:57 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    This is like what happen to Stephen King Because Kids was watching his movies that come on late night and the kids get nightmares for the movies they watch on late night Tv, so the parents try to get his movies ban on Tv. So Stephen King win by writing a latter, saying that he a good parent trying not to letting he's kid watch he's movies in tell they get the right of age and writing that a fairytale can get real dark and scary like disney mioves, show death and killing (like Bambi mom getting shoot by the hunter)
    but this is relay the parents fault

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:26 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fuck yourselves and die!

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:20 18/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    23:26
    wow your so awesome using the word fuck and die, I bet every one talk about you. fail

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:20 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.8)

    it's people like you who make the bans happen

    what's the difference between being addicted to hentai and being addicted to porn?

    seriously, you're taking extremes of one yet not considering extremes of the other and not even contemplating that *gasp* people can get addicted to 3d porn

    you point at people with loli pillows and say 'there's human filth right there' yet ignoring the people in therapy trying to stop their addiction to porn let alone the countless others who dont bother trying

    so tell me, why is being addicted to loli pillows worse than being addicted to 'normal' porn?

    they're both just as bad and just taking it to extremes

    open your fricking eyes

    not everyone is like you

    Avatar of Elc
    Comment by Elc
    09:24 16/12/2010 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    *facepalm*
    you guys need to shut up.
    Hentai = type of porn, its all porn people, get over it, its a video with sex in it.
    to tell you the truth, if parents were doing their jobs right, there would be no need to regulate anything dealing with porn, but no, incompetent and ignorant parents keep blaming "porn" for corrupting their kids when its them that made it possible for them to be corrupted in the first place... if they didnt make it such a big freaking deal out of things like sex and alcohol, there would be a much lower rate of alcohol abuse and rape.

    but anyways,
    porn = fiction (NOT REAL! IS A SHAKESPEARE PLAY REAL?!? NO!)
    hentai = fiction (FIGMENT OF IMAGINATION!)
    the only real difference in my opinion is that real porn has actual people degrade themselves for others enjoyment.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:32 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.8)

    and nothing is wrong with hentai and nothing is wrong with porn and i never said anything like that, dont put words into my mouth

    they're both the same fricking thing if you get addicted but, for some reason, anime seems to be worse

    do tell me how you intend to get a dvd pregnant because im sure you would have achieved a biological miracle there

    they're both late night stuff so im not sure where you're going with and 'kids' or 'children' really shouldnt be up when such anime is on anyway

    lastly, have you ever watched power rangers?

    huh?

    that's live action and this av is live action. your analogy is shit quite frankly.

    just because the medium is accessable doesnt mean that it's inherently bad

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:35 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.6)

    live action = easily accessible to children

    im sorry but your point is invalid

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:15 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Sorry for my Anon 11:48 counterpart being a total retard.

    Avatar of Elc
    Comment by Elc
    15:09 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.4)

    @anon11:48 i did not say in ALL cases, please point out where in my comment i had explicitly said "ALL REAL PORN HAS ACTUAL PEOPLE DEGRADE THEMSELVES FOR OTHERS ENJOYMENT", therefore there is no need to prove what you say, what i was trying to say is that real porn has actual people doing degrading things in it, and for your sake, i will elaborate on that statement by adding this: not necessarily ALL the time, but when it comes to fetish porn, often it does. where if you look at hentai in a similar situation, all of its basis in actual people doing degrading things, is voice acting, and all there is in that, are just a bunch of lewd lines for the voice actor/actress to say, nothing is done to them to degrade in any direct fashion.

    there, can you now fully understand what i am trying to say?

    sigh... people need to learn to read and fully comprehend what is written...

    Avatar of Bigall
    Comment by Bigall
    12:39 16/12/2010 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Internet makes everything accessible, doesn't matter if it's 2D or 3D porn.
    There is no moral in this law. If they had a reason to ban 2D porn (that was already very censored), why does the same reason does apply to 3D porn. As the way it is, it's like they are publicizing whore house and stuff like that.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:38 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    porn is more easy to access btw!

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:41 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    I hope that crazy anon doesn't have kids.

    Avatar of Yuuki
    Comment by Wisteria Berlitz
    12:23 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    @Dlc,I totally agree

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:04 17/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    @elc I wouldn't go around accusing people of having sub-standard reading skills until you learn to not write so fucking terribly.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:19 17/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    So, porn actors are being degraded most of the time? Please. You never quantified your original statement, so don't try to make someone else look like an ass when you are clearly the one at fault. You made an absurd claim and provided no way of backing your claim up. Why not link to a study that shows just how many current actors in the pornography industry feel that they are being degraded? Do people at other "normal" jobs ever feel degraded? If they do, then what is your point? How can you say that a voice actress never feels degraded by some of the things she is forced to say? I mean, by your logic, if porn actors feel so degraded "some" of the time, then wouldn't a voice actress presumably feel pretty shitty about some of the stuff she has to say about things like being raped by tentacles or oni-chan or what ever. Fact is, you don't know. You have no evidence to back up your claims.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:48 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    @Elc Yo need to take a step down from your high horse as well. "real porn has actual people degrade themselves for others enjoyment." Prove it in ALL cases.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:33 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Its a political move to make more babies, because their social security savings is nill. And that governor of tokyo is clearly a racist; why would you accuse your opponents as being descendants of non-white? That's like white people accusing obama of being a nigger. It aint right, he should die.

    Avatar of Bizany
    Comment by Bizany
    10:24 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    ^This. Elc's comment is spot on.

    Avatar of Elc
    Comment by Elc
    16:14 17/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    please READ what i had written... apparently people still cant comprehend what they read...

    ill give you a hint as to what would solve the issue of the "porn actors degrading themselves" and some of you saying, "You made an absurd claim and provided no way of backing your claim up"... its in the last sentence i had written for my original comment...

    actually, ill just give it to you, "in my opinion"

    there, i have just solved all of your ppls needs for the presentation of "proof" for the backing of my "claim" (which never existed) when you have no proof to back up the opposite of my opinion anyways.

    you are all welcome.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:50 16/12/2010 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    im talking to you bi atch!

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:42 16/12/2010 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Why are you replying to yourself?

    wait. . .

    Avatar of Lycopene
    Comment by Lycopene
    08:36 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    Ona-holes getting pregnant. What the fuck are you talking about, retard. If onaholes could be impregnated, Japan would have the HIGHEST birthrate, not the LOWEST.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:24 16/12/2010 # ! Drivel (-1.0)

    Because anime = easily accessible to children.

    Nothing is wrong with 'porn'. What the fuck is wrong with sex/skinship? Are you some fucking pastor?

    I WONDER FUCKING WHY JAPAN HAS THE LOWEST BIRTH RATE? DO ONA-HOLES GET PREGNANT?!?!?!?

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:23 16/12/2010 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    yeah well hentai adicts hump on pillows, ok thats creepy

    on that line of thought, porn adicts end up:

    1) humping dutch wives
    2) humping some diseased whore
    3) humping a real life loli

    i think i'll stick to hentai for now...

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:45 16/12/2010 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    you are not wrong but i'd rather not let children get addicted to both of those things that makes people to fail in this world

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:39 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    If children (and by children I mean teenagers) want to watch spicy anime, then who are YOU to stop them? You are not their parent, and they certainly shouldn't feel obliged to dislike a certain media just because their parents tell them they should.

    Just what the fuck is wrong with liking ecchi anime? Are you one of those damn moralists who are too scared of sex and try to cover it up by instilling fear of sexuality in others? It sometimes seems that only those types support such bans.

    I would be less inclined to protest if the ban was intended to prevent softcore porn (think Queen's Blade), but a few nipples won't harm anyone. It's not like children haven't seen a bare female breast before. Statistics say female breasts aren't harmful to them.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:59 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Well, nobody seems to bother with stopping real porn (fanbase comparison 1/10000000ish).

    This is just a play for the gallery used to get favorable impression from the US (not really just the US, sry guys...but the americans politicans always bark the loudest) and the rest of the world.

    Minorities are stepped upon daily, and I think this is a problem. However it was wrongly adressed, acused and put too trial by people ignorant to the reality (ie; politicans).

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:34 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    completely agree!

