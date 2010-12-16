“Sexy Anime Was Banned, But Look What They Left On TV!”
- Categories: H, Japan, News
- Date: Dec 16, 2010 08:00 JST
- Tags: Bathing, Censorship, Image Gallery, Mass Media, Onsen, Oppai, Oshiri, TV
That Tokyo has denounced suggestive scenes in anime and manga as “harmful to the development of children” whilst explicitly excluding the sort of TV shown here has raised more than a few eyebrows (and probably more besides).
And not so much as a wisp of steam in sight.
Compare Motto Onsen ni Ikou with Motto To Love-Ru…
Not basing this on anything but just came up with this theory. Could be totally wrong . Wouldn't anything that does have real person in anything have a larger affect on the audience?. I mean, both are not really hard to obtain in the first place but if you think about it. Anime is in a way art. Art is boundless, uncontained by limitations and in someone's mind, it would be deemed less realistic. Yet, with live action, there's always some sort of limitation imposing someone since it's filmed in a real world.It's more realistic in a way. In a persons mind, wouldn't it be that since people can do it in live action, then they probably most likely can do it in real life therefore, a average person is more likely to watch a live action and actually copy the action but with anime and manga, it's kind of unrealistic and people are less inclined to follow it. Example. If there was a real person and a footage that showed him that he jumped off the bridge and survived in comparison with an anime showing a character jumping of a bridge and surviving, I would think that a person watching both would most say that the video of a real person jumping off would have a bigger influence because they know a real person has done it and therefore is possible while with anime, it's just pure imagination and might not even work because it's a baseless thing. Just an idea.
Prudishness and conservatism about sexuality has never made logical sense, this is just the logical extreme of it. It's good that Imperial Japan was stopped, but I have to think this thing with anime wouldn't be an issue now if MacArthur wasn't such a prude and spread that influence to Japan.
That said, I clearly have to watch more live action Japanese tv. Any idea where one can find things like this online?
Quite frankly, we don't even have to go that far. I consider those prank shows and other crap far more dangerous to minors...
Also: I hope they realize soon how foolish this thing is... and then also stop with the censoring shit with it, then I'll move to japan and live happilly ever after.
one question
can I watch this station on KeyHoleTV ?
maybe,and there's different timelines from Japan and where you live
I know and that's good, I can watch late night animes in the afternoon
damn I didn't find this station in KeyHoleTV >:(
I think its Japan trying to act more Western by equating animations as "kids stuff". It's sad really.
FEAST YOUR EYES ON THE BIGGEST IRONY OF ALL! :O
Otaku are used to getting shit on by society, especially in Japan. It is worth it because at least we have 2D. But if you take away the only thing we have to live for, there will be consequences. I'm not even Japanese, and I think anime is worth dying for. So I can't imagine how someone who makes their living drawing, writing, and producing anime can take this crap.
Double. Fucking. Standard.
Can't you guys see? 2D is muuch more harmful than 3D! *sarcasm*
2D exploits virtual women! Oh the horror!
2D is muuch more
harmfulbetter than 3D! :)
What's the biggest sentencing for charging into a womens bath and wanking one out?
Public Execution.
f**** NO!
They don't care they just want to censor things for no good reason, and make people think its a good reason when its all shit
I'm pretty sure I didn't see any tits on my saturday morning cartoons when I was a kid. Not to mention if I even knew what porn was.
You guys better get used to this 3D stuff. They already have 3D tentacles in action, maybe now it will see more improvement. You'll have to settle for seeing 3D women pretend to get raped, like in Irreversible, or this stunning program featuring Kirara Asuka.
But seriously, this is 2010 its fucking absurd to see that the censoring of genitals is still around. Its a disgrace this law banning anything remotely violent or ecchi in a fictional creation has made it to the political arena. What kind of totalitarian, victorian shithole world are living in. Christian fundamentalists can eat shit, japanese politicians can eat shit, and the UN can eat shit.
Frankly, as I said.... that law is going to be overturned on Free Speech and Free Expression grounds (which the Japanese do have an analogue to like the United States) immediately.
You know Christian fundamentalists aren't remotely the only ones going after things nowadays right? The moralists on the Left are just as bad, if not worse, than the ones on the Right. Everyone needs to stop trying to control what others think or feel about morality and social issues. Laws need to be based on very basic principles of preservation of life, protection of property, and maintenance of order.
So, they censor 2D Nipples (Excluding To-Love-Ru)... But they don't censor 3D nipples... Is there something wrong with the priority here?
Most children dont specifically watch that on TV. They want their cartoons , so it's all right with priorities.
But fuck it. Children deserve to watch people having sex if they want it.
Hmm, you may also say children deserve to have sex if they want it as well, but at this rate I think we need a another definition about "children".But still, poor Japs surely being lead by a bunch of hypocrite morons.
Actually, I think you were being sarcastic, but I agree with that thinking.
Most children who view porn do NOT do so accidentally. My cousin tried that, until I showed her the video of her punching in 'lolicon' into the browser... then she started crying.
I bluntly told her "Listen, I don't CARE if you are viewing porn! I don't think it is harmful to children, if you find it online or offline, you are already interested in it and therefore, it is okay for you to get educated and view this stuff! Better than going out and getting pregnant by some sod in middle school!"
lolicon does not equal pedo but then, if you didn't already know that, you won't actually learn the difference.
sounds like real life Kirino :D
ok joke aside:
it should not be bad to have an interst in sex
cause that is the natural way we reproduce
what other reason would there be to our life if everyones sexdrive suddenly disappeared ?
decreasing birth rates is a problem is a problem in all industialised countrys but the reasons for that cant be exclusively found in porn (weather 3D nor the minority of 2D)
and about edducation about sex:
it is better to be informed than not to be.
no parent can stop his child of getting interested in porn and actually believe to not get him acces to actual material about it.
every parent who actually belives otherwise is just lying to himself
Wait. What? "She" was interested in lolis?
she typed "lolicon"? i thought normal people usually use the word pedo or something.
I think at the core of the problem we have the "cartoons and games are for kids" mentality...cause this easily rivals most ecchi scenes in anime...(excluding Seikon no Qwaser, Yosuga no Sora and perhaps Motto To-Love Ru)
dont forget panty and stocking. it may look like a kids show though..
my cousin doesn't understand the jokes but she still watch it as if it was "Power Puff Girls Z"
I think they are PAID to boost the 3D porn industry
Since 2D lolis are so delicuous :3
and this is probably the reason for the ban. although i do not agree with it here are some facts.
1) majority of anime and hentai fans fall into this category, 9-22yrs old. male, single.
2) anime (non hentai) has been brazen about showing "child-like" female characters in sexual situations aka your "loli"
3) the anime community is the only major socal community where pedophilia is a long standing joke and even accepted. aka you lolicons.
4) sex is a MAJOR and GROWING part of non-hentai anime and manga. Fact.
5) hate to say it, but animation aka anime and cartoons has historically been associated with childrens entertainment all over the developed world. this sex being a major selling point for the largest animation industry in the world, makes it appear to target children.
6) rape-sim games simply dont help this situation, neither do your 18yr old(yeah right) diaper wearing 3ft tall, flat chested, oni-chan-crying lil fucking machine you call lolis.
7) if you dont see how people think you view their children as a sexual target yet?...ill continue.
8) extremes make head lines aka toddlercon nd rape-sim games. gore and guro just make it worse.
9) japan has gotten foreign critism from america, and the christians. America is the finacial supporter of ALL japan. period, dot.
10) jap is very racist, and very much a country about saving face. they distiguish "us" from "them", at all levels. and feel a failure of anyone one of "them" in front of "us" makes the entire country look bad.
simply put, understand your enemy, i love my anime, so if those squinty eyed sons-of-bitches try to take it away from me, ill act. understand your enemy...cator to them, win them over, and slit their drunken necks in there sleep. them cry for them, and say nice words about them. this is business, this is politics.
-atomsk
sorry to tell you but japanese are 3D people like all of us, not like what you see in 2D anime. that's why otaku want to live in the 2D world. reality sux.
Japanese people are racist?
^this
thats the disgusting reality
Anon speaks the truth
They want people of Japan to look at real woman and start humping like a freaking baby making factory machine.
I'm still with 2D though, and my wallet still safe for now. ヾ(^_^)
They think 2D is gross, and 3D is acceptable. LOL. They degenerate this far. While 2D is literally unreal, they make 2D into reality with laws. Moral goes where? In the trash can.
For japanese, it is a serious matter because people who addicted to 2D IN japan are the ones who did not married in real life. It's not the matter of which is worse(2D or 3D), it's about the declined birthrate in japan which is why that fucking Ishihara tried to ban without fucking analayzing it first.
However, not banning the 3D is something to be surprised. Surely they want those otaku out there to get out and have a good sex life, but in actual fact this will worsen the society itself.
No there is not. Most adults think that "anime" or "cartoons" are meant for kids... witch is wrong, and this kind of content is clearly focused on an adult viewership.
That's the reason they "Goverment" are so concerned about Anime and such.
WITCHES ARE WRONG!
This Anon approves Anime (and Anime style) Witches (no disney shit please).
I kind of like disney too...frankly; people who cannot appreciate nothing but the ero are better off watching real porn.
Just my opinion, don't feel that you are wothless because of it. heh.
The Politicians have Disturbed the Witch.
Why not watch both?
BURN THE WITCH!
there are ratings right? like this or that anime is PG G R18 so on...
We need MORE BRAVE and UNSUBMISSIVE Anime/Manga/VN game publisher and fans :(
something is always wrong
@Taiga
clearly the law was meant to attack the anime/manga/gaming industry on purpose
i STILL think it was passed just to limit the local competition in Tokyo
Akiba will move to Nipponbashi and all anime will be voiced by Kansai-ben-speaking people.
All the more hilarious.
Lovely Complex was good....
I wouldn't mind Nipponbashi turning into akiba. I prefer to be in Osaka and the close regions next to it.
IS NOT THE GOD DAMN SAME
It is. There is no difference, and if there WAS it would favour anime.
They are both erotic material concerning imaginary characters.
In this case they use a REAL person however, so people won't have to use their imagination (meh). ´See what I mean? It's worse, because in this case it's a real person that is "degrading" itself(yea right, I don't think acting is degrading...but Ishihara and Co sure seems to think it is).
So fly away with the wind Kaze (pun, i spelled it out) or come up with some facts. It's embarassing to watch caps-tards.
Maybe this is fine because it DOESN'T have 12-year-olds or flat-chested toddlers engaging in sexual activities...?
There is, undoubtedly... fuck you Ishihara. =/
Doh!! 2D are perfection! while most 3D are fugly!!
they think, lets remove those perfect pinku nipples and leave the ugly ones to be seen!
These are harmful to adults who said anything about harmful to children. Children can get hentai more easily than av in theory.
It's very simple actually,
Politicians like to fap to 3D girls and not 2D girls.
So why would they ban their own fap material??
Well... Ever heard of the darkside of Japan showbiz? How these celebrities get in their place? Politicians are one of those who fuck these girls in exchange for stardom and support. So I heard.
That's not the problem. The real problem here is they ban 2D but not 3D because 2D is “harmful to the development of children” (my butt). Anyway, they ban anime/manga so the children don't jerk off when watching it, but 3D is OK because they can go rape real-life girls, is that hilarious :).
they want you to watch real pron from now on.
Hypocrites, DAMN OLD NUTCASES THAT THINK THEY'VE WON IN MAKING Tokyo A GOOD PLACE?
THIS MINDLESS BULLSHIT IS MORE TOXIC THAN A F***** DRAWING?
THIS MINDLESS BULLSHIT IS MORE TOXIC THAN A F***** DRAWING!?
THEY REALLY DO HAVE THEIR HEAD SHOVED TOO UP THEIR ASS THAT THEY CAN SEE THEIR SKY OUTSIDE THEIR MOUTH!
WHAT UTTER BULLSHIT THAT THEY COULD DO THIS?
THIS IS INAPPROPRIATE FULL STOP!
THIS ISHIHARA, IS THE 'HARMFUL MATERIAL' MINORS SHOULDN'T GRAB A HOLD OF NOT A TEEN MANGA!
suddenly the whole "think of the children" mantra has more holes than swiss cheese.
ISHIHARA YOU F****** ASSHOLE!
OSAKA, YOU're neXT IN LINE HOMOPHOBIC ASS HOLE!!!!!
it's lego men like these that keep Japan in the toilet.
3D is for real men, 2D is for nerds. And we say a definitive NO! to all nerds and nolifes. I mean, thay say, of course.
It's an attempt to mitigate declining population. By banning 2D sexual innuendos and the use of 3D porn as a form of propaganda.
I dunno, that 70's guy (pic 25) doesn't really motivate me.
WELCOME Lolicons!!!! to 3-D HELL!- Hahahaha!!!!
How much you wanna bet that Adult Breasted (or college age girls) won't get censored as much in 2-D Anime either!- lol. Gee, Only High School Girls & Loli's will be Banned??
Wonder who they're Targeting? Clearly REAL-Life Nudity isn't an Issue in Japan...on 2-D? Wonder what "They" think it leads to?
dude, they killed Virtual child pornography, but kept REAL child pornography legal to own. Yeah, that's right, under this new law, Raping a child and taking pictures, totally fine as long as you don't distribute them, DRAWING a child being raped, TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE, THOU ART TRULY A HORROR TO SOCIETY! personally, I'm beginning to think that Ishihara has his parents killed by a giant tentacle monster or something.
@lurkerman: where do you get your facts from!?
Raping is nowhere near "totally fine".
Drawing is; if you keep it to yourself. Distribution under certain restrictions—focused mostly in availability to minors—is allowed too.
Child Porn isn't legal. If I'm wrong, please provide a link to a news site or something. Cause until you do that, I'm calling bullshit.
Inane idiot retard.
In fact, that aint 'nuff.
Of course child porn is illegal, it's called pedophilia and punishable by law in all major countries.
That's what the r-18+ tag is for mate.
"Rated 18 or over", actors and viewers have to be 18 or more.
Sex is legal by the age of 15 for both partners however. If you didn't learn this is school...what did you learn? >_>
Wrong? why do you think that? just because its more obscene, its IRL and theres actualy a sexy scene?
Just your imagination...its perfectly normal....
Somebody needs to send those politicians a link to each Motto To Love-Ru episode. A revised version of the ban would be ready within a minute.
I can see 3 different station logos in these pictures. Most have a TV Hokkaido station logo (TVh is a broadcast station), a few have have the english word "NEXT" in it so I'm thinking it's Fuji TV NEXT (a pay-for satellite station), and picture 023 has a TV Tokyo station logo (again, a broadcast station).
So, basically, they are going to replace some animes with little to no fanservice, with JAV 3D PD shit. How's that for "logic".
This just irks me because they allow these shows with real human actors to be vulgar and yet when an anime, which shows when children are in bed, becomes ecchi they want to ban it or overly censor it.
More proof that politicians have huge double standards ha ?
and they call CENSORED anime harmful to children when they clearly have NO issues with real life disturbing content, yeap it makes all the sense in the world and am sure the faggot is currently writing has new rape novel for the world to read <3 such a fucked up place we live.
dreadx6,
That's the irony of "human morality."
You can basically make a satirical documentary out of it.
Not only these politicians are hypocrites but they're dumbasses as well.
the fact that reality is something people are unable to understand or see well/refuse to see, when its so simple/ugly to some is one of the reasons behind the stupidity that is going on right now. along with the scapegoating that is going on too...
"oh! my kid is growing up and showing sexual interest for others of the opposite(and at times, same) sex! LETS BLAME PORN FOR SOMETHING THATS COMPLETELY NORMAL BECAUSE WE ARE UNABLE TO ACCEPT THAT ITS HAPPENING!"
we need to get people out of their damn bubbles and have them take a hard look at what the hell happens in the REAL world, where kids grow up, they go through puberty, meaning they want sex, porn is just one way of satisfying their sexual drives, would they rather have their kids go out and just randomly have sex with other people to satisfy that craving? -_- we would have one hell of a population problem and a STD epidemic if that happened... along with way too many young parents that are unable to support their kids...
ignorance is the end of us all...
Maybe if someone were to tape each of those politicians bangin' some young girl in a hotel then have the video distributed over the internet then they'll grow some real sense about what to really do instead of banning here and there.
Not quite. Unlike hentai anime and manga publishers, actual real life porn producers have the habit of being MORE than willing to challenge illegitimate laws in court. I doubt even Japan's political parties wish to take them on.
and im pretty sure one of those girls is a JAV person..
Yeah, 'common sense' my ass.
That's where the 18+ anime will end up - on the *pay* cable channels. So the otaku will be paying for watching it the first time, and paying to watch it the second time....sounds like a conspiracy!
God, my Filipino government is even better than this pathetic, corrupt egomaniacal of Japan's.
technically america is even worse. industries prevent the creation of risque cartoons outright without there being a ban on it. so if you really wanted to change things. start making risque animation in canada and america and japan will just follow blindly like the dogs that they are.
"Comment by Anonymous
08:18 16/12/2010 # ! Neutral (0)
Not quite. Unlike hentai anime and manga publishers, actual real life porn producers have the habit of being MORE than willing to challenge illegitimate laws in court. I doubt even Japan's political parties wish to take them on."
And that is the heart of the problem Japan's anime/manga industry better man the fuck up and quick.
Uh..whatever..so what channel is this on?
must be a late night pay to watch thing. not really a regular tv channel
@GraceUnderFire Distribute over the internet? Nah! BROADCAST IT ON TV, SINCE APPARENTLY THAT'S ALMOST OKAY!
@toyNN
That's incorrect. Maybe the some otaku will go there, but publishers will still prefer to make non-ecchi anime because they would have wider audience for their products.
Furthermore, ecchi anime will become even less accessible and it would be harder for the next generation to realize the charms of such products.
That's the moralists's plan. Make it impossible to sell and watch the industry they don't approve of burn.
And it's so easy to stop, fans and producers just need to take to the street and cause enough commotion. This isn't a very well supported ban to begin with, and public protests have a very negative effect on the electorate's opinion of the ruling parties.
I'd say they're just waiting for aya hirano to appear in one of those shows..
maybe I should've been a producer in japan instead of a doctor..
You are all wrong...
Imagination is more dangerous than Reality.
Kids blowing up school in F-15s (Calvin & Hobbes) and anime are more dangerous than terrorist and adult Porno Videos doing the exact same thing!
first of all, the women that look like they are acting are all pornstars. there are also no scholarly/scientific studies on the ill effects of risque anime on youth, because well frankly its never been this risque and this readily available to youths. so to ban it outright is really overreaching. they should do studies first to see, then ban it. otherwise they'll never know.
Well, besides being pornography, escencially I've not seen any loli nor more hardcore things like people beaten, nor raped (well maybe the bondage ones but we do not know) in the shoots shown in this notice.
And that is the main reason (I think) for the law, as in Manga and Animee industries we can see a lot of that.
...Isn't it obvious they're banning 2D so that 3D could become widespread and create babies for the deceasing Japan?too bad though.in layman's economic terms,SCARCITY SHALL PREVAIL.
They want Japanese to produce more offsprings with real human (3D) not 2D.. =(
They are psycho the people 3D > 2D.. =(
If you ask me this is more harmful to youth than anything in Anime/manga.
I've (and I'm sure all of you) have seen countless people horribly tortured and or brutalized in animation and gaming, but I've only seen a few people die violently in real life, guess which deaths I remember the most vividly?
old people don't use there "common sense" they use old personal opinions (many of them atleast)
it is rare to have any old people who understand or even try to understand the young generation.
The biggest issues with statements like "Media X makes you into Y" is that there ALL opinionated and have no evidence or real proof to support such a statement, many of which are politically driven (the loli and anime ban) others religious or morally (the attempt ban on rock n roll and the consist attacks on violent video games) Look at all the trouble rapelay had, it wasn't even in ENGLISH and people got illusion to pull it off, people tend to not look at logic and look at there narrow minded and closed way of life and this causes trouble for those of us who just enjoy a media and harm nothing or no one.
I find this to be outr... *fap fap fap fap*
Still... it's not 2D enough.
They'll be working on it.
Remodelling the porn industry.
not only that but if you look at the news, you would be frightened to watch it since half of it is either murder/rape/accident/death, sorry no tentacles irl,but hey at least in my country i can watch topless women all day long on tv, we even have an adult channel that is included in the tv package but sure i agree with them sexy anime will make our children, i don't know sociopaths or something, and to make matters even worse, since i've had a computer since i was like 5 and played most games that appeared since '94 till now i guess i'm already a rapist/murderer/criminal/freaking demon lord for that matter. i really don't get how old people common sense works.
Pretty ironic... don't you think?
I rather have children watching porn than to end up humping a loli-pillow.
ok..........anon that was full of fail
This is like what happen to Stephen King Because Kids was watching his movies that come on late night and the kids get nightmares for the movies they watch on late night Tv, so the parents try to get his movies ban on Tv. So Stephen King win by writing a latter, saying that he a good parent trying not to letting he's kid watch he's movies in tell they get the right of age and writing that a fairytale can get real dark and scary like disney mioves, show death and killing (like Bambi mom getting shoot by the hunter)
but this is relay the parents fault
Fuck yourselves and die!
23:26
wow your so awesome using the word fuck and die, I bet every one talk about you. fail
it's people like you who make the bans happen
what's the difference between being addicted to hentai and being addicted to porn?
seriously, you're taking extremes of one yet not considering extremes of the other and not even contemplating that *gasp* people can get addicted to 3d porn
you point at people with loli pillows and say 'there's human filth right there' yet ignoring the people in therapy trying to stop their addiction to porn let alone the countless others who dont bother trying
so tell me, why is being addicted to loli pillows worse than being addicted to 'normal' porn?
they're both just as bad and just taking it to extremes
open your fricking eyes
not everyone is like you
*facepalm*
you guys need to shut up.
Hentai = type of porn, its all porn people, get over it, its a video with sex in it.
to tell you the truth, if parents were doing their jobs right, there would be no need to regulate anything dealing with porn, but no, incompetent and ignorant parents keep blaming "porn" for corrupting their kids when its them that made it possible for them to be corrupted in the first place... if they didnt make it such a big freaking deal out of things like sex and alcohol, there would be a much lower rate of alcohol abuse and rape.
but anyways,
porn = fiction (NOT REAL! IS A SHAKESPEARE PLAY REAL?!? NO!)
hentai = fiction (FIGMENT OF IMAGINATION!)
the only real difference in my opinion is that real porn has actual people degrade themselves for others enjoyment.
and nothing is wrong with hentai and nothing is wrong with porn and i never said anything like that, dont put words into my mouth
they're both the same fricking thing if you get addicted but, for some reason, anime seems to be worse
do tell me how you intend to get a dvd pregnant because im sure you would have achieved a biological miracle there
they're both late night stuff so im not sure where you're going with and 'kids' or 'children' really shouldnt be up when such anime is on anyway
lastly, have you ever watched power rangers?
huh?
that's live action and this av is live action. your analogy is shit quite frankly.
just because the medium is accessable doesnt mean that it's inherently bad
live action = easily accessible to children
im sorry but your point is invalid
Sorry for my Anon 11:48 counterpart being a total retard.
@anon11:48 i did not say in ALL cases, please point out where in my comment i had explicitly said "ALL REAL PORN HAS ACTUAL PEOPLE DEGRADE THEMSELVES FOR OTHERS ENJOYMENT", therefore there is no need to prove what you say, what i was trying to say is that real porn has actual people doing degrading things in it, and for your sake, i will elaborate on that statement by adding this: not necessarily ALL the time, but when it comes to fetish porn, often it does. where if you look at hentai in a similar situation, all of its basis in actual people doing degrading things, is voice acting, and all there is in that, are just a bunch of lewd lines for the voice actor/actress to say, nothing is done to them to degrade in any direct fashion.
there, can you now fully understand what i am trying to say?
sigh... people need to learn to read and fully comprehend what is written...
Internet makes everything accessible, doesn't matter if it's 2D or 3D porn.
There is no moral in this law. If they had a reason to ban 2D porn (that was already very censored), why does the same reason does apply to 3D porn. As the way it is, it's like they are publicizing whore house and stuff like that.
porn is more easy to access btw!
I hope that crazy anon doesn't have kids.
@Dlc,I totally agree
@elc I wouldn't go around accusing people of having sub-standard reading skills until you learn to not write so fucking terribly.
So, porn actors are being degraded most of the time? Please. You never quantified your original statement, so don't try to make someone else look like an ass when you are clearly the one at fault. You made an absurd claim and provided no way of backing your claim up. Why not link to a study that shows just how many current actors in the pornography industry feel that they are being degraded? Do people at other "normal" jobs ever feel degraded? If they do, then what is your point? How can you say that a voice actress never feels degraded by some of the things she is forced to say? I mean, by your logic, if porn actors feel so degraded "some" of the time, then wouldn't a voice actress presumably feel pretty shitty about some of the stuff she has to say about things like being raped by tentacles or oni-chan or what ever. Fact is, you don't know. You have no evidence to back up your claims.
@Elc Yo need to take a step down from your high horse as well. "real porn has actual people degrade themselves for others enjoyment." Prove it in ALL cases.
Its a political move to make more babies, because their social security savings is nill. And that governor of tokyo is clearly a racist; why would you accuse your opponents as being descendants of non-white? That's like white people accusing obama of being a nigger. It aint right, he should die.
^This. Elc's comment is spot on.
please READ what i had written... apparently people still cant comprehend what they read...
ill give you a hint as to what would solve the issue of the "porn actors degrading themselves" and some of you saying, "You made an absurd claim and provided no way of backing your claim up"... its in the last sentence i had written for my original comment...
actually, ill just give it to you, "in my opinion"
there, i have just solved all of your ppls needs for the presentation of "proof" for the backing of my "claim" (which never existed) when you have no proof to back up the opposite of my opinion anyways.
you are all welcome.
im talking to you bi atch!
Why are you replying to yourself?
wait. . .
Ona-holes getting pregnant. What the fuck are you talking about, retard. If onaholes could be impregnated, Japan would have the HIGHEST birthrate, not the LOWEST.
Because anime = easily accessible to children.
Nothing is wrong with 'porn'. What the fuck is wrong with sex/skinship? Are you some fucking pastor?
I WONDER FUCKING WHY JAPAN HAS THE LOWEST BIRTH RATE? DO ONA-HOLES GET PREGNANT?!?!?!?
yeah well hentai adicts hump on pillows, ok thats creepy
on that line of thought, porn adicts end up:
1) humping dutch wives
2) humping some diseased whore
3) humping a real life loli
i think i'll stick to hentai for now...
you are not wrong but i'd rather not let children get addicted to both of those things that makes people to fail in this world
If children (and by children I mean teenagers) want to watch spicy anime, then who are YOU to stop them? You are not their parent, and they certainly shouldn't feel obliged to dislike a certain media just because their parents tell them they should.
Just what the fuck is wrong with liking ecchi anime? Are you one of those damn moralists who are too scared of sex and try to cover it up by instilling fear of sexuality in others? It sometimes seems that only those types support such bans.
I would be less inclined to protest if the ban was intended to prevent softcore porn (think Queen's Blade), but a few nipples won't harm anyone. It's not like children haven't seen a bare female breast before. Statistics say female breasts aren't harmful to them.
Well, nobody seems to bother with stopping real porn (fanbase comparison 1/10000000ish).
This is just a play for the gallery used to get favorable impression from the US (not really just the US, sry guys...but the americans politicans always bark the loudest) and the rest of the world.
Minorities are stepped upon daily, and I think this is a problem. However it was wrongly adressed, acused and put too trial by people ignorant to the reality (ie; politicans).
completely agree!