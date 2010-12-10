“What Do Women Think of Breast Jiggle in Games?”
- Date: Dec 10, 2010 04:54 JST
A discussion amongst female Japanese gamers sees them united in loathing breast jiggle in games, denouncing it as “unrealistic,” “gross” and “like aliens.”
From an exchange on Twitter:
As I’m a woman, I find the breast jiggle in games to be unnatural and disgusting. It’s also nasty to see people having their breasts cut, and what about shoulder strain? What are bras for again? Oh I’m sorry, am I being realistic and not a romanticist about this?
It’s especially gross seeing them bounce around like bags of water or jelly – like some creepy alien. What do other women think of breast jiggling in games?
I agree! The jiggling is just there to appeal to men. It is gross seeing breasts bounce around like bags of water on some alien!
Breast jiggling is nasty. It just seems the demand is there.
Whilst I think this stuff is totally impossible, we might as well preserve the dreams of men.
I don’t like it. It’s unrealistic and gross. What about their bras? Also, give me a break from all those strangely pert nipples.
If they really flew about like that you wouldn’t be able to move for the pain.
Is the reason I don’t feel that is out of place because I’m a fatty?
The way they jiggle doesn’t look like they are fat, more like they are water balloons… with fat you’d expect to seem them ripple a bit with shock but not to keep bouncing around.
I see a lot of cases where it’s like they are a different organism…
If they introduced a serious system, it would have to depend on character breast size and type of underwear.
It’s a game – shouldn’t you be able to change a setting for it? That’s why we have config menus.
I could tolerate a switch for it. But having to pick male characters in games with jiggle pisses me off.
Maybe if it varied on size and was actually realistic. It’s unnatural so it’s gross.
When I see them swing about in fighting games I’m left wondering if they are spring mounted.
Huge breasted women have to wear bras to avoid rupturing blood vessels and their mammary glands, all extremely painful. Also they will stretch with age and sag badly eventually. But it’s a fantasy world so that’s all OK!
The gratuitous breast physics hall of fame:
Japanese companies apparently lead the way in this area – something western gamers stuck staring at Morrigan’s rock solid cleavage can only lament.
The issue is actually a lot more complex than it might at first seem – firstly, adding breast physics is still a technologically intensive process which needs some return on the effort involved, explaining why such physics are still conspicuous by their presence and not their absence (similar issues surround hair, clothing and body fat physics).
Additionally, media portrayals of jiggle do tend to be unnaturally statuesque – implants tend to behave unrealistically, and films and TV often do their absolute best to ensure performers are firmly strapped down for reasons of censorship.
The issue of realism is also a double-edged line of criticism – clearly a lot of female characters in games are not wearing sports bras, and may be wearing clothing which could not possibly give any support or living in settings where no such bras exist, suggesting they should actually be jiggling even more if the game is to provide a realistic body image, rather than giving the impression breasts are lumps of bone or plastic.
Finally, from the comments above it seems many Japanese women apparently have no idea how naturally large breasts actually behave (i.e. essentially as bags of water), and it must of course be noted that Japanese women are generally not known for being well endowed themselves – possibly this colours their attitudes to seeing busty female characters in video games…
As a woman, I think it's hilarious a lot of the time. Especially when it's is extremely unrealistic. Like in High School of the Dead when Takashi is shooting the gun off of Rei's chest and Saeko is like dodging them Matrix style and the way her boobs dodge them in this one shot. I couldn't stop laughing at that. xD
Oh man, extreme jiggle is comedy gold! HSotD had a LOT of moments that nearly had me doing a spit take.
As does Goldenboy. Holy crap.
As a woman I don't mind breast jiggle at all. But when I finally make my game where all the male characters have laughably exaggerated, floppy scrota, I better not hear any complaints.
I think just having a floppy penis on a running man in a game would more than prove your point.
The jiggle means they are happy
And if breasts are happy, all menkind is even happier.
"Is the reason I don’t feel that is out of place because I’m a fatty?"
I lol'd
But seriously, just sounds like a lot of jealousy from a predominately low cup size country.
...Well, at least I love it, but I can only talk for myself here. ;)
Some realistic movements are nice, regardless the size of the breasts. Some animators tent to overdo it, which is not really fun to watch.
Jealousy among women. Laughable indeed. ^_^
Breasts in real life can jiggle, considering on the size and type of clothing being worn.
Personally, I love in-game jiggle. I think that its pretty cute. Then again, maybe the people complaining are jealous flat-chests?
(Its not the size that counts, but the shape <3 )
Yes, very large breast can jiggle. But look at most athletic women, whose acrobatics and physical conditioning most video game heroines would naturally have, and you will notice that many of them don't have large breasts, much less those that jiggle around.
I find them a turn off in games because I know from experience that having large boobs that aren't severely secured beneath a sports bra can hurt like hell while performing any vigorous activity (except sex, of course). They get in the way, pure and simple.
But I also understand that most game developers don't make these characters with female players in mind, only male players. And that itself makes it rather disappointing. In most cases, I just try to ignore it.
It differs between women, however. Although its not as common, there are women with fitter frames that have a larger bust.
Ive never had much issue with an unsecured bust getting in the way. Bodies are unique, plain and simple.
Jiggling in games has always been a cheesecake factor to me. Its not needed, but its pretty cheeky and fun. It adds to the cheese feel of the game for me.
I like the last comment "But it’s a fantasy world so that’s all OK!" its nice to know there are smart women out there.
That's some ridiculous logic. So are we supposed to accept sexist portrayals of women or racist portrayals of minorities in media as "ok" because it's fantasy?
Yes, it called fantasy. Its not real.
Foot, meet mouth. Charmed, I'm sure.
"living in settings where no such bras exist"
I want that setting now
A lot of the jiggling in the first vid was VERY realistic. Maybe Japanese women should ask themselves why they DON'T jiggle like the girls in video games.
Most of it wasn't even close to realistic.
Maybe women should not wear bras, so that the game makers would actually have a clue as to what proper jiggle looks like.
The jiggling in the first video was very not realistic. When I first saw the physics for KoF: MI2, I died laughing and holding my chest in pain.
Hate to tell you, but this:
http://i52.tinypic.com/2z9fpqh.gif
Isn't how breasts work.
that is just plain wisdom, i agree 100%
Is there a food/supplement that makes boobs more solid? I know I saw an anime where a guy was crushed by them.
I propose a VERY thorough study of breast movement during various activities. :D
While I do think it's realistic for game breasts to jiggle, I only complain about it when they go insanely overboard. Some games make a girl's boobs go nuts from just WALKING. Dude, I have a C cup and have seen much bigger girls without bras. Things do move alright, but not to the insane degree they'd like to think.
Also it's just a pet peeve with me, but I HATE when anime and games show a girl's boobs move in two totally different directions. They always move together, never will you see one flying up in their face while another is bouncing against their stomach.
Have you seen the trailers for Dead or Alive Beach Volleyball 2? The different direction boob physics were INSANE in that trailer. I love the DOA games, but that was just too much, lol!
if you think in 3D they can move apart from each other, actually, just because they're not moving relatively to your body, they can also do opposite 8 movement (in some private moments :p )
it's true that often japanese animation goes too far in terms of amplitude, but when talking about 3D game physics with girls jumping 10 meters away and stuff, the insane amount of G force involved makes those overgiggling actually quite probable :)
In addition, I'm pretty sure that most of the outfits involved would need to be physically glued to the girls for them not to end up in wardrobe malfunction mode - for example, any sort of sling bikini.
I've had one move to the right while the other moves to the left before. Then they circle back around and meet in the middle.
@ Anon 13:56:
I've seen strippers intentionally do that.
"like some creepy alien"
Are aliens known for having large breasts now or something?
I think I once heard the breasts in the Ninja Gaiden games referred to as "two individual organisms straining with all their might to escape the woman's chest," so... y'know, maybe that's what they mean. If you have big boobs, you know that some of this jiggle is quite realistic (doing jumping jacks, for example, is essentially a contact sport for me), but sometimes it just gets to a point where it's like... wait. That boob is trying to fly away. I see it sprouting tiny wings and looking longingly at the sky.
i won't argue that point, just look for Falsh Gordon's Princess Aura from the 80's cartoon and you will understand, no to mention all the girls from Eternia and Eteria.
I realy dont mind breast jiggle pysics..some are quite realistic considering size and the no bra factor (tho it would hurt alot) but they realy should put into consideration the different restrictions with materials such as metal armor.
im a G cup
Bras could certainly help... if more than half of the characters were actually wearing bras, that is...
who cares?
even if it's not real, it's nice to watch
I'm female and I think the jiggling is hilarious.
Hilarious and kind of hypnotic.
I've seen many women irl with their breasts jiggling all over the place. Realism bashes are bs.
I'd love to see DFC jiggle.
It's possible, but it does require a lot more effort.
See Soul Calibur for a case in point.
Women have issues about beast size, just as men do with their epeens.
If the jiggle looks insanely unrealistic (as in most of the videos), than it's awful and really throws people off of the game.
But, these 'women' never actually mention what game(s) they're talking about...
the thing about watching boobs jiggle around like that is that, at a certain point, all a chick can do is wince, no matter how hot they might have found it otherwise. boobs are sensitive, you know. though i've always thought mai's boobs bounced around pretty realistically. and the jiggle physics in nmh2 weren't bad either.
My problem with D.O.A. beach volleyball is that they dedicated so much love and care to the breast physics but couldn't spare it for the awful, awful hair physics.
I love breast jiggle, but then again I'm a guy.
Personally even I hate jiggling breasts. It creeps me the fuck out when they are giant and all over the place. I sorta agree with women on an on/off switch for it.
The realisticness of large jiggling breasts can be argued; big ones will react to the slightest tremor, but not actually move about like gainax boobs.
In reality, that shit is FUCKING PAINFUL. You see a girl with boobs-a-bouncin', and girls don't think "that's hot", they think "oh fuck oh fuck OW OW OW OW OW".
I'm just a C-cup and jumping braless on a trampoline will make me hit the floor in pain. It's a fact of life.
A little jiggle never hurt anyone, but a little bounce is like ripping the chest off.
But we're talking about game ...
About some fuckin'game ...
What does the pain of bouncing breast,realism and such have to do with game ...
Are you thinking of what the polygon and pixels must "endure" or what ...
Omg... what is more creepy than exaggerated jiggling is how people can be such-
...Bah i'm not even gonna say it ...
Think of it this way.
Would you like to see guys constantly getting whacked in the crotch in games?
I think that'd be hilarious, personally. But a lot of guys would cringe at it.
Hm well I guess the difference is that what the girls equate with pain is what the guys equate with sexy, so I guess it wasnt the best analogy. ('pain' isnt the same as 'lol' after all).
"Would you like to see guys constantly getting whacked in the crotch in games?"
Yep, as long as you're not the one taking the damage, why should you care?
Honestly, the only guy who see other guy getting "whacked in the crotch" as bad thing are gay.
(cause...you know, other's are kind of "precious" to them)
Usually when someone see that, it's more of a "lol, owned" feeling than a feeling of indignation.
Hells yeah, I'd pay for "Ow! My Balls: The Game", if only for the novelty of unofficial Idiocracy merch.
Johnny Cage "nutcracker". Good, good times.