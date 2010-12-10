A discussion amongst female Japanese gamers sees them united in loathing breast jiggle in games, denouncing it as “unrealistic,” “gross” and “like aliens.”

From an exchange on Twitter:

As I’m a woman, I find the breast jiggle in games to be unnatural and disgusting. It’s also nasty to see people having their breasts cut, and what about shoulder strain? What are bras for again? Oh I’m sorry, am I being realistic and not a romanticist about this? It’s especially gross seeing them bounce around like bags of water or jelly – like some creepy alien. What do other women think of breast jiggling in games? I agree! The jiggling is just there to appeal to men. It is gross seeing breasts bounce around like bags of water on some alien! Breast jiggling is nasty. It just seems the demand is there. Whilst I think this stuff is totally impossible, we might as well preserve the dreams of men. I don’t like it. It’s unrealistic and gross. What about their bras? Also, give me a break from all those strangely pert nipples. If they really flew about like that you wouldn’t be able to move for the pain. Is the reason I don’t feel that is out of place because I’m a fatty? The way they jiggle doesn’t look like they are fat, more like they are water balloons… with fat you’d expect to seem them ripple a bit with shock but not to keep bouncing around. I see a lot of cases where it’s like they are a different organism… If they introduced a serious system, it would have to depend on character breast size and type of underwear. It’s a game – shouldn’t you be able to change a setting for it? That’s why we have config menus. I could tolerate a switch for it. But having to pick male characters in games with jiggle pisses me off. Maybe if it varied on size and was actually realistic. It’s unnatural so it’s gross. When I see them swing about in fighting games I’m left wondering if they are spring mounted. Huge breasted women have to wear bras to avoid rupturing blood vessels and their mammary glands, all extremely painful. Also they will stretch with age and sag badly eventually. But it’s a fantasy world so that’s all OK!

The gratuitous breast physics hall of fame:

Japanese companies apparently lead the way in this area – something western gamers stuck staring at Morrigan’s rock solid cleavage can only lament.

The issue is actually a lot more complex than it might at first seem – firstly, adding breast physics is still a technologically intensive process which needs some return on the effort involved, explaining why such physics are still conspicuous by their presence and not their absence (similar issues surround hair, clothing and body fat physics).

Additionally, media portrayals of jiggle do tend to be unnaturally statuesque – implants tend to behave unrealistically, and films and TV often do their absolute best to ensure performers are firmly strapped down for reasons of censorship.

The issue of realism is also a double-edged line of criticism – clearly a lot of female characters in games are not wearing sports bras, and may be wearing clothing which could not possibly give any support or living in settings where no such bras exist, suggesting they should actually be jiggling even more if the game is to provide a realistic body image, rather than giving the impression breasts are lumps of bone or plastic.

Finally, from the comments above it seems many Japanese women apparently have no idea how naturally large breasts actually behave (i.e. essentially as bags of water), and it must of course be noted that Japanese women are generally not known for being well endowed themselves – possibly this colours their attitudes to seeing busty female characters in video games…