Yosuga no Sora Total Onanism Anime

Sex anime Yosuga no Sora is now diversifying into onanism it would seem – the 10th episode (almost) abandons frenzied couplings in favour of more solitary pleasures:
Fans can’t help but be aghast at the fact that even AT-X has fallen victim to evil black bars – so much for their $30 monthly subscription fee.
that megane should die
I second this.
All hail the glorious Wincest arc \o/
I third this.
Hate that fugly bitch.
I wanna see Sora get plowed, Sora is hnnngggg.
LOL word
I would love to give her an extra helping hand.
Yeah, give it to her Onii-chan.
She sooooo wants it..
Cum with me! Together!! fap fap fap Hnnngggggg.....
Finally, the imouto sex scenes...
Ahoy! Wincest ending in sight!
Raise those poles and yank those faps, ladies!
i stopped reading here:
and started reading here:
*faps were had*
Fuck yeah Sora!! Finally some loli action!
Of all times for them to pull this censor (also known as: dvd sales strat# 0) BS...it HAD to be during the imouto route.
Otaku eveywhere-
fapfapfapfapfap
*black bar appears*
FFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUU
I cant believe I am saying this but I saw the bars or something of the sort coming.
seriously...
they could have covered it with her hair or a blanket FFS
Black Bars have you no shame?!?!
#35
Bricks were shat
WE'RE ALL GONNA DIEEEEEEEEEEE
Freeing is releasing a 1/4 scale Sora with removable clothing too. I'd die happy if I could get one.
when i think about, you i touch myself
fail comma
Ah, censoring... People with delicate sensibilities need to shut the fuck up. I'm sick of stuff being ruined just because Housewife Tammy is afraid it might hurt her little Jimmy's poor little mind, even though he spends all damn night on his computer watching women eat each other out.
i couldn't agree more this censoring shit needs to stop at some point
Onanism has to be one of the most annoying words in the history of mankind. Even schlicking sounds better.
I guess it depends on what you're used to. The term onanism is derived from early biblical naming of Onan, whereas schlicking is colloquial.
I remember a random Diablo weapon drop I once found was a "Rod of Onan". It didn't quite do what I was expecting, however...
I'm certain that if the flavor text for that weapon existed, it may well have mentioned it having the power to 'help cast the Devil out'
that anime keeps going better =D
loli power!
Black bars, thou art a heartless bitch.
Get to the goddamn wincest already!
WHO CARE ABOUT THOSE SLUT, THIS SHOW IS ABOUT SORA DAMMIT! WHY CENSOR HER ?! FFFFFFFFFFFFFF---!
And i waited the whole season to see sora in all of her glory... ;_;
Oh no
She's all "My Onii-san can't be that cute!?"
Why does he look so surprised at her masturbating?
It's AWWWRIGHT!
Oh great...does this mean the sex scene we've all been waiting for is gonna get massacred by censors?
Magic 8-Ball says, 'Sadly, 't'is so'.
didn't notice the "black bar" until I read that there was one :D
and it's rather a black half than a bar (I haven't seen the episode but judging from the pic it is^^)
thought it was quite will told episode and actually quite a sinister feeling in how he was being manipluated.
Finally... Finally...
Do you know why Haru is crying?
Do you know why he is crying? Not because of dramatic impossible love, nor because of sudden shame over his lust for his sister, neither tears of mourning his relationship with Nao… I’ll tell you why he is crying.
…
HE IS CRYING BECAUSE IT TOOK TEN EPISODES AND BREEDING FOUR SLUTS FOR HIM TO REALIZE WHAT WAS EVIDENT SINCE EP 1.
GODDAMN YOU HARU I’D CRY MORE IF I WERE YOU YOU OMEGA RETARD MONGOLOID BASTARD. I STARTED WATCHING THIS FOR THE TWINCEST. WHAT I GOT WAS -EVERYTHING- ELSE. FINALLY. HERE. NOW. I’LL GET IT. NEXT EPISODE. MAYBE EVEN THE ONE AFTER. THEN YOU CAN ENJOY YOUR NICE BOAT ENDING. I HOPE IT WILL HURT. OH GOD YOU WRETCHED PATHETIC CREATURE
FUCKING CENSORD go away !!!
I know they're twins but they make the same faces when they're under sexual pleasure....That's some serious attention to detail. Look at 25 for example...
Oh wait...this isn't a good thing...!
Damn right its a good thing!
Lets all sing together :
*whistle*
it's amazing while this is part of the story there making it happen very well on screen and pretty much getting away with it.
Damn Dontcha just love TV these days?
Is it time to fap again already?
Sheesh *unzips*
Cool, I guess.