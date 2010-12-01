“Who Is The Best Imouto of 2010?”

2ch has been pondering the heavily imouto-laden anime of 2010 with a view to deciding who the best imouto is.
There seems to be no consensus on the victor, although imouto purists apparently refuse to recognise any imouto who is not the younger sister of the protagonist…
You are not logged in.
You can
post anonymously
below,
log in
, or
create an account
to post with a name and avatar, edit your comments, and participate on the forums.
If your comment fails to display immediately, please do not worry - it should appear shortly.
Where's Kuroneko's Imouto?
"Can I take them all home?" => Is anyone else thinking of the same thing?^^
That'd be my fav series: "my little sisters can't be this great (and this many)"
Close, but I was actually thinking along the lines of "Can I take all size-A-below home?" ( *≖‿≖*)
pffft
You're only limiting yourself :3
its a shame that kneesocks not on the list
difficult choice here ...
Take them all, make your own harem-anime with happy end.
*DROOOOOOOOL
Lets just shake hands and agree we all suck at just choosing one.
Its not a law that we can only choose one, if you get my meaning. ^^
What, no mikan on your list? that's ok, i'll take her <3 i think her and ui are the best imouto around
Fuck that, I'd rather make the girl dinner. Thats worth way more points IMO.
I'll take Sora, Ui, Stocking, and Kirino. ◔◡◔
I call dibs on Stocking
Mikan would surely be great. Kind of normal, cute. She is kind, she can cook, she actually makes you dinner!
omg this would be the hardest decision of 2010 for me ;_;
Narrowed it down to 7 though:
Hatsune Otonashi, Miya Tachibana, Sora Kasugano,
Stocking, Suzuna Ayuzawa, Jūbee Yagyū and Elcea de rux ima.
anon@00:20
make them a money salad with gold necklace dressing. it is a sure fire win to get sex the first night.
I may not be able to choose one imouto but I know which one I DON'T want *cough*Kirino*cough*
all of them, but I was to pick just one, it would be Elsie :3
Not enough Elsie fans around here. She oozes imouto moe. XD
Fire trucks rah!
Is there a point to these never-ending and easily-predictable polls?
Wiping the fact that the answer to my question from the denizens of this community is also rather easily-predictable under the rug, I'd say that Suzuna should totally win this, (the one in the left-bottom corner.) Just for the sake of originality and defying the mainstream.
But we all know that's not gonna happen. What kind of an otaku watches your-perfectly-generic shoujo anyway? >_>
Ui...a thousand times Ui.
...a thousand times Miya
...a thousand times Kirino
...a thousand times Sora
...a thousand times MISAKA
2010 was a good year for imoutos
Mikan! The Mikan!
Yes! There's always room for more Mikan.
Ui, best imouto, evah!!
I can't decide, all are nutbladdery-busting good...
HHHHHHHHNNNNNNNNNGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!
@GraceUnderFire
And spend every other day with a different one...
Yes...That would be the life...
A different imouto every other day...
Waking you up every morning...Cooking for you...
And charming you with her own special way...
Yes...That would be the life indeed...
...
And maybe secretly watch some of them form yuri couples and make out with each other...
This is genius.
Especially the yuri couple part :)
Last Order with Misaka Imouto to go.
The smaller and younger, the better.
that must be one of the most pedophile comment I ever read.
I suggest you are not long here in Sankakucomplex
Try lolicon. I take pride in such titles ^^
You could probably pick them up with your candy van.....pedophile
No-one uses candy vans anymore....
Ice cream trucks, thats where the action is!
i choose stocking she makes me laugh sometimes
Don't forget that she's pretty hot.
Let's pull a Japan and go with the harem ending, after all. I can't decide between them!
Take em all, Imouto harem. ^_^
holy advice dog has spoken.....
http://memegenerator.net/Holy-Advice-Dog/ImageMacro/3975591/Pick-every-imouto-Make-imouto-harem
That's the best advice the dog ever gave.
Imouto harem wan wan. :3
I want 'em ALL!!
I don't know how to choose~~~
They're all JUST TOO CUTEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!
I raged. where's Kyon's little sister?
You miss the "of 2010" part don't you?
Disappearance I'll say
LAST ORDER!!!! <3
The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya :)
I'll take Miya, Last Order, and Elsee, thank you...
It's the first of the second row or at least that's what I thought till now...
I want a rottweiler.
It's gotta be Miya, it just gotta be...
Nishishishindeed
Where's Kuroneko's Imouto?
"Can I take them all home?" => Is anyone else thinking of the same thing?^^
That'd be my fav series: "my little sisters can't be this great (and this many)"
Close, but I was actually thinking along the lines of "Can I take all size-A-below home?" ( *≖‿≖*)
pffft
You're only limiting yourself :3
its a shame that kneesocks not on the list
difficult choice here ...
Take them all, make your own harem-anime with happy end.
*DROOOOOOOOL
Lets just shake hands and agree we all suck at just choosing one.
Its not a law that we can only choose one, if you get my meaning. ^^
What, no mikan on your list? that's ok, i'll take her <3 i think her and ui are the best imouto around
Fuck that, I'd rather make the girl dinner. Thats worth way more points IMO.
I'll take Sora, Ui, Stocking, and Kirino. ◔◡◔
I call dibs on Stocking
Mikan would surely be great. Kind of normal, cute. She is kind, she can cook, she actually makes you dinner!
omg this would be the hardest decision of 2010 for me ;_;
Narrowed it down to 7 though:
Hatsune Otonashi, Miya Tachibana, Sora Kasugano,
Stocking, Suzuna Ayuzawa, Jūbee Yagyū and Elcea de rux ima.
anon@00:20
make them a money salad with gold necklace dressing. it is a sure fire win to get sex the first night.
I may not be able to choose one imouto but I know which one I DON'T want *cough*Kirino*cough*
all of them, but I was to pick just one, it would be Elsie :3
Not enough Elsie fans around here. She oozes imouto moe. XD
Fire trucks rah!
Is there a point to these never-ending and easily-predictable polls?
Wiping the fact that the answer to my question from the denizens of this community is also rather easily-predictable under the rug, I'd say that Suzuna should totally win this, (the one in the left-bottom corner.) Just for the sake of originality and defying the mainstream.
But we all know that's not gonna happen. What kind of an otaku watches your-perfectly-generic shoujo anyway? >_>
Ui...a thousand times Ui.
...a thousand times Miya
...a thousand times Kirino
...a thousand times Sora
...a thousand times MISAKA
2010 was a good year for imoutos
Mikan! The Mikan!
Yes! There's always room for more Mikan.
Ui, best imouto, evah!!
I can't decide, all are nutbladdery-busting good...
HHHHHHHHNNNNNNNNNGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!
@GraceUnderFire
And spend every other day with a different one...
Yes...That would be the life...
A different imouto every other day...
Waking you up every morning...Cooking for you...
And charming you with her own special way...
Yes...That would be the life indeed...
...
...
...
And maybe secretly watch some of them form yuri couples and make out with each other...
This is genius.
Especially the yuri couple part :)
Last Order with Misaka Imouto to go.
The smaller and younger, the better.
that must be one of the most pedophile comment I ever read.
I suggest you are not long here in Sankakucomplex
Try lolicon. I take pride in such titles ^^
You could probably pick them up with your candy van.....pedophile
No-one uses candy vans anymore....
Ice cream trucks, thats where the action is!
i choose stocking she makes me laugh sometimes
Don't forget that she's pretty hot.
Let's pull a Japan and go with the harem ending, after all. I can't decide between them!
Take em all, Imouto harem. ^_^
holy advice dog has spoken.....
http://memegenerator.net/Holy-Advice-Dog/ImageMacro/3975591/Pick-every-imouto-Make-imouto-harem
That's the best advice the dog ever gave.
Imouto harem wan wan. :3
I want 'em ALL!!
I don't know how to choose~~~
They're all JUST TOO CUTEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!
I raged. where's Kyon's little sister?
You miss the "of 2010" part don't you?
Disappearance I'll say
LAST ORDER!!!! <3
The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya :)
I'll take Miya, Last Order, and Elsee, thank you...
It's the first of the second row or at least that's what I thought till now...
I want a rottweiler.
It's gotta be Miya, it just gotta be...
Nishishishindeed